Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas carol event on December 5

A few days ago, Netflix released the air date and poster for With Love, Meghan’s holiday special. It will be released on December 3. There was some muttering about Meghan “choosing” a release date which would be on or around the Princess of Wales’s big Christmas caroling event. Considering Kate hadn’t released any confirmation of anything yet, it was funny to watch the deranged community get huffy about it in advance. Well, good news for Kate – her Christmas event will be staged two days after the release of WLM’s Holiday Special.
Kate Middleton is continuing a Christmas tradition — with a little help from a Hollywood star. At midnight on Nov. 13, local time, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 43, will host her fifth annual “Together at Christmas” Carol Service on Friday, Dec. 5, at Westminster Abbey in London.
The announcement also revealed that Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all involved. Winslet, an Academy Award-winning actor, will attend after her appointment as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, one of King Charles’ personal charities, in June.
As for what’s to come at the festive event on Dec. 5, a palace statement said, “Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.”
“The Service will also showcase stories of some of the incredible guests in the congregation, who are leading by example and helping to create a more connected society,” it continued.
The theme for this year’s event is “love in all its forms.”
“This year, the Service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms — whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through powerful moments of connection with strangers. In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths,” the statement said.
“As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy,” it added.
[From People]
Hannah Waddingham is showing up the opening of an envelope these days, especially when it comes to anything royal or royal-adjacent. Good for her, in general, to strike while the iron is hot when she got her biggest break in her 40s. Kate Winslet is another one cozying up to the royals a lot lately, and I have no idea why. But Chiwetel?? Hm. Anyway, I’m sure the Princess of Wales will have all three kids there and maybe William will show up too. While this is barely discussed in the British media, the viewership for these specials has cratered in recent years. It will be interesting to see if any outlets try to do a head-to-head match-up between “Together at Christmas” and WLM’s Holiday Special.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.
Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.
The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in London.
The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in London.
The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in London.
The Princess of Wales visited the National Memorial Arboretum commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial.
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Credit: Jack Taylor/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales attends the Service of Remembrance to mark Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Alrewas, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2025
Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum as it leads the nation in commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Lichfield, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The Princess of Wales visits the National Memorial Arboretum as it leads the nation in commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Lichfield, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I don’t think she’s qualified to speak about love in all its forms when she helped bully her sister in law nearly to death.
It’ll be another snooze fest with fake piano playing, festive glances, and low ratings 🤷🏽♀️
I mean holiday specials are going to come out sometime late November to early December, so I guess the only solution for the complainers is for Meghan to do nothing during those weeks of the year. Or before or after Kate’s birthday, her kids’ birthdays, when she graduated from University, her wedding anniversary, etc. I doubt they do a head-to-head, solely because the things that the Wales’ host on TV never get big numbers.
They’ll compare anything Meghan releases to a Marvel movie for numbers, and ask how come she’s not in the top 10 on Netflix for 15 weeks, but they won’t even report the numbers for the Carol concert I’m sure.
As for the people appearing, I guess. I think the appeal of potential Sirs and Dames gets a lot of people in the end. It’s hard to break away from your socialization, and it’s not mine as an American but seems like it gets a hold of some people at certain age.
I just checked Chiwetel has an OBe so he has been activated, Its a shame to think you get an award for the work you have done only to be called up to support all things Royal on demand.
Oh no doubt the press will pit Meghan against Kate. As for the guests, very high caliber this year.
She has figured out the she doesn’t have the wow factor and people won’t watch just for her. She needs the celebs if she wants to get any kind of interest. Hannah W is a great singer and performer.
Who watches ? And why?
Right? I would rather use that time to clean the bathroom.
“It will be interesting to see if any outlets try to do a head-to-head match-up between “Together at Christmas” and WLM’s Holiday Special.” Not sure if this was sarcasm since the BM were already comparing when the special was announced. It was all copying Kate when they’re completely different shows.
I figured that the Sussex team anticipated that dec 5 date and, and bookended kitty’s thing with their other Netflix project on dec 9th.
I had forgotten the name of the Dec 9 Netflix drop…Masaka Kids.
I don’t think the Sussex team is paying any attention to what the Royal Family is doing. This is why they Palace and press get upset when Harry and Meghan make announcements or post things.
Kate’s Christmas thing seems so basic and generic–sharing good wishes with strangers is good! Being kind is good! It’s totally on brand for her.
It’s not surprising her ratings have tanked. Lots of Brits much prefer the real thing, which is King’s College Cambridge’s Festival of Lessons and Carols, which I watched with my Scottish grandmother when I was a kid. I still listen to their CDs every holiday season. Kate seems to have got rid of that pesky lessons and bible-reading thing, although I guess that makes sense in their increasingly non-Christian society. But she’s replaced it with… her usual generic feel-good pap. Yawn.
Seems like Kate and Bulliam can’t do anything without roping in a bunch of celebrities to compensate for their own lack of charisma. But when the Sussexes go to a party, it’s a crime against humanity, lol. Love Hannah Waddingham though.
King’s is the bench mark for Carol concerts.
I know it’s a show but it always just seems more like an event for photographers to take pictures and put in the papers. Now, if Kate wears pretty emerald green satin ima laugh.
I’m assuming that the celebrities who criticized Meghan and Harry about going to Bezos house for Jenner’s party will be criticizing Kate, Dan, Hannah and Chiwetel as well yes?
The royal family has done many dirty over the years including diving Meghan to consider ending her life.
Another flop vanity project for Keen. Will she “play” the piano again?
It is, and also screenshots from inside the church. I tried to watch it 2 years ago and it was just a church service, and a boring one at that.
Will she be wearing green like Meg is in the pictures for WLM Holiday? Funny it’s about love this year. Did she have to pay for her celebrities to appear for this event?
The performers do the actual work
Lazy keen just preen s before cameras
Love in all it’s forms – including the love one man had for his paedophile sex trafficking friend, the underage girls he himself loved, and his embarrassing grifter ex-wife. But not the love which should have been present for her in-laws. The menopause is kicking my arse this week but I say this with feeling – she’s a dumb bitch if she thinks this looks good. Lets hope she can at least dress herself like an adult. I however will wait to stream WLM at the exact time this is on.
edit – not underage girls, lets call them what they were; children.
I read that kids from the late Duchess of Kent’s music program for disadvantaged kids will be on the program in her honour. However, it’s really unclear as to the nature of the participation. Its seems like they are not actually a part of the program proper, but some kind of background entertainment. I’m just imagining the kids singing outside the Abbey as attendees are going in.
Why do any of these celebrities, with talent and credible careers, want to cozy up to an institution and family that work to protect child sex offenders? And that is offenders, multiple.
I mean, I guess this concert is a nice enough idea every year – its certainly not the only one – but like everything else they do, KP misses the mark with it.
Because they air it on christmas eve when most families already have established traditions, they’re losing a lot of people who might tune in otherwise. And because so much is released before the concert is aired – if you had interest in which royals attended or what Kate wore – you’re going to know that already, you don’t need to watch.
So then it ends up, like most royal events, just being about the arrivals and we see all that the night its recorded so I think a lot of people forget that its actually going to be aired (including people who again might watch it.) People on here have shared the viewership numbers and they’re usually pretty abysmal. If pretty music with a talented choir in a gorgeous and historic church at christmas can’t make people watch – I dont think Kate Winslet is going to do it either.
It remains weird that they say she hosts it and yet she doesn’t do anything but show up with her kids. A real host would be up there introducing people and giving a brief speech.
Wtf drops a news release at midnight? When the UK press have already released their front covers
On Dec. 5, two days after With Love, the British medias will still be about With Love.
It was nice of Charles to use his influence honed over decades of support in the entertainment industry to snag some celebrities for the president of BAFTA and his wife.
I love a good Christmas concert so this event is fine. But it doesn’t air outside of the Uk at least I’ve never seen it here in Canada. Kate and William are local but keep trying to be global. It’s embarrassing for them but oh well.
I know it won’t happen, but I’d love to see Hannah Waddingham belting something rich and complicated like O Holy Night while Kate tries to plonk out two chords in accompaniment.