People: Prince William is a ‘credible voice’ with a ‘strong personal core’

Kensington Palace has been trying to do some clean-up on a pretty terrible PR crisis for Prince William in recent weeks, if not months. Personally, I think this latest crisis started in September, when Prince Harry spent four days in England, then traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine. The British media couldn’t hide the fact that William was close to a nervous breakdown because… Harry got good press and Harry met with Charles. It’s been downhill since then, with William and Kate’s refusal to work, their unpopular move into Forest Lodge (a move where they grabbed 150 acres of a public park and shut down a children’s center), and the pièce de résistance, the Earthflop debacle in Brazil, during which William’s big-boy thunder was stolen by his family. We should also note that William surrounds himself with clowns as advisors, which we’ve also seen in recent years, with their horrifically bad crisis management. Which means their version of “clean up” is just “declare victory and pretend that everything is going to plan.” From People Magazine’s curious article:
Optimistic Huevo: “He’s leaving Rio with a renewed sense of optimism about what Earthshot can deliver. We’re seeing the impact Earthshot finalists are delivering. The momentum is really feeling unstoppable,” a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
Credible Bill: “He’s a very credible voice,” the U.K.’s ambassador to Brazil, Stephanie Al-Qaq, tells PEOPLE. “He’s more than ready to step into that space.” Adds Jacinda Ardern, the former New Zealand prime minister and an Earthshot trustee: “He’s pretty consistent. It’s been, ‘How do we do more? How do we scale? How do we better support the finalists?’ ”
The Prince Andrew mess: “William has a strong personal core,” as does his wife, Kate Middleton, says a close source. Together, the insider adds, they embody values “such as constancy, consistency, steadiness and a safe place for the country to reach out to.”
William wants Andrew to be dealt with quickly: In the weeks prior [to Earthshot], the family had confronted the fallout from his uncle’s royal scandal. While William fully supported his father’s decision, there are those who believe he urged closure sooner — and more strongly. “There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache,” says a source close to the royal household. Adds a palace insider: “He would want it dealt with as quickly as possible.”
Intense Bill: In Rio, William’s environmental purpose took on an unmistakable intensity. From the Sugarloaf summit to Copacabana Beach, the Prince of Wales carried himself less as a royal guest and more as a global advocate. “He’s a door-opener,” says Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, a nonprofit aiding climate-affected communities in Bangladesh, and an Earthshot winner.
Statesman Bill: On Nov. 6, he brought that energy to Belém for the world leaders’ COP30 summit. Stepping off the plane alongside U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer — who had also attended the Earthshot Prize the night before — he looked at home among politicians and heads of state. Following in his father’s footsteps on climate advocacy, William delivered his speech in his own empathetic style, reminiscent of his late mother, Princess Diana, who made her own memorable visit to the country in 1991.
But Harry got attention: The royal remained engaged even as his estranged brother Prince Harry unexpectedly announced a trip to Canada for his own series of Remembrance events — catching palace aides by surprise, despite Harry’s team saying it had informed them.
I find it embarrassing when American outlets cut-and-paste from palace emails. This kind of embiggening coverage is horrible for both People Mag AND William. Once you see how William and Kate force the press to treat them like reluctant toddlers who need wall-to-wall praise for every single thing, you can never unsee it. “William delivered his speech in his own empathetic style, reminiscent of his late mother, Princess Diana.” You are a liar telling lies. “The Prince of Wales carried himself less as a royal guest and more as a global advocate…” They’re still trying to force people to forget those volleyball photos. And the “credible voice” stuff is hilarious – Kate gets the same fluffery too, she’s a “credible expert” on the Early Years, don’t you know. Will and Kate really are the two most credible experts in environmentalism and childhood development, we swear! They’re both global statesmen! William is just like Diana! No, Kate is just like Diana! Embarrassing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
All the talking points (lies) have been met with this steaming pile of horse shit article.
Scooter is such a loser
What can we do to change things he says
Well scooter you can work a lot more instead of lazing about posturing and preaching. Keen has nothing to offer.
The fact that article spends all this time telling us how great things went, instead of highlighting all those great things that happened is the key indicator that it’s a lie. People is so thirsty for any sort of continued relevance and wants to stay on everyone’s good side, that they have no problem with reporting and repeating anything they are told. I remember back in the day if something was in People, you KNEW it was the real deal.
There’s going to be an inflection point for William though very soon. There’s only so long you can believe the lies people are telling you and lie to yourself despite all evidence to the contrary. When he is forced to really accept the legitimate opinions that people have of them, and isn’t able to have sycophants talk him down, and have the British media pretend that what everyone else saw isn’t what really happened it’s going to be a crash like you can’t believe.
I have this theory that Forest Lodge, with its security and isolation, will be William’s forever “home” when he finally cracks and goes barking mad. His staff can use the 150 acres to help him pretend he’s traveling to other countries and every day he’ll have a new copy of People to tell him how wonderful he is.
Diana would be horrified at how scooter turned out. It is insulting to Diana s memory to say her lazy petulant first born is like her.
William was playing with kids, yes? I don’t think we were told what age although I would guess teens, but William was playing on the same side as the person who founded the program, and were high-fiving each other, two middle-aged adults. Those “action” shots would make you think it was an olympic level game. It’s just ridiculous emoting, really unnatural. If they’re trying to promote William as a statesman and an environmentalist those wouldn’t be the shots. Just shots that would make a lot of people burst out laughing.
The problem with this type of coverage it forces folks to look at the Wales’s and what they see is very disappointing. Contrary to what is written, folks see two middle aged people stumbling and bumbling through opportunities which could make a difference to instead engaging in vanity projects which land with a thud. Nothing of value gained or realized but tons of money spent to prop them up. Nothing but busy projects which give them something to do. Pretty obvious they are both dim,look miserable, have no charisma and scrambling for relevance
Embarrassing. But it must be such an easy writing assignment for whoever wrote this for People. All they had to do was open an email from KP full of talking points and quotes, add a few flourishes and hit publish. Easy peasy.
People has become the wails weekly.
You guys, he’s just so ugly. Willy is lazy and hate AND ugly…I mean, pick a struggle!
What happened to Gisele? She was meant to be apart of the Earth Shit festivities and I have yet to see on photo of her with or adjacent to him.
Scooter will be remembered for his selfishness, his incandescent rages, his jealousy, his petty nature. In other words, The Brat King.
Jesus, dial it back a bit. After all this time, I still find it incredible that not a single person in their orbit will tell them how completely and utterly unhinged these hagiographies sound. Honestly, I’d love to see the hiring process, because I want to know where the hell they find these people.
It has always beeen commented upon that they have a young, inexperienced staff of “yes men.” Now they are just an older, experienced only with W&K staff of yes men. The anonymous quotes in this article almost definitely come from Jason Knauf, their Michael Fawcett/Angela Kelly.
Are we going to get another cover about Future King People? If so, I hope you pick Bulliam’s volleyball sand dive for the cover photo. It sums up William perfectly. Be sure to include his yuck mouth photo on the inside too.
“A safe place for the country to reach out to”, if said country can ever find them, between their many homes and vacations, “the country” is going to need to look hard for “constancy, consistency and steadiness” from these two.
That part was funny. Bc ummm yes, if they were ever around. William couldn’t even make it back for his country’s annual remembrance concert. Or VJ Day. How is that constant, consistent or steady?
Sorry – do we have any idea which projects won awards? Or do we have any updates on previous winners? If not, why not?
This is the perennial problem with these so-called awards: you never hear what the initiatives were nor any progress being made. It’s like the actual show or destination is the whole endgame, not the results of the proposed initiatives!
From the Sugarloaf summit to Copacabana Beach … I mean, it’s not Normandy.
People usually leaves this embiggening for Kate but it would seem that William is getting in on the action. The line about Diana is just embarrassing.
“How do we scale?” has become cliché as a superficial way of appearing “serious”.