Now Prince Edward & Sophie’s lease on Bagshot Park is coming under scrutiny

The Prince Andrew/Royal Lodge fiasco has metastasized to the point where reporters are now questioning Prince Edward and Sophie’s Bagshot Park lease. Edward and Sophie, aka the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have lived in Bagshot Park since 2003. Bagshot is another enormous, palatial estate with a Crown Estates lease, and the terms of the lease are being hidden from journalists and the government, it seems. The Times reports that Edward “paid market rate” for his lease initially, but the details dug up by the Times seem to indicate that Edward and Sophie’s lease is quite unconventional as well, just like Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge lease.
The Duke of Edinburgh paid the market rate for his royal residence while his brother Prince Andrew was contracted to pay only “one peppercorn, if demanded” for Royal Lodge. Details from a National Audit Office report show that while the King’s youngest brother, Edward, had to pay a “market value” for his Surrey residence, Bagshot Park, until at least 2007, Andrew never did.
Last week The Times revealed that Andrew paid no rent on the 30-room Windsor property after contributing £8.5 million to refurbishments having taken over the lease in 2003, with this constituting a significant taxpayer subsidy on its true worth.
In a further twist, the key details of Edward’s lease after it was renewed in 2007 were redacted on the Land Registry, making it impossible to establish whether he continued to pay a market rent.
Edward was reported to have extended the lease to 150 years for £5 million in 2007. Despite releasing an unredacted copy of Andrew’s lease, the Crown Estate refused to disclose Edward’s at the 51-acre Bagshot Park, his residence for more than 25 years.
The mansion is grade II listed and was built between 1875 and 1879 on instructions from Queen Victoria as a home for her third son, Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn. Edward, who inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh after his father Prince Philip’s death, initially leased the property for 50 years for £5,000 a year in March 1998.
Unlike Royal Lodge, the Crown Estate received two alternative offers for Bagshot Park, one for the establishment of a conference centre and another to convert the property into a hotel, after the Ministry of Defence handed back its lease on the site in 1996. The sum later went up to £90,000 a year — described as “market value” — after Edward paid £1.36 million to help renovate the property, with the Crown Estate covering the rest of the £3 million refurbishment costs.
The Crown Estate’s profits are passed on to the benefit of the taxpayer and spending on matters of questionable public benefit have come under scrutiny after The Times revealed Andrew had been living at Royal Lodge on such favourable terms. However, redactions to the lease mean that the public are not allowed to know how much Edward now pays in rent.
As well as redacting the rent paid under the lease, the amount paid to extend the lease was also obscured, as was a section of the tenant’s covenants that would indicate if the rent paid from 2007 would be peppercorn.
On a technical level, I get the impression that royals in particular can simply negotiate favorable terms with the Crown Estates, and the Crown Estates are heavily influenced by whatever the monarch wants. None of this is straightforward because these are just long-term leases rather than purchases. Despite the Times declaring that Edward absolutely paid “market rent” for a few years at one time, it sounds like Edward renegotiated extremely favorable terms on Bagshot in 2007, and I doubt he and Sophie are paying much of anything on their lease. Similar to Andrew (perhaps even more so in this case), questions should be asked about how Edward and Sophie even had the money to make lump-sum payments for renovations and lease extensions. I strongly suspect that QEII was just paying for everything, right? She was funnelling money to both Andrew and Edward pretty consistently for their homes and upkeep.
Maybe peggs wants it.
I don’t really get the system. You can’t work, but you’re supposed to have a lavish lifestyle, so you spend your life reliant on the monarch to give you an allowance? Or do they have trust funds they’re supposed to live off of?
He was supposed to “work”. He was supposed to serve in the military. Why no one tried to set him up with some of the cushy jobs wasted on Andrew, I never understood. Maybe Andrew wrecked that opportunity for everyone else.
I think their income is based on the pleasure of the King (or Queen). Just like Prince Harry was dependent on his father’s generosity when Chuck was the Prince of Wales, remember Harry was shopping discount stores when he relied on his father.
So if the monarch has all this money why can’t he give them a higher salary so that they can continue to pay market rate rent and enrich the CE which helps the taxpayers. Instead, they get these insane leases that no one should ever get and the monarch keeps the money that should be going to help pay these rents of family members.
I think that you’re correct. Years ago (maybe around 2007) I read that Elizabeth did the rare thing and, after reviewing their finances, raised their stipend.
Okay but if their stipend was raised, why are they likely paying no rent or very little rent for a massive CE property? Bc why is their lease redacted if not bc it’s absolutely absurd?
I’ve thought about this a lot. Their hands are tied. What are the non-heirs supposed to do? No wonder they’re screwed up.
Are you suggesting producing “It’s a Royal Knockout” isn’t work???
LOL, classic reference.
Poor Edward. Everything he tried was a disaster.
It’s a shame he wasn’t able to live his truth.
The system is designed to reinforce the power of the monarch. Even now, when the public views the king or queen as a largely ceremonial figure, they spend their domestic lives surrounded by fawning family members, staff, and general hangers-on, because things like pensions and grace-and-favor living arrangements are 100% at the discretion of the monarch.
No wonder the royals are all such weirdos.
It really is crazy and the Sussexes getting forced out was the biggest favor to them. The deal is put up with abuse from the public, your own family and the media and in return you can be lazy, have an estate and live lavishly. If you want to leave, you’ll still be abused and shunned but at least you can live by your own rules. I used to think being a prince or princess was special or magical. It’s just a con game with no winners. It’s all make believe.
I’ll never forget the hilarity of Sophie getting busted after the Oprah interview. She told the Telegraph dismissively “You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is.”
Then it came out there were pictures of Sophie a decade earlier fawning at Oprah’s feet – she’d visited one of Oprah’s charities in Africa. First black female billionaire and Sophie acts like she’s dirt. The whole royal family is so vile, vapid, idle and entitled. Ugh.
It’s not just them… off the top of my head, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters, “Princess Alexandria,” Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Marina Ogilvy, and Gabriella Windsor are all living in various places at KP and elsewhere that were once described as “grace and favor” and after a scandal over that in the early 2000s, the public was told the ones there then were paying “market rent.” I always suspected that weren’t paying anything near what the properties would be worth on the open market.
I remember that Prince and Princess Michael of Kent sold their country home so that they could pay rent on their apartment at Kensington Palace.
I bet they’re all really p*ssed at Andrew for bringing their own living circumstances under a microscope. They’re probably all keeping their heads down & hoping the public forgets they even exist.
When is it W’s turn? For the man who refuses to disclose other financial information (flat out refused) and no one batted an eye?
My only question is : After having paid 2.4M, are Harry and Meghan aware of these extremely favorable lease terms? If not, I find it very hard that Harry or Meghan will want anything to do with the king.
I am chewing on 90,000 a year for a 120 room residence is “market price”, while Harry and Meghan paid 12,000 a month for 5 bedroom Frogmore Cottage. Which market is this? The Crown Estate could make much more money had they rented out Bagshot as a hotel or conference center.
The public pays for the upkeep of Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, St James, Windsor. All these palaces are big enough to house each member of the RF comfortably and in style. They can have large apartments, as 1a, entire wings, all with a fraction of staff needed, while letting all the cottages and lodges to rich people craving security at top prices.
Who oversees the Crown Estates, and who does this person report to? It is clear that the Windsors see all these mansions as their rightful possessions to be divided between them for pennies. But they aren’t. Someone should put a stop to it.
It’s always amazed me that Prince Edward, as the youngest son, has the biggest house of all of them. Doesn’t Bagshot Park have something like 120 rooms and god knows how many bathrooms? I guess that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also have their offices there, but still, that’s a lot of real estate. And I bet the Queen paid for it. Edward’s production company never made a profit, and Sophie had to get rid of her business, but I doubt she made enough to cover the initial deposit.
When you see Bagshot it really blows your mind how large it is. They are likely paying something stupid like 3 peppercorns per year and their family gets it for 150 years? People should be enraged over this.
QEII really set up Anne as the only one who had any chance at success, since Gatcombe Park has plenty of horsey ways to earn an income, plus large homes she could gift to her own children. She is the only one who was given a house that has the means to pay for itself.
Bagshot is the worst of the bunch, IMO, there aren’t even homes surrounding it that are part of the property that could be rented out to earn income, it’s just this massive house sitting on what is a fairly small amount of land, for what it is. That is no gift, it ensures they have to use nefarious means just to afford upkeep on their ridiculous home.
Well he did accept 2 million pounds in 2000 from the ministry of defense for the renovations and then stiffed the renovation company for the remainder. Almost £2 million of taxpayers’ money was channelled into renovating Prince Edward’s country mansion, despite Buckingham Palace’s insistence that no public funds were used in the controversial project.
The Observer has learnt that the Ministry of Defence handed over £1.8m to the Crown Estate – the body that manages all royal property – for renovating Bagshot Park.
the Crown Estate has been raided in such vivid fashion, leases on royal properties are a drop in the bucket: “Back in 1760, upon coming to the throne, George Ill did a deal with the government. He would surrender to the nation the lands that would be known as the Crown Estates …The government would henceforth take over from the King responsibility for funding the armed forces, the secret service, the judiciary, and other public functions.”
…”George Osborne became Chancellor [and] swiftly agreed to the proposal that the civil list be replaced by a scheme whereby a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate each year went to the royals. This was initially set at 15% but has subsequently been upped to 25%… The country may have been under the cosh as public services were slashed and wages frozen or cut in an attempt to get the economy back on an even keel following the crash of 2008, but [not] for the royals… The total value of the estate was put at £14.1 billion in 2017.”
“…Of course if Charles really wants to recreate the position before 1760, that would require the monarch once again to personally fund not only the expenses of the royal family, but also the salaries and pensions of ministers, judges and those in the civil service, and the costs of the armed forces and secret services too [and] royals would find themselves billions out of pocket every year.” —Norman Baker, And What Do YOU Do?
I very much doubt that the Crown Estates would bring in enough money. If so, you wouldn’t need income, sales and death taxes. The total income of the government still doesn’t cover everything.
Maybe I read that wrong, but in what world is £5000/year market rate for that estate? £5000/month would be low!!
This is classic Royal PR where they just say something and zero people push back on it.
Especially ridiculous when you consider that rent for 2 bedroom apartment in London is 4000 pounds.
I used an inflation calculation (US inflation, not sure if it’s accurate for other countries) & 5,000 in 1998 is equivalent to 10,000 right now. Still a bargain for a place like Bagshot.
Granted, this is dollars and not pounds, but you’d be lucky to pay $5,000 a month on a nice 2-bedroom cottage in LA.
I recall reading that Edward leases out several buildings on the Bagshot estate, so not only is he not paying market rate but he’s making money by charging others market rate. The gall of this family is almost unbelievable.
Not to defend Edward but I’m pretty sure he does that to fund the upkeep and maintenance of the the Estate.
The sweetheart deals for giant mansions with huge grounds are unfair, but the system the way it’s set up doesn’t make much sense either. You don’t want these people to work, you don’t want them to have commercial ventures ( at least the senior royals), but they have to also live on large estates for safety reasons.
The entire setup and expectations of living just guarantees that these people will have unfair advantage that will rub people the wrong way, be unprepared for real life in case they are no longer working royals, and make them highly susceptible to blackmail and to shady characters. MI5 must spend half their time slapping their heads about this family.
Or, they could just all pile back into Buck House & Windsor Castle and be done with it. All together, no giant estates needed, the protection staff can cover them all in one or two locations. Done and done.
You people want to have the taxpayers pony up for your “special blood”? Fine, then you can all live in the huge lavish palace together.
the mad hater on Tik tok reckons Edwards rent is £1000 a month which is outragous, but then again the system is messed up the king gets a sovereign grant this years was 132m if he is payying his siblings a living wage they most likly still couldn’t afford to live in those mansions. how much was the last Job KP advertised for that was a low wage too. so they dont distribute the money fairly. It really is a good thing Meghan got Harry out of there. My theory is if they are all paying market rent the compensation from the crown dosent match so eventually they run out and with no way to add to the money they have to negotiate a lower rate that they can pay from the meagre SG monies they get from the monarch. What i want to know is how much William pays for his numerous houses. i bet he too wouldn’t be able to afford rent on all those houses
even if they’re paying “market” rent and not peppercorn rent, take two facts into account: all monies paid to the Crown Estate which retains the freehold to these properties is now, post-Osborne, funnelled back to the monarch, who gets 25% of crown estate revenues. Let that settle. The monarch gets 25% of the “market” rate that the Crown Estate charges his siblings for their houses. …and that’s before you ponder that “market” rates are simply those agreed between the lease-holder and the freeholder, which is the estate itself. 25% of which kicks back to the monarch. So they can agree on a “market” rate at any price point they select, amongst themselves.
What a racket! The Mob should take notes.
This is an indictment on the British press who didn’t seem interested in the housing arrangements of the Queen’s children until last week. It’s clear to me that Harry and later Meghan were used by the Palace as a shield to protect the Royal Family from public scrutiny.
I was just thinking yesterday that we have heard nothing of Edward and Sophe for awhile!
With all the money that the monarchy has access to, it seems reasonable that relatives could be housed in a safe and luxurious location. And that the relatives could be called on for royal duties at any time.
And not doing outside work should be the perk of the magic royal blood.
But…
As somebody pointed out above, they can all be housed in Kensington, Buckingham, St James Palaces or Windsor Castle. Easy peasy, room enough for all. You want a country house? Pay for that yourself.
I don’t understand why they just all can’t live in Kensington Palace, and the monarch (and their minor children still living at home) lives in Buckingham Palace. That solves the problem of housing extended family.
That’s why they are both relentlessly going on the largely unnoticed foreign trips to represent the monarchy, so that when their feet are held to the flames they can point that they have been “working” to justify their life of luxury
The RF’s secret weapons! So secret, no one knows what they do!
The real issue is that the British government has allowed royal engagements to proceed without any form of oversight. This has led to a complete lack of transparency regarding what the Windsors actually earn and spend. In contrast, in other monarchies, all matters related to funding and royal estates are fully transparent, as they are managed by the government. As a result, other royal families cost taxpayers far less. Since they have limited control over their own finances, non-heir members are encouraged to earn a living independently. There is therefore a great deal of work to be done to ensure genuine transparency across all their expenditures.
On the topic of transparency, it’s unbelievable that Edward’s lease is redacted. The public should know the lease terms. It shouldn’t be shielded and protected in secrecy.
Agreed. Their finances should be just as transparent as any member of Parliament.
When I see a photo of Edward and Sophie, the only thing that comes to mind is Dull & Duller.
Edward very spookily resembles George Vi, Elizabeth’s father.
Those non-taxpayer-funded Sussexes are looking pretty gooooooood now, eh, UK?
Right. A billboard with their picture and ” miss us yet? ” would be inappropriate but amusing.
So lemme get this straight: they don’t pay rent, don’t pay income taxes, don’t pay inheritance taxes, receive grants from the taxpayer, have their coronations and funerals etc paid for by the taxpayer… and do next to nothing in return?! Not to mention proudly cavorting with paedophiles and dictators,
The British public are being taken for the mother of all rides, and need to demand an end to this cynical RF gravy train.
So the whole illusion of wonderful, dignified, modest, disciplined royal personalities in London, who lead a life full of good thoughts and good deeds, who are grateful and connected to the people, is not true and is a terrible spectacle? And now? When dreams die and disappointment replaces hope, it usually leads to war, the disintegration of communities, exclusion, isolation and violence. We have already experienced Brexit. What should a country whose identity is so closely linked to this monarchy do? The Bavarians and Austrians, once staunch royalists, have made history that everyone knows and appreciates. But is that possible in the UK?
I worked at the Crown Estate in the 90s when Bagshott was returned to CE management. We all had to sign the official secrets act but can say that I was totally appalled by what went down re Bagshott. Lots of coverage in UK papers at the time, but they lacked knowledge of the specifics to put the whole story together. Comments were right that CE was always badgered successfully by royals for favourable deals.