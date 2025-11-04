Andrew Windsor will have to relinquish all of his Royal Collection art pieces

In the past 72 hours, there were easily 50 major stories about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the wake of King Charles finally deciding that “enough is enough.” In two months’ time, Andrew will vacate Royal Lodge and move to Norfolk, somewhere on the Sandringham estate, we do not know where at this moment. He will have to “make do,” we are being told, with only one or two household staffers, the poor predator sausage. He also received some lump-sum payments from King Charles, including what sounds like a generous retirement package and annuity. But one thing Andrew will not receive? He will not be allowed to bring any Royal Collection artwork with him to Norfolk!

When Andrew, the former Duke of York, advertised for a maid to help clean Royal Lodge, he gave an indication as to what treasures were contained therein. Duties for the £16,000-a-year position, which was advertised in 2011, included making beds, drawing baths in the lodge and dusting “objets d’art” and “picture frames under advice from the royal collection”. Now, the objets d’art are set to be taken off Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s walls and returned to the Royal Collection Trust, which manages the royal collection. One of the largest and most important in the world, the royal collection has been carefully curated over the years by British monarchs. Some of the pieces are exhibited in public displays, while others are used to furnish royal residences, including Royal Lodge. The location of specific pieces is not published, however. Nonetheless, it is understood that several priceless artefacts are housed in Mountbatten Windsor’s home. They are understood to include the 19th century oil painting Eugénie, Empress of the French and wife of Napoleon III, by Charles Édouard Boutibonne. One of the historic artefacts at the lodge is an ancient sword, which Princess Beatrice famously used in jest by pretending to “knight” Ed Sheeran at a party, accidentally cutting the musician’s face in the process. Historic photographs by Cecil Beaton are also thought to be hanging on its walls. Within the grand saloon there are understood to be many more historic artefacts in the collection. A source confirmed that the paintings and other artefacts would now return to the RCT and Mountbatten Windsor would not be able to take royal collection masterpieces with him to his new accommodation on the King’s Sandringham estate.

[From The Times]

It’s so interesting that, as we hear more about all of the new punishments Charles is inflicting upon Andrew, people could question why Charles never thought to do any of this before now? Like, Andrew was supposedly being punished for years? Why in the world did he still have all of these special Royal Collection pieces in his home? Meanwhile, Norfolk residents are not happy that Andrew will be moving in:

Locals near the Sandringham estate have said Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is not welcome, as he prepares to move out of Royal Lodge. The Palace has not confirmed where exactly he will live, but has declined to rule out the possibility of York Cottage, which was originally earmarked for Meghan and Harry before they left royal life. Several residents said they were unhappy about the arrangement. Susan Larkins, 70, a retired office worker from nearby South Wootton, was visiting the café at Sandringham on Friday. She said it was “way past time” that Andrew’s titles were removed, but added: “He’s a horrible man. We don’t want him up here.” Jackie Cruickshank, 72, a retired carer from King’s Lynn, was dog walking at Sandringham. “He’ll be hounded won’t he?” she said, “I just hope when he does come here they don’t ruin it with all the photographers, because they’re not going to let him go are they?”

[From The Times]

Photos of York “Cottage” have been published widely and it’s not a cottage at all – it looks like a large English mansion. I hope Andrew isn’t really getting that property, but whatever. As for the locals’ anger… lol. I actually don’t believe that Andrew will be hounded. I think he’ll probably have a jolly retirement in Norfolk, riding horses and hosting shooting parties and watching TV. It’s not like he’s going to be living in the city center either? He’ll be tucked away on a private estate, paparazzi won’t be able to accost him regularly.