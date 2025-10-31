Royalist: “King in all but name’ Prince William ‘masterminded Andrew’s disgrace’

Who is responsible for the “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor” situation? By that I mean, who negotiated the deal, who said enough is enough, who finally acted, weeks and months late, to banish Andrew? The terseness of the message from King Charles yesterday suggested, to me, that Charles had actually been locked in negotiation alongside various courtiers. The timing also suggests that Charles was ultimately the one making decisions – the past month of dithering, half-measures and ostriching was classic Charles. The palace line is that Charles made the decision in consultation with his family, and he sought their support on the move as well:
So what was the final nail in the coffin for King Charles? PEOPLE understands that the King reached his decision with the support of members of the royal family, including Prince William. While Andrew continues to deny the accusations against him, it is clear that there have been serious lapses of judgment from the King’s perspective.
As for why the King didn’t act sooner, PEOPLE understands that Charles acted swiftly following recent developments that made it possible for his brother to relinquish his titles and honors in the most immediate and efficient way possible. While a longer-term resolution to the complex legal and constitutional issues surrounding Andrew’s status took time to finalize, sources say the necessity of further action was never in doubt. The King’s decision follows behind-the-scenes discussions, legal consultation and support from the wider royal family to bring about a resolution without imposing on Parliamentary time.
[From People]
Yeah… this is not it. “We knew the whole time that we would need to punish Andrew even further!!” No you didn’t. Charles thought taking away the York titles would be it, and he seemed surprised that the public demanded even more. He misread the public mood for weeks, and he’s still misreading it now. But still, I feel just a little bit sorry for Charles at the moment. His unhinged heir is rushing to claim credit for Charles’s wheeling and dealing on Andrew. Keep in mind, William has been in the wind, on vacation somewhere for the past two weeks. But sure, this was ALL William. From Tom Sykes’s Royalist Substack, “William is King in All But Name After Masterminding Andrew’s Disgrace.”
Friends of Prince William have told The Royalist that the heir to the throne masterminded the operation to evict Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from Royal Lodge in the teeth of what he saw as his father’s weakness and vacillation on the matter. The palace statement and a supporting briefing document issued to the media yesterday sought to position Charles as the author of the decision to strip Andrew of all his titles and remove him from the palatial property. However, sources who know William scoffed at the suggestion.
One said, “Charles has been trying and failing to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge for the past three years. William did it in two weeks. William is King in all but name now.”
A friend of the Prince of Wales said that William stepped in after being left “dismayed” by the deal announced two weeks ago, which saw Andrew lose the use of his Duke of York title, but, crucially, keep Royal Lodge and continue as a Prince. The King’s team has now attempted to retroactively present that as an interim step, with yesterday’s briefing document stating that “the necessity of further action was never in doubt.”
However, it is quite clear that the King hoped at the time that the measures announced on October 17 would be enough. Briefing documents issued then made it crystal clear that Andrew’s tenancy agreement with the Crown Estate was “unaffected” and that he would stay a Prince, not very subtly seeming to blame Queen Elizabeth for this latter reality, saying his princely title was his by virtue of Letters Patent issued in 1917 by George V which were “updated” by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. This apportioning of blame was later made explicit in a disgraceful smear in the Sunday Times. This followed extensive briefing to the media by the King’s team that there was no way to remove Andrew’s titles.
The friend of William’s told The Royalist: “This is Andrew, so the solution was always going to be a pay-off. This is his father’s mess, and William wanted it cleaned up on his father’s watch.”
The notion that it is his “father’s mess” refers to deep unhappiness within William’s circle about the way Charles tried not only to rehabilitate Andrew, but to co-opt William and Kate into the effort by forcing them to drive Andrew to church in Balmoral in the summer of 2023, having invited Andrew to join the family’s Christmas Day photocall at Sandringham in 2022.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Multiple things can be true at once: one, William was right that the only solution was money; two, William is right that the York title removal was always a half-assed punishment with no meaning… and yet William still rushed to take credit for that as well! Which makes me think that this is less about William “being king in all but name” right now and more about him screaming and throwing hissy fits behind the scenes, and that’s his version of “doing it in two weeks.” William has always believed that he can just make pronouncements and things will be done – “I’m bored with racism,” etc – so William is claiming ownership of this situation simply because he rage-shrieked (from his vacation) to his father: “Andrew must go, strip all of his titles!”
They are all inept, and no one should be rushing to take credit for this. It’s still too little too late for a man who belongs in jail. The royals should also be associated with enabling and protecting a man who trafficked children.
Spare me. Will couldn’t mastermind a properly tailored suit.
Exactly. Scooter is having conversations with himself and lets Sykes eavesdrop on his conversations with himself because he really is afraid to talk to his father or even his father’s courtiers. So he sounds off and leaks his sound offs, kind of like a toddler playing dress up. What a dork he is.
Scooter only is greedy for royal lodge. The saint scooter who was friendly with Andrew even when the f b i wanted to talk to him. Saint scooter was away on vacation. Andrew still gets property his brother pays for. Scooter needs to stop the big talk and get to work
Sure Willnot, you keep telling yourself this.
I think the public should get the credit for Chuckles not dithering and actually doing something not vacation Peg. The public was outraged finally when the book came out and were very vocal. Peg huffs and puffs but that’s about it. Peg gets absolutely no credit for this!!
Agreed 100%. It never went away – like fly that won’t leave you to enjoy your food. And the BaRF finally gave in. Soothe the masses because they this dumpster fire burning until the BaRF gave in.
Awe look at wee Willy coming in to claim credit, like we didn’t know he would be screaming for credit from his holiday as soon as the announcement was made from Buckingham Palace. He certainly is just a despicable human being.
Scooter is lazy every possible way. He’s too lazy to take over.
Stripping titles is a slippery slope. Peers in the House of Lords are already vocally expressing displeasure that Charles has without consultation removed Andrew from the peerage role. Be careful what you wish for William. One day there may be consensus that you should abolish the monarchy itself…
Is the BRF an institution so enmeshed with British government and society that it must persist? Or is it a dysfunctional family where the head can actually bypass Parliament to make publicity motivated decisions?
To me, that’s what all these articles are asking, as they should.
It’s going to be interesting to see what William does when he really is King. When the buck stops with him and he hits a crisis and can’t wait to see how the wind blows before swooping in and claiming credit. He’s not going to be able to say in a few years, when I’ve grown into the role I’ll do this. He’s not going to be able to brief to reporters that , if he was in charge he would have done this or that friends of William tell us.
I always knew that this was his plan. To somehow make it seem like whatever was finally done was because he insisted on it. Which is why he’s been hiding out, where he can’t be asked direct questions by any of the public that would be bothered to show up at one of his events.
Wow, not even 24 hours have passed and William is claiming credit! Now we’ll have to wait and see what Charles will do to yank his chain.
Charles and Camilla are ready to strike. Maybe a vacation photo will somehow appear or more low work numbers article about scooter.
Yup, he moved fast in terms of credit.
But this has always been his MO for Andrew – to take credit after the fact once he sees which way the wind blows.
I think this has been pretty classic Charles.
Andrew has become a kept man by his family. He needs to face justice
Willy didn’t do anything (except enjoying his vacations). Virginia did. Her book accelerated what Andrew managed to slowwalk for years. The harsh BP-statement sounds like Charles was finally done. Last week he alerted the rota that there would be something to see. Then it wasn’t, negotiations with no end, Andrew probably pushing (financial) boundaries further and further. Lastly the King was over it. Or Camilla asked sweetly whether he planned to man up one day…
Ah, so when tom Sykes writes about how people in the Palace are ignoring Charles and trying to get in with William he means himself.
Sykophant cited an ex-courtier assuring him that A had agreed to vacate RL before the official announcement was published. I can’t decide whether that ex-courtier is Simon Case or Jason.
Next saint keen stories will appear she urged her husband to do something and for the sake of their children. And She is Oh so noble
Sykophant can’t possibly believe Willy, from his vacation, had anything to do with this. Some reporting says Charles did consult with Parliament about the titles, and that wouldn’t have been vacationing Willy. But Sykes got himself kicked out of the rota (for exposing the palace-rota pact and talking about Charles’ death plans). Sykes still has his Eton friends who are close to Willy, and probably Jason Knauf too, so he has to print anything his remaining sources say?
Although this is still going to be unpopular—Andrew needs a Met Police and parliamentary investigation, not a multi-million pound payout.
William has had no issues appearing in public with Andrew. He had no issues naming his child after Louis Mountbatten. Appearing with Meghan was the hardest thing Kate has done – not associating with Andrew.
This is all performative on William’s part. And we’ll see that when he moves into royal lodge.
Your last sentence… oh, snap! Yes he will.
‘William’ and ‘mastermind’ in the same sentence. Bahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 good one! Best laugh in ages.
I guess we can look forward to weeks of pointed briefings from the king and his oldest son about who finally gets credit for doing too little, too late. If William is so decisive and “king in all but name”, one would expect him to have handled this long ago.
We all knew this summer that Virginia’s book was coming out and the Epstein files were starting to be released. They could have taken the titles and told Andrew this past summer that they were changing the locks on royal lodge and then gone on vacation. Instead, these morons waited until the book was released, excerpts were being talked about every day, and people *demanded* something be done. And they still dithered and prolonged the whole thing! Who would want to take credit for this obvious failure?
The US media is not crediting William for this decision on Andrew, nor it is saying he played a role.
The title removal is still half-assed and if I was William I wouldn’t want to take credit for this. But Charlotte Griffiths was dutifully giving credit to him on GB News last night. All William has done, since he wants to take credit for this, is taken the Duke of York title off the peerage roll which is now causing concern among members of the House of Lords. Andrew can’t use the title but for his title to taken from him legally the King still has to go to Parliament. This move is a compromise between the Palace and the Government because there’s no will on both sides to tie up Parliament with this matter.
There will be even less will if William tries to do it to Harry and Meghan, after all Harry has committed no crime bar sticking up for his mixed race wife. Frankly the government ought to be sorting out the mess that the Tories made over 14 years of government rather than this.
He really is dense. So when this all falls apart, and it will, Willy will be the one left holding the bag while Camilla unpacks her bags in Royal Lodge. He is so easily duped. Of course, she doesn’t want to be seen in flagrante delicto, but her fingerprints are all over this.
“You help me get Andrew out of Royal Lodge, and I’ll help you banish your brother forever”, hence sending her hench-woman to the Philippines. Unfortunately for William, the half-sister accidentally revealed their plans.
I actually think the govt is the mastermind behind it. They made it clear that they’d do whatever Charles asked then to do. They knew they looked really bad. I think they talked Charles into asking them to do it. That was parliament isn’t “tied up” with debates and such. It’s also wild how easy it is. The govt will do whatever the monarch asks of it. Do you think that’s only Andrew’s case or do you think that’s going to be with everything?
The man who has been on vacation for the past 2 weeks is responsible. Please.
Well, first of all, Andrew himself masterminded his own disgrace. After that, it was a succession of pressures from the public and the press as they reacted to the RF’s feeble solutions. Kind of like a dam broke, especially with Andrew Lownie being interviewed everywhere about his book.