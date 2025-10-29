Queen Camilla did two events on Tuesday to distract from the York situation

It’s been an absolutely terrible fortnight for the Windsors, almost all of it because of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. The situation has been made so much worse by the ineptitude and bungling of King Charles and his courtiers, who have been thoroughly exposed as out-of-touch and utterly uncaring of victims’ rights. You know it’s bad when they have to send out Camilla to change the subject and get some positive PR for the family. (They had to send Camilla out because William and Kate are still on vacation, apparently.)

On Tuesday, Camilla stepped out in Bromham and Corsham. She opened up a newly-built community center in Bromham, and she visited The Poppy Project in Corsham. She also did a couple of mini-walkabouts (stagger-abouts) and tried to look kindly at various groups of flower-wielding children. Honestly, Camilla looked like she was half in the bag for part of these events. The Poppy Project appearance is a reminder that the royals are about to head into Remembrance season, where they’ll have several high-profile family events around Remembrance Day. Will the Andrew drama be over by then? Hm.

Fashion-wise, it was pretty uneventful for Camilla. A beige coat doesn’t make news (unless Meghan’s wearing it). But Camilla at least wore an interesting brooch – this is a new piece and not part of the Royal Collection. It’s from Italian designer Lucia Odescalchi, from the designer’s Codice collection. Per WWD, “The brooch, which Queen Camilla debuted in April, featured a woven design with scagliette of pyrite material and included three metallic colors: gold, bronze and silver.” It’s genuinely pretty. While Camilla is not a fashionista, I will give her credit for enjoying jewelry and wearing some interesting pieces. The one good thing about Cam is that we’re seeing Royal Collection jewels which have been in the vault for centuries. And even with access to all of those pieces, she still picks up new pieces.

Incidentally, the palace has succeeded in one thing – barely any royalists are talking about the gossip that Charles wants Royal Lodge for Camilla’s dowager home. Prince Andrew still believes that. I think I believe it too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. Tessa says:
    October 29, 2025 at 7:49 am

    Lazy scooter should do a lot more work Camilla is close to 80 and hes about half her age but he must be hands on parent which involves lavish vacations a few times a year

  2. Jais says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Huh. So you really think Camilla wants Royal Lodge? Even though she has Ray Mill? Why though? Just bc it’s grand? Bc it would make William mad? Bc it’s at Windsor in the center of everything? I suppose if she got a sweetheart lease then her family could keep using it? Not sure how the public would feel about another peppercorn deal. I will laugh if that’s what ends up happening though.

    • Becks1 says:
      October 29, 2025 at 12:49 pm

      I dont even know if she would want it for her children – they can have Ray Mill. but that is a possibility – that Ray Mill is for one of the children and the royal lodge lease for the other.

      But I really do think she loves the idea of getting it as a long term lease that William can’t touch just to be petty (if she knows thats the house that W&K really want.)

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:08 am

    I’ll just say all that smoking and drinking has really done a number on her face and leave it at that. 🫣

  4. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:20 am

    I’ve been blaming William, thinking he reintroduced the Royal Lodge into the conversation because he was salty, and all this time it was Charles because he wanted it for Camilla?

    Sadly, no one is talking about Virginia anymore, so it worked.

  5. ParkRunMum says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:21 am

    the problem is, they’ve let daylight in upon daylight robbery, pardon the mix of metaphors. *Whoever* gets the lease to Andrew’s current residence now will face the kind of scrutiny that never applied to Andrew. And *no one* thinks it should go to Camilla. Camilla *has* a house and the adjacent property, which Charles purchased for her purely to insulate her from the hoi polloi. A third house — and one as grand as this one is — will not go down well with the public, especially after he passes. Had she been the mother of his children and his lawfully wedded wife since ‘75 or so — not 2005 — it would have been an easy sell. A no brainer. Their wedding was explicitly staged by the presiding churchmen as a ceremony of contrition, and a consolation prize. QEII did not even attend the vows in person to give her blessing, merely the reception afterwards. And she issued letters patent the same day that stipulated no woman born into the family would be required to curtsy to a married-in woman, in this case, Cams. Had QEII allowed the prevailing rules to stand, Cams would have outranked all the other royal women upon her marriage to Charles. That didn’t happen because the late Queen changed the rules solely to downgrade Camilla’s status in the eyes of the family — and the public — in a way that signified her displeasure with the marriage and with Cams personally. She once described her as “wicked.” A member of Charles’ staff once called her “the laziest woman born in England in the twentieth century.” Cams’ entitlement — her louche, sloppy lounge act, her general shamelessness and slattern morals — might have been a lark in Regency England, in the era of Hogarth, when water either had to be boiled or fermented in order to ensure it was potable. Hence, the fetish for tea. Today, she’s a hopeless anachronism at best. Diana’s the one with the legacy. No way is she getting Andrew’s house, to set up another shambolic, gin-soaked, gossipy court with the Parker-Bowles clan. No way. Either William will move into that house, or it will sit empty. I’m betting they rent it out to some Conservative Party donor or some tech bro billionaire. Larry Ellison is building a new centre at Oxford. He might want to have a look.

  6. Penelope Cowell Doe says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:25 am

    What’s with the black eyebrows?
    Still, she staggers out, which is more than the Lazies do.

    • BeanieBean says:
      October 29, 2025 at 6:56 pm

      Katie Keen is giving Camilla a run for her money for laziest woman in Britain. Katie gets this century, Camilla the last one.

  7. WaterDragon says:
    October 29, 2025 at 8:25 am

    You had me at “stagger-abouts”. Needed a good laugh this morning.

  8. Angied says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Does William really want to look at Camilla and her family living it up at the Royal Lodge. She definitely shouldn’t get it even though I think Charles wants it for her. I bet William doesn’t want to see her face after his father dies. No way he will allow this to happen. Her closeness to the tabloids would reek havoc with his family.

  9. Libra says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Camilla doesn’t want Royal Lodge. After Charles passes she will retire to Ray Mill where APB will be waiting. She could never reunite with him at RL. The brooch was most likely a gift received from a visiting dignitary.

  10. Lauren says:
    October 29, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Did Camilla lose weight recently? Her face is looking pretty frail and older

  11. Lau says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:05 am

    She looks like a giant macadamia nut.
    I love the crocheted poppy wreath though !

  12. Gabby says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Hahaha. I love it when Camilla works extra to cover for extended Wales vacations, because it builds up her resentment towards them which explodes in bitchy leaked WanK stories later. Can’t wait for the aftermath.

    There’s no fixing that face, but Camilla looks decent in the beige coat. Any time that we aren’t subjected to her floppy, unsupported mammary situation is a good time.

  13. Chaine says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:36 am

    She looks like death warmed over, but credit to her for getting out there to do a bit of the bread and butter “work” that the royals are supposed to do.

  14. Over it says:
    October 29, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    That coat and cams both look like they are made from old cow

  15. therese says:
    October 29, 2025 at 12:06 pm

    That is a pretty broach. I still think William wants Royal Lodge as his kingly all time home, and Kate and the kids will live in the place they just moved to. Is it me or does Cam look lit.

  16. QuiteContrary says:
    October 29, 2025 at 12:16 pm

    Well, at least it looks as if they didn’t subject any children of color to the wicked witch this time.

  17. jferber says:
    October 29, 2025 at 5:00 pm

    She doesn’t look horrible in the header picture. That’s the best I can do.

  18. Hattie says:
    October 29, 2025 at 10:40 pm

    Of course, Royal Lodge is for her and her brood. It also comes with six houses, enough for her two kids, her sister and her three kids and most likely her ex-husband, with whom she still vacations.

    William doesn’t have the gravitas to have books written about Andrew, or to have leaks from Epstein’s files just about Andrew and Fergie.

    She played a fifty-year-long game and is not about to let her reign end after Charles passes. She wants Royal Lodge and titles for her son and nephew.

