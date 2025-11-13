Embed from Getty Images

Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in on Wednesday. Speaker Mike Johnson delayed Rep. Grijalva’s swearing-in for seven damn weeks after she won a special election. Johnson could count votes – if he sworn her in, she would be the 218th vote to release the Epstein files to the House floor. Rep. Grijalva’s first act as a newly sworn representative was to “sign the discharge petition to bring a vote on releasing the files to the floor.” While the petition now has enough signatures, it will be weeks before the files hit the floor.

In the meantime, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, continued to expose even more from the Epstein files in advance of their full release. The House has, in their possession, an extensive cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein over the course of many years. Early Wednesday, Garcia released a batch of three emails where Epstein is writing openly about how Trump is the “dog that hasn’t barked.” Epstein wrote that one victim “spent hours at my house with him.” Epstein also emailed Michael Wolff in 2019, saying that “of course” Trump “knew about the girls” because Trump had (presumably) asked Ghislaine to stop hunting for victims at Mar-a-Lago. Well, the emails kept coming throughout the day. Epstein was quite open with many people about “how dirty Donald is.”

Notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said of President Donald Trump, “I know how dirty donald is,” in a 2018 email thread about Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen having pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and agreed to cooperate in a federal investigation of the president. Epstein made that remark about Trump to Kathryn Ruemmler, a lawyer who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama. Ruemmler is currently chief legal officer and general counsel at Goldman Sachs. The email thread, which CNBC has not independently verified, is among more than 20,000 documents obtained from Epstein’s estate through a subpoena by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which released them on Wednesday. Ruemmler on Aug. 23, 2018, emailed Epstein a link to a New York Times op-ed by Bret Stephens, which had the headline, “Donald Trump’s High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The principled case for impeachment is clear. What’s missing is the courage.” The article detailed Cohen’s guilty plea and its implications for Trump, who was then in his first term in the White House. Cohen had pleaded guilty to crimes related to making and facilitating hush money payments to p-rn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election. “I thought you’d find interesting,” Ruemmler wrote Epstein, who had been friends with Trump for years before they had a falling out in the early 2000s. She wrote in the same thread, “It makes no difference whether it was his money. Issue is failure to disclose. Plus, fact that he lied his ass off about it makes it clear that he knew it was illegal.” Epstein replied, “You see, I know how dirty donald is. My guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip.” In a text message chain with an unidentified person in December 2018, that person wrote to Epstein, “It will all blow over! They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can do to do that …!” Epstein replied: “yes thx. its wild. because I am the one able to take him down.” The thread did not reveal what the other person was referring to when they wrote that “it” will “blow over.”

“You see, I know how dirty donald is. My guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip.” Meaning, Epstein believed Trump was screwed for the financial stuff involving Michael Cohen. Little did Epstein know that Trump is a big bag of dementia covered in teflon. Here’s another interesting first-term adventure:

Nearly a month before President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pass a message to Russia’s top diplomat: If you want to understand Trump, talk to me. “I think you might suggest to putin that lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in a June 24, 2018, email to Thorbjorn Jagland, a former prime minister of Norway who was leading the Council of Europe at the time of the exchange. Lavrov was an apparent reference to Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s longtime foreign minister. In the email exchange, one of hundreds released Wednesday by congressional investigators, Epstein indicated he had previously talked about Trump with Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s forceful ambassador to the United Nations, before Churkin died in 2017. “Churkin was great,” Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, wrote. “He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something its that simple.”

Nothing like a convicted p3do providing intelligence to hostile foreign agents about how the sitting president is a part of a rapist/trafficker/abuser ring. Granted, I’m sure the Russians were well aware before Epstein attempted to give them “intel” on Trump, but it would be interesting to follow this thread and see where it goes, even if it doesn’t directly implicate Trump. It’s grotesquely fascinating to see which strings Epstein pulled and who he emailed about his kompromat.

