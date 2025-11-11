Ariana Grande wore vintage Gilbert Adrian for the ‘Wicked: For Good’ UK premiere

Here are photos from last night’s huge London premiere for Wicked: For Good. They were in Paris over the weekend for a premiere and photocall, but those photos didn’t make a huge impact. This London premiere feels like the REAL start of the promotional cycle, honestly. Anyway, while I’m not going to see this in theaters, I wish them well and I’ll check it out as a rental, like I did with the first film. I enjoyed the first one much more than I expected to, and I assume that will be the case with Part 2.

Fashion notes… Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have FINALLY broken their green/pink wardrobe prison, thank god! Cynthia wore a very witchy custom Prada, with what looks like a latex sleeve harness. Interesting! Ariana wore vintage – Gilbert Adrian. I’m not crazy about it, and yet I admire the craftsmanship, and it looks like a really beautiful and delicate gown. Ari’s being styled by Law Roach for this promotion, and probably for the awards season too, if she gets some nominations. I’ve seen comments on Ari’s makeup – for some reason, she’s been doing this too-pale kabuki-type makeup in recent appearances, and I wonder if her MUA is experimenting with the high-def makeup and it’s all going horribly wrong. I also think she’s trying to get extreme “doe eyes” and that’s what’s throwing everything off.

I’m also including photos of Jeff Goldblum, Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey (wearing decidedly unsexy trousers) and Michelle Yeoh, who wore Self-Portrait. I love Yeoh’s dress.