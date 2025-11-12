Duchess Sophie started a nine-day visit to South America this week, surprise

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, attended all of this past weekend’s Remembrance events. She stood on the Whitehall balcony overlooking the Cenotaph, and she and her husband attended the Festival of Remembrance. All of which is more than the heir did. Well, as it turns out, Sophie jetted off to South America and Central America soon after Remembrance Sunday. She’s going on a nine-day tour of multiple countries.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has begun a nine-day visit to South and Central America, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. During the solo trip, Sophie, 60, is expected to visit Peru, Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office from Monday 10 November to Wednesday 19 November. She will also visit Belize, as part of the royal family’s engagement with the Realms. In Peru, the Duchess will visit the Amazon rainforest where she will meet Indigenous leaders, including women who are sustaining their communities through environmental and economic activities. As Global Ambassador for The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Sophie will visit Divino Niño vision centre, to hear about the clinic’s services in treating glaucoma and pterygium. The royal mother-of-two took up the ambassador role following her personal experience with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s rare eye condition. Lady Louise, now 22, was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused one eye to turn inwards. She underwent two surgical procedures to correct her sight as a child. In Panama, the Duchess will visit Panama and meet senior members of the Government, recognising its collaboration with the UK on global challenges, including conflict-related sexual violence. And in Guatemala, she will witness civil society’s support for survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence and visit a charity supporting vulnerable young people.

I’m sure all of this came directly from a palace memo, and this will probably be the only attention the nine-day trip gets in the British press. I’m always amazed by how much Edward and Sophie travel internationally on behalf of the crown, and how little attention they get for anything they do. As of this moment, there are no photos of the first days of Sophie’s trip, and I would assume she’s not traveling with any royal rota photographers or reporters. I’ve asked this before regarding this couple, but if a royal goes on a tour and no one sees it, what’s the point? I’m sure the royalists would argue that the point of all of this is that Sophie isn’t desperate for attention, she’s just putting down her head and getting to work. But… the whole point of these tours and trips is to highlight causes and charities and engage in soft diplomacy. Soft diplomacy only works if someone sees it, if the royal is bringing something to the table other than a grim expression.