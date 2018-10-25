Donald Trump didn’t even wait 24 hours before targeting ‘fake news’ media again

As we discussed earlier, Donald Trump tried to make a big show about condemning the pipe bombs sent to the Obamas, Clintons, Eric Holder, Joe Biden, CNN and more. Trump paid some orange lip service to the idea of “unity,” but even then, he and other Republicans made it clear that they believe “both sides” are to blame. It’s the typical abuser play: look what you made me do, you did it to yourself, you’re to blame for this terrible thing that happened to you.
Well, as newsrooms and Americans around the country were reeling, the New York Times dropped an exclusive story about how Donald Trump is STILL using an unsecure cell phone. He uses this unsecure phone to tweet, to make personal calls and more. The Russians are listening. So are the Chinese. Foreign adversaries are listening in on Trump’s personal calls and figuring out ways to manipulate him using the information they gather from his loose lips. BUT HER EMAILS amirite? Well, Donald J. Bigly got up this morning and his itchy Twitter fingers just had to react:
The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018
A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018
Not even 24 hours after CNN’s New York offices had to be evacuated because a MAGA bomber sent them pipe bomb, the president of the United States is tweeting about “fake news.” It’s almost as if – hear me out – he’s shocked that his deplorable supporters didn’t also target the New York Times. That’s exactly what he’s doing – he’s using Twitter as a platform to direct his supporters to target more media outlets the next time.
Also: he’s too much of a sucky baby psychopath to call the Democrats he’s repeatedly targeted.
Neither President Trump nor the White House reached out to former President Obama, the Clintons or any of the other Democratic officials who received pipe bombs, two officials familiar with the matter tell @CNN.
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 24, 2018
Get him out!!
NOOOOO… LOCK HIM UP!!!! For ALL of his high crimes and misdemeanors (and God knows, SO MANY have come to light!)
WTF happened to the NYT expose on his taxes?? ONE DAY on the front page, and BOOM! We’re onto the next sh!tshow, and no one remembers or acts on the last one!
God, it’s so early and already, having heard the headlines, I’m seething. I just can’t take it anymore. I’m so damned tired, of all of this, of him, of the Thugs and their despicable antics. I don’t even think a Blue Wave will help anymore… not at this point. Sigh… I feel so damned helpless and hopeless, I just want to cry.
I hope justice is served to Donald Trump, and one of my greatest hopes is that if he does not receive the death penalty that he gets what is, for him, worse: no phone. No contact with the outside world. Anonymity. Ignominy.
The world is falling apart, I’m very scared.
Same. It is terrifying.
I was thinking about the whole mess a few minutes ago, and realized that if the multiverse theory is real, there’s a world where Hillary Clinton won the election, there’s one where Trumpelstiltskin was never born, one where he never ran for Pres, and so on.
It was comforting but yet not, because we’re living in THIS universe.
Fred should have worn a condom.
Mrs. Fred should have used a coat hanger.
I can’t any more. One way or another Trump is going to start something he can’t stop. Between all his hate laden MAGA rallies and threatening (probably already ordered) the build up of our nuclear weapons something has to give. My grandson just deployed and will be radio silent (no communication) while going through the China Sea (most likely until Thanksgiving). PLEASE get out and vote!
Swack, sending all good thoughts/wishes/prayers for the safety of your grandson, and all of our brave service people out there! 🙏🏻
**HUGS**
Thanks.
Swack,
My husband also just deployed and has cut all communication until Thanksgiving. Maybe they’re on the same ship. HUGS!
Maybe. Did he go from Washington state to San Diego and then out? Hugs and best wishes.
For anyone interested, listen to the podcast Gaslit Nation. Sarah Kendzior, a scholar of totalitarian regime, specifically the former Soviet Union, and a journalist, has been the Cassandra of this entire nightmare since 2016. She says drump is purposefully destroying the US to sell all its parts to Putin. He does it through way of tearing down the media and wrecking everything in his path.
Yep. If you step back at look at all of the convening factors – climate change, immigration backlash, political unrest, extreme divisions and nationalism, etc. – you can see all the pieces coming together to a very ugly result.
He KNOWS Putin (as well as his own RepubliTHUGS) are stealing the elections, and has “pre-rewarded” Putin with a promised meeting Nov. 11th. WHY would he meet w/Putin right after the election otherwise??
Because he is doing Putin’s bidding for promises of a payout and partnership. A deal, as he not so subtly keeps saying. There are reasons for his outrageous acts. However, Putin is going to screw him over royally when drump has destroyed everthing and delivered what he promised.
Just added it to my pods. Thanks for the recommendation, Indiana!
The twitterers I read used to like her but haven’t for a while wth the charge being that she is actually pushing provokatsiya, I think is the word. She is purposely telling the worst, pushing invented stuff that will depress us and depress turnout. I do not know where the truth lies – to be clear since no one remembers who I am – but I believe that the GOP commit treason with Russia. I just don’t know that Kendzior is so detached and unbiased as she appears.
Really? Admittedly I haven’t checked in with her lately but my impression is that she’s been sounding the alarm about Trump since day 1. Proverbially screaming about him from the rooftops. I can’t imagine she is trying to depress turnout.
The anonymous source to the NY Times also said that we shouldn’t worry about trump giving classified info on the calls that China and Russia are listening to. Apparently he has no real interest in his daily briefings and can’t retain any national security or classified info he is given. This was meant to reassure! But WTF! He is such a risk to the country. Get him the hell out of there!
Master manipulator in charge. He knows how to play his minions. His MAGA Puppets.
He knows how to stir the shit pot. And right before midterm elections. Old orange Shitler at work. How did we get here? I am at a loss. 2 more years of hell. Will we survive? Hopefully we will get a strong Democratic presidential candidate who can beat the orange thing out of office.
His fake sorrowful tone yesterday as he talked about unity made me ill. That orange bastard has personally created the chasm in our country. His ranting about “fake news” has given the gd deplorables permission to show hatred and anger. The only weapon we have against him is our vote. I am praying that this election serves as a repudiation of everything and everyone Trump.
The guy has zero humanity and it’s crazy to me how people seem to love that. It’s telling how much he’s flipped the narrative, that people actually think it’s ok, even refreshing, to have such a POS as POTUS. As he gets worse, his supporters seem to be right there with him.
He’s a nightmare. Someone needs to explain to him that just because news might be bad about him, doesn’t mean it’s fake. He needs to stop his hateful rhetoric at his rallies and tweets which riles up anger and violence and makes our country dangerous. Hurry up Mueller!
Someone please take all of Trumps phones, government or private ones. These tweets and the way he capitalizes words that shouldn’t be, drives me crazy.
At a rally last night, in which he was supposed to condemn the bombs, he whined about comparisons to evil historical figures, like both sides are equally at fault. He continued to talk about the media being at fault despite receiving a bomb. He never said by name who received bombs – which allowed him to spin it like an attack on the country and not on a specific “side.”
Basically he will now spin any legitimate criticism of him as contributing to terror and not a “unifying” voice.
He’s great at propaganda. For those who can’t see the obvious contradictions.
He’s going to directly causes deaths and he doesn’t care. It’s only a matter of time before some nut job pulled sh!t like this. He’s stoking his base to feed his ego nothing more. Vote and get control of the Houses. It’ll give him a rage stroke if he lost Congress and the senate.
Pro-Trump propaganda outlets have hinted that this was a set up because the bombs didn’t go off. They will spin anything and their nutty followers will buy it.
All the Unabomber’s devices didn’t go off. He was still charged with acts of terrorism for putting bombs in the mail
