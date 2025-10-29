Sarah Ferguson has been banned from her daytime TV gigs as well

More than a month ago, the Daily Mail published the 2011 email which destroyed Sarah Ferguson’s life. The email, written by Sarah, was sent to Jeffrey Epstein just weeks after she publicly promised to cut off contact with him. The email also came after Fergie had grifted thousands of dollars from Epstein, and it’s possible she got as much as $2 million off of Epstein over the years. The reason why the email was so damaging was because Sarah was full of sycophantic flattery towards Epstein, and she was really falling all over herself to apologize to him and show her devotion to him. After the email came out in September, charities dropped Fergie as their patron, and it’s looking like Sarah’s career as a “children’s book author” is dead in the water. Now it also looks like Fergie won’t be allowed to keep any of her TV gigs either:

Sarah Ferguson, once hailed a ‘saviour’ of ITV’s daytime schedule, has been dumped by the broadcaster. After she was pulled into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has swirled around her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for more than a decade, Fergie has seen backers fall away. Now, after being dropped by a slew of charities and fearing her career as a children’s author is over, ITV bosses have confirmed that the former Duchess of York will no longer appear on their shows.

Sources within the broadcaster say that, when she was brought in, appearing on This Morning and Loose Women, Fergie was ‘adored’ by the upper echelons of the company due to what they describe as a ‘relatable’ nature. They also thought Ms Ferguson was ‘very likeable’ to viewers.

But her world has come crashing down following more revelations about Andrew’s dealings with convicted paedophile Epstein and after The Mail on Sunday uncovered an email the former duchess wrote to the disgraced financier, apologising profusely for disassociating from him publicly following his conviction in 2008 for procuring a girl under 18 for sex.

One insider told the Daily Mail: ‘Fergie won’t be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her. There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women. Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more. There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She’s done with the channel now.’

Sarah, 66, was heavily courted by ITV bosses before the truth about her friendship with Epstein emerged. For many years she distanced herself from the late friend of her former husband and that made her far more palatable for companies to work with her. In fact, sources say that her star was once so high at the channel that the mother of two was hailed as something of a ‘saviour’ when This Morning was in meltdown following the Phillip Schofield scandal and the subsequent departure of Holly Willoughby in 2023.