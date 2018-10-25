Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend isn’t divorced yet either, reports differ on if he’s met her kids

Jennifer Garner premiered her new boyfriend on the cover of US Magazine this week, along with some details about their relationship. The two of them reportedly met through friends, have been dating for six months and according to US he’s met her kids already. Remember when Jen didn’t want Lindsay Shookus to meet her kids with Ben despite the fact that Lindsay had officially been with Ben for over a year? Jen makes her own rules, but she she also knows Ben. People Magazine says that John hasn’t met Jen’s kids and that they’re only “casually dating” which seems like a strategic move to play both sides. Or maybe People’s source is Ben’s PR team. US Magazine and almost every other outlet have “things to know about” articles about John, who has an impressive CV as CEO of a restaurant technology company. He’s only separated, not divorced yet, just like Jen, but it sounds like it’s been in the works for a while. He also has two kids, aged 12 and 10. People also reports that John has his law degree from Stanford and has written books on nanotechnology and intellectual property. Remember when The Enquirer reported in March that Jen was dating a lawyer? That means she’s been seeing this guy over six months, unless she was dating a different lawyer. There were photos her out with a “mystery guy” in February, but that wasn’t John and could have been a friend. Here’s more about Jen’s new boyfriend, from US:

A source tells Us that the Alias alum, 46, introduced Miller to her daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and her son, Samuel, 6. He has a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter with his estranged wife, Caroline Campbell.

Miller and concert violinist Campbell split in 2014 after nine years of marriage, but they have yet to finalize their divorce. A source tells Us that the estranged couple are waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork. Garner likely understands as her divorce from Affleck, 46, was not finalized until earlier this month, more than three years after they called it quits.

Many people date before they’re officially divorced because it can take a while to agree on terms and finalize the details. As long as everyone is open about it I don’t see the problem. No shade on John, but I do wonder if he’s ready to be in this fishbowl with Jen. He may think it’s no big deal and may even welcome the publicity until he realizes how suffocating it can be. He’s playing a role in Jen’s PR narrative. While he may be understandably smitten with her now, how long is that going to last once he gets hounded by paparazzi? His face is out there now. Six months with someone isn’t really that long.

Meanwhile ET has more about Jen and John’s relationship. A source claims he doesn’t want to be “in the entertainment industry”

“They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home,” the source says. “He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry.”

“Her friends know how much pain Jen has been through in the last several years and have wanted this for her for a very long time,” the source says. “They are thrilled to see her happy. She literally has been smiling ear to ear. Right now, Jen’s dating life is going so well and Ben has finally started taking his sobriety seriously, that she is over the moon — and she deserves it.”

“Jen’s marriage to Ben has been over for a very long time and, while her first priority has always been her kids, she knew she needed to rebuild her life without Ben,” the source adds. “It wasn’t easy at first and she even had to push herself to date. When she finally did step into that world, she kept that part of her life very private.”

“Her closest friends are in full support of Jen moving on and finding someone special to spend her life with,” the source said. “She truly deserves the very best. After everything Jen’s been through, her friends and family are rooting for her to move on and live her life without Ben, and finally she seems 100 percent on board.”

OK so we know Jen can keep her personal life private if she wants to. Just putting that out there. This whole rollout must have been in the works for a while.

Jen’s ex, Ben Affleck, is currently working on a film where he’s playing a former basketball player “who’s battling addiction while taking a high school coaching gig at his alma mater.” There are quotes from Ben in US about how he supports Jen’s decisions and wants the best for her. Remember how we heard a few weeks ago that their divorce was finalized? It’s not yet.

31 Responses to “Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend isn’t divorced yet either, reports differ on if he’s met her kids”

  1. Trix says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I want her jumper!

    Reply
  2. teehee says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Is it our business? Especially when to comes to her children?

    Reply
  3. Ang says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Maybe she didn’t want her children to meet Lindsey because her and Ben were both drinking? That’s a completely different dynamic than her relationship with her new man. Her making her own rules is more than appropriate regarding the children and significant others.

    Reply
  4. Queenb says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:41 am

    He doesnt seem to be opposed to invasion of privacy when you think about his face scanner restaurant chain…

    Reply
  5. TaniaOG says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:41 am

    You know, can’t a woman get a little action without it being broadcast all over the world? She probably hasn’t had sex in years, leave her alone!

    Reply
  6. Pinar says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I can see a little micheal vartan in his face

    Reply
  7. PeggingOut says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Wait, I thought her divorce finalized when Ben got out of inpatient rehab? Weren’t there articles about a private judge and the meeting (hearing?) at her house to finalize the divorce?

    Reply
  8. bren says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Her people have leaked details about this to every outlet that will listen. She is so desperate to control the narrative, it’s sad. Ben’s probably thrilled that she finally has someone else to obsess over and he’s off the hook for the first time in 15 years. (I still think she’d take him back no questions asked, if he’d have her.)

    Reply
  9. katy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:10 am

    This guy is a total loser who uses his kids as pawns in his divorce. Jen sure knows how to pick ‘em.

    Reply
  10. roses says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Lainey has a write up about this on her site. The way his wife describes his behavior in the court filings definitely would make him a hard pass for me. Jen needs to learn to love herself and know she is worthy of something more.

    Reply
  11. Carolnr says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:21 am

    4 yrs. is a long time to be finalizing a divorce.
    The more money & assets, the longer it takes to wrap up a divorce. Caroline had been photographed publicly in March with her new boyfriend, who is also a businessman& John has obviously been dating Jen. So obviously, the only thing holding up their divorce was that they could not reach a final agreement. Reports are that as of Oct. 22nd, they have & are just waiting for a judge to sign off on the papers. This is probably why they decided to go public now…

    Reply
  12. Andrea says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Good for her. Finally we get to see her meeting and dating interesting people. He’s cute and successful. Similar stages in life. I like it.

    Reply
  13. Veronica S. says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:31 am

    In the boyfriend’s case, it sounds like the wife and he have been separated for years. There was just a lot of finances that had to be wrangled in the divorce process. Not quite the same as Jen, who is clearly over her marriage at this point, but recently separated.

    Reply
  14. MariettaJ says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:35 am

    So… I think it’s kind of hilarious that US Weekly even got ahold of the court documents regarding his divorce…he seems controlling as the wife puts it. Don’t know how I feel about that. (DM has the full statement from the document) Hoping the codependency doesn’t come back to bite her with this guy.

    Reply
  15. annak says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:00 am

    All this stuff about his divorce and custody battles coming out and making him look like a jerk and a loser. Jen must be slipping in her PR game. Expect major backpedaling from her PR team now.

    Reply
  16. Tallia says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Michael Vartan vibes.

    Reply
  17. Millenial says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    He might not be your cup of tea, but he’s not exactly a bridge troll, so I don’t get the commenters complaining about other people calling him handsome.

    As for the divorce documents — yikes. Hope for Jen’s sake it’s sour grapes.

    Reply

