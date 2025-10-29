Prince Harry attempted an American accent on ‘Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know’

I’m writing this before I’ve had the chance to watch the entire video, I just thought it was important to post it today. Prince Harry appeared on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know. Harry has appeared on other podcasts, but I think this is the first time he’s chatted with an Indian-American podcaster. Hasan is a comedian and actor, but he also uses his pod to focus on politics and cultural issues. This was a good choice for Harry, even if Hasan stumped him immediately with questions about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s beef. Harry had literally no idea what he was talking about. Hasan also got Harry to attempt to speak in an American accent. Some of those line readings were giving Damian Lewis (iykyk) but Harry can do an adequate American accent for certain words. Here’s the video queued up to that part:
I like what Harry says about how conversations about mental health have become more socially acceptable, alongside of the newfound openness on mental health, there is all of this misogynistic and harmful messaging being directed at boys and young men. That’s not a coincidence, in my opinion. The main thrust of this interview is to talk about AI, social media and the Parents Network, which was founded by Harry and Meghan.
Towards the end of the interview, Hasan asked Harry: “Are you going to become a US citizen?” Harry replied: “There are no plans to be at this point.” I still think that Harry’s is here on some kind of super-special visa for royalty or diplomats or something. Heritage fought to see Harry’s visa for years, and every time a judge got a glimpse of Harry’s paperwork, they were like “whoa, nothing to see here, folks!”
I have to say that legit face of confusion is me everyday with the youngs. I seriously have no clue. Thank you for being relatable Harry. 🙂
I am still clueless about that question lol.. great interview I just finished watching it, Prince Harry interviews very well.
Everything he does and is just makes me so happy. I loved his American accent! My vote is that we keep him and his lovely family too.
I cant tell you how happy it makes me to see and hear H speak on issues that show that he has studied up and is an excellent interpreter/translator of the experts and research findings, such that he can convey it to the average person who isnt paying attention to the experts and researchers.
H&M are excellent examples of what M said their posture has been since their union: if we have this big spotlight on us, with all these people watching our every move, then heres what we’re looking at.
I remember when H&M appeared with Time 100 that first time after 2020 and they started raising the alarm about social media harms and they quoted Tristan Harris, one of the experts in the docu: The Social Dilemma who said none of the tech industry guys who own SM apps, allow their kids to use them.
I think all these congressional hearings where guys like zuckerberg and bezos and the snapchat guy etc are grilled ad nauseum, that if they are instead grilled on why they dont allow their kids to use their own platforms more parents would sit up and pay attention and do the same for their own kids.
I so agree with u!!
Hasan’s podcast is through Lemonada media so there’s that connection too. I haven’t had time to listen but will this late afternoon or evening.
Harry… the time has come to shave that hair… he’ll look great!
Harry and Meghan are out here doing so much, I can’t even keep up. I forget that Invictus games was earlier this year because Harry and Meghan have done so much this year alone. We’re talking multiple panel appearances, podcasts, TV shows, volunteer work, interviews, concert attendance, sports events, writing magazine articles and interviewing people themselves.
This is the most that they’ve been out and it’s not even counting what I’m sure that they’re doing behind the scenes day to day just working with the Archewell directors and Harry would better up and Meghan was Netflix and As Ever. I’m loving how visible they are being without being in our faces all the time.
What I love most is how they keep a common thread over what is important to them. Mental health, dangers of social media and ai, business ownership and autonomy, female leadership. Harry’s accent was cute, I feel like when people try to do American accents they slow down significantly, and try to imitate more of a southern twang than anything
It’s interesting he went right to the southern drawl and did it well. I once read that the southern drawl is descended from the early English colonizers in the south. But that doesn’t explain why New England’s dialect is so different. Harry’s American accent when he finally got the hang of it was better than I expected.
The early settlers of New England were mostly from East Anglia, like Norfolk and Suffolk. Those who settled Virginia and the South came from London and other diverse areas.
I don’t know what minute mark he does the American accent but his American accent in the Spare audible is really good. He seems really happy and enjoying his life in the states. I don’t really like Hasan but I may listen to this interview to hear what Harry has to say.
The pathetic part is knowing that his dark hearted brother is probably taking his interview with Hasan as a slight to him in some way.
“dark-hearted” — that’s exactly it.
Thanks for stating the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth!!
It’s not just the accent. Hasan makes him say “I like the breadsticks and ranch dressing at Applebees.” LMFAO! That is the most American sentence of all time.
What’s the parenthetical about Damian Lewis about? I’ve seen him play american in Band of Brothers and Homeland and didn’t notice anything off about the accent. Is there something notorious about an american accent he’s done that’s terrible?
Not sure if this is what Kaiser meant but Harry famously told James corden that he would choose Damian Lewis to play him.
No idea. TBH, when I first watched Billions, I didn’t realize he was British, so the accent must have been somewhat believable. I also didn’t realize he was a G-D smokin’ hottie until I discovered Homeland (at which point I still thought he was American but newly discovered his hotness). When after falling madly in love with him, I finally discovered his British work with the accent, MYGAWD. Anyone needs to bad mouth Damien, you can fight me right here.
But I don’t have a special obsession with British redheads or anything.
He also read the poem that inspired Invictus Games at the Invictus event Harry held a few years back in London and there are pictures of Damian and Harry hugging at the event. Two hot gingers right there.
Harry is a real one. Which is pretty much a miracle given his upbringing.
His mom would be so proud of his work for mental health and online safety. If only his father had an iota of decency, he’d be proud, too.
I can’t explain how Harry escaped a thousand years of family dysfunction. Diana’s genes were part of it, of course, but that didn’t help Willam, and realistically all royals have 50% DNA from a non-royal aristocrat who is only related by two degrees of cousin. Diana was unique even in that equation and so is Harry. I can’t explain it because Diana and Harry were born into identical circumstances as all their ancestors, but the mold was broken. That’s what matters.
this was good. he does well on podcasts – he did really well on the Dax Shepard podcast.
I’ll have to watch this later.
Excellent interview. Harry is the real deal, he´s sincere, informed and knowledgeable.
The Windsors do nor deserve Harry.
I actually watched the whole thing. I don’t do that much with podcasts etc. — I spend the bulk of my downtime reading, and writing poetry.
But Harry and Meghan both have the ability to draw me in and keep my interest, even when I’m reluctant to spend the time. Bless them both for using their powers for good.
Okay, I saw the clip of him being asked to respond to the Charli/Taylor beef and his face, LOL. That man had no idea. It was like a foreign language.
Rule number one of being a celebrity on a podcast is not saying a word about Taylor Swift lest she unleashes her army on fans onto them.
I love that Harry’s response to Hasan requesting an American accent is to ask which part, as if there are some American accents he does well and others not so much.
I suspect Harry volunteering to knight Hasan after the podcast will cause the agrieved royalists to screech, “HE HAS NO AUTHORITY TO KNIGHT ANYONE. IF HE WANTS TO KNIGHT PEOPLE HE SHOULD COME BACK AND DO SO AFTER HASAN HAS PAID $$$$$$”
Harry is an absolute gem as is his gorgeous wife, Meghan. Salt Isle throws away its diamonds and holds the trash high up for adulation. If anyone ever doubted the power of lies and propaganda, this is the perfect story for them.
Listened to the Podcast earlier, a Squaddie had referenced it. Enjoyed it.