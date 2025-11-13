The emails between Jeffrey Epstein & Larry Summers are completely bonkers

Embed from Getty Images

While there’s an abundance of depravity in the new cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein, there’s another big shock: how many important people with significant jobs checked in with Epstein or were familiar enough with him to have his email address and chat with him about more mundane things. For example, Larry Summers had previously disclosed his regret at having some kind of friendship with Epstein, but Summers never indicated how close they were. Summers is all over these emails. Summers is a former Treasury Secretary (under Bill Clinton) and former president of Harvard. Keep in mind, Summers has been a well-known sexist for many years – it’s why he was kicked out of Harvard – but the icing on the degenerate cake is that Summers was regularly, and in the past decade, seeking personal advice from Epstein. They seemingly had a warm, friendly relationship, well after everyone knew what Epstein was.

Jeffrey Epstein and Lawrence H. Summers, the former Treasury secretary, corresponded regularly, with Mr. Epstein at times offering advice about Mr. Summers’s relationship with a woman, emails released on Wednesday show. The correspondence, which took place in 2017, 2018 and 2019, suggests a far cozier and more intimate relationship between the two men than was previously known. The emails, some sent multiple times a day, were released by House Republicans along with more than 20,000 pages of documents. President Trump was a frequent topic. Mr. Epstein described him in December 2018 as “borderline insane.” But many of the emails centered on Mr. Summers’s conversations and interactions with a woman living in London. In some exchanges, Mr. Epstein referred to Mr. Summers’s interactions with her as though they were a sport. In a March 16, 2019, email, Mr. Summers appeared concerned about the woman’s involvement with another person. “I said what are you up to. She said ‘I’m busy,’” Mr. Summers wrote to Mr. Epstein. “I said awfully coy u are. And then I said. Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming” Minutes later, Mr. Epstein replied: “shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh.” The newly released conversations between the two men took place years after Mr. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges. Many of the exchanges occurred after an investigation by The Miami Herald about a secret plea deal, bringing Mr. Epstein back into the spotlight. Mr. Summers declined to comment on Wednesday beyond referring to previous remarks in which he acknowledged “regretting my past associations with Mr. Epstein.” (Mr. Summers is a contributing writer for The New York Times Opinion section.) In November 2018, Mr. Summers forwarded Mr. Epstein an email from a woman whom the former Treasury secretary had corresponded with: “Think no response for a while probably appropriate.” “She’s already begining to sound needy 🙂 nice,” Mr. Epstein replied.

Just a convicted predator emailing romantic advice to a former Treasury Secretary and major academic. That’s not all – Summers was full of sexist banter and then, at the end, he wrote “DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT.” The way all of these men (and some women) treated Epstein like he was just some guy, or a friend to banter with, is absolutely insane. Oh, and Epstein also emails Summers about Trump, saying Trump does not have “one decent cell in his body.”

