Ali Larter is honest about her fitness: I work really hard and get up at 4:30 am

Ali Larter is currently co-starring in Taylor Sheridan’s (creator of Yellowstone, et. al) “new” Paramount+ series, Landman. I call it “new” because while it’s about to start its second season on Sunday, it’s not set in the Yellowstone universe. It’s actually based off a podcast about the oil industry in Texas called Boomtown. Landman also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and a huge ensemble cast.
Ali plays Billy Bob’s ex-wife, Angela, a role that requires her to wear a lot of sexy outfits, including low-cut, skin-tight dresses and bikinis. This past spring, Ali had to defend Angela’s sensuality and wardrobe, saying, ”If there was something I was uncomfortable with, I wouldn’t do it.” To promote the second season, Ali did an interview with People. When asked about her fitness routine, she was honest about how much work goes into maintaining her physique.
“I’ll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I’m not pretending that I don’t,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’m up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It’s only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I’m one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me.”
On top of morning runs, Larter does “a lot of strength training,” but the physical training is ultimately only one piece of the puzzle for her.
“In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it’s really difficult,” she admits. “When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it.”
Once she enters the zone for a scene as Angela, particularly one where she might feel more exposed given her outfit, Larter says, “There is no space in my mind for insecurity. I’m not allowing any of that into my space when I play Angela.”
Adding, “I wouldn’t be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in. And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she’s sexy on the outside, but guess what? She’s owning it on the inside, too.”
Larter admits that when she’s not filming the show in Fort Worth, Texas alongside costars Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland and Kayla Wallace, she takes her time off seriously. “I fall apart on the weekends. I lay in bed, sometimes 12 hours,” she says. “I’m not kidding you.”
Ali’s hard work is certainly paying off because she looks absolutely fantastic. If I looked like that at 49, I’d be bragging to People magazine, too. I’ve always been a sucker for celebrity fitness stories and it’s refreshing to hear an actress admit that she works her ass off to look a certain way rather than give the ol’ “It’s good genes; I eat whatever I want!” line. I’ve been in an exercising slump for the last month or so. I got bored with all of my go-to workouts and just fell off the wagon. Ali’s inspiring me to get back into a good fitness routine again. I also love that she admits to enjoying her days off by lying in bed for 12 hours. Rest and relaxation are good for the soul. In the same interview, Ali also admitted that while walking around in a bikini on set could be “really difficult,” she thinks the key to true sexiness is to “own it” by feeling comfortable in your own skin. She is so right about that. Self-confidence is very sexy.
Oh, and Sheridan is the new “it” showrunner, isn’t he? All of his shows have ensembles made up of big name casts. Like Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, David E. Kelley, and Aaron Sorkin before him, it seems like everyone wants to be cast in his shows.
photos credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages, Darla Khazei/INSTARimages, Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages, M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images and via Instagram/Ali Larter
Hopefully she treats her co stars better than she treated Leonard Roberts
That was my first thought too.
I loved Landman. Then I saw her. I really hate that I liked her so much until she showed everyone how racist she was by how she treated Leonard Roberts. Posts about her on any sane blog only encourage this remembrance.
SAME. I think about that every time I look at her. No thank you.
Yep. Terrible person.
So glad to see this comment.
Came here to say exactly this.
And me, I can’t ever not think of it.
I don’t know why any woman would want to be in one of his shows. He obviously has a problem writing for them. Has her character been raped or beaten up yet? – he seems to have a thing for that.
Good for her, but really? Working your ass off at her age, just to be eye candy? Meh.
It’s how she makes her living – it’s her character on the show. She seems happy and challenged by the role. I am 61 and still work out (hard) daily. It is a mindset. I am in better shape (and health) than most women half my age. As Rosie said, if you look like that at 49 (and that she has to work hard at it) – go for it. Please don’t minimize Ali because she chooses to look good.
Good for you. Working out at any age can be so empowering
I’m 63 and my husband (67) and decided to invest in training a couple of years ago. It started with PT for some issues then we transitioned into training. Truly an investment. I’m probably stronger than I’ve ever been. A couple of years ago our idiot Golden Retriever jumped in a pond in January and couldn’t get out so I jumped in after him. Hauling 70 lbs of wet puppy over ice would have been unimaginable a few years earlier (as well as stupid).
Husband read an article that the average length of a plank for our age is 30 seconds; for someone in their 30s about a minute. That’s sad. Just body weight exercises ca be impactful so it doesn’t have to be complicated.
Off my soap box. Side note: my husband has gone down a pant size. Me…nothing.
We need more honest dialogue about what exactly goes into attaining the quote Hollywood figure, because normal women are still held to that standard. This is NOT attainable for most women for a litany of reasons: time, childcare, and money, not to mention just not having the right genetic body type. While this is a decent start, I’d focus more on what Zac Efron said about his Baywatch body: neither attainable nor healthy. Many of these bodies do not even translate well in real life — painfully, shockingly skinny.
These bodies are not earned through 20 minutes of dancing, Gwyneth, or nice morning walks. They are hours-long rigorous workouts and starvation-level diets (or more likely now, injections). I wish that were normalized in conversation.
Can’t help but remember Ali’s role in “Legally Blonde”, for whatever that’s worth.
Yes! Brooke Taylor Windham! She does pick some fun roles. And I’ll give her credit: she realizes the kind of work it takes to maintain a physique the older you get. She looks great.
Actually, ChickieBaby, I find it ironic, since Brooke Taylor Windham’s alibi in that movie was that she, a fitness coach, was having liposuction. “It’s not like normal women can have this ass!”
Just bought the DVDs for ‘The Rookie’. She’s in it (Season 4, maybe 5?) and plays a doctor. As she’s generally dressed in scrubs, her body shape is less noticeable to me. In full and honest truth, I find the other women Melissa O’Neil (Lucy Chen), Alyssa Diaz (Angela Lopez) and Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper) far more interesting and fun to watch. Not because of their bodies, but because their characters are way, way more interesting.
Ali, for me, is that woman about which one says: ‘Oh, I know I’ve seen her before…wait….she’s from….Oh, I forget, but I KNOW I’ve seen her before’.
I appreciate her honesty, that keeping her body fit, toned in peak ‘look at me condition’ is part of her job, and that’s why she has the time and space to do it. How many women can leave their homes at 4:30 a.m. when there are children in the home? Not one, that I know of.
Yes, and probably cosmetic surgery as well. It’s not just working out.
I heard Taylor Sheridan give a talk a couple of years ago. My sense was that he was a MAGAmisogynist sure the west and good ole boys are better than everyone else. It wasn’t simply a love for one culture or group of people — it came across to me as looking down on everyone else. If that impression was right, I can’t imagine what the atmosphere on his sets must be like.
Sheridan is for sure all those things, he’s contemptuous. It aggravates me how funny I find the blue collar guys he writes. I worked in construction in Texas in my 20s and he has the humor and smart assery nailed. I’ve only seen clips from his shows, and see no reason to watch a full one, but the background zingers make me lol. He is horrific at writing women and for some reason he thinks he has nuanced things to say about native Americans?
Also, I used to go to the Fort Worth stock show yearly, and the last couple times we went there was an absolutely huge 6666 Ranch section. That’s the iconic ranch he bought with his Yellowstone money and is turning into a Yellowstone universe shooting place. He was selling infinite merch with the brand, hella tacky.
Miss me with this racist beeyotch.
Racism is an instant dealbreaker for me. There’s no redemption.
Thank you! Vile person. I probably won’t click on another post of hers. I couldn’t remember where I knew her from and then boom – it hit me. Hard pass and a hell no.