Ariana Grande wore vintage Gilbert Adrian for the ‘Wicked: For Good’ UK premiere

Here are photos from last night’s huge London premiere for Wicked: For Good. They were in Paris over the weekend for a premiere and photocall, but those photos didn’t make a huge impact. This London premiere feels like the REAL start of the promotional cycle, honestly. Anyway, while I’m not going to see this in theaters, I wish them well and I’ll check it out as a rental, like I did with the first film. I enjoyed the first one much more than I expected to, and I assume that will be the case with Part 2.

Fashion notes… Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have FINALLY broken their green/pink wardrobe prison, thank god! Cynthia wore a very witchy custom Prada, with what looks like a latex sleeve harness. Interesting! Ariana wore vintage – Gilbert Adrian. I’m not crazy about it, and yet I admire the craftsmanship, and it looks like a really beautiful and delicate gown. Ari’s being styled by Law Roach for this promotion, and probably for the awards season too, if she gets some nominations. I’ve seen comments on Ari’s makeup – for some reason, she’s been doing this too-pale kabuki-type makeup in recent appearances, and I wonder if her MUA is experimenting with the high-def makeup and it’s all going horribly wrong. I also think she’s trying to get extreme “doe eyes” and that’s what’s throwing everything off.

I’m also including photos of Jeff Goldblum, Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey (wearing decidedly unsexy trousers) and Michelle Yeoh, who wore Self-Portrait. I love Yeoh’s dress.

15 Responses to “Ariana Grande wore vintage Gilbert Adrian for the ‘Wicked: For Good’ UK premiere”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:25 am

    They look nice for the most part and I too am glad they have freed themselves from the green & pink shackles. I think Jonathan needs a stylist or a new stylist if he doesn’t have one.

    I don’t mind Ariana’s dress, as it doesn’t overwhelm her small frame and I think she may have put on a bit of weight…maybe.

  2. Sue says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:25 am

    2 for 2 with the beautiful vintage dresses for Ari. I’m also so glad she’s not washing herself out with the very pale pinks and yellows like she did during part 1 promo.

    • ClammanderJen says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:38 am

      I’m a little more relaxed now that the Victorian tuberculosis waif phase seems to have passed, but… is Ari going Asian now with her makeup? I’ve seen these pictures at a smattering of other sites, and I swear her latest look is co-opting Asian eyes. Which is par for the course with her.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:31 am

    At least this time Cynthia was put on a front page in the UK. Last time the British media ignored her and only focused on Ariana.

  4. TurbanMa says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:34 am

    I’m excited to see this movie. I saw the first one on a small screen but rewatched it a couple of times and kept enjoying it more, love the feeling of watching a musical on stage with the dance and singing numbers. I’ll probably take my ten year old and watch in person, try to seek out a smaller owned theater if possible.

  5. Bqm says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Gilbert Adrian was one of THE icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood. ❤️

  6. Josephine says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:52 am

    I’d love to see something different, maybe a more modern take, something fresher. I find the constant big dresses/costume dressing a little exhausting.

    • Kitten says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:33 am

      Yeah it’s a lovely dress and I like that she’s going for a dark and dramatic instead of pale and princess-y but these huge dresses really overwhelm her. I think I’d love the dress on someone taller and more statuesque.

      Cynthia and Jeff Goldblum look amazing IMO.

  7. SarahCS says:
    November 11, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I can’t say I’m loving any of these outfits but I am delighted we’re not still stuck with green and pink.

    I’m a bit confused that they’ve had the premiere when the film doesn’t seem to be out until the 21st. Is that how it normally works? I have tickets for the opening weekend as my friend really wants to go and I have a membership. I quite enjoyed the first one even if it did seem quite long. As long as I get to look at Jonathan Bailey I’m good!

  8. Juju says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:02 am

    I saw Ariana in an interview say that her change in the approach to the red carpet was, rather than showing up looking like Glinda she wants to be viewed as the actress who portrayed Glinda. Pretty transparent red carpet strategy!

    Personally I think she has some talent but is not Oscar caliber actor. I thought she was doing an impression of a person in the first movie (rather than making me believe she was that person). I will be so sad if she gets an Oscar and Cynthia home empty handed. (I am rooting for Jessie Buckley for Best Actress based on preliminary lists but with Ariana in the supporting category she has much better odds than Cynthia who I think did a much better job in the film.)

  9. Kirsten says:
    November 11, 2025 at 8:57 am

    I really, really love Ariana’s dress and she looks great. I actually like everyone’s looks except for Jonathan’s – I had to look up how tall he is because this suit(?) makes him look like he might be shorter than Ari or Cynthia.

  10. M says:
    November 11, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Ariana’s makeup is just her trying to be yet another ethnicity since she quit blackfishing. It bothers me immensely. She also has a permanent “I’m about to cry” face. The dresses are whatever. She’ll wear pink eventually I’m sure.

    • Kitten says:
      November 11, 2025 at 9:34 am

      She’s previously described them as her “anxious eyebrows”.

    • Nic919 says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:00 am

      There is a clip of her accepting an award from a few years ago and her complete transformation is astonishing. She has physically shrunk herself, but also the way she speaks now is clearly her version of Kristen chenowith as Glinda and she’s got a flighty affect that she did not have before.

      It is one thing to transform for a role, but we are a few years out from when filming finished and it just seems very unhealthy to do this.

    • ClammanderJen says:
      November 11, 2025 at 10:40 am

      Yes. This is just the latest iteration of her looking deeply unsettling.

