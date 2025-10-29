Prince Harry attempted an American accent on ‘Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know’

I’m writing this before I’ve had the chance to watch the entire video, I just thought it was important to post it today. Prince Harry appeared on Hasan Minhaj’s podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know. Harry has appeared on other podcasts, but I think this is the first time he’s chatted with an Indian-American podcaster. Hasan is a comedian and actor, but he also uses his pod to focus on politics and cultural issues. This was a good choice for Harry, even if Hasan stumped him immediately with questions about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s beef. Harry had literally no idea what he was talking about. Hasan also got Harry to attempt to speak in an American accent. Some of those line readings were giving Damian Lewis (iykyk) but Harry can do an adequate American accent for certain words. Here’s the video queued up to that part:

I like what Harry says about how conversations about mental health have become more socially acceptable, alongside of the newfound openness on mental health, there is all of this misogynistic and harmful messaging being directed at boys and young men. That’s not a coincidence, in my opinion. The main thrust of this interview is to talk about AI, social media and the Parents Network, which was founded by Harry and Meghan.

Towards the end of the interview, Hasan asked Harry: “Are you going to become a US citizen?” Harry replied: “There are no plans to be at this point.” I still think that Harry’s is here on some kind of super-special visa for royalty or diplomats or something. Heritage fought to see Harry’s visa for years, and every time a judge got a glimpse of Harry’s paperwork, they were like “whoa, nothing to see here, folks!”