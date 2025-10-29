Sarah Ferguson has been banned from her daytime TV gigs as well

More than a month ago, the Daily Mail published the 2011 email which destroyed Sarah Ferguson’s life. The email, written by Sarah, was sent to Jeffrey Epstein just weeks after she publicly promised to cut off contact with him. The email also came after Fergie had grifted thousands of dollars from Epstein, and it’s possible she got as much as $2 million off of Epstein over the years. The reason why the email was so damaging was because Sarah was full of sycophantic flattery towards Epstein, and she was really falling all over herself to apologize to him and show her devotion to him. After the email came out in September, charities dropped Fergie as their patron, and it’s looking like Sarah’s career as a “children’s book author” is dead in the water. Now it also looks like Fergie won’t be allowed to keep any of her TV gigs either:
Sarah Ferguson, once hailed a ‘saviour’ of ITV’s daytime schedule, has been dumped by the broadcaster. After she was pulled into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has swirled around her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for more than a decade, Fergie has seen backers fall away. Now, after being dropped by a slew of charities and fearing her career as a children’s author is over, ITV bosses have confirmed that the former Duchess of York will no longer appear on their shows.
Sources within the broadcaster say that, when she was brought in, appearing on This Morning and Loose Women, Fergie was ‘adored’ by the upper echelons of the company due to what they describe as a ‘relatable’ nature. They also thought Ms Ferguson was ‘very likeable’ to viewers.
But her world has come crashing down following more revelations about Andrew’s dealings with convicted paedophile Epstein and after The Mail on Sunday uncovered an email the former duchess wrote to the disgraced financier, apologising profusely for disassociating from him publicly following his conviction in 2008 for procuring a girl under 18 for sex.
One insider told the Daily Mail: ‘Fergie won’t be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her. There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women. Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more. There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She’s done with the channel now.’
Sarah, 66, was heavily courted by ITV bosses before the truth about her friendship with Epstein emerged. For many years she distanced herself from the late friend of her former husband and that made her far more palatable for companies to work with her. In fact, sources say that her star was once so high at the channel that the mother of two was hailed as something of a ‘saviour’ when This Morning was in meltdown following the Phillip Schofield scandal and the subsequent departure of Holly Willoughby in 2023.
I actually forgot that Fergie was a regular on daytime TV in the UK. Has she done much TV work this year? It feels like she hasn’t, and she probably took a step back when she was being treated for breast cancer. Still, this is a somewhat significant ban. British television is taking a harder line on Fergie than the Windsors. Which is sad on a lot of levels. She’s not going to get paid to show up at random red carpets anymore either. No sources of income, and it sounds like she doesn’t have any money saved, which is just bizarre.
I’m British and Sarah was hardly ever on UK tv. She did a few slots on panel talk shows when she was promoting something but no she was not a regular and won’t be missed!
I was wondering about that. It seemed from the DM article that they did some stunt casting with her a couple of times & that was that. She flittered on, as she does. She hasn’t done anything in a while & now she won’t ever again. 🤷♀️
Financial literacy and planning for the future should be taught in all schools. Case in point, Fergie.
Unrelated, but the fact that even Fergie is wearing Safiyaa in the above pic, even wearing Meghan’s exact Mountbatten Festival of music dress in another color to a different event (not pictured), is really something. It speaks to the impact Meghan had on the wider scope of all the royal families at this point. Meghan really shot a spark through royal watching in a huge way.
ETA: Just gave a second look. It is pictured in this article with Fergie wearing Meghan’s iconic dress in black and white. The Meghan Effect is so real.
Not just Fergie but I’ve seen a lot of royals in other countries wearing either saaafiya or similar styles. And the aquazurra shoes with the little bow tie on the back.
In that top pic, she looks the best I’ve seen in ages. I wonder if she was styled by someone at ITV for a promo. Her dress even fits!
I don’t think I’m capable of expressing any pity for a person like her, sorry. She’s grifted her way through life and associated herself with the worst people on this planet all to end up with nothing. That sounds like a Fergie problem, most people don’t pander to criminals just to live a life of luxury.
Oh dear, another income source has dried up …
For real though, who is going to support her? Her daughters? Is she going to live with them? Are they going to be constantly giving her money? I’m not saying that to feel sorry for her but I’m just truly wondering what the logistics will be.
I think even her daughters will have trouble supporting her the jobs they do don’t pay millions , She will have to make a radical Shift probably be selling off stuff of value she may have acquired.
My hope is the RF support her since she has been ” Loyal” to them since that is what they require, most ex wives would have moved on
I seem to recall from decades ago some Texas politician–a former governor, maybe?–who owed millions to the IRS & you know what he & his wife did? They sold everything, and I do mean EVERYTHING. Sold all their possessions, even their house & moved into something smaller, and they just got on with things. Just do that, Sarah, and stop whining. She’s been given so many opportunities–wonderful opportunities–that us normies will never be given & she squandered them, each & every time. No sympathy for her current situation. Glad her breast cancer & skin cancer situations turned out well, but that’s it.
Of course she’s not saved any money up, blowsy old mess. She reminds me of someone in my family who cannot keep a job, is only going to get minimal social security as a result, yet spent an entire six figure inheritance in less than three years on dumb crap like expensive alcohol, Michael Kors handbags, and live-laugh-love throw pillows.
Chaine, your post made me laugh. The “live, laugh, love pillows” line was so hilariously cutting.
Fergie always has been a hopeless grifter. I never got her supposed charm.
Oh, dear. 😐
As a woman, marrying into the BRF without your own income or employable skills is a recipe for disaster. The husbands of these women don’t actually provide for them, they are at the mercies of the BRF. Of all modern brides it seems only Meghan and Sophie had their own careers. Meghan’s personal income gave her options, and it saved her. Fergie who didn’t have any income, resorted to taking money from shady people and now her sins are catching up with her.
One way for Fergie to solve the money problem would have been to remarry to a wealthy guy within 2-10yrs of divorcing Andrew. She’s very well connected and it would have been easy for her. But now she is too deep in this mess…
I agree with the commenter above who said financial literacy and planning should be taught in schools. (And future BRF brides)
I doubt that the RF would want future married-ins to be financially literate. It seems they want them completely helpless … and penniless.
Oh dear who will she grift from know? What I want to know is how she goes through money so quickly? She was always looking for money but what did she spend it on?
I believe Autumn Kelly moved on from Peter Phillips to a billionaire based in Monaco. …who was technically still married at the time. but to be fair, they had a grown-up divorce, in which there was no personal drama leaking to the tabloids, just a bit of financial scrutiny, which, after they sold the image rights to their wedding to Hello, was to be expected. that’s the problem with monetising access / networks / personal relationships. but Autumn Kelly was — like Meghan — someone who *worked* in a number of normal jobs since she was a teenager, she was not miss precious like Kate, who lived in a flat her parents had bought and worked 4 days a week so she could hang around waiting for William to call on Fridays. I always think one of the revelations that must hit any person who’s *not* been the beneficiary of favouritism, in a job, is how tawdry the whole royal scene is. you’re effectively being used as a tourist mascot for the UK. a brand ambassador. i mean. i prefer Paddington, or Stephen Fry, to be frank.
They’re the Mickey Mouses of Britain, a place replete with castles & with a tartan version in Scotland (apologies to Scots everywhere). Albeit the Tube is underground rather than high in the sky like the People Mover. 😉
Was ITV really serious about hiring her to be a presenter? I know there were reports that she wanted to be on TV.
Maybe they had her on for a bit to discuss her breast cancer? For awareness, maybe?
She’s white trash. If she had been any other person than someone associated with the BRF, she would have done time at some point.
I think itv is a hypocrite and full of s . They have no problem with that talk show host Vanessa and some of her guests that sit there and give Andy and chuck and the rest of them passes because they are the top of the food chain. ITV is the same station that has shows like loose women and all the rest , Lorraine , Vanessa and all the morning others who abuse Meghan like a national sport daily. So no. I don’t believe they are being more proactive that the left behinds. They are all the exact same bottom feeders who condone abuse of women especially women of
Color.
She is incapable of keeping a penny in her hand. She will survive somehow. And I resent all this talk of her, when poor Virginia is dead and there has been no justice for her and many others. Jail would be a way to survive with a roof over your head and three meals a day. She and Andrew should be made to try it.
It continues to astonish and appall me how easily these “news outlets” use specific language choices to bias their readers in a chosen direction.
“But her world has come crashing down following more revelations about Andrew’s dealings …”
So Fergie the Complicit Grifter, access saleswoman, & possible procurer — her world came crashing down? Boy howdy, she sure is an innocent fawn & didn’t deserve such a fate!!
And this gem: “and after … an email (to Epstein) following his conviction in 2008 for procuring a girl under 18 for sex.”
A “girl under 18”. Not a “child of 14”.
These people are viscerally disgusting.