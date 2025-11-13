Jeffrey Epstein in a 2018 email: ‘You see, I know how dirty Donald is’

Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in on Wednesday. Speaker Mike Johnson delayed Rep. Grijalva’s swearing-in for seven damn weeks after she won a special election. Johnson could count votes – if he sworn her in, she would be the 218th vote to release the Epstein files to the House floor. Rep. Grijalva’s first act as a newly sworn representative was to “sign the discharge petition to bring a vote on releasing the files to the floor.” While the petition now has enough signatures, it will be weeks before the files hit the floor.
In the meantime, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, continued to expose even more from the Epstein files in advance of their full release. The House has, in their possession, an extensive cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein over the course of many years. Early Wednesday, Garcia released a batch of three emails where Epstein is writing openly about how Trump is the “dog that hasn’t barked.” Epstein wrote that one victim “spent hours at my house with him.” Epstein also emailed Michael Wolff in 2019, saying that “of course” Trump “knew about the girls” because Trump had (presumably) asked Ghislaine to stop hunting for victims at Mar-a-Lago. Well, the emails kept coming throughout the day. Epstein was quite open with many people about “how dirty Donald is.”
Notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said of President Donald Trump, “I know how dirty donald is,” in a 2018 email thread about Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen having pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and agreed to cooperate in a federal investigation of the president.
Epstein made that remark about Trump to Kathryn Ruemmler, a lawyer who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama. Ruemmler is currently chief legal officer and general counsel at Goldman Sachs. The email thread, which CNBC has not independently verified, is among more than 20,000 documents obtained from Epstein’s estate through a subpoena by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which released them on Wednesday.
Ruemmler on Aug. 23, 2018, emailed Epstein a link to a New York Times op-ed by Bret Stephens, which had the headline, “Donald Trump’s High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The principled case for impeachment is clear. What’s missing is the courage.”
The article detailed Cohen’s guilty plea and its implications for Trump, who was then in his first term in the White House. Cohen had pleaded guilty to crimes related to making and facilitating hush money payments to p-rn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election.
“I thought you’d find interesting,” Ruemmler wrote Epstein, who had been friends with Trump for years before they had a falling out in the early 2000s. She wrote in the same thread, “It makes no difference whether it was his money. Issue is failure to disclose. Plus, fact that he lied his ass off about it makes it clear that he knew it was illegal.”
Epstein replied, “You see, I know how dirty donald is. My guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip.”
In a text message chain with an unidentified person in December 2018, that person wrote to Epstein, “It will all blow over! They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can do to do that …!”
Epstein replied: “yes thx. its wild. because I am the one able to take him down.” The thread did not reveal what the other person was referring to when they wrote that “it” will “blow over.”
“You see, I know how dirty donald is. My guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip.” Meaning, Epstein believed Trump was screwed for the financial stuff involving Michael Cohen. Little did Epstein know that Trump is a big bag of dementia covered in teflon. Here’s another interesting first-term adventure:
Nearly a month before President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pass a message to Russia’s top diplomat: If you want to understand Trump, talk to me.
“I think you might suggest to putin that lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in a June 24, 2018, email to Thorbjorn Jagland, a former prime minister of Norway who was leading the Council of Europe at the time of the exchange. Lavrov was an apparent reference to Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s longtime foreign minister. In the email exchange, one of hundreds released Wednesday by congressional investigators, Epstein indicated he had previously talked about Trump with Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s forceful ambassador to the United Nations, before Churkin died in 2017.
“Churkin was great,” Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, wrote. “He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something its that simple.”
Nothing like a convicted p3do providing intelligence to hostile foreign agents about how the sitting president is a part of a rapist/trafficker/abuser ring. Granted, I’m sure the Russians were well aware before Epstein attempted to give them “intel” on Trump, but it would be interesting to follow this thread and see where it goes, even if it doesn’t directly implicate Trump. It’s grotesquely fascinating to see which strings Epstein pulled and who he emailed about his kompromat.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yes to releasing everything but I am really enjoying the drip drip of these emails and messages. Let us digest them one by one.
Agreed. If everything came out at once, people wouldn’t focus on how bad each of these things are. Spent hours with a girl at epsteins house? horrifying.
Other than adding to the historical embarrassment of this entire era in U.S. history, what does this get us? His minions know he’s a pedo rapist corrupt failed businessman. They know Epstein had the intel to take him down. They know Epstein didn’t suicide. Simply telling them what they already know isn’t going to save this nation from becoming a white supremacist authoritarian oligarchy.
Nah I want every single thing to come to light. Even if it does nothing. There’s no saving that our country voted for this man twice. But still I want every single thing out in the open. I’m more wary that people will be the threatened and pressured to not vote yes for the release or that somehow it won’t all come to light.
I also want that. Every.last.detail. I’m just frustrated and stressed out and venting because I know it won’t reverse this nightmare timeline.
Same! Expose everything. This may be the one scandal that turns some of his base from him. Hell, I saw people like Nick Fuentes say “MAGA is dead” on X yesterday. Nick Fuentes!!
Jamie Raskin and Summer Lee are saying that the House will vote unanimously to release knowing it will die in the Senate.
It’s hard to get 77% of Americans to agree on anything yet that’s how many in the latest poll support the release of he Epstein Files. And I get the temptation to default to “LOL nothing matters” but please remember that Trump voters are not a monolith. Yes the cultists will defend him no matter what but I promise you that he WILL lose support over this. The Joe Rogan fans, the Andrew Schultz fans etc…these people are not gonna like this blatant coverup from Trump.
When the GOP constituency gets mad, it might move these spineless republican congressional assholes.
So wait, it’s really just going to die in the Senate. Sigh. This is why I hate getting my hope ups for anything anymore. Really? There’s no chance?
@Jais-That’s what House Oversight Committee is saying. But remember the Dems have a LEGAL SENATE SUBPOENA. They can use the Fed court system to appeal this right up to the Supreme Court which could get verrrrry interesting. And yes I know we have no faith in this Roberts Court but wtf will their arguments be? They’re gonna be put in a bind for sure.
Well dang bc yeah I have no faith in that SC but yeah what reason could they give for not releasing? Although I’m sure if the really wanted they could find some reason for not releasing.
This is the one thing that has Trump terrified. Yesterday, there was a big meeting in the Situation Room about the bloody Epstein files. In the Sit Room, you can’t bring your phone.
I guess I don’t know what he’s terrified of. He has 34 felony convictions. An adjudication on rape. He was recorded trying to pressure a governor into overturning an election. He’s been impeached twice. He’s photographed all over the place with Epstein. If not these things, what would be the thing that ends his career?
Oh I’m with you and I have no answer to that. Not sure there is anything at this point. Which infuriates me. Still want it all out there though. But he is terrified of something, which good. He should feel that. Which is why I’m wondering if the full files will be seen but I’m a cynic like that .
Pedophilia was the argument by MAGA against the Democrats. Supposedly, they were running a ring or rings and it involved all kinds of elite liberals and progressives. This was low key a very big attraction for his cult. It was supposed to prove how evil Democrats really were. I can only speculate about why this particular thing has him terrified, but I think this is it. He was participating in the elitist pedophile ring that was so evil. And if some of the things we hear about video and photographic evidence is true, he knows he cannot outrun this one. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It also would confirm that “the Russia thing” was no hoax.
I think he’s terrified of the 25th amendment. I think he knows that’s the plan after midterms 2026 and doesnt want it to happen sooner.
I also think he knows – or his staffers know- that he’s only able to rule like a dictator bc congress lets him because they’re afraid of him. If they’re not afraid of him anymore because his support has weakened, then Trump may lose some dictator momentum, so to speak.
But honestly, I want this all to come out because I want every trump supporter to have to say “yes I’m okay with that.”
Yes let trump piss off putin and im sure a nice Manila folder will find its way into the right hands. Maybe a couple of tapes too!
This thing is huge. It’s easier to identify who is not involved with this trafficking operation than who is. In one of the emails, Epstein marvels at all the misinformation, revealing that Bill Clinton never visited the island and the book of phone numbers is not his. And the NY Times has some ‘splaining to do about sitting on Trump dirt. It’s a RICO case before our very eyes.
Finally! I was hoping Andrew Windsor wouldn’t be the only one exposed. Now we’ll see how much of teflon he has. How laughable that the GOP thought they can just interview Maxwell, where she lies about Trump, and then publish that as the big reveal. The russians probably know even more disturbing shit on Trump than Epstein did.
The modeling agencies and beauty pageants he controlled were fronts for sex trafficking out of eastern Europe. This is one of the ways Russia got it’s claws into Trump.
According to my dad, this was a wide open secret (at least in NYC) in the ’90s/early ’00s, with much speculation about Melania herself being essentially an up-jumped “escort”. Not to mention that time he bragged to Howard Stern about wandering around the dressing rooms at those pageants. I actually do remember that one resurfacing when he first ran back in 2016, because some were saying he did it at the TEEN pageants, and his supporters insisted upon factchecking and clarifying that it was the main 18+ pageants that he bragged about. Because of course, spying on grown women, like grabbing them by the p—y, is totally acceptable. (Oh, and some Miss Teen USA contestants did come out and say that actually, he did it to them, too.)
You know how horrible you have to be for a dirt ass, sex trafficking pedo to call you dirty? Damn. DT really is worse than we could have imagined.
He needs to go down for this and those who covered it up need to be exposed.
I heard reporting this morning that Kathryn Ruemmler said “Trump is so gross” and Epstein replied “even more gross up close” or something like that which….WOW. You have an effin PEDO calling you gross, dude, do some soul-searching.
Watergate is child’s play compared to this scandal. I know there will still be spineless Republicans who will cover for this POS pedophile & rapist Trump, but he deserves to be impeached from office, prosecuted for his crimes (finally!), and imprisoned, once and for all.
In fact, I want every single person who participated in this sex trafficking ring exposed and held accountable, no matter their political affiliation or status. NO ONE should get away with these crimes.
“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain” – Liz Cheney
I read them yesterday, and I’ve been wondering what in the hell he can do to distract from this, and there is but one thing: cease to exist…
Do I think he would do so himself? Of course not, but if there are anywhere near the amount of powerful men on there that we’ve been led to believe, then the death of POTUS would certainly change the subject. And possibly, permanently derail the release. Then my blood ran cold, because I don’t question “their” ability or motivation to do so. I mentioned it to a friend, saying, “that obit maybe coming any day now.” The rich and powerful will protect each other no matter what.
I was thinking the same!! How convinient would it be for the GOP now if he had another stroke or something and not survive. They could move on before it affects their chances in 2026 and 2028.
I saw speculation that the $40B to Argentina wasn’t a bailout, but a down payment on an escape plan. There’s no evidence supporting it, but the idea makes sense.
I think that’s at least part of why Trump has been hellbent on making himself the most powerful man in the world. He’s forgone domestic policy in favor of foreign influence in an attempt to widen his reach. He’s scrambling to insulate himself from the inevitable blowback from the rich and powerful people that *actually* run this country.
The Pedo is talking about money laundering. Yes, Trump molested girls & women, but the crimes he is fearful of is laundering Russian money through real estate “deals”.
That’s my thinking. The info about what he did to young women/girls is already out there but the financial dealings is what has been hidden. I think that is what will nail him. It’s sad we live in a hypocritical, woman hating society that looks the other way at stuff like this while shouting about “family values” but the money is what will bring him down.
Bring it all out. Also I keep asking where is Dan Bongino. Wasn’t he absolutely horrified coming out of the meeting and now where is he? This ring has been running for at least 25 yrs internationally
Trump isn’t the only name in those files. He is the one that the MAGA’s are focusing on because he promised them that he would release all the files if they elected him.
Every single name needs to be released. I don’t care what country they are from. I don’t care what company they own/run. I don’t care if they are current or former Presidents, Prime Ministers, hold high positions in governments, etc.
Every. Single. Name.
I like when MAGAs say “but bill clinton is probably in there!!”
oh noes, I’ll have to get rid of my clinton merchandise and throw away my Clinton hat and and…..oh wait, that’s not us.
If he’s in there, then he should be investigated and prosecuted as well.
Money laundering. That’s the issue. That’s why Epstein mysteriously died.
The “Christian” Nationalists don’t care that he’s a p3do. They. Don’t. Care. These are the guys that are trying to take away women’s human rights and basically want to enslave us. They don’t care that Trump harmed girls. They are trying to get the age of adulthood lowered to 14 so p3do’s can continue to harm girls without facing legal consequences. The Secretary of Defense reposted a video about taking women’s right to vote away. None of them care.
Who cares what they think? They make up, what, 25% of the population? We have to stop granting them an outsized influence and relegate them to obscurity which is where they belong. 77% of Americans want the files released–we ARE the majority here.
Trump is in power right now. Johnson who runs the House and Hegseth who runs our military are Christian Nationalists. Stephen Miller, Trump’s closest advisor, is following Project 2025 which was authored by Christian Nationalists. That’s why we care what they think.