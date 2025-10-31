The Forest Lodge move is because Princess Kate ‘wants & needs a country life’

Where is the Princess of Wales’s “Autumn” video? You know, the video from her Mother Nature/Four Seasons series, one of the dumbest “projects” to ever come out of Kensington Palace’s Keen Busywork Department. We didn’t get the “summer” video until pretty late in the season, which makes me believe that we’ll probably get the new video in mid-November, down to the wire! Anyway, just a reminder that we haven’t actually seen Prince William in two weeks and we haven’t seen Kate in more than two weeks. William will be in Rio next week, and I assume that means Kate will still be doing f–k all publicly. Because don’t you know, she’s in charge of the big move to Forest Lodge! They’re still struggling to put a bow on this latest “forever home” move, which is why Ingrid C-Word got sent out to wax rhapsodic about Kate’s love of being a simple country wife.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are signaling a different kind of life in their move to Windsor. As they prepare to settle into their new eight-bedroom home at Forest Lodge with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, it is clearly the leafy, country surroundings that they want for their family rather than city life. Forest Lodge is being called the family’s “forever home,” and they are set to live there even when William accedes to the throne.
There is a sense that the family’s three-year stay at Adelaide Cottage enabled them to test the waters and see if they could envisage living in the area for longer. That is certainly the case, palace insiders have told PEOPLE. Forest Lodge is a distinct upgrade from Adelaide and shows they are really putting down roots in the estate and parklands close to Windsor Castle.
“They like it around Windsor, and they’ve established themselves there,” Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother & I, says.
In a break from the practice of senior royals in the past, they don’t have live-in staff (it’s believed that the children’s nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the family since George was a baby, and the housekeeper live at other smaller properties on the estate). They will also be paying the market rent for the property.
As well as renovations in the magnificent home, new trees have been planted and a security cordon has been created surrounding the house with about 150 acres.
Kate, 43, has stressed how important being out in nature has been for her recovery from cancer treatment – and the well-being it brings for young and old alike.
Seward believes that the royals have felt they were “prisoners” in Kensington Palace. The author, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, points to the fact that Kate used to like the walk the dogs in the park that bounded the palace. However, in practice, there was only the field where the helicopters landed behind the palace to do so, which is backed up to embassies.
“In London, there was a lack of the kind of life that Kate has decided she wants and needs. She wants a country life,” Seward says.
Now, as they look towards the end of the year, Princess Kate is planning her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, where they will celebrate some of the people, causes and charities that they have encountered during the last 12 months. Before then, William heads off solo to Brazil for a week around his innovative environmental awards, the Earthshot Prize. There, he will be supported by celebrities Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes in a star-studded show.
“They seem to have their lives very well under control, more than organized,” Seward adds. “It feels to me that they’re they themselves are holding the reins of their life and not letting anyone else do it. But I feel that William and Kate really are holding their own reins which is great.”
“There was a lack of the kind of life that Kate has decided she wants and needs. She wants a country life…” I’m reminded of the Middleton PR around Pippa Middleton’s wedding back in 2017, when Carole basically sounded like a mother from a Jane Austen novel, treating her daughters as the “local beauties” of Bucklebury who simply wanted to be “married at home” and have simple, country lives. For Kate, it’s less about “being in the country” and more about living the kind of lifestyle she wants: that of a wealthy stay-at-home mother without a job. Little to no work, little to no expectations, just a vast, empty schedule which can be filled with tennis, school runs and drinking. Which would be fine if Kate, like Pippa, had just married some terribly moderately wealthy guy. But Kate is going to be queen consort! A work-from-home queen consort who does f–k all and lives grandly on her makeshift 150-acre estate.
No!! Can’t wanted a bigger and grander separation home! Cutting off the public from the park and putting up large privacy fences just keeps people from seeing WHO DOES NOT NOR WILL EVER LIVE THERE. Can’t is no country mouse.
This is what I think too….
If she wanted a simple country life she could have married someone else.
Why are they talking about KP like it only has a heli landing area? It backs up to Hyde park! I know that doesn’t help for privacy but there’s plenty of open space.
Anyway I think it’s clear this forest move isn’t landing well and that’s why there’s this huge push to keep explaining it.
Preach! And if she wants to move to the country, there’s her first ‘forever’ home, Anmer Hall. I can’t with this sad-sack bitch.
That was my first thought also.. just how many country estates does one lady need?
Her “love” of nature comes from needing to complete with Meghan’s natural love of gardening.
Nothing about KKKate is authentic except her being a jealous & hateful human being.
Exactly! She’s been coveting everything Meghan since day one. It’s really disturbing to witness in real time.
Ingrid crows about keen nay cha videos. Now there are many different mansions nay cha walks keen can go on at these properties keen can be spotted in a rental moving van doing all the work then do the school runs
Who wants to join the pool of how long they’ll be at this estate before they need a new ‘forever home’? I’m guessing until Charles dies, at which point Willy moves her to Scotland…
Meanwhile the local children have lost their outdoor centre, I though Kate was meant to care about child development.
Came here to say that too!
Other people drive to a public park to take nay cha walks. Keen is so special she needs to have her own private estates to do the nay cha walks
Kate should have married the POW 150 years ago. Also, it’s interesting that they’ve moved to Adelaide now it’s because they wanted to” test” out country life. Aren’t they always at Amner? Why would they need to see if they could do country life? And I see that the move to Forest Lodge is now because they’ve realized that they can be country squires, not because of the ” bad memories” of Adelaide. I’m guessing that got a little too close to the truth.
She’ll pop up and release the autumn video in a few weeks, along with some appearances around whenever it’s announced the WLM holiday special will be released. Then she will do a few events around Rememberance Day, and before her concert before punching her time clock on this year and early next.
The “test” language was obviously sent to the KP what’s app rota group to memory hole that we were all told the Wales were very happy with Adelaide unlike the grasping demanding Sussexes and that the Wales had no plans to move from it.
I would think that the “bad memories” would be associated with Sandringham.
I suspect that is where the scar came from.
I also want a simple country life on a massive estate that’s minutes from a giant, culturally rich city. And servants. I want servants.
I just don’t get how this portrayal convinces anyone.
A simple country life without a single concern over paying a single bill.
Ingrid fawns over keen now. Ingrid would do that with Diana until Charles rejected her. Ingrid wrote Diana bashing books. If scoot wants out of the marriage Ingrid will side with scoot. Keen should watch out.
More than anyone, even Rebecca English, she has been out and prominent for the last month regulating whatever KP and BP want her to say.
It’s giving Marie Antoinette.
Ingrid neglected to mention that Kate closed a nature center frequented by children in order to expand the perimeter of her new home in naycha.
Kate and William have to make an appearance for Remembrance Sunday with the rest. That is next weekend.
It is so so so grating to continuously hear the uber wealthy lifestyle of spoiled country matrons in the exurbs describes as “country life.” They’re not exactly raising crops and cattle for their own sustenance and to support themselves and their families. This is the equivalent of people in the US that set aside 10 acres as “farmland” for the tax breaks. And who among us can survive without 150 acres of our own acres within thousands of private extended family acres right outside our front door.
Kate wants to be a tradwife.
Trad wives have domestic skills.
New marie Antoinette wanting nay cha
Willy is stuck with Kate for a while now . Any move toward divorce in the near future would trigger massive sympathy for his brave (was it or wasn’t it) cancer-surviving wife. The new house is big enough for Will to have his own rooms & he’ll certainly spend several nights a month in London on “business.”
This move is effectively a discreet separation.
Divorce is off the table. There can be no more scandals. As I said on another thread, I feel like the Mids have a lot of power now.
Who will be “paying market rent”??? These grifters or the poor nanny????
Royal Lodge was always intended for the Dowager King Camilla.
Anmer not “country” enough then?
And she wanted Forest Lodge so much she closed down a children’s nature centre. Nature is so healing, you know, but it’s only for Princesses – not schoolchildren apparently. (I don’t know why the Waleses aren’t getting more shit for this – it’s appalling).
How much rent are they paying on this place, plus all the other homes they have. Given the current situation i would have thought they would have moved in quietly and not make a fuss. isn’t amer hall in the norfolk country side? soon you will inherit it all couldn’t you just wait a few years instead of the extra expense to do it up
I honestly can’t imagine someone who has lived in London seriously wanting to be full-time in the country, unless they are trying to hide from a life they hate. An estate in the country is all and well, but I reckon it gets really boring after some time.