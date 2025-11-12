The palace plans to reinstate the hyphen in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name

For the Windsors, the current phase of the Prince Andrew/Andrew Mountbatten Windsor saga is “look at us, look at how we’re punishing Andrew because we finally understand how much the British public hates him!” The weeks, months and years of covering for and dithering about Andrew took a toll on the monarchy and now they’re doing the most to ensure that they’re *seen* to be snubbing him and punishing him. The latest is that Andrew won’t even have his surname styled in the way he prefers. Apparently, Andrew wanted his new un-royaled name to be written as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. But now King Charles says that there needs to be a hyphen. Note: technically speaking, the hyphen was always there, and none of this even matters.
After the removal of his titles, the Palace is considering reinstating something for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: a hyphen. When Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would no longer be known as a prince, it gave his new name as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, with no hyphen in the double-barrelled surname.
It is understood that this was the name agreed with the former prince and the version Andrew preferred. Now, however, the Palace is considering introducing a hyphen in accordance with his late mother’s wishes.
Some historians spoke of their surprise that Andrew’s new name would not contain a hyphen given the “historic precedent”. The surname, which was created to accommodate [Prince] Philip Mountbatten’s name within the family, appears with a hyphen on official documents.It was introduced by the Palace following a privy council declaration made by the late Queen before the birth of Andrew, who was the first of her children to be born after Elizabeth acceded the throne.
Some historians feel that now Andrew has lost the “titular dignity” of Prince, he ought to be known as Mountbatten-Windsor, with a hyphen.
Just as an editorial note, hyphen or no hyphen, “Mountbatten-Windsor” is too long for our headlines and I’m probably going to continue to call him “Andrew Windsor” or “Andrew M-W” in the bulk of our coverage. But yes, the hyphen should be there. That’s what QEII wanted, and that’s what Prince Philip wanted as well. It actually seems weird to me that Andrew wouldn’t want the hyphen?
Meanwhile, the Sun had a piece over the weekend about how Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are rattling around Royal Lodge, mostly in separate wings. Andrew has been “padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering” while Fergie drinks in the custom-built bar and begs their staff to stay with her until late in the night. Fergie is said to be “panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place… she is particularly fearful for Andrew as she knows he was at the centre of the Epstein scandal. She has talked about ‘dark forces’ potentially targeting him.” But… why would dark forces target Andrew? He’s lied at every turn about his associations with Epstein and Maxwell, and he’s never revealed everything he knows (because he would incriminate himself massively).
Oh the horror!! A hyphen added to the name!! Why why must they punish me so!! Big f**king deal. Dark forces? Is she afraid he will offed like Epstein? Or is she afraid that if it happens he can’t take her with him to live?
He took the heat off everyone including Trump. Why would they off him, he is the useful idiot again. I can even imagine a scenario where he gets money for taking the public flogging, and he just doesn’t share that with Sarah.
With or without a hyphen, he should be investiated in the UK and the US. These people really don’t understand how unimportant his name is. I don’t even care if he stays in a huge mansion and call himself HRH Overlord of Atlantis, he is still a criminal. If my uncle commits similar crimes, should we make him change his name and move to the barn? If the neighbor vandalises my mother’s car, no problem his family will not invite him to Sunday dinner ever again.
I’d say the “historic precedent” will be a prince going to jail.
And yet the BM is talking about the indignity of hyphens. You can’t make this stuff up.
Everyone knows that pedophile names must be hyphenated.
Fergie looked so smug at that funeral. She needs to leave the mansion and never look back.
They both should be spending their time packing, or at least going through their possessions & culling things down.
Honestly, call him what you like! Pedo Andy works, as does Pervert.
Also I applaud the continued use of pictures of him that show him behind some metal bars or looking through a gap in something (not today but I’ve noticed the theme). We can only dream but I like it.
Why don’t we go even more undignified and turn it into a JLo/JLaw type situation?
Andrew Mbatt-Wind, A-Mo-Wi/ Mt-Wi… lol ok still to be workshopped
AMbatt?
Kaiser, it took me 3 times reading that headline to see that you said hyphen and not hyena. 😂😂😂I wonder why I kept seeing hyena in regards to him
Philip’s ego really screwed the family over. They are reaching the point where grandchildren and great grandchildren are needing a last name and Mountbatten-Windsor is just too long and clunky for everyday use, especially because people know the Mountbatten part was kluged on.
This whole story is stupid. Philip and Elizabeth are dead. Every British citizen is allowed to spell their name however they damn like. Just ask Maurice Mickelwhite.
Agree 100% about Philip’s ego and weak Elizabeth. I don’t know why they all don’t simply use Windsor, which was chosen by the family in 1917.
It killed me that Harry and Meghan used Mountbatten-Windsor for their children as it’s such a clunky name with outdated, colonial, racist, and generally awful associations. Why saddle babies with that legacy? I hope the kids choose to drop the Mountbatten and go by Windsor or Sussex.
I get so irritated at ‘news’ articles describing Paedrew as ‘having lost everything’, when the opposite is true.
He should be in jail, instead he is getting free luxury accommodation on royal grounds, free food, free security, free cars and horses, an allowance, and he even has the nerve to ask for domestic staff, a driver, a gardener etc etc.
The royals would like us to believe they’ve meted out harsh punishment to Andrew, including denying him a hyphen (the horror!!!), and we can now look elsewhere, and decidedly not at their grace and favour living arrangements, tax-dodging wills and greedy consumption of taxpayer funds etc etc.
What a joke. Deliver Andrew to the FBI and police!
Well – I assume Andrew has a right, as any citizen does, to petition the court to change his name to whatever he wishes. So he could go do that.
All I can hear when reading this is Logan Roy, “…you are not serious people.” The crap that the RF and BM wring their hands over is ridiculous. A hyphen is worth more thought and outrage than protecting a F@CKING pedophile. It makes my brain explode.
The UK continues to expose itself as comically pathetic.
All I know is that I can face anything now that I know they’ve settled the burning issue of the hyphen. There’s peace in the land now. To all the people who wanted to see Andrew punished, the Windsors have gone above and beyond your fondest desires in delivering true justice. Poor Andrew. A hyphen, no less. Oh, the humanity.
I cannot believe they spend any amount of time on things like this. 🤦♀️🙄