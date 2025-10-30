Kim Kardashian is convinced that the 1969 moon landing was faked

There are several variations of the “American astronauts didn’t really land on the moon in 1969” conspiracy. One of the most interesting ones for cinephiles involves Stanley Kubrick “directing” the moon landing on a soundstage, then Kubrick dropping hints about his role in the “staged moon landing” in his film adaptation of The Shining. Seriously, I watched a YouTube breakdown of it once. The general conspiracy about the moon landing being staged or faked has been around for decades, even though almost all of these “theories” have been debunked. You’d be surprised how many people believe it and how many of those people are famous. For example, Kim Kardashian apparently thinks it was faked. She’s now trying to convince Sarah Paulson, her new bestie.

Kim Kardashian has a very controversial take she won’t let go of. On the Thursday, Oct. 30 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old revealed that she doesn’t believe the 1969 moon landing really happened — while trying to convince her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson to have the same doubts.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kim told Paulson, 50, in between takes on set of the Hulu series, referring to astronaut Neil Armstrong.

“Yes, do it,” Paulson replied as Kim shared an example of what she was sending her.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.’ ”

Kim then alleged that because the astronaut has “gotten old” he now slips up with comments like that. “So I think it didn’t happen,” she admitted. Paulson told her costar that she was going to go on a “massive deep dive” after looking at what Kim had sent her, and Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the actress “conspiracies all the time.”

When she got back to her trailer, a producer followed up on the topic and asked Kim to confirm that she doesn’t believe astronauts walked on the moon: “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake.”

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews,” she claimed. She then explained some of the reasons that have convinced her of the conspiracy theory. “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

Knowing what kind of response the comments would get, a producer asked Kim what her defense is for people who call her crazy: “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

I actually googled “buzz aldrin admits moon landing was fake” and all of the results were “this is false, Aldrin never said this, this conspiracy has been debunked.” Kim researches this sh-t on TikTok though, and god knows what they’re saying over there. All I’ll say is that Kim isn’t the only celebrity asking questions about the moon landing. Ariana Grande halfway admitted that she wonders about whether it was fake. Steph Curry publicly questioned the moon landing as well in 2018, and NASA even clapped back on him at the time. Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle also questioned the moon landing in an interview a few years ago.

58 Responses to “Kim Kardashian is convinced that the 1969 moon landing was faked”

  1. 2legit2quit says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:23 am

    She is so effing stupid. My god.

    Reply
    • Michel says:
      October 30, 2025 at 8:26 am

      Why do we keep giving stupid people platforms to speak???????

      Reply
      • Traveller says:
        October 30, 2025 at 11:59 am

        I can’t understand why.
        These people are dangerously stupid spreading unfathomable stupidity out to their many impressionable followers.
        Humans are doing everything in their power to become extinct.

    • Susan Collins says:
      October 30, 2025 at 8:53 am

      And she wants to be a trial lawyer? Will she be doing all her legal research on TikTok. You can’t fix stupid.

      Reply
      • CatGotMyTongue says:
        October 30, 2025 at 1:43 pm

        Kinda funny how she’s smart enough to pass the bar, but stupid enough to believe this drivel.

        Her paralegal will be doing all the research. She just needs to sign court filings, which will be prepared for her.

      • Lily says:
        October 30, 2025 at 4:10 pm

        This. You really can’t fix it because they’re convinced they’re smarter than everyone else because only they see the “truth”. OMG no gravity on the Moon?!?! And the flag is another example. It was in an aluminum frame that unfolded to hold it in that position. Unlike her, my older than dirt self actually watched non-stop hours of live coverage.

    • Josephine says:
      October 30, 2025 at 9:24 am

      At the end of your life, you’ve either contributed something to the world or made it a worse place, and she proves over and over again that she’s one of those people who has made the world a worse place.

      Reply
  2. Gaffney says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:28 am

    How is this cropping back up?! My granddaddy used to say this (RIP pa-pa). He also used to say that “puters” we’re going be our downfall and the next depression was going to be so much worse because of them. I’m starting to think he may be right about that one though.

    Reply
  3. Laurlaur says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Ah yes, TikTok, that bastion of factual information.

    What an absolute idiot.

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      October 30, 2025 at 8:58 am

      Well TikTok is good enough for RFK Jr to get his “medical” information from, so why not. He actually said that before a Congressional committee.

      Reply
  4. Anne says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Yeah, TikTok is my go-to for verified information. Jeez!

    Reply
  5. Tuesday says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:36 am

    She’s right. It’s all over TikTok. It’s a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and they truly are convincing and converting people.

    It’s exactly the same as how they’re leading young people, men especially, into the alt right pipeline. It’s scary and weird.

    Reply
  6. Randomthoughts says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:41 am

    That must have been some law school…

    Reply
  7. Happy Peregrine says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:42 am

    When I see anything from news reports to hot takes on squids to an until now undiscovered whatever anywhere – I triple check it before I let it slide into the “probably factual, multiple reputable sources citing same thing” file in my brain.

    Otherwise I keep it in the curiosity inducing personal opinions category – even when it’s a fascinating take makes me think and research. If it’s not straight facts it still has value but it’s not FACTS

    Reply
  8. El says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:43 am

    I teach science (biology) and this is so depressing. In some of the popular media there seems to be the simultaneous belief that science is magic and we can do things we can’t do and at the same time complete distrust of what we actually can do with science.

    I also have a lot of lawyers in my family and as Kim recently took the California bar I’ll lump her in with them. I’ve seen too many lawyers assume they know more than experts. They don’t focus on the argument to get to what they already believe instead of actually looking at evidence and trying to come in with an open mind.

    Reply
  9. Swack says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Will she use tik-tok as a reference for her work as a lawyer?

    Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Woman who claims she is about to become an attorney does all her research on Tik Tok. Then we wonder how we ended up with Trump. Twice!

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

    They did several movies and tv shows about how it the calculations were done. You have a whole ass movie about black women who did the calculations to go into space. Maybe Kim isn’t old enough to remember the space station, but doesn’t she have the coins to do Bezos’s space tourism. Why invalidate such an achievement. This was the only time when America was unified in purpose which was beating the Russians. This disappoints me.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      October 30, 2025 at 1:44 pm

      Right?! This is so profoundly disappointing.

      We did amazing things! We landed on the moon! Let’s be proud of that scientific achievement rather than mystified b/c we don’t understand it or couldn’t do it ourselves.

      It’s like the pyramids – oh, we have no idea how we’d do it today so it must be aliens! Ridiculously arrogant AND dumb.

      Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Imagine if you get her as your court-appointed attorney.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      October 30, 2025 at 9:08 am

      Oh, she won’t put herself in that position. She will pick and choose which “cases” she wants to take, farm them out to an actual attorney, and then get bored and do something else. Maybe she’ll become an astronaut.

      Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:57 am

    American brain rot at it’s finest. As the GOP continues to defund public education, an already-stupid country will get even dumber.

    Reply
  14. DancingCorgi says:
    October 30, 2025 at 9:14 am

    I asked a mathematician coworker twenty years ago about how do you prove the moon landing happened. He said they set up a parabolic dish that you can bounce a signal off of. Then they did just that on the Big Bang Theory! Now other countries (India?) are remote orbiting the moon and snapping photos of the lunar lander site. But in this age of AI no one has to believe anything and we will no longer know what is real or not.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    October 30, 2025 at 9:23 am

    This ignorant woman! My god! And in the top photo she looks like an overfilled balloon animal thats about to explode

    Reply
  16. Gee Mitch says:
    October 30, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Yeah, I always go to Kim Kardashian for all of my important information lol. Stupid really does run thick in this country, and it’s really frightening.

    Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    October 30, 2025 at 9:27 am

    This makes me believe the Kardashians are Trumpers. Gullibility and a conspiracy mindset are the clues. Unless Kim was just talking shit.

    Reply
  18. paintybox says:
    October 30, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Khloe Kardashian ran away screaming *inside* of her house because a couple of whales were coming closer to the shore *in the ocean* outside (she spotted them through binoculars). I guess she believed they could grow legs and come chasing after her? The whole family seems coddled and childish.

    Reply
  19. windyriver says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:10 am

    C’mon, the 60’s weren’t that long ago, many people alive then are still around who have memories of the space race years. A little actual research would easily come up with competing evidence to at least challenge any TikTok BS. I was inspired to do my own research – on famous quotes about stupidity. Was looking for the exact text of “Better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt”. But also found the brief, easy to remember, “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” (Mark Twain).

    I did wonder if Jim Lovell was still around. Sorry to see I hadn’t heard he died just three months ago, August 7, age 97.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      October 30, 2025 at 10:35 am

      Well, a woman with a fake face, fake boobs, fake ass, and fake law degree would know fake!

      There was more than one moon landing, Kim. The flight suits, including boots, changed, and the flag is in a metal frame that holds it up and straight instead of flapping down.

      Maybe don’t celebrate those bar exam results just yet

      Reply
    • Calliope says:
      October 30, 2025 at 1:51 pm

      I only heard about Jim Lovell’s passing recently b/c they had a service for him at the Naval Academy. I was sad I hadn’t heard about it earlier.

      It’s mind-boggling. This is in living memory! It’s an incredible achievement! Instead of celebrating it and honoring it and building off of it, people would rather believe it was fake? It’s like a joke went too far but I’ll never understand why people want to grab onto the conspiracy. Fake moon landing, Earth is flat, etc.

      Reply
      • windyriver says:
        October 30, 2025 at 7:22 pm

        If there’s one thing I could see people having trouble believing about getting to the moon, it’s that scientists were doing some of the calculations on slide rules (the Apollo astronauts also had them on board). Check out these MIT students trying to figure out first, what it is, and then how to use it.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CblhxhnSymg

  20. Grant says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:18 am

    In fairness, Ariana Grande didn’t say she thought the moon landing was fake — she said she thought it was real but flopped the polygraph – LOL!

    Reply
  21. Royal Downfall Watcher says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Why, in the name of all that is holy, is this person still getting attention? I will never understand how and why people pay attention to this family. They give nothing to the world. They are mannequins who inspire toxic beauty standards and laugh all the way to the bank while the rest of the world burns.

    Reply
  22. Gabby says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:56 am

    Oh Kim, aren’t you trying to start your legal career? Don’t hobble yourself coming out of the gate.

    I think the effort and expense involved in faking a convincing moon landing with 1969 technology would be so prohibitive that it would be easier to just, you know, go to the moon.

    Reply
  23. Deanne says:
    October 30, 2025 at 11:51 am

    My friend sent me this recently about MAGAs and I don’t know who said it first but it suits this situation.

    When you are dead, you don’t know that you are dead. It is difficult only for the others.

    It is the same when you are stupid.

    Reply
  24. Eowyn says:
    October 30, 2025 at 11:51 am

    Imagine listening to an uneducated and willfully ignorant person.

    Reply
  25. wendy says:
    October 30, 2025 at 11:56 am

    my son’s fiance believes it was fake – to be honest, it absolutely changed my entire opinion of her. He loves her and I love her, but damn…I fully support their decision not to procreate.

    Reply
  26. Wilma says:
    October 30, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    My great-grandmother believed this. She thought that the US eventually managed to get there, but that the first moon landing was Cold War propaganda.

    Reply
  27. Delphine says:
    October 30, 2025 at 12:18 pm

    If that quote is real it just sounds like he’s saying there could have been a scary moment, but no scary moment happened.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      October 30, 2025 at 1:54 pm

      Weren’t the astronauts all test pilots anyway? Plus aviators during the war. Their idea of scary is different from most people.

      Reply
  28. Jennifer Smith says:
    October 30, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    Of course people believe it was fake. They look around and see we are (writ large) exactly like King Chaz–we can’t work together enough to get out of a wet paper bag, how could we EVER have achieved anything?!

    Follow the string…that’s faked…nazis isn’t so bad…etc. etc.

    Dark f$cking times. And supremely dumb.

    Reply
  29. Calliope says:
    October 30, 2025 at 2:19 pm

    Also, referring to *Neil Armstrong* as “the other one” is so absurdly awful.

    Reply
  30. Jgerber says:
    October 30, 2025 at 2:36 pm

    She must be right. After all, she’s about to get her law degree.

    Reply
  31. Thena says:
    October 30, 2025 at 7:38 pm

    What an insult to the memory of the 12 humans who have walked on the moon, only 4 of which are still alive today.

    Reply
  32. Jayme says:
    October 30, 2025 at 7:49 pm

    Woman who allegedly just passed the bar thinks that tiktok is a valid resource for researching conspiracy theories about historical events.

    Who went to class and took the bar for her? No one with advanced higher degrees would say “go to tiktok.” She is deeply embarassing.

    Reply
  33. Tashiro says:
    October 30, 2025 at 7:56 pm

    She’s stupid and dresses poorly.

    Reply

