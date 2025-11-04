Donald Trump endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayoral race

Today is Election Day! Even if you’re not in Virginia, New Jersey or New York City, there are still important elections and ballot initiatives and you should definitely cast your votes. Here in Virginia, I’ve been surprised that Donald Trump hasn’t said more or done more to interfere with our governor’s race. He’s probably seeing the same polling as everyone else, with Democrat Abigail Spanberger leading by a 10-point margin. Plus, I don’t think Trump actually gives a sh-t what happens in Virginia. He cares much more about New York City, which is why he’s been so invested in the mayoral race there. Yesterday, Trump made his endorsement, and surprisingly it wasn’t for the Republican candidate. Nope – Trump endorsed Andrew Cuomo.

Donald Trump urged New Yorkers to cast their ballots for his one-time nemesis Andrew Cuomo rather than the front runner in the mayor’s race, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, or even Republican Curtis Sliwa.

In a Truth Social post on Monday evening, Trump wrote, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.”

Trump added, “I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Elon Musk, who was the head of DOGE before a falling out with Trump last spring, also backed Cuomo, writing, “Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!”

Mamdani’s campaign has trumpeted Trump’s support for Cuomo, believing that they would benefit from the anti-Trump sentiment in the city.

“Congratulations, @AndrewCuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” Mamdani posted on X on Sunday evening, after Trump indicated that he would back the former governor of the state. On Monday, Mamdani also touted Musk’s endorsement of Cuomo, writing that it “only cost $959 million in tax breaks.”