Duchess Meghan’s WLM Holiday Special comes out on December 3

I recently read a celebrity interview where the woman discussed Christmas aesthetics and how it changed every year for her. Like, the color schemes, how she decorates, what her particular vibe is for any given Christmas season. She said she was feeling like darker colors and plaids should be the vibe this year. Well, I’m not sure the Duchess of Sussex would ever choose anything like that. Her interior design and holiday vibes have the same California sensibilities all year round – subdued elegance, lots of whites and creams, and if there’s color, it should be glam.
We’re going to see more of Meghan’s (California) Christmas aesthetic in her With Love, Meghan holiday special, which comes out on December 3rd. Netflix released the poster for the special and confirmed the premiere or whatever we’re calling it. In the poster, Meghan wore a Galvin London satin dress, and she’s doing the place settings for her Christmas table. As I said… creams and whites and lots of glass. Greenery around the table, and Meghan in green. I wonder what she really thought about the Windsors’ Christmas aesthetic. The Christmas lunch or dinner is supposedly black-tie, but I feel like Christmas at Sandringham is probably pretty oppressive, if not fully gothic. I’ve never really blamed William and Kate for skipping out of most of the Sandringham main-house activities in favor of spending time with family at Anmer Hall.
This WLM: Holiday Special is likely to be the last WLM programming for a while, or possibly the last ever, at least that’s what it sounds like. Which is a shame – I really enjoy WLM, and I think she has a lot of fun with her guests. I know she has to focus on As Ever, but I hope she gives us more WLM seasons next year!
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3!
November 10, 2025
I really liked WLM so I’m looking forward to it. I wish they’d do another season.
So do I.
I find the show very calming, and makes me happy to watch.
Maybe, hopefully she’ll do specials every once in a while if she can’t do a full season of shows.
Same here. I find it a gently joyful watch which I adore to relax to..
Looks lovely and I’ll be watching to help lift my Christmas-Holiday mood. I’ve already started listening to A Christmas Carol to kick start the good feels ✨🎄🎅🏿🤶🏾❄️☃️
I’m kind of hoping if As Ever expands into cookware, WLM seems like a great way to highlight the products. So we could get an additional season that way at some point.
I love WLM, it is calming to my soul, and joyful.
But my honey, jams, and candle arrived yesterday, so, i’m happy that she is focusing on As Ever.
I’m obsessed with the orange blossom honey.
And i am not a person who hosts, craft, or cooks, but do love Christmas (b/c i had one of those mom’s that made christmas feel magical) and i am so looking forward to the Duchess’ Christmas special.
My candle arrived a few days ago. It smells wonderful. Also received the hot toddy and the other spice drink mix. Will be bringing them all to my parent’s house when we celebrate Thanksgiving.
I am enjoying my Jam trio. I have to say that the strawberry is my absolute favorite, the best strawberry jam/spread I’ve ever tasted. I finally got to taste the raspberry, and while it was also very tasty, it seemed a little too thin to me. Maybe I was expecting too much after the LONG wait. Good to finally get some feedback on the candles. I will order both for myself and enjoy the containers forever.
I splurged and got a couple of bottles of the champagne along with the “usual” haul lol. Have to tell you, it is DELICIOUS!!! It is SO smooth, almost “fruity”; I honestly felt I could’ve finished the entire bottle myself! Luckily, I was with others who were more than happy that I was sharing lol. Now, I’m NOT a champagne connoisseur, all I know is whether I like something or not, and this is definitely a winner in my book!
If you can swing it, honestly it is a really a treat!
That is good to know! I got just one bottle, but it was so expensive, I am waiting for a very special occasion to drink it.
Meghan is spread so thin with being a hands on mom while establishing a business. As stated I would like to see specials of WLM if that is all her time allows. Looking forward to the Christmas special
In regards to Meghan’s media exposure, it almost seems like she doesn’t want to over expose herself with more than a couple seasons. It sounds like she may not do any more podcasts and now WLM may or may not renew. Is it because she doesn’t want to be pigeon holed into one subject. Is there a concern of jumping the shark?
Curiouser and curiouser.
Aw, I’m looking forward to this! I love that green dress. Would love to see Meghan wear it outside somewhere one day. I wana see Meghan decorate a tree. Like what lights and ornaments is she choosing. Idk why but I just love seeing how different people choose to decorate. There’s a festival of trees inside city hall near me and different groups decorate their trees in their own way. Oh that just reminded me…will we get the red trees of doom again at the WH.
I know a woman who is a professional Christmas tree decorator! She just loved doing it, got on some national TV morning shows, and it took off. She mostly does v rich people and celebs and opened her own store. Now she does collabs with big companies. The ornaments are absolutely insane and hundreds get used on trees! Nothing like ice seen before. So beautiful
I think we’ll probably see more small snippets like she did for making the mulled drink recipe. And maybe one off specials. She mentioned that it was very time consuming and if she has the actual expansion of the business on her plate too she can’t be on set.
I’m looking forward to watching this and that green colour looks lovely on Meghan.
… which means K will announce her Christmas carol service thingy will be on the following weekend “on dec 6th”. (For which K will wear green)
But on a more important note, this is twice we’ve seen Meghan rewear something from a photoshoot which means she probably still has access to all or most of the pieces yes? If so, please I need to see a repeat of the Proenza white pantsuit!!!
I hope and pray Meghan one day does an interior decorating show!!!
Got my jam trio yesterday and I bought some croissants to eat with it. This is my favorite time of year and I’m looking forward to some escapism to indulge in. Pretty tableware and decorations sounds perfect. Reality is just too real these days.
I couldn’t agree more, MsIam!
My daughter bought me two poinsettias over the weekend to cheer me up, and one is on my desk … I need the holidays more than ever to bring some light into this hellscape we’re living in. Meghan’s special will be medicinal!
Like I said before and will keep saying, a suits reunion episode would be so so good. Make it a 2 hour special . I think every holiday could be a two hour special including thanksgiving and Fourth of July and Easter. Why not . Then she isn’t filming as much and we have something to look forward to. Please please pretty please Meghan or your people if you read this site
Same! I would even love just holiday specials next year!
I cannot wait! My surgery was moved and I will be happy to watch her Xmas special during recovery! Also it would be lovely if she could get John Legend to sing a Xmas carol. That’s my holiday wish lol