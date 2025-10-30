Kim Kardashian is convinced that the 1969 moon landing was faked

There are several variations of the “American astronauts didn’t really land on the moon in 1969” conspiracy. One of the most interesting ones for cinephiles involves Stanley Kubrick “directing” the moon landing on a soundstage, then Kubrick dropping hints about his role in the “staged moon landing” in his film adaptation of The Shining. Seriously, I watched a YouTube breakdown of it once. The general conspiracy about the moon landing being staged or faked has been around for decades, even though almost all of these “theories” have been debunked. You’d be surprised how many people believe it and how many of those people are famous. For example, Kim Kardashian apparently thinks it was faked. She’s now trying to convince Sarah Paulson, her new bestie.

Kim Kardashian has a very controversial take she won’t let go of. On the Thursday, Oct. 30 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old revealed that she doesn’t believe the 1969 moon landing really happened — while trying to convince her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson to have the same doubts.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kim told Paulson, 50, in between takes on set of the Hulu series, referring to astronaut Neil Armstrong.

“Yes, do it,” Paulson replied as Kim shared an example of what she was sending her.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.’ ”

Kim then alleged that because the astronaut has “gotten old” he now slips up with comments like that. “So I think it didn’t happen,” she admitted. Paulson told her costar that she was going to go on a “massive deep dive” after looking at what Kim had sent her, and Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the actress “conspiracies all the time.”

When she got back to her trailer, a producer followed up on the topic and asked Kim to confirm that she doesn’t believe astronauts walked on the moon: “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake.”

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews,” she claimed. She then explained some of the reasons that have convinced her of the conspiracy theory. “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

Knowing what kind of response the comments would get, a producer asked Kim what her defense is for people who call her crazy: “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”