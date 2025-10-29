Queen Camilla did two events on Tuesday to distract from the York situation

It’s been an absolutely terrible fortnight for the Windsors, almost all of it because of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. The situation has been made so much worse by the ineptitude and bungling of King Charles and his courtiers, who have been thoroughly exposed as out-of-touch and utterly uncaring of victims’ rights. You know it’s bad when they have to send out Camilla to change the subject and get some positive PR for the family. (They had to send Camilla out because William and Kate are still on vacation, apparently.)

On Tuesday, Camilla stepped out in Bromham and Corsham. She opened up a newly-built community center in Bromham, and she visited The Poppy Project in Corsham. She also did a couple of mini-walkabouts (stagger-abouts) and tried to look kindly at various groups of flower-wielding children. Honestly, Camilla looked like she was half in the bag for part of these events. The Poppy Project appearance is a reminder that the royals are about to head into Remembrance season, where they’ll have several high-profile family events around Remembrance Day. Will the Andrew drama be over by then? Hm.

Fashion-wise, it was pretty uneventful for Camilla. A beige coat doesn’t make news (unless Meghan’s wearing it). But Camilla at least wore an interesting brooch – this is a new piece and not part of the Royal Collection. It’s from Italian designer Lucia Odescalchi, from the designer’s Codice collection. Per WWD, “The brooch, which Queen Camilla debuted in April, featured a woven design with scagliette of pyrite material and included three metallic colors: gold, bronze and silver.” It’s genuinely pretty. While Camilla is not a fashionista, I will give her credit for enjoying jewelry and wearing some interesting pieces. The one good thing about Cam is that we’re seeing Royal Collection jewels which have been in the vault for centuries. And even with access to all of those pieces, she still picks up new pieces.

Incidentally, the palace has succeeded in one thing – barely any royalists are talking about the gossip that Charles wants Royal Lodge for Camilla’s dowager home. Prince Andrew still believes that. I think I believe it too.