Duchess Meghan’s WLM Holiday Special comes out on December 3

I recently read a celebrity interview where the woman discussed Christmas aesthetics and how it changed every year for her. Like, the color schemes, how she decorates, what her particular vibe is for any given Christmas season. She said she was feeling like darker colors and plaids should be the vibe this year. Well, I’m not sure the Duchess of Sussex would ever choose anything like that. Her interior design and holiday vibes have the same California sensibilities all year round – subdued elegance, lots of whites and creams, and if there’s color, it should be glam.

We’re going to see more of Meghan’s (California) Christmas aesthetic in her With Love, Meghan holiday special, which comes out on December 3rd. Netflix released the poster for the special and confirmed the premiere or whatever we’re calling it. In the poster, Meghan wore a Galvin London satin dress, and she’s doing the place settings for her Christmas table. As I said… creams and whites and lots of glass. Greenery around the table, and Meghan in green. I wonder what she really thought about the Windsors’ Christmas aesthetic. The Christmas lunch or dinner is supposedly black-tie, but I feel like Christmas at Sandringham is probably pretty oppressive, if not fully gothic. I’ve never really blamed William and Kate for skipping out of most of the Sandringham main-house activities in favor of spending time with family at Anmer Hall.

This WLM: Holiday Special is likely to be the last WLM programming for a while, or possibly the last ever, at least that’s what it sounds like. Which is a shame – I really enjoy WLM, and I think she has a lot of fun with her guests. I know she has to focus on As Ever, but I hope she gives us more WLM seasons next year!

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1353AA0mng — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2025