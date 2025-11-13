Donald Trump held meetings in the Situation Room over the Epstein files

Yesterday, Donald Trump held a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. He signed the Continuing Resolution to restart the federal government after the longest shutdown in history. While Democrats got very little in the shutdown negotiations, the end of the shutdown was not the story of the day in any way. Running concurrently alongside the shutdown-is-over story was the House Oversight Committee releasing a huge cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein. Most outlets have been focused on the emails and what they reveal and who said what to whom. But in the background, Trump has been losing his mind. He actually called people into the Situation Room to talk about the Epstein files. LMAO.

Top Trump administration officials met Wednesday with a key GOP lawmaker about an effort in the US House to force a vote on releasing Justice Department case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the meeting later Wednesday when asked about reporting that administration officials were huddling with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert. “Doesn’t that show the level of transparency when we are willing to sit down with members of Congress and address their concerns?” she told reporters at the press briefing. Leavitt added: “I’m not going to detail conversations that took place in the Situation Room.” A source familiar confirmed the meeting in the Situation Room included Boebert, who has wanted the Justice Department to release its trove of Epstein files and has signed onto the effort in the House to force the vote compelling their release. But after the White House meeting, the Colorado Republican is not expected to remove her name from the petition that would force such a vote, another source familiar with the meeting told CNN. CNN has reached out to Boebert for comment. Separately, President Donald Trump and Rep. Nancy Mace, another Republican who’s signed the petition, have been playing phone tag. The South Carolina Republican previously told CNN’s Manu Raju that rumors that she was planning to remove her name from the petition were untrue.

[From CNN]

I won’t give Boebert or Mace any cookies for doing their jobs. I do think their refusal to change their votes given Trump’s pressure campaign is pretty interesting though. Still, I won’t get my hopes up. Ol’ Dementia Don’s cult has already accepted the idea that Trump likely raped multiple women and girls. Oh, and did Epstein and Trump spend Thanksgiving 2017 together?? That would have been Trump’s first Thanksgiving in office too.

🚨BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving together in 2017. While Trump was in office. pic.twitter.com/ynjK4urR04 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 13, 2025