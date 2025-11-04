Donald Trump endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayoral race

Today is Election Day! Even if you’re not in Virginia, New Jersey or New York City, there are still important elections and ballot initiatives and you should definitely cast your votes. Here in Virginia, I’ve been surprised that Donald Trump hasn’t said more or done more to interfere with our governor’s race. He’s probably seeing the same polling as everyone else, with Democrat Abigail Spanberger leading by a 10-point margin. Plus, I don’t think Trump actually gives a sh-t what happens in Virginia. He cares much more about New York City, which is why he’s been so invested in the mayoral race there. Yesterday, Trump made his endorsement, and surprisingly it wasn’t for the Republican candidate. Nope – Trump endorsed Andrew Cuomo.

Donald Trump urged New Yorkers to cast their ballots for his one-time nemesis Andrew Cuomo rather than the front runner in the mayor’s race, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, or even Republican Curtis Sliwa.

In a Truth Social post on Monday evening, Trump wrote, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.”

Trump added, “I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory! We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Elon Musk, who was the head of DOGE before a falling out with Trump last spring, also backed Cuomo, writing, “Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!”

Mamdani’s campaign has trumpeted Trump’s support for Cuomo, believing that they would benefit from the anti-Trump sentiment in the city.

“Congratulations, @AndrewCuomo. I know how hard you worked for this,” Mamdani posted on X on Sunday evening, after Trump indicated that he would back the former governor of the state. On Monday, Mamdani also touted Musk’s endorsement of Cuomo, writing that it “only cost $959 million in tax breaks.”

[From Deadline]

Seeing that Elon Musk purposefully misspelled Mamdani’s name made me stop for a second and realize that Trump actually spelled it correctly. Which makes me wonder if Trump really wrote that, or whether Stephen Miller is just trying to imitate the “Trump voice.” Anyway… it’s actually crazy that Trump endorsed Cuomo, right?? Anyway, my concern for the Virginia state races is that Democrats will win all of the races except for Attorney General. Vote straight Dem, Virginians! Actually, everyone should just vote straight Dem everywhere.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Donald Trump endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayoral race”

  1. FancyPants says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:44 am

    “ vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is” sir you named your kid with letters that aren’t even in the alphabet.

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:45 am

    Californians should vote YES on prop 50 too! It will help all fifty states.

    Reply
  3. Scarlett says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:47 am

    Water finds its own level. As does sexual predator trash. Sounds about right.

    Go Mamdani, win big!!

    Reply
  4. jais says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:48 am

    I’m really curious to see how the nyc race will shake out. I don’t want to see Cuomo as mayor but my cynicism has me with a sinking feeling. Hope I’m wrong. Shout out to the voters on Prop 50 and Virginia and all the other races.

    Reply
  5. Ana says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Well predators stick together. If Epstein or Andrew Mountbatten were running, they’d get this monster’s endorsement as well. Throw in the other Cuomo brother on the list for good measure. He’s shown what an awful human being he is over the last year. He had the wool pulled over my eyes while at CNN.

    Reply
  6. E says:
    November 4, 2025 at 9:52 am

    Voting straight Dem as a Virginian.

    Reply
  7. FYI says:
    November 4, 2025 at 10:09 am

    “His principles have been tested for over a thousand years.”

    HAHAHAHAAAAA! So communism was invented in the medieval era?! Good to know!

    Reply
    • Kirsty says:
      November 4, 2025 at 3:21 pm

      The man is as thick as a brush. You know what has been around for a thousand years and doesn’t work: a MONARCHY

      Reply
  8. Gabby says:
    November 4, 2025 at 10:22 am

    It is critical to vote in these seemingly boring, non-marquis elections. School board, city Council, deed recorders, insurance commissioners, state government reps, sheriffs, prop this, prop that and prop the other. They affect everything upstream and down.

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    November 4, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Predators stick together.

    Reply
  10. MaisiesMom says:
    November 4, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Does he want him to lose? Trump is very unpopular in NYC. I suppose he’s trying to get the MAGAs that are there to hold their noses and vote against Sliwa. Staten Island did go for Trump and there are some Republican strongholds.

    I’m quite sure Mamdani will win, though almost certainly not with a mandate. I have family there and they are split between him and Cuomo. None of them like Cuomo but they see him as “the devil you know.” Personally I am concerned about Mamdani’s inexperience. It’s not his age that worries me, just his thin resume. He’s never really been in charge of anything or been in a position where the buck stops with him. But he’s smart and energetic. Hopefully that will see him through.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      November 4, 2025 at 11:24 am

      Cuomo is “the devil you know”. He’s also someone who grew up in Queens — as Trump did. I think they understand each other’s values well. While I think that Cuomo, as mayor, would be time enough for Trump in standing up for NYC’s interests, that’s way too much rot at the top for many tastes.

      I think Trump is afraid of what the groundswell of support for Mamdani means for his own political future — while a win for Cuomo would be something that he would understand, and feel certain that he could manipulate to suit his own ends. With Mamdani, Trump can mumble publicly about “communists”, but at some level, the widespread rejection of Trump — as he’ll see it — by his former hometown will deeply sting.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 4, 2025 at 12:36 pm

      I really like Zohran (and 100% voted for him), but I would have taken Brad Lander over him in a heartbeat because of his experience as comptroller. He was just SO experienced and managerially talented while having outstanding politics. (I ranked Zohran #2 during the primary.) I really hope he challenges and beat Dan Goldman in the next primary.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        November 4, 2025 at 2:11 pm

        Lander not making it farther in primary made me sad. He’s been out there doing the work, fighting for people in the immigration court in person. Really doesn’t get enough credit for his efforts.

        I don’t have a problem with Mamdani, but I do think his rise points out a huge flaw Americans have as a voting populace – cult of personality wins over actual record. I hope for everybody’s sakes he’s able to accomplish some of what he wants if he wins because my fear is another Obama effect where he runs into an establishment that blocks any progress and creates a disappointed and apathetic voting demographic. Wanting change is a lot harder than effecting it against a wall of the rich and powerful.

      • Little Red says:
        November 4, 2025 at 3:02 pm

        Lander seemed to be a good compromise for people who liked Mamdani’s politics but not his lack of experience. I don’t know why the Democratic establishment chose to endorse Cuomo. If I was a NYC resident, Lander would likely have been my #1.

        But this brings up something else. The Democratic establishment did this to themselves. They had a dozen other people they could have endorsed and put the money behind but they chose Cuomo, the Sex Pest and Granny Killer. They deserve every bit of egg that is going to end up on their face.

    • Little Red says:
      November 4, 2025 at 1:15 pm

      As someone outside of NYS, did Cuomo even bother campaigning for the job? When reading coverage for the Democratic Primary, it seemed like he would do one event and then go away. Is he even bothering to go out and meet people? I have the impression that he just wants to get back into the game.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      November 4, 2025 at 1:47 pm

      Staten Island is my home borough and it’s a reeking pot of MAGA mush brains and one of the last bastions of the felon’s loyalists in NY. I’m a registered Republican, but walked into my polling place for early voting and voted straight Democrat down the line. And after both the felon’s and Musk’s endorsements of Cuomo, I’m doubly glad I did.

      Reply
  11. D says:
    November 4, 2025 at 10:44 am

    As a former NYer who lived through several mayors I worry about Mamdani’s inexperience and his kind of utopian ideas. They are great ideas but the devil is in the implementation and NYC is a tough place to govern and make effective changes. There are so many hurdles because of how large it is and how different all the boroughs are from one another. I’m pretty sure he’s going to win unless there is some election fraud going on and I hope he can be successful as a leader.

    I’m out in the New England ‘burbs now and voted straight Dem down the line, as always. I’m seeing a lot of red signs for our local elections which is odd given our blue leanings out here, but I’m hoping it’s just more signs and not more votes. Good luck to everyone!

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 4, 2025 at 1:54 pm

      Little tired of reading about Mamdani’s ‘inexperience’. trump had zip all governing experience before becoming president. Mamdani is intelligent & most importantly, not evil. He’ll make a great mayor.

      Reply
      • pyritedigger says:
        November 4, 2025 at 3:20 pm

        100%, BeanieBean.

        Also, political “experience” over many decades got us to this point– and this point is fascism. The descent into this horror didn’t start in 2016 or 2025. At least Nixon.

      • D says:
        November 4, 2025 at 6:12 pm

        It’s not inexperience in politics that’s my concern it’s inexperience running a city or even a smaller town. And T*mp having no experience is an example of when it goes so wrong! But I hope he wins and is very successful.

  12. Aimee says:
    November 4, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    I read the GOP is going to try to use the Constitution’s “insurrection clause” to avoid swearing Mamdani in if he wins. What irony.

    Reply
    • Little Red says:
      November 4, 2025 at 1:07 pm

      Unfortunately, this isn’t out of the questions with Trump and the current incarnation of the Republican Party.

      Reply
  13. Mel says:
    November 4, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I’m a New Yorker, Zohan has a huge lead in the polls. We’re all sick of Adams and Cuomo. We’ll see how it shakes out.

    Reply
    • Louisa says:
      November 4, 2025 at 2:19 pm

      He did until very recently but it’s become much tighter the past few days. The millionaire / billionaire republicans were always going to vote for Cuomo but now I worry that the Staten Island MAGAs will also vote for him. Who could have imagined that 5 years ago!

      Reply
  14. Veronica S. says:
    November 4, 2025 at 2:04 pm

    My friend and I actually joked last night that this will guarantee Mamdani’s win because nothing motivates Northeasterners more than spite at being told what to do.

    The real thing to watch is Prop 50, though. If that doesn’t pass…I think we should all be very, very concerned because if California isn’t mostly united in the fight against this war on America, we’ve got a real problem, since that’s the most powerful of the blue states.

    Reply
  15. Little Red says:
    November 4, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    While the VA, NJ, and NYC elections are getting the most attention, there are very important elections in PA going on today.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment