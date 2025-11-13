Prince William: ‘Catherine probably does the bulk of’ the kids’ school runs

With every story I’ve written about Prince William’s Earthshot events in Brazil, my favorite comments are “so, is he going to say anything about who actually won the prizes this year?” It’s true that all of the stories about Billy’s Big Brazilian Flop Tour are centered on Billy boy himself. Bill played volleyball and looked ridiculous! Bill took a private jet to Belem! Bill set up a photo-op on a private plane to prove that he’s literate! Bill is incandescent with rage that his Brazilian Flop Tour got overshadowed! And on and on. To be fair, I do think he spent a small amount of time talking to and about the Earthshot winners, it’s just that the press didn’t cover any of it whatsoever. Well, Bill was interviewed by a local Brazilian outlet last week, and the interview is just getting attention now, one week later. Instead of focusing on Earthshot or the winners, William… talked about his home life and the fakakta school run.

The Prince of Wales has discussed the challenges of answering difficult questions from his three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, amid his wife Kate’s cancer battle. The future King, 43, opened up to Brazilian TV show host, Luciano Huck, during his trip to Rio de Janeiro last week for the Earthshot Prize Awards. “Every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges, and I think it’s very individual as to how you deal with those problems,” William spoke candidly. “We choose to communicate a lot more with our children, that has its good things and its bad things, sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children when you probably shouldn’t.” “But most of the time hiding stuff from them doesn’t work, and so explaining to them how they feel, why that’s happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they might be feeling the way like they are, sometimes helps give them a bigger picture and they can relax more into it, rather than being really anxious about what you’re hiding from them. There can be a lot more questions than answers. It’s always a balancing act, every parent knows that, it’s about how much do I say? There’s no manual for being a parent, you’ve just got to go with it, it’s A bit of instinct.” In the wide-ranging interview, William also spoke about the family’s home life, revealing how they fit their royal engagements around the school run and their children’s extracurricular activities saying: “Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can. School run most days, I mean Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it.” And while he’s previously spoken about the children not having mobile phones, he wants to approach technology with caution. “It is really hard. Our children don’t have phones,” he explained. “When George moves onto secondary school, maybe he’ll have one with limited access. We talk to him and explain why we don’t think it’s right. With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t. But with restricted access, I think it’s good for messaging.”

We’ll get to his quotes in a moment, and I understand he was just answering the questions asked, but wow, everything about his Earthshot press just emphasizes the fact that this is all a vanity project for him and an excuse to center himself constantly. Why the f–k are you talking about the school run to a Brazilian media outlet in the middle of an Earthshot trip? As for the quotes… I think it’s fine that he’s talking about how his kids don’t have phones, and I also think that flip-phones need to make a comeback. And if Kate is doing the bulk of the school runs, then what is William doing during all of his time “off”? Why can he only do one day of work a week if Kate is the one on the school run? All of the family communication stuff is whatever, all of it so obviously a lie. Mark my words, Carole Middleton is the one explaining stuff to those kids.