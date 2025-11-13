The emails between Jeffrey Epstein & Larry Summers are completely bonkers

While there’s an abundance of depravity in the new cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein, there’s another big shock: how many important people with significant jobs checked in with Epstein or were familiar enough with him to have his email address and chat with him about more mundane things. For example, Larry Summers had previously disclosed his regret at having some kind of friendship with Epstein, but Summers never indicated how close they were. Summers is all over these emails. Summers is a former Treasury Secretary (under Bill Clinton) and former president of Harvard. Keep in mind, Summers has been a well-known sexist for many years – it’s why he was kicked out of Harvard – but the icing on the degenerate cake is that Summers was regularly, and in the past decade, seeking personal advice from Epstein. They seemingly had a warm, friendly relationship, well after everyone knew what Epstein was.
Jeffrey Epstein and Lawrence H. Summers, the former Treasury secretary, corresponded regularly, with Mr. Epstein at times offering advice about Mr. Summers’s relationship with a woman, emails released on Wednesday show. The correspondence, which took place in 2017, 2018 and 2019, suggests a far cozier and more intimate relationship between the two men than was previously known. The emails, some sent multiple times a day, were released by House Republicans along with more than 20,000 pages of documents.
President Trump was a frequent topic. Mr. Epstein described him in December 2018 as “borderline insane.” But many of the emails centered on Mr. Summers’s conversations and interactions with a woman living in London.
In some exchanges, Mr. Epstein referred to Mr. Summers’s interactions with her as though they were a sport. In a March 16, 2019, email, Mr. Summers appeared concerned about the woman’s involvement with another person.
“I said what are you up to. She said ‘I’m busy,’” Mr. Summers wrote to Mr. Epstein. “I said awfully coy u are. And then I said. Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming”
Minutes later, Mr. Epstein replied: “shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh.”
The newly released conversations between the two men took place years after Mr. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges. Many of the exchanges occurred after an investigation by The Miami Herald about a secret plea deal, bringing Mr. Epstein back into the spotlight. Mr. Summers declined to comment on Wednesday beyond referring to previous remarks in which he acknowledged “regretting my past associations with Mr. Epstein.” (Mr. Summers is a contributing writer for The New York Times Opinion section.)
In November 2018, Mr. Summers forwarded Mr. Epstein an email from a woman whom the former Treasury secretary had corresponded with: “Think no response for a while probably appropriate.”
“She’s already begining to sound needy 🙂 nice,” Mr. Epstein replied.
Just a convicted predator emailing romantic advice to a former Treasury Secretary and major academic. That’s not all – Summers was full of sexist banter and then, at the end, he wrote “DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT.” The way all of these men (and some women) treated Epstein like he was just some guy, or a friend to banter with, is absolutely insane. Oh, and Epstein also emails Summers about Trump, saying Trump does not have “one decent cell in his body.”
Larry Summers seems like a solid guy, emailing Jeff Epstein with a casual note mocking women as stupid.
Also lamenting that if you "hit on a few women 10 years ago you can't work at a network or think tank DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT"
This email was in 2017. pic.twitter.com/CUmkeRaDkb
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 12, 2025
Larry Summers was 64 years old when he had this email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein. It truly goes to show that every human being, no matter their age, wealth and power, is secretly an insecure 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/F0zIAZnthQ
— ☀️ Jon Schwarz ☀️ (@schwarz) November 12, 2025
BREAKING: Epstein to Larry Summers:
"I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body." pic.twitter.com/TiNnuQhKKd
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 13, 2025
Photos courtesy of Getty.
When Jeffrey Epstein thinks you suck….
How do we like this comment…. COTD
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Aw thank you! 🙂
I used to work for Larry Summers – there were so many more reasons he was booted out of Harvard. There was buyer’s remorse from the minute he walked in the door. A certified a-hole.
Tell us more.
He also seems borderline illiterate in all these emails. Like a certified moron. This is what I imagine Prince William writes like. And this guy ran the most prestigious university in the US?!
I saw a quote on threads that was something like, maybe the most surprising thing to come out of these emails is realizing how functionally illiterate these millionaires and billionaires are.
Is there anything you can tell us that gives us some insight on his shitty character without getting into trouble?
If I remember correctly, Summers truly believed in dubious genetic nonsense that women are less intelligent (and probably minorities too).
My older cousin went after him hard at an alumni weekend speech – apparently Summers was apoplectic but couldn’t show it bc that class raised a lot of $$$ (and had estate $ which Harvard wanted).
Perhaps using pig-Latin would be of use in spilling some tea here. Because Larry is indeed a major oinker.
Heard the same thing from alum although I have to wonder if he were university president now if there would have been the same remorse. After all, the University kept the $$ from Epstein & the Sackler family, even refusing to rename the buildings but did bother to refuse Jane Fonda’s $$.
Too bad Jane Fonda’s $$$ to establish research center on gender in education was mostly returned to her. Apparently it was influenced by Larry Summers’ rules. https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/jane-fonda-takes-back-most-of-12.5-million-gift-to-harvard
Oooh, I used to work with Larry Summers too. He was good to me, a woman, although his disgusting comments here make me rethink all that. His staff all thought he was an ahole, and a senior staffer who Larry had just teamed out actually called him an ahole on a conference call.
Although id be stunned if he has any kind of sex drive.
He thought he knew better than anybody about everything. He’d sweep into various departments, picking fights and make disparaging comments about everyone’s work. And he thought he was smarter than anyone at Harvard’s investment management company, by-passing all their advice to enter into a series of ill-considered and poorly crafted interest rate swaps that lost the university $1.8 billion. And then the cat fight with Cornell West and the Russia thing and the “women in science” thing and the Epstein thing, which was a thing even back then – it was an exhausting 5 years.
My G-D…that email dump is so 🤬 gross! ESPECIALLY that email that 🤬🤬🤬 Epstein sent to the CURRENT AMBASSADOR TO TURKEY…I was almost SICK to my stomach…I can not BELIEVE the choices 🇺🇸 made in the last 10 years!😠
I remember when politics wasn’t life or death every day all day long. I feel like I have aged 20 years in the past 10. The current of fear and exhaustion is relentless.
I’m disgusted Merrick Garland didn’t release all this in 2021. This isn’t salacious gossip. Epstein is bordering on treason and Sommers is being exposed as the effing pig every woman knew he was.
THIS!!! He and Mitch McConnell. They f-ed us over so bad.
Yes! I cannot and will not read any more. It’s too much! 🤬🤢
the crazy part is that larry summers’ wife was also emailing epstein as recently as 2018!? recommending that he read lolita?! (she was an english prof at harvard)
Yikes. I didn’t catch that. Guess Elisa may not be divorcing her “dint-y” H after all.
A G-search lists @ the top of her bio that she is… “is an American academic & author who hosts the PBS series Poetry in America”
Perhaps PBS will initiate their own divorce proceedings.
Her recommendation to read Lolita certainly has the implication that she knew of his sexual exploitation of minors.
Again. A whole deviant, pedo thinks your don’t have ONE decent cell in your whole body then it’s over for you as a human. DT should never have even had a game show never mind the seat of the President of the United States.
We have fallen so far with this cretin.
Sometimes I ask myself how he gets to skate by and continue to do awful things and nothing happens to him. Then I have to catch myself and remind myself this is the way the world is: white men with lots of money never face consequences, But I guess Epstein finally did so maybe there’s hope that justice will finally catch up with Trump.
Yes, it’s so deeply disturbing. I woke up last night thinking about it. I think Trump must have no conscience at all.
Who or what is he talking about in the October 2017 email, about murdering a baby? Wow, it is crazy what people will put in writing
Yes, I’d like someone to identify this POS.🤬
Michelle Jones. Got a full scholarship to Harvard and then they found out she’d been in jail for murdering her four year old.
These people are completely amoral.
Hopefully this gift link to her story works for everyone:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/13/us/harvard-nyu-prison-michelle-jones.html?unlocked_article_code=1.008.Gxxd.uYVH1LxYqTyV&smid=url-share
She beat her four year old child, then left him alone in the house for days. She came back and hid the body. I’d rescind her application too.
Thank you for this link. The article brings up several issues that come into play for all of those involved in heinous crimes, one of which is the concept of redemption.
OMFG! I have to stop reading this sh*t. So many awful people.
Wonder how Summers wife #2 Elisa New (m. 2005) is processing all this. The awfulness aside of her elite H so casually seeking advice from Epstein, or the ridiculous text contained in those emails: ‘u kno she dint want to talk tomorrow’… I’m on watch to see if she’s now planning to divorce her dinty husband.
I cackled @ DavidSimon’s Bluesky observations:
By any reasonable calibration, the two biggest assholes to afflict themselves on Harvard University in the modern era are Larry Summers & Alan Dershowitz, and of course, Jeffrey Epstein collected them both.
@Emcee3 – thanks for the reminder that there are decent, smart, well-spoken people like David Simon in the world. Helps to lighten the despair in these dark times. The comments around Kid Rock canceling his NY shows are a hoot.
@Emcee3, she’s probably just pissed they got exposed as the horrible people they are.
She’s in these emails too, making jokes (or being serious, I have no idea) to Epstein about recommending Lolita and other books with similar older man-younger woman vibes and referencing the impact “impressions” left by young women have on older men to some of her and Epstein’s mutual friends.
So wife #2 Elisa knew what she was getting into with Summers, and is also complicit in this pedophile trafficking ring.
I expect she knew what she was getting into, but… IDT Larry-boy coming off a damned fool in those emails was part of the bargain. Emails where he was stepping out on her. Emails that are now public. TBD if her association w/ JE severs her academic & PBS connections.
@Emcee3, I might be misreading your comment but I understand it to mean that “emails were not part of the bargain” coming to light is what is humiliating for her (rather than, say, her own encouragement to Epstein & co.’s predilection for raping girls), and I totally agree: I am sure neither she nor her pathetic spouse wanted the world to know that he was stepping out on her (let alone that he was doing it in such a cringe way), or that she herself was not only complicit in Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring, but making jokes about it and/or encouraging it (depending on whether her Lolita comments in her own emails to Epstein were serious or jokes).
But surely no one complicit in all this wanted it to come to light?
I certainly feel no pity or sympathy for her. Her emails to Epstein make it clear she knew Epstein and his friends – and thus likely her husband too – were raping underage girls.
And rather than try to stop it, alert authorities, etc., she either joked about it or encouraged it. So if all she feels is humiliation that the world knows how gross she is (and how gross her husband is), and not deep regret at the pain and horror she knowingly let others inflict upon children, then (and I don’t mean this flippantly, I mean it sincerely), why should we care at all about how she is processing this?
Taking relationship advice from someone you know to be a pedo is a choice. Having a friendly chat with the pedo is also a choice. Summers is lying about “regrets”. He was a client, you can be sure. Sounds like Andrew Windsor.
Why is a sixty-something year-old even asking for ‘relationship advice’? Is it how to talk to a teenager?
For the time being, I hope we get more on this subject and less on the royals. This feels….more pressing.
100% agree.
This needs to stay front and center. We can’t let it get swept under whatever new distraction the royals OR Felon47 will throw at us…and they will!
Yes, I think Andrew has been a scab covering up a big, infected boil that’s finally erupting.
On one or more of many numerous Andrew Lownie interviews on YouTube, he speculated that Andrew (ie BRFCo & Assoc) blocked a lot of Epstein info getting out for years.
The sad thing is even with Epstein’s opinion of the man and his behavior as president, MAGA still places him on a pedestal. We were right. These men are Satan’s spawn.
I find Chris Hayes of MSNBC to be insufferable (mostly because he’s still there and Joy Reid is gone) but his post yesterday was perfect:
“Something absolutely perfect about Larry Summers riffing about the scourge of woke cancel culture being unfair to predatory men in a friendly email to his pal JEFFREY EPSTEIN.”
Yeah, I agree on Chris. I used to like him but then he got too full of himself or something and his work suffered for it. I also miss Joy.
But as you said, he hits the nail on the head here.