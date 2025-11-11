Princess Beatrice was given a new role with Outward Bound: ‘deputy patron’

Back in September, Princess Beatrice “lost” a royal patronage around the same time that her parents were in the middle of their latest fiasco involving their years-long involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. At the time, it was interesting to learn that Beatrice even had *anything* which could be considered a royal patronage, because she’s technically never been a working royal and the king and his heir are extremely jealous and short-sighted about having anyone young around. The patronage was Outward Bound, and Beatrice took over from her father as patron in 2019, just after Andrew Windsor’s bonkers BBC interview. Quietly, in September, Bea was removed from the role. Well, a few months later, and we’ve gotten an update on the situation.
In the wake of the fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice made an appearance with another royal family member as she was announced in a new role.
Beatrice will be the new Deputy Patron of Outward Bound, a U.K.-based charity that helps children of all backgrounds grow through exposure to nature and outdoor adventures. She has already served as a Trustee with the organization since 2019.
Beatrice, 37, joins her uncle Prince Edward, 61, in the venture, who will serve as the Royal Patron of the organization. It’s a fitting takeover as his father, the late Prince Philip, who was the previous Duke of Edinburgh, served as the primary patron of Outward Bound for many years until he died in 2019.
Martin Davidson, Chief Executive of Outward Bound, said in a statement, “With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives.”
The appointments of Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward were announced at a special event for the charity’s supporters at St. James’s Palace in London on Thursday, Nov. 6. There, guests heard from teens Sadie and Leo, students at the Walsall Academy in the West Midlands, about their Outward Bound adventure in the Lake District earlier this year.
So Beatrice was replaced by Prince Edward, but then they gave her a bullsh-t title (“deputy patron”) to keep her somewhat involved. I guess the idea being that only “working royals” can serve as royal patrons for any organization, trust or charity. What’s even crazier is that now Outward Bound has two “royal” patrons… and yet there are hundreds, if not thousands, of needy charities without any royal patrons now. Like… why can’t Beatrice do more? I get why in the larger sense, because who knows if she’s got some scandalous connections just like her parents, and who knows if Bea is already entangled in financial impropriety. But guess what, the king also has a lengthy history of financial improprieties. I guess what I’m saying is that, at this point, it makes no sense to keep Beatrice from taking on some charity work.
So in the beginning, before A (whatever) the York women actually HAD patronages as “non working royals”. I mean, isn’t that illegal or something tampon and scooter? That’s what your mouth pieces claim every single week Harry and Meghan step a toe outside their MANSION (just so you remember, a mansion they actually paid for). Such losers.
A (whatever) is the perfect name for him!
Based on what Harry said in Spare about jealousy and competition among the royals, my speculation is she & her sister have to be very cognizant of doing too much. I’m guessing they don’t take on anything without running it through BP and getting approval. I imagine that will be even more true with Wm at the helm.
Or they just may be lazy & uninterested.
Isn’t part of the reason the York daughters were pulled into shady dealings by their parents is because they weren’t working as patrons?
I wonder why the Queen didn’t insist on giving a couple of patrons to the girls when she was still healthy? That whole system they have going is so counterproductive and archaic.
*patronages to the girls.
They had some patronages but not paid royals. The got kickbacks for sure.. They’re more like Anne’s kids.. Not technically working royals but show up to stuff to make up numbers
I’m confused wasn’t she a just a trustee and now she’s being made a Deputy Patron? Plus Philip died in 2021 not 2019. I don’t know what the issue is here, it’s clear that Beatrice and Eugenie are not being ostracized and the family will continue to protect them. The only person who’s not worthy of protection is Meghan.
2019 because Bea took this patronage over from her father, because that was the year he left all of his patronages
Oh ok. It’s interesting that Beatrice a non-working royal can be a Deputy Patron of a Royal Charity but Harry and Meghan couldn’t keep their royal patronages.
Philip retired in 2017. Some of the patronages were dispersed but not many because William and Kate didn’t take hardly anything. So OB went to Andrew though it always should’ve gone to Edward anyway.
Whats the purpose of having royal patrons??? Worldwide charities organise and thrive without this silliness the british royals count as work. The infantalization of this bounch is embarasing.
I could see the benefit of royal patronage if the patron in question put in the work and increased the public profile of a smaller, lesser-known charity. But the latest lot of royals just don’t do that – they barely show up at all.
I think the whole royal patronages is just on the way out. When Charles passes and Camilla retires it will just be ignored.
The way I see it, deputy patron will do all the ground work and patron will shine and take the credit.
I doubt it. Royals, either “working” or not don’t do a darn thing for charities. They put their names on letterheads. Actual volunteers and philanthropists actually do the work and make things happen. I am amazed that the welfare royals manage to perpetuate this scam and have convinced the Brit’s that they have the market cornered on charity… not!
“Royal patronages” have been shown time and again to provide no financial benefit to the charity/cause, in fact several of Kate’s patronages have closed due to lack of funding. Having a royal patron might get the charity/cause a brief bit in the news but that’s it. I believe it’s another part of royal tradition that will fall by the wayside when William ascends the throne.
I think a “working royal” receives money from the Sovereign grant. Beatrice may be paid by King Charles from his “own” money for these one offs.
The whole notion of a “working royal” will fall by the wayside when Willy takes over. There’s no point to any of them.
ATP I don’t think Beatrice can ever be an official working royal and they are smart to have a delineation between her and the actual taypayer supported royals like Edward . It’s a stupid half measure but if Beatrice can be a royal patron without a taypayer funded office and secretary then why do Edward and Sofie need one? Why do the taxpayers need to support anyone outside of true HOS and the heir? The older royals from the queens reign have been grandfathered in but including new blood from someone so far down the line of succession and is the daughter of the pariah commoner might gain attention the institution will not want.
The taxpayers and the royals don’t want to the same thing. The taxpayers should only be supporting the HOS while the royals need relevance and desire a massive sovereign grant. Charles and Williams need royal bodies to fill that balcony but the family is less likely to do it without a reward like palaces or money. That’s how you get deputy royal patron
How much attention is Beatrice going to bring to Outward Bound? How much attention does Edward generate (lol)?
I agree on the pointlessness of this whole system.