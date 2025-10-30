Duchess Meghan posted a cute bts video of her Dodgers ‘date night’ with Harry

Tuesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Game 4 of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Harry and Meghan were seated in the owner’s box (the Dodgers’ VIP box), right by Magic Johnson (who holds a minority stake in the Dodgers) and Sandy Koufax. The Sussexes stayed for the whole game and Harry even spoke to a local LA TV reporter and said he was bummed that the Dodgers lost.

The sheer volume of angst, hatred and insanity this outing inspired was truly remarkable. It felt like every time I opened Twitter yesterday, another right-wing Canadian was having a loud hissy fit about H&M. Note: I am not saying that ALL Canadians are mad about it. But the Canadians who were mad were desperately unhinged about it. They were crying because… King Charles is Canada’s head of state, but the king’s son wore a Dodgers hat! The king’s exiled son supports his adopted hometown team! The bullsh-t scandal of it all! Add to that, the Derangers now insist that Harry and Meghan were booed when they appeared on the Jumbotron. I’m sure they were booed…by Blue Jays fans?? Jesus.

Meanwhile, as you can see, Meghan posted on her IG Stories – a photo with Magic and his wife Cookie, and a cute little video of their “date night.” Something I find really cute is that Meghan consistently posts photos and videos which have been taken by her husband. People are always crying about “Harry hates that she posts on social media,” but that man is the one behind the camera!

