Donald Trump didn’t even wait 24 hours before targeting ‘fake news’ media again

As we discussed earlier, Donald Trump tried to make a big show about condemning the pipe bombs sent to the Obamas, Clintons, Eric Holder, Joe Biden, CNN and more. Trump paid some orange lip service to the idea of “unity,” but even then, he and other Republicans made it clear that they believe “both sides” are to blame. It’s the typical abuser play: look what you made me do, you did it to yourself, you’re to blame for this terrible thing that happened to you.

Well, as newsrooms and Americans around the country were reeling, the New York Times dropped an exclusive story about how Donald Trump is STILL using an unsecure cell phone. He uses this unsecure phone to tweet, to make personal calls and more. The Russians are listening. So are the Chinese. Foreign adversaries are listening in on Trump’s personal calls and figuring out ways to manipulate him using the information they gather from his loose lips. BUT HER EMAILS amirite? Well, Donald J. Bigly got up this morning and his itchy Twitter fingers just had to react:

Not even 24 hours after CNN’s New York offices had to be evacuated because a MAGA bomber sent them pipe bomb, the president of the United States is tweeting about “fake news.” It’s almost as if – hear me out – he’s shocked that his deplorable supporters didn’t also target the New York Times. That’s exactly what he’s doing – he’s using Twitter as a platform to direct his supporters to target more media outlets the next time.

Also: he’s too much of a sucky baby psychopath to call the Democrats he’s repeatedly targeted.

30 Responses to “Donald Trump didn’t even wait 24 hours before targeting ‘fake news’ media again”

  1. Electric Tuba says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Get him out!!

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:30 am

      NOOOOO… LOCK HIM UP!!!! For ALL of his high crimes and misdemeanors (and God knows, SO MANY have come to light!)

      WTF happened to the NYT expose on his taxes?? ONE DAY on the front page, and BOOM! We’re onto the next sh!tshow, and no one remembers or acts on the last one!

      God, it’s so early and already, having heard the headlines, I’m seething. I just can’t take it anymore. I’m so damned tired, of all of this, of him, of the Thugs and their despicable antics. I don’t even think a Blue Wave will help anymore… not at this point. Sigh… I feel so damned helpless and hopeless, I just want to cry.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 25, 2018 at 10:27 am

      I hope justice is served to Donald Trump, and one of my greatest hopes is that if he does not receive the death penalty that he gets what is, for him, worse: no phone. No contact with the outside world. Anonymity. Ignominy.

      Reply
  2. Melania says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:04 am

    The world is falling apart, I’m very scared.

    Reply
  3. Swack says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I can’t any more. One way or another Trump is going to start something he can’t stop. Between all his hate laden MAGA rallies and threatening (probably already ordered) the build up of our nuclear weapons something has to give. My grandson just deployed and will be radio silent (no communication) while going through the China Sea (most likely until Thanksgiving). PLEASE get out and vote!

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:19 am

    For anyone interested, listen to the podcast Gaslit Nation. Sarah Kendzior, a scholar of totalitarian regime, specifically the former Soviet Union, and a journalist, has been the Cassandra of this entire nightmare since 2016. She says drump is purposefully destroying the US to sell all its parts to Putin. He does it through way of tearing down the media and wrecking everything in his path.

    Reply
  5. Louisa says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:19 am

    The anonymous source to the NY Times also said that we shouldn’t worry about trump giving classified info on the calls that China and Russia are listening to. Apparently he has no real interest in his daily briefings and can’t retain any national security or classified info he is given. This was meant to reassure! But WTF! He is such a risk to the country. Get him the hell out of there!

    Reply
  6. Chef Grace says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Master manipulator in charge. He knows how to play his minions. His MAGA Puppets.
    He knows how to stir the shit pot. And right before midterm elections. Old orange Shitler at work. How did we get here? I am at a loss. 2 more years of hell. Will we survive? Hopefully we will get a strong Democratic presidential candidate who can beat the orange thing out of office.

    Reply
  7. Giddy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:22 am

    His fake sorrowful tone yesterday as he talked about unity made me ill. That orange bastard has personally created the chasm in our country. His ranting about “fake news” has given the gd deplorables permission to show hatred and anger. The only weapon we have against him is our vote. I am praying that this election serves as a repudiation of everything and everyone Trump.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      The guy has zero humanity and it’s crazy to me how people seem to love that. It’s telling how much he’s flipped the narrative, that people actually think it’s ok, even refreshing, to have such a POS as POTUS. As he gets worse, his supporters seem to be right there with him.

      Reply
  8. Beth says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:27 am

    He’s a nightmare. Someone needs to explain to him that just because news might be bad about him, doesn’t mean it’s fake. He needs to stop his hateful rhetoric at his rallies and tweets which riles up anger and violence and makes our country dangerous. Hurry up Mueller!
    Someone please take all of Trumps phones, government or private ones. These tweets and the way he capitalizes words that shouldn’t be, drives me crazy.

    Reply
  9. Emily says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

    At a rally last night, in which he was supposed to condemn the bombs, he whined about comparisons to evil historical figures, like both sides are equally at fault. He continued to talk about the media being at fault despite receiving a bomb. He never said by name who received bombs – which allowed him to spin it like an attack on the country and not on a specific “side.”

    Basically he will now spin any legitimate criticism of him as contributing to terror and not a “unifying” voice.

    He’s great at propaganda. For those who can’t see the obvious contradictions.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:27 am

    He’s going to directly causes deaths and he doesn’t care. It’s only a matter of time before some nut job pulled sh!t like this. He’s stoking his base to feed his ego nothing more. Vote and get control of the Houses. It’ll give him a rage stroke if he lost Congress and the senate.

    Reply

