Donald Trump didn’t even wait 24 hours before targeting ‘fake news’ media again

As we discussed earlier, Donald Trump tried to make a big show about condemning the pipe bombs sent to the Obamas, Clintons, Eric Holder, Joe Biden, CNN and more. Trump paid some orange lip service to the idea of “unity,” but even then, he and other Republicans made it clear that they believe “both sides” are to blame. It’s the typical abuser play: look what you made me do, you did it to yourself, you’re to blame for this terrible thing that happened to you.

Well, as newsrooms and Americans around the country were reeling, the New York Times dropped an exclusive story about how Donald Trump is STILL using an unsecure cell phone. He uses this unsecure phone to tweet, to make personal calls and more. The Russians are listening. So are the Chinese. Foreign adversaries are listening in on Trump’s personal calls and figuring out ways to manipulate him using the information they gather from his loose lips. BUT HER EMAILS amirite? Well, Donald J. Bigly got up this morning and his itchy Twitter fingers just had to react:

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Not even 24 hours after CNN’s New York offices had to be evacuated because a MAGA bomber sent them pipe bomb, the president of the United States is tweeting about “fake news.” It’s almost as if – hear me out – he’s shocked that his deplorable supporters didn’t also target the New York Times. That’s exactly what he’s doing – he’s using Twitter as a platform to direct his supporters to target more media outlets the next time.

Also: he’s too much of a sucky baby psychopath to call the Democrats he’s repeatedly targeted.

Neither President Trump nor the White House reached out to former President Obama, the Clintons or any of the other Democratic officials who received pipe bombs, two officials familiar with the matter tell @CNN. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 24, 2018