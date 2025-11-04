Andrew Windsor will have to relinquish all of his Royal Collection art pieces

In the past 72 hours, there were easily 50 major stories about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the wake of King Charles finally deciding that “enough is enough.” In two months’ time, Andrew will vacate Royal Lodge and move to Norfolk, somewhere on the Sandringham estate, we do not know where at this moment. He will have to “make do,” we are being told, with only one or two household staffers, the poor predator sausage. He also received some lump-sum payments from King Charles, including what sounds like a generous retirement package and annuity. But one thing Andrew will not receive? He will not be allowed to bring any Royal Collection artwork with him to Norfolk!
When Andrew, the former Duke of York, advertised for a maid to help clean Royal Lodge, he gave an indication as to what treasures were contained therein. Duties for the £16,000-a-year position, which was advertised in 2011, included making beds, drawing baths in the lodge and dusting “objets d’art” and “picture frames under advice from the royal collection”.
Now, the objets d’art are set to be taken off Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s walls and returned to the Royal Collection Trust, which manages the royal collection. One of the largest and most important in the world, the royal collection has been carefully curated over the years by British monarchs. Some of the pieces are exhibited in public displays, while others are used to furnish royal residences, including Royal Lodge. The location of specific pieces is not published, however. Nonetheless, it is understood that several priceless artefacts are housed in Mountbatten Windsor’s home.
They are understood to include the 19th century oil painting Eugénie, Empress of the French and wife of Napoleon III, by Charles Édouard Boutibonne. One of the historic artefacts at the lodge is an ancient sword, which Princess Beatrice famously used in jest by pretending to “knight” Ed Sheeran at a party, accidentally cutting the musician’s face in the process. Historic photographs by Cecil Beaton are also thought to be hanging on its walls.
Within the grand saloon there are understood to be many more historic artefacts in the collection. A source confirmed that the paintings and other artefacts would now return to the RCT and Mountbatten Windsor would not be able to take royal collection masterpieces with him to his new accommodation on the King’s Sandringham estate.
It’s so interesting that, as we hear more about all of the new punishments Charles is inflicting upon Andrew, people could question why Charles never thought to do any of this before now? Like, Andrew was supposedly being punished for years? Why in the world did he still have all of these special Royal Collection pieces in his home? Meanwhile, Norfolk residents are not happy that Andrew will be moving in:
Locals near the Sandringham estate have said Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is not welcome, as he prepares to move out of Royal Lodge. The Palace has not confirmed where exactly he will live, but has declined to rule out the possibility of York Cottage, which was originally earmarked for Meghan and Harry before they left royal life.
Several residents said they were unhappy about the arrangement. Susan Larkins, 70, a retired office worker from nearby South Wootton, was visiting the café at Sandringham on Friday.
She said it was “way past time” that Andrew’s titles were removed, but added: “He’s a horrible man. We don’t want him up here.”
Jackie Cruickshank, 72, a retired carer from King’s Lynn, was dog walking at Sandringham.
“He’ll be hounded won’t he?” she said, “I just hope when he does come here they don’t ruin it with all the photographers, because they’re not going to let him go are they?”
Photos of York “Cottage” have been published widely and it’s not a cottage at all – it looks like a large English mansion. I hope Andrew isn’t really getting that property, but whatever. As for the locals’ anger… lol. I actually don’t believe that Andrew will be hounded. I think he’ll probably have a jolly retirement in Norfolk, riding horses and hosting shooting parties and watching TV. It’s not like he’s going to be living in the city center either? He’ll be tucked away on a private estate, paparazzi won’t be able to accost him regularly.
Wouldn’t be surprised to hear that he sold some pieces of the royal collection. Nasty old grifter.
My thought was those missing Crown Jewels..
I think if they would have done this in 2022, it would have gone over better and not looked quite as cynical. It still is, and it really isn’t any sort of punishment in comparison to what his alleged crimes are, but it would have seemed more fitting. And we know ultimately that’s all that they care about, people being able to clap their hands together and say well that was a good punishment. And never think about any of the other stuff again.
They weren’t going to do it in 2019, because they were just reacting to the bad PR of the interview not an implicit acknowledgment of guilt that giving someone a huge million pound settlement brings about. But in 2022, knowing that he paid that amount of money for “something that he didn’t do to someone he never met”, it should have followed with the title ” removal”, him leaving his house, him losing all of his honorary stuff that he still maintained, and basically an understanding that he would not be coming to anything associated with the family ever again.
Now though, these details leaking out just seem like oh poor rich baby. You get to still live in a mansion, you still have security, you’re not going to jail, so you don’t get to use your prince title and can’t host parties on a large estate that’s filled with priceless artwork, boohoo.
The Royal Family definitely live in a different world if anyone of them believe that Andrew is being punished. He’s still not being made to talk to the police.
I think Ol’ Pedo’s life will continue in exactly the same manner, just on the private estate, especially if he’s given that “cottage” (what a joke! Guess they had to take into account all the bedrooms he’ll need for his Teddy Bears).
I also think he’ll still be at the oh, so very *special* Xmas Eve Gag Gifting at Sandringham, and in the morning, he just won’t be allowed to be in the walk to and from church. IF he goes at all (and that’s a big IF), he will be driven to a side door to be shunted in before the family comes, and then wait to be driven back after they leave, so no attention will still be on the church. Then he’ll be driven to the “big house” for their dry turkey (no spices please!) dinner.
As Kaiser said, his life won’t change *that* much.
I wondered about the art because one of the few interior shots of Royal Cottage I had seen showed magnificent, huge paintings. I guess now William and Kate can snaffle those treasures of art for their own country cottage/mansion. William will probably take them just to irritate his dear old uncle.
Oh the horrible punishment of not having priceless (and probably stolen) art or jewelry to decorate with.. I just can’t with this performative non punishment these royals are gaslighting us with… a jail cells also has no priceless art and they are taxpayer funded and that’s where the predator should be living..
Well that’s a very nice house.
I clicked the link to see photos of York cottage and it goes to a wiki page that already lists Andrew as the resident?? I know it’s Wikipedia, but that’s quite a presumption, no?
This reminds me of a story The Guardian put out a while ago when they were in the midst of their “just how much are the royals worth?” aka “they are grifting grifters” series. When a visiting dignitary from another country gives the royals art (or horses or whatever), these are supposed to be considered gifts belonging to the country, similar to when a dignitary might “give” a US president or UK prime minister something of value. They don’t really get to keep it. When the president moves out, they are supposed to leave the gifted paintings etc behind. But the royals claim them as their own. The items kind of “get lost” for a bit, then reappear as ta-da part of their private collection.