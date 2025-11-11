Back in September, Princess Beatrice “lost” a royal patronage around the same time that her parents were in the middle of their latest fiasco involving their years-long involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. At the time, it was interesting to learn that Beatrice even had *anything* which could be considered a royal patronage, because she’s technically never been a working royal and the king and his heir are extremely jealous and short-sighted about having anyone young around. The patronage was Outward Bound, and Beatrice took over from her father as patron in 2019, just after Andrew Windsor’s bonkers BBC interview. Quietly, in September, Bea was removed from the role. Well, a few months later, and we’ve gotten an update on the situation.

In the wake of the fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice made an appearance with another royal family member as she was announced in a new role. Beatrice will be the new Deputy Patron of Outward Bound, a U.K.-based charity that helps children of all backgrounds grow through exposure to nature and outdoor adventures. She has already served as a Trustee with the organization since 2019. Beatrice, 37, joins her uncle Prince Edward, 61, in the venture, who will serve as the Royal Patron of the organization. It’s a fitting takeover as his father, the late Prince Philip, who was the previous Duke of Edinburgh, served as the primary patron of Outward Bound for many years until he died in 2019. Martin Davidson, Chief Executive of Outward Bound, said in a statement, “With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter. One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives.” The appointments of Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward were announced at a special event for the charity’s supporters at St. James’s Palace in London on Thursday, Nov. 6. There, guests heard from teens Sadie and Leo, students at the Walsall Academy in the West Midlands, about their Outward Bound adventure in the Lake District earlier this year.

So Beatrice was replaced by Prince Edward, but then they gave her a bullsh-t title (“deputy patron”) to keep her somewhat involved. I guess the idea being that only “working royals” can serve as royal patrons for any organization, trust or charity. What’s even crazier is that now Outward Bound has two “royal” patrons… and yet there are hundreds, if not thousands, of needy charities without any royal patrons now. Like… why can’t Beatrice do more? I get why in the larger sense, because who knows if she’s got some scandalous connections just like her parents, and who knows if Bea is already entangled in financial impropriety. But guess what, the king also has a lengthy history of financial improprieties. I guess what I’m saying is that, at this point, it makes no sense to keep Beatrice from taking on some charity work.