Duchess Meghan posted a cute bts video of her Dodgers ‘date night’ with Harry

Tuesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Game 4 of the World Series between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Harry and Meghan were seated in the owner’s box (the Dodgers’ VIP box), right by Magic Johnson (who holds a minority stake in the Dodgers) and Sandy Koufax. The Sussexes stayed for the whole game and Harry even spoke to a local LA TV reporter and said he was bummed that the Dodgers lost.
The sheer volume of angst, hatred and insanity this outing inspired was truly remarkable. It felt like every time I opened Twitter yesterday, another right-wing Canadian was having a loud hissy fit about H&M. Note: I am not saying that ALL Canadians are mad about it. But the Canadians who were mad were desperately unhinged about it. They were crying because… King Charles is Canada’s head of state, but the king’s son wore a Dodgers hat! The king’s exiled son supports his adopted hometown team! The bullsh-t scandal of it all! Add to that, the Derangers now insist that Harry and Meghan were booed when they appeared on the Jumbotron. I’m sure they were booed…by Blue Jays fans?? Jesus.
Meanwhile, as you can see, Meghan posted on her IG Stories – a photo with Magic and his wife Cookie, and a cute little video of their “date night.” Something I find really cute is that Meghan consistently posts photos and videos which have been taken by her husband. People are always crying about “Harry hates that she posts on social media,” but that man is the one behind the camera!
A royal “date night” for Prince Harry and Meghan at the Dodger. ❤️
🎥Meghan Instagram pic.twitter.com/mysir6MTzN
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 29, 2025
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Meghan’s IG and Access Hollywood.
Strange that this alleged booing could not be heard by anyone who watched the event live on tv. I’ve also seen people who were actually in the crowd say that there was no booing. There was probably a smattering of booing from Bluejays fans when they saw Harry and Meghan’s hats. If there had really been loud boos it would have been all over the uk media and on the front pages but only the outlets that practice ‘churnalism’ have mentioned it.
There was absolutely no booing. Not even from Blue Jays fans. Harry and Meghan have sued all the major tabloids and in response tabloids print straight up lies to get clicks. End of.
I read that there was a smattering of booing- in toronto where they were showing the game in the stadium (?) on a giant tv.
Basically, the toronto fans were booing people in Dodgers gear.
No one in the LA stadium was booing.
I mean- who knows what is true.
But i don’t think the stadium where the booing was, is the LA stadium where the game was played.
That sounds about right @Ariel. On instagram there was so much negativity towards anyone supporting the Dodgers. The comments under posts of celebrities like LeBron James were almost completely negative. So it wasn’t just H&M but they got the worst of it probably because Harry’s dad is the king of Canada. Sports fans can be ridiculous!
I was at the stadium in Toronto.. We definitely weren’t booing H&M. We were booing the Dodgers, lol
*Edit* We WERE booing people wearing Dodgers apparel too at one point, lol. But not specifically them.
Canadian here, I am over this two and l was their biggest fan.
@Virginia Canadian here as well. This is truly embarrassing. Meghan was born in LA of course she is going to support her team. Also, they were in the owner’s box! What kind of dickhead move would it be for them to show up in the opposing team’s gear? You are obviously NOT that big of a fan if such a minor thing causes you to give up on them.
I dont know why this has to be said but… in Toronto, we are going to be booing Dodgers shit and we are going to have fun doing it. I dont care who you are or where you come from, the Jays are our Royalty right now, and we haven’t been able to boo at this level since ’93. I’m going to boo and I’m going to LOVE IT.
I am a lifelong baseball fan. I am normally a National League girl but this year I am rooting for the Blue Jays. All that aside…..who gives a rats ass who they’re rooting for? They came to enjoy a baseball game. Big wup. Leave them alone for gods sake.
Canadian here. Would have been great if they were cheering on the Jays but I don’t care.
Any invested enough to get angry over H & M is just crazy.
Same. Because I’m an adult, I was momentarily disappointed about them not cheering for the Jays, but then I got over it and moved on with my life. It just isn’t that important.
I would have loved it too. If the series had been the Jays versus the Phillies or another NL team I could see them repping Toronto. But against the dodgers? No.
Right @Tina. LA is their hometown, and the Dodgers are their home team. Of course they will choose LADs over any other team, yes even the Toronto Jays. I’m a Torontonian and I totally understand this. I would never root for the Dodgers over the Jays simply because Ontario is my home province and the Jays are my home team. C’est la vie.
Evidently they were booed in Canada at the watch party when they were shown wearing Dodgers gear, according to a Canadian journalist. Like of course Jays fans were gonna boo anyone that was wearing Dodgers gear. Any nitwit would know that they were booing their support of the Dodgers. Like they probably booed all the other celebs that were shown supporting the Dodgers.
But they weren’t booed in LA. If they were there would be video. There isn’t. The crazy over the top reaction by some is just freaking bizarre. They went to a baseball game. Lord. I saw some folks saying they wanted to call CPS on Meghan for not bringing her children to a baseball game. Evidently she isn’t allowed to do anything without the kids or she’s a bad mother who is trying to hide her non-existent kids who obviously have some form of defect (according to the crazy crowd). Just insanity.
Evidently? Well where is the evidence? Right now it’s strictly deranger talk because we know William was booed many times when he popped up on the screen yet according to the deranged, everyone is booed so it doesn’t matter.
At a house party? Was anyone there? As a Canadian we aren’t at that level of caring so I doubt it.
Many of the BlueJay players are American’s. And as a Squaddie posted on X. The folks that are mad have a German King who lives in England as their Head of State. And they are mad because a man who is married to an American who is a native of the state of California supports the Dodgers.
I don’t know why but that description makes me laugh even harder about the crazy and weird outrage these people are having about this. It’s the same way that I bursted out laughing at the ladies reaction when Charles was recently heckled about Andrew and Epstein. Like we aren’t in the same world at this point that people are so obsessed with this royal family who are as far removed from idealization as the equally corrupt, adulterous, racist and rapist Trump. The same family that was racists towards his wife and children and took away their security and home is the family that Harry (and Meghan) are supposed to have loyalty towards? For f sakes people, get a grip.
That there are any Canadians upset with this is silly. Meghan is an LA native, who currently lives in California, I don’t care where on this planet she lived before being angry that she supporting her hometown team? Weirdo behavior. When I’ve lived elsewhere in the US because of work literally no one has ever been angry at me for having on Bulls, Blackhawks, Bears gear at games. I might get a little general ribbing but no sane person cares.
Also, I’m glad that you also peeped the Harry’s going to be angry about Meghan sharing on social media when you often hear him giggling in the background of her videos. Do these people think that they don’t interact with each other in their house? That he has no idea that she’s going to post videos of their kids or of them on Instagram? Says a lot about their relationships.
Most of us, the sane Canadians would never be upset, but we have a nut jobs up here too.
Yeah, Harry looks so miserable to be at a World Series game with his gorgeous wife.
This story is so embarrassing to me as a Jays fan and Canadian. Truly no one here cares about the monarchy. I’m so glad Meghan and Harry don’t pay attention to the online rage because it’s just getting dumber and dumber.
Well said.
Omg. Everyone I know is rooting for the Jays and NO ONE has mentioned that Harry and Meghan cheered for the Dodgers. I mean—of course they did? They live in LA? Honestly. As someone said upthread, no one gives a rat’s *ss about this unless they’re looking for reasons to hate on H&M. Which is super uncommon—most people here never think or talk about the royals.
I never cared about the royals, until Harry married a Black woman and someone told me they were adorable together. People are stoked for the Jays to win the World Series. They are not thinking about the BRF.
I am sure those same Canadians also raised hell about paying security for H&M. They want to give nothing to H&M, but also expect Harry to represent them? They can eat sh*t 😂😂
I love that Meghan is sharing “behind the scenes” videos like that, when their haters lose their minds, we can see they are having a nice, rich time. Good for them.
I think dissing Canadians for not wanting their taxpayer money to be used for Harry’s security is a bit strange. If American fans want to pay for Harry’s security, go ahead and do that (If you’re so inclined to be generous to him that way, then take up the obligation), but expecting people from other countries to give him their taxes is odd.
I think the disconnect is the people saying that Harry should be a blue jays fan bc his father is the king of canada and Harry should support the commonwealth or whatever. Like there are people saying that he is betraying Canada by wearing a Dodgers hat (and they’re being serious, not just poking fun.) So his father is the king of Canada and Harry is a prince of Canada or the Commonwealth or whatever but you refused to pay for his security? Okay then.
(note: i dont think canada should have paid, at least not long term, but I also dont think Harry is a Canadian prince, lmao. and before two days ago I had never heard Charles called the king of canada, lol.)
The lies continue from the derangers. Looks like they had a great night and it included a hotdog because you can’t go to a game and not get a hotdog!!
This is so dumb. The Canadians didn’t want to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security and Meghan’s from LA. So why are they mad that Harry and Meghan support their hometown team?
Most Canadians don’t care who they support. It never occurred to me that anyone would be upset about their hats. I understand not wanting to pay for their security as that was an issue the British government decided and there was no reason for Canadian taxpayer to do so.
There is other video showing them chatting with Magic and Cookie Johnson and also with the woman who was sitting with Sandy Koufax before the game. So another deranger theory that the Sussexes were gate crashers or whatever is debunked. It’s disheartening but not surprising that the reaction is so unhinged. Rinse and repeat.
I don’t understand the constant theories that their gate crashing these events? Do they think that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be allowed to purchase tickets for a dodgers game? Do they think they can’t afford it and just show up and hope that they will be let in? They say at the same thing about Meghan and Paris fashion week as if you could just show up to a fashion show and walk and sit in the front row in a bespoke outfit by the designer unexpectedly.
It’s like they don’t understand that you can’t just show up at fashion shows, sporting events, concerts unexpectedly and get prime seats and no one saying anything.
Last month, Prince Harry and Magic Johnson joined forces with UNAIDS.
Derangers really want Harry and Meghan to have a Boston basketball game moment, like William and Kate had. And it just didn’t happen. But they’ll try to contrive and will it into existence. And yet, they’re failing on that front bc all of the headlines I’ve seen just said Royalty at the World Series, lol. The fact that Harry and Meghan are even considered royalty by Americans I think make them mad. And yet…they are?
I’m Canadian. Nobody’s upset. It would be great if they cheered for Toronto, but for God sake, she’s a born and raised LA girl and he now lives in LA! And he has no obligation to the Commonwealth, as his family has made it very clear that he doesn’t represent it. So as a Canadian, I’d cheer them on, regardless of the hat they’re wearing!
Same! I saw this story and was like “Cute, they care about the World Series.” Why would I be offended that they cheer for their hometown team?
Also, until I saw this article I never heard anyone wonder who they’d root for in the World Series—same people here just don’t think much about the royals.
When it comes to sports, the celebrities watching are kind of irrelevant. I don’t think people are invested in them but more so with the actual baseball players. Since it’s Canada vs USA on the trade front, this World Series might be taking on a different dimension though and that’s where the interesting storyline is taking place from a journalistic perspective. The fact that Americans on the Blue Jays team are expressing pride in their adopted country annd showing kind deference to Toronto and Canada ( the opposite of Trump obviously) also makes for an interesting narrative to cover.
Thinking, there probably is a certain undercurrent linked to the “trade” war Trump has foisted on Canada. Other than that? It’s just a baseball game. I’m North of California, but if I had gone to a game, I would have been cheering for the Dodgers, too. I don’t think we have to throw out friendly rivalry.
@thinking if this is going political I doubt MAGAs are rooting for LA or California either. Our gov is one of the few who is able to stand against Trump. And they really don’t like Californias stand on prop 50. Just because it’s USA vs Canada doesn’t mean all of the U.S. is rooting for LA (and some are Dodger haters no matter). If they had a choice many are prob rooting for None of the teams in the World Series. Sometimes I see some Dems on SM give LA a hard time on this even though California and esp LA have been reliably Dem. Just like the Dems didn’t seem to be united last year and we lost the presidency. But they are relying for CA even more so now for prop 50 to win.
Yes, the memes noting that MAGA and Trump are having nightmares about both California and Canada being in the World Series are pretty funny. Trump is going to have to invite one of these teams to the White House (I think? ) , and he probably won’t be happy with either option which makes all this even funnier.
I live in Toronto and this world series is , as Joe Biden would say, a BFD. I am not surprised H&M are supporting the Dodgers. It makes complete sense to me. Any booing I do believe was at the Rogers Centre because sports fans were being sports fans not because it’s H&M. If I had been at the Rogers Centre I probably would have chuckled at the sports fandom. I quite remember 92 & 93 and that was amazing Blue Jays are our national team. So Go Blue Jays!!!
Good for you to be a long time Blue Jay fans. I think a lot of current Jay’s fans are so called “good weather bandwagon hoppers” who don’t really appreciate the beauty of baseball, only are interested when the teams are on winning time.
I appreciate a good game and support my team even when they are down. (Speaking as a long time BoSox fan who supported the & went to multiple games when we were still at the “lovable loser” period.)
You just had to mention ’93, didn’t you?
*sob*
— Longtime Phillies fan
(Despite the fact that Joe Carter’s HR has haunted my dreams, I’m rooting for the Blue Jays this year. But I’m not happy about it.)
I honestly don’t think anyone cares who Harry is cheering for, except for maybe meme creators. I’m not even convinced he cares who he’s cheering for. He probably got a good ticket and just showed up ( as I would even if I think I’d fall asleep).
We had our tv on for game 4 live here in LA. Even on live tv I didn’t hear booing. There were a variety of celebs there that were shown and No one heard booing. None of the reputable local news reported this, not even ESPN or MLB. Only in the minds of the Deranged loyalists and right wing Canadians(I saw their dumb posts as well) lmao. The BM desperately wants them booed here in the U.S. because WK were clearly booed in the U.S. HM are very supportive of her hometown during the fires in LA. Newsom also supports HM esp for their initiatives in mental help here California as well as supporting local businesses. Home town girl won’t be booed by her home town where she was born and raised.
The smear pattern is becoming familiar now.
M&H do an event, it goes well and they initially get good press.
Immediately, their usual nutjob haters get to work (or use ChatGPT) to come up with negative angles they can use to attack the couple and drag the event down. It’s almost comical what they come up with, and pathetic to see them resorting to blatant lame lies: “Booed at the Dogers game!” “Took selfies in front of tunnel where Diana died!” “Meghan charity under investigation for racism and workplace bullying!” and on and on.
All of it shameless lies and distortion… and getting really rather old.
Frankly sadder still, the people who believe these lies and enjoy clicking on these fantasy stories.
Anything to distract from Andrew. It’s unfortunate how well it clearly works. I said it before and I’ll say it again, Canada loves H and M and we love the Blue Jays and booing is a part of sports. Anyone with a brain can see the majority is in jest. The handful derangers that all of you are amplifying and making it about “not all
Canadians” are clearly in place to distract
from Andrew. It really sucks for Virginia and all of Epstein’s victims that this shit
works so effectively to distract. Getting so
offended that Jays fans may have booed
rich celebrities wearing Dodgers hats
including Meghan and Harry on the
Jumbotron in Toronto a little bit but no
mention that Dodgers fan cheered our
players getting actually physically hurt;
threw garbage at children and threatened to call ICE proves that Trump is winning and even the left is so susceptible to all their games and helping them distract and instill hatred for a whole ass county who was once your allies.
At the same time, positivity wise there were posts with our (California) governor and the premier of Ontario who had friendly words. And both against the tariffs (actually the senate has voted to block his tariffs to Canada yesterday). And I’ve seen posts from Dodger fans thanking Canadian firefighters For their help this past Jan. Anyways Sports will always be sports and there’s always going to be sh#%t talking between both sides no matter which sport. Just like how the Jays were mocking Ohtani in game 1.
The mocking of Ohtani in game one was due to the way that he leveraged the Jays/ gave the impression they had a chance in signing him to get a better offer from the Dodgers. Great business move but disappointing to many, many, baseball Canadian fans. Even the manager made a joke about how he accepted a few gifts from the team and he wished he got them back. Some fans were silly to get their hopes up in the first place.
That being said, I think it is silly to think any booing was directed at H&M and not just a sporting jeering reaction . Though I did see one afternoon show cover it but I think most Canadians don’t give it a second thought.
The press really will try to find any.negative angle on these two
Great to see them with Magic. Love him. Didn’t realize he was so big until I saw him with regular-sized people. What a talent and what a charismatic person.