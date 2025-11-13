Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas carol event on December 5

A few days ago, Netflix released the air date and poster for With Love, Meghan’s holiday special. It will be released on December 3. There was some muttering about Meghan “choosing” a release date which would be on or around the Princess of Wales’s big Christmas caroling event. Considering Kate hadn’t released any confirmation of anything yet, it was funny to watch the deranged community get huffy about it in advance. Well, good news for Kate – her Christmas event will be staged two days after the release of WLM’s Holiday Special.

Kate Middleton is continuing a Christmas tradition — with a little help from a Hollywood star. At midnight on Nov. 13, local time, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 43, will host her fifth annual “Together at Christmas” Carol Service on Friday, Dec. 5, at Westminster Abbey in London. The announcement also revealed that Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all involved. Winslet, an Academy Award-winning actor, will attend after her appointment as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, one of King Charles’ personal charities, in June. As for what’s to come at the festive event on Dec. 5, a palace statement said, “Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.” “The Service will also showcase stories of some of the incredible guests in the congregation, who are leading by example and helping to create a more connected society,” it continued. The theme for this year’s event is “love in all its forms.” “This year, the Service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms — whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through powerful moments of connection with strangers. In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths,” the statement said. “As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy,” it added.

[From People]

Hannah Waddingham is showing up the opening of an envelope these days, especially when it comes to anything royal or royal-adjacent. Good for her, in general, to strike while the iron is hot when she got her biggest break in her 40s. Kate Winslet is another one cozying up to the royals a lot lately, and I have no idea why. But Chiwetel?? Hm. Anyway, I’m sure the Princess of Wales will have all three kids there and maybe William will show up too. While this is barely discussed in the British media, the viewership for these specials has cratered in recent years. It will be interesting to see if any outlets try to do a head-to-head match-up between “Together at Christmas” and WLM’s Holiday Special.