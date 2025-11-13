Donald Trump held meetings in the Situation Room over the Epstein files

Yesterday, Donald Trump held a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. He signed the Continuing Resolution to restart the federal government after the longest shutdown in history. While Democrats got very little in the shutdown negotiations, the end of the shutdown was not the story of the day in any way. Running concurrently alongside the shutdown-is-over story was the House Oversight Committee releasing a huge cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein. Most outlets have been focused on the emails and what they reveal and who said what to whom. But in the background, Trump has been losing his mind. He actually called people into the Situation Room to talk about the Epstein files. LMAO.
Top Trump administration officials met Wednesday with a key GOP lawmaker about an effort in the US House to force a vote on releasing Justice Department case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the meeting later Wednesday when asked about reporting that administration officials were huddling with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert.
“Doesn’t that show the level of transparency when we are willing to sit down with members of Congress and address their concerns?” she told reporters at the press briefing. Leavitt added: “I’m not going to detail conversations that took place in the Situation Room.”
A source familiar confirmed the meeting in the Situation Room included Boebert, who has wanted the Justice Department to release its trove of Epstein files and has signed onto the effort in the House to force the vote compelling their release.
But after the White House meeting, the Colorado Republican is not expected to remove her name from the petition that would force such a vote, another source familiar with the meeting told CNN. CNN has reached out to Boebert for comment.
Separately, President Donald Trump and Rep. Nancy Mace, another Republican who’s signed the petition, have been playing phone tag. The South Carolina Republican previously told CNN’s Manu Raju that rumors that she was planning to remove her name from the petition were untrue.
I won’t give Boebert or Mace any cookies for doing their jobs. I do think their refusal to change their votes given Trump’s pressure campaign is pretty interesting though. Still, I won’t get my hopes up. Ol’ Dementia Don’s cult has already accepted the idea that Trump likely raped multiple women and girls. Oh, and did Epstein and Trump spend Thanksgiving 2017 together?? That would have been Trump’s first Thanksgiving in office too.
Of course that fools thinks covering for his deviance should be seen as a national security issue, so why not use the Situation Room?
Folks were out in the social media streets trying to call Bobo brave. She’s not. She just sees the dam breaking for DT and needs a life raft to save herself.
She’s taking notes from MTG.
See this is what I’ve been wondering: Project 2025’s plan is to centralize all power in the Executive Branch. Didn’t these Repubs know they’re going to lose their power if they let that proceed?
I laughed out loud about Bobert. What kompromat could they have on her? She’s been letting her freak flag fly publicly for years.
They’re having these meetings in the Situation Room so that there will be no notes & no recordings, no video, no nothing. The opposite of transparent. And of course a transparent government means being transparent with the American people, not president to member of Congress! Does Leavitt even hear herself?
So I hate asking this but remind me again why Biden didn’t release these files? Was it bc they would have interfered with the Maxwell trial? Were there not enough votes in the house at that time?
They were still under seal at that time.
The files were sealed for I think 5 years as part of Maxwell’s case, I don’t know why or what the rationale was.
The only thing I’ve seen that makes sense as to why Biden in particular didn’t use the files as a cudgel is that Clinton (the male) is likely in them. Trying to avoid the whole thorny former president legal problem thing? I think they should all be buried under the east wing, if true.
Larry Summers, who is a friend of Bill, and I believe had a higher up position during that presidency and then maybe was president of Harvard (? I dunno, Google to check me) was in some of the released emails. He emailed Epst*in at 330 am to ask if Trump likes coke. Seems like totally normal things.
Larry Summers also went on to rail against DEI and how it doesn’t allow for powerful white men to sufficiently prey upon underage women or some such shit.
TBH I don’t think anyone knows for sure why Biden didn’t release the files because, and correct me if I’m wrong, Biden’s DOJ could have petitioned the courts to unseal part/all of the files, right?
The thing is, that’s when we had a DOJ still beholden to precedence and impartiality. Part of the problem that Trump has created for himself by stacking the DOJ with personal attorneys and lawyers is that everyone knows they work for him and not The People. If he told them to release the files tomorrow, they would and every American knows that.
I’m glad you asked about the files not being released during the Biden administration. There are idiots on the left using this to attack JB. The Biden administration was not covering for anyone including WJC or Larry Summers. The explanation is simple. Prior to the wholesale abandonment of the rule of law by this regime, it was a norm that the White House kept hands off the Justice department and never interfered in ongoing investigations by DOJ. The Epstein case was an open investigation all through the Biden administration despite Epstein’s death. It was being handled by the southern district of NY US attorney. When Trump came in, the DOJ under Pam Bondi ordered the files sent to Washington. Then they closed the case. That’s when we were promised the release of the files, and the rest is history. But anyone telling you that the Biden WH or DOJ was covering for anyone by not releasing the files is an ignoramus or a liar. Take your pick. The Biden administration left the investigators and prosecutors alone to try to unwind this tangled web of evil. There was no Biden cover-up of the Epstein files. Period.
Thank you and everyone else for responding. I’ve seen people saying well why didn’t Biden release the files and I wanted to have some solid reasons to answer back. Biden was following the norm that the president doesn’t just tell the DOJ what to do which has now gone out the window with Trump. So the Epstein case was still ongoing when Trump won again and then he had it closed. Sorry if I’m ignorant on this but why didn’t Biden’s DOJ and justice department make it public? Wasn’t the information in the files important for the public to know?
It was an ongoing investigation. That is never made public until an indictment or case is closed. And seeing what a huge case this is, it was taking a long time to unravel and figure out who should be prosecuted and how. Without Trump, we would have known all eventually. Focus should be on him and him alone. He ordered the case closed, sent to him, and even fired the prosecutors!
Got it. It just sucks bc you wonder would any of this info had changed the 2024 election results. But it might not have. Which sucks.
You are correct. The blame lies with Merrick Garland who didn’t have the guts to go after Trump until the criminal referral from the J6 committee forced him to. He wasted years before prosecuting a criminal who not only got away with everything, but has been empowered to dramatically scale up his criminal activity through corruption and the exploitation of the American people.
That’s a separate issue from the Epstein investigation which began during Trump’s first term and resulted in Epstein’s indictment followed by Maxwell’s. There is no evidence that Merrick Garland had anything to do with the Epstein case or hampered it in any way.
I don’t think he choose the Situation Room to demonstrate a high level of national security. It’s to prevent her from recording him pressuring/blackmailing her! Entering the room she had to leave all technical devices behind…
That’s it right there!
Even with this successful discharge petition, they still need a vote and Trump’s approval to release the files. So infuriatingly, it is highly unlikely to happen. And sadly, Trump once again will face zero accountability. Unless GOP lawmakers happen to find some spine and/or morality.
The rumors about the house is that the petition will pass hugely, and there will be a margin in the senate too. I don’t know if it’ll be enough to overcome a veto, in the senate specifically. But his popularity is finally at barely 30% and has fallen in the Republican Party for basically the first time.
I read a couple books over the summer about the triple k organization that got really huge in the 1920s. They won multiple statewide elections, figured out how to set up quasi official vigilante groups, and were completely intertwined with a lot of churches. And within 2 years of that, they were fractured and everyone denied being a part of it. What did them in was infighting over the grifted money (literally the costume $, those weren’t actually bed sheets), and dues, plus the leadership were of course abusive and out of control lunatics. One of the main state leaders was tried for killing a women by biting her all over while assaulting her, the bites got infected and she died from that. He did that on a train with witnesses in the room.
MAGA has borrowed almost everything from the triple k people, who marched with MAKE AMERICA GREAT signs. We have to scourge the shire this time, because every time there’s been a moment like this and the folks in charge choose “mercy” it just comes back more evil.
Boebert isn’t brave but she’s not worried about losing her seat either. She isn’t up for re-election until 2027 and she won her seat by 12 points in a district that went hard for Trump in 2024.
Supporting the release of the Epstein Files is a no-brainer for every politician on either side of the aisle and the “firebrands” on the Right are realizing that they have the space and safety to distance themselves from Trump on this issue. Also remember that Boebert is one of a few Republicans who had 60% small dollar donations in her last campaign which means she can’t be pressured by rich donors.
When you’re analyzing the motives of politicians it’s always prudent to see where their campaign money came from. Someone like MTG raised $3.2 million, with an average donation of $32 in 2021 when fellow Republicans voted to strip her of her committee assignment. She knows that she can fundraise off of criticizing and/or breaking with other Republicans. And all of this just lends credibility to the idea that they were sent to Congress to fight against the Deep State or whatever. It’s just politically smart on their part.
Boebert is highly unpopular in her district – she had to change areas to keep a seat —- she won’t be re elected and she knows it .
Nah she’ll be fine. The Eastern Plains of Co have been Republican for decades and went 75% Trump in the last election. Cheyenne County is the most Republican area of the state and went 90% Trump. She’s in a super-safe seat.
There are so many other House members in purple districts who are way more at risk than her or MTG.
She’s up for re-election next year. All House seats are up next year but I do think she’s safe in her seat.
Oh you’re right, Lilacpurple. Election next year but *seated* in Jan 2027. Thx for the correction!
If he isn’t guilty then there would be no need to hide the files. We all know he is guilty but to what depraved depths do those files inform!!
I just don’t think any of this matters…
For whatever reason everyone who could start the process of removing him from office are scared to death of him.
And I am kinda scared to death of Vance.
He is just as evil and racist…maybe not as money grubbing but who knows. There isn’t a big enough hellfire pit to contain of all of these evil people in this administration…from Karoline and Mike the “I haven’t heard of that” on down…
🤮
I really disagree. I think this matters a lot.
The MAGA folks are fracturing over this — Bannon was desperately trying to reassure people yesterday that Trump is imperfect, but still a divine instrument or some such nonsense.
If the Epstein vote passes in the House and Senate and Trump vetoes it, MAGA will freak out further.
I definitely think it matters. It’s a salient issue that gets tons of traction in the media. A lot of American voters don’t know about the latest ICE raid in Chicago but they know who Epstein is.
Dems can use this to poke at the GOP and make them endlessly insecure and uncomfortable about their re-election. And if they’re smart they’ll tie it into a larger message about the GOP protecting the rich elite while working class Americans suffer.
I think it matters. Even if Trump lives healthily for the next 10-20 years, serves out his fours years and doesn’t go for an illegal third term, hard to imagine, but even if that’s the case, it still matters. I think it matters to know what was real and how it happened and how it was enabled.
Okay, I’m sure I’m just stupid, but I don’t get that Thanksgiving email at all — how does it implicate Trump, and why? Apologies in advance, but if anyone could explain it, I’d appreciate it!
I didn’t understand the thanksgiving email either
????
Trump claims he threw Epstein out of his club and never associated with him again after he was arrested and convicted. 2017 is well after that, and when Donald was president. Shows he was still intertwined with someone he’s saying he wasn’t, and that as president he still hung out with him. You know, shit that was easy to guess.
But where did that e-mail mention Trump? I didn’t get it either. Feels like it was missing the relevant “Trump is here” part!
@Louisa: very last line of the email, which is at the top–she asks him (Epstein) who else is down there–meaning Epstein’s place in Florida–and he says, ‘David fizzle, Hanson, trump.’
“Doesn’t that show the level of transparency when we are willing to sit down with members of Congress and address their concerns?” she told reporters at the press briefing. Leavitt added: “I’m not going to detail conversations that took place in the Situation Room.”
Way to contradict yourself in two sentences, Karoline!
And there is no legitimate reason for the White House to be involved in this at all. You are all clearly involved in a coverup of Trump’s illegal activities with Epstein, his best friend and business partner.
And that’s not the transparency that we, the American people, are supposed to be getting. It’s not transparency between & among the major branches of government, but transparency from them to us, the American people.
Pls God I hope he strokes out over this.
Whether it’s the Situation Room, Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden, the Oval Office or the Lincoln Bedroom, I figure that those Trumps have defiled just about EVERYTHING in that White House by now. There was story about the Resolute Desk being photographed at mar-a-lago. Who knows if there’s any truth to that, but I wouldn’t put it past him.