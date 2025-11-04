Jonathan Bailey is People Magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive: great choice?

This is one of those rare moments where everything aligned perfectly for People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. Jonathan Bailey is this year’s SMA!! An excellent choice and a historic choice – Bailey is the first openly gay man to be chosen as People’s SMA. People Mag requires their SMAs to do an interview and photoshoot, so the only guys who agree to it (at this point) are usually promoting something. Bailey has Wicked – For Good coming out soon, so this is part of the (well-timed) promotion. But it’s not just some cheesy promo – Bailey is an “internet boyfriend” and someone who has been steadily smoldering his way through television shows and films for five-plus years. He’s beloved by costars, directors, women and men. Scarlett Johansson couldn’t stop kissing him on red carpets. He just seems like a lovely, decent man. You can see People’s cover package here. Some highlights from Jonathan’s interview:

Enjoying his fame: Ahead of the finale, Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters Nov. 21, “Jonno,” as his close friends call him, is enjoying the last few weeks of calm before the fan-frenzied storm begins again. “You get to a point where you look back and you go, ‘Wow,’ but you never for a second think that’s where you’re headed,” he says. “You know, to be able to do things that you dream of.”

Being named the Sexiest Man Alive: “It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out. I told my dog Benson [who joined him at the shoot]. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell . . . NDA?

When he started being comfortable in his skin: “At various moments in my life I’ve been like, “I’ve got this,” which is sometimes met by a deep spike of fear and self-doubt. When I was really young, I was very confident about who I was, and maybe I lost that as I grew up. We’re all sort of trying to get back to the origin, aren’t we? But I was swimming in the sea about an hour ago with a good gang, and I felt all right in my skin.

He wishes he could play the cello or speak multiple languages: “I wish I could play the cello. I started having lessons, and it was pretty harsh. And languages — I couldn’t grasp languages. You know, I can speak [in French] about my house. That I get a bus to school and that I’ve got a cat. And I do actually [say that] . . . after a glass of red. If I’m in France.

A perfect date night: “Oh God, it totally depends. I love a walk, I do love dinner, theater, films. It depends what number date. You know, if it’s like date 100, then like Legos, although we Brits say it singular “Lego,” and pizza. Some of my best dates have been Lego dates.

Deal-breakers: “Bad communication, lack of transparency. Doesn’t like Lego. Actually, I’ll only be with somebody who can speak three languages. Yeah, and they’ve got seven degrees and a doctorate. Otherwise they’re just not good enough.

The last time he was moved to tears? Well, I did see Wicked: For Good yesterday. But beyond watching my own work, in a good way I get moved to tears by family quite a lot. Like my niece was pupil of the week, and I was just so proud of her. And she’s the eldest of the next gen of Baileys. And that made me well up. In fact, all my sisters, when they send pictures of their kids — I do find family does make me really emotional.

His first celeb crush: “I’d say Prince Eric [from The Little Mermaid], but also Trini in Power Rangers. I remember accidentally throwing two garden tools over the fence trying to be her.