Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle contemplated whether the moon landing was faked

If A Star Is Born has bashed us over the head repeatedly with its early Oscar campaign, I think First Man has basically waged a campaign of gradual gentle nuzzles. The campaign for First Man hasn’t been wall-to-wall. The two stars, Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling, are not big on giving juicy, controversial quotes to media outlets. In fact, the most talkative person on the film is writer-director Damien Chazelle, who absolutely dominates the conversation in Ryan Gosling’s GQ cover profile. Gosling is barely quoted in his own cover story – instead, Chazelle talks endlessly about the space race and the minutiae of getting all of the mid-century details right and all of the technical aspects right too. It’s an interesting read, but again: Gosling is barely heard from. That’s one way to Oscar campaign – just look pretty and barely say anything. You can read the full cover story here. Some highlights:

On working with Chazelle again, just after La La Land: “I think you spend a lot of time being polite in the ﬁrst ﬁlm and respectful of what you imagine the other person’s process is—and so it’s a relief to do a second ﬁlm, I think, because you’re less precious, and you have a shorthand, and you really feel like you can be more honest, and you’re able to really work.”

Showing the astronauts’ home lives: “We were so interested in the duality of their lives, how these astronauts were using their ﬂashlight of scientiﬁc knowledge to explore the vast mysteries of space, and at the same time, they would have to come home and mow the lawn and take out the trash. We had this term for ourselves: ‘the moon and the kitchen sink.’ And I think that was something we really tried to understand, what those extremes might have been like—and to honor that.”

The Space Race was so American, yet it transcended borders: The space race “is so speciﬁcally American,” Gosling notes. And yet it’s a goal that united so many, everywhere on earth. “The amount of hope that it took to achieve this? It sort of permeated the globe, and the world was ﬁlled with this hope that maybe we had just scratched the surface of our potential. I think it imbued the world with this sense of hope for the future that, you know, is really unprecedented.… It’s hard to imagine.…”

Damien Chazelle on what he thinks about the theory that the moon landing could have been faked: “To me it was actually the opposite takeaway. I mean, I remember our crew and I would look at each other: ‘If it’s this hard to literally re-create, like, a ﬁve-minute version of this event 50 years later… To re-create a live stream, basically, of hours of this event in 1969?’ I’m of the mind-set it would’ve been harder to fake this than to actually do it. At that point, you might as well send people off in a rocket.”

I know people who still believe the moon landing was faked. Honestly, some of them make compelling arguments! But I have to say, I find Damien Chazelle’s argument more compelling – what would have been easier at that time, faking that kind of realistic moon landing in a studio and keep it a secret for decades, or just spending billions of dollars with the best and brightest engineers working nonstop for a decade to achieve this massive achievement? Anyway, the GQ piece was interesting, although significantly light on Gosling quotes. Basically, I’m in the mood to browse some mid-Century furniture whilst contemplating the kind of pre-computer math skills needed to go to the moon.

42 Responses to "Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle contemplated whether the moon landing was faked"

  1. Alissa says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:05 am

    my boss and sister are adamant it was faked. I tend to think it’s real, but some arguments are compelling. the one thing I don’t understand is why we or any other nation have never sent a live personn up again.

    Reply
  2. Millenial says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I definitely think the big ASIB Oscar campaign might come back to bite them in the butt – they’ll get nominated, sure, but I’m not convinced anyone in HW wants to see them win. They’ll pick a broody Gosling in a biopic before an overly earnest Cooper in a musical.

    Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:13 am

    *Screams into the void* You can see the stuff they left behind on the moon with a decent telescope *AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH*

    Reply
    • Reese says:
      October 25, 2018 at 7:35 am

      Let me be clear, I believe the moon landing did indeed happen. However, as a science geek, it is interesting to note that the “Hubble Space Telescope, the sharpest telescope on or off the Earth, is limited to features larger than 27 metres, which is still not enough to see the landing sites.”

      Reply
      • Adee says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:46 am

        To be fair, NASA has faked things/images in the past that they have even admitted to.
        A decent telescope is the easiest way to prove the moon landing was real….It would allow sceptics to see things left behind on it. Until then, this will be one of the biggest conspiracy theories of all time.

        I can’t say for a 100% fact that I believe it happened, or didn’t happen.

      • Betsy says:
        October 25, 2018 at 10:29 am

        @Adee – no proof is ever enough for conspiracy theorists. Jess above mentioned the thousands of moon rocks we have from these moonwalks. And those are not enough for you, for example.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        October 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

        “A decent telescope is the easiest way to prove the moon landing was real….It would allow sceptics to see things left behind on it. Until then, this will be one of the biggest conspiracy theories of all time.”

        as noted above, telescopes exist that DO enable people to see things left behind from the moon landing. So, “until then” is NOW.

        anyone who still believes the moon landing was faked is being willfully ignorant.

        as someone famous once said (Twain, maybe?) “it easier to scam someone than it is to convince them they were scammed”. (not verbatim)

  4. NicNic says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:46 am

    “I know people who still believe the moon landing was faked. Honestly, some of them make compelling arguments!”
    NO NO NO. Don’t say things like this. Don’t normalize stupidity and listening to any arguments against things that happened/are real. This is how we get anti-vaxxers

    Reply
  5. BaBaDook says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I think its possible that the actual broadcast was faked, or that they said they made it up earlier than they actually did just to win the space race. But ultimately I think there were other successful missions to the moon. My butt hurts from sitting on this fence, lol.

    Reply
  6. Juls says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Everything else aside, this movie is TERRIBLE. A waste of my time and money. One of the biggest steaming piles I have ever sat through.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:04 am

      Interesting, why?

      Reply
      • Juls says:
        October 25, 2018 at 10:44 am

        Like Jess said below: the entire film was shot in that shaky, blurry way that Cloverfield was filmed. I got a migraine just trying to focus on what was going on. Which could have been overlooked, maybe, if the dialogue wasn’t mumbled and garbled. Which could have been overlooked except the acting was terrible. Also, it was boring and the story was jumbled and didn’t flow well. I’m sure the critics may love it because “biopic” usually scores high. But as far as entertainment value, it reeked.

    • Jess says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:45 am

      Lol, I was so excited for this movie and was disappointed as well, but only because my daughter and I got nauseous from all the freaking camera shaking! We had to put our heads down and close our eyes a lot just to get relief. It felt like a documentary, which would’ve been fine if they weren’t bouncing around loud and shaky ass space capsules for half the movie.

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        October 25, 2018 at 11:15 am

        I was going to take an older relative to see it the other weekend since it seemed like a benign biopic that wouldn’t have anything an elderly person would find sketchy, but we didn’t have time. Now that you posted this I won’t! She is migraine prone and won’t enjoy it if the picture is that shaky.

    • Giddy says:
      October 25, 2018 at 11:58 am

      Unfortunately, I agree. I knew there might be a problem when there were only two other people at the evening showing. And whereas Apollo 13 was a heroic, patriotic tale, First Man is IMO a downer. It’s fine to contrast the astronauts home and work lives, but a large amount of screen time is spent on the state of Neil Armstrong’s marriage, specifically his wife being pissed off about his job. While that may have been authentic, it felt vaguely depressing. I won’t be recommending this movie to anyone.

      Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I can see why Gosling was quiet about the topic. He is a Canadian and probably don’t know a whole lot about the subject.

    ‘It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.’

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:13 am

    While Bradley and Gaga are both not good enough actors to convince me they made this metaphysical tale that transformed their friendship into a transcendent parnership of human souls, this bunch is boring as hell. So I am not sure that makes me go and see the movie. And Lala land was a trainwreck.

    Reply
  9. Electric Tuba says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I’ll happily go live on the moon to avoid seeing any more movies about people landing on it

    Reply
  10. Wilma says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    My great- grandmother always believed the first one was faked to beat the Russians and the rest were real. Something about how fast the Russians were going and not expecting the US to catch up.

    Reply
  11. Mandy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I loved the movie, it was not sensationalised unnecessarily and had beautiful subtle moments. Ryan and Claire were amazing. But people will definitely like venom more :/

    Reply

