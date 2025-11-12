Ali Larter is honest about her fitness: I work really hard and get up at 4:30 am



Ali Larter is currently co-starring in Taylor Sheridan’s (creator of Yellowstone, et. al) “new” Paramount+ series, Landman. I call it “new” because while it’s about to start its second season on Sunday, it’s not set in the Yellowstone universe. It’s actually based off a podcast about the oil industry in Texas called Boomtown. Landman also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and a huge ensemble cast.

Ali plays Billy Bob’s ex-wife, Angela, a role that requires her to wear a lot of sexy outfits, including low-cut, skin-tight dresses and bikinis. This past spring, Ali had to defend Angela’s sensuality and wardrobe, saying, ”If there was something I was uncomfortable with, I wouldn’t do it.” To promote the second season, Ali did an interview with People. When asked about her fitness routine, she was honest about how much work goes into maintaining her physique.

“I’ll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I’m not pretending that I don’t,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It’s only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I’m one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me.” On top of morning runs, Larter does “a lot of strength training,” but the physical training is ultimately only one piece of the puzzle for her. “In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it’s really difficult,” she admits. “When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it.” Once she enters the zone for a scene as Angela, particularly one where she might feel more exposed given her outfit, Larter says, “There is no space in my mind for insecurity. I’m not allowing any of that into my space when I play Angela.” Adding, “I wouldn’t be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in. And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she’s sexy on the outside, but guess what? She’s owning it on the inside, too.” Larter admits that when she’s not filming the show in Fort Worth, Texas alongside costars Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland and Kayla Wallace, she takes her time off seriously. “I fall apart on the weekends. I lay in bed, sometimes 12 hours,” she says. “I’m not kidding you.”

[From People]

Ali’s hard work is certainly paying off because she looks absolutely fantastic. If I looked like that at 49, I’d be bragging to People magazine, too. I’ve always been a sucker for celebrity fitness stories and it’s refreshing to hear an actress admit that she works her ass off to look a certain way rather than give the ol’ “It’s good genes; I eat whatever I want!” line. I’ve been in an exercising slump for the last month or so. I got bored with all of my go-to workouts and just fell off the wagon. Ali’s inspiring me to get back into a good fitness routine again. I also love that she admits to enjoying her days off by lying in bed for 12 hours. Rest and relaxation are good for the soul. In the same interview, Ali also admitted that while walking around in a bikini on set could be “really difficult,” she thinks the key to true sexiness is to “own it” by feeling comfortable in your own skin. She is so right about that. Self-confidence is very sexy.

Oh, and Sheridan is the new “it” showrunner, isn’t he? All of his shows have ensembles made up of big name casts. Like Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, David E. Kelley, and Aaron Sorkin before him, it seems like everyone wants to be cast in his shows.