The Sussexes didn’t consent to Kris Jenner’s party pics being shared on Instagram

All of the drama around this story is strange, right? Last Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. So many A-listers and billionaires were in attendance, and Meghan and Harry happily posed for photos with Kris and Kim Kardashian. On Monday, Kris and Kim posted party photos on their respective Instagram accounts, then within a few hours, both women edited their carousels and deleted some of the photos, including pics of Harry and Meghan. Now the deleted photos have become a stand-alone scandal, because people are being ridiculous. It feels like the campaign to treat the photo-deletion is yet another attempt to smear the Sussexes. As in, “Kris deleted those photos because she HATES the Sussexes and/or they weren’t even invited!” Please, that was never it. Still, there were questions about what happened behind the scenes, whether it was Team Sussex politely asking for the photos to come down, or whether it was Kris trying to protect H&M. Well, The Royalist Substack is on the case:
Online, theories soon started to circulate, which can be boiled down to a) the Sussexes were snubbed by not being included, or b) the Sussexes got the pics taken down either because they i) didn’t look good or ii) because of the whole Remembrance Sunday context.
The truth, according to a source in Harry and Meghan’s camp with direct knowledge of the arrangements, is actually b) iii) – that Harry and Meghan, along with other guests, were asked beforehand if they consented to images of them at the party being shared and had said “no” (despite, perplexingly, apparently allowing themselves to be photographed arriving).
Photographic consent forms are now routine at high-octane gatherings, and the Sussexes, fully in line with Hollywood etiquette circa 2025, ticked “no” for inside shots.
Someone on the Jenner social team missed the memo, the shots went live, a klaxon sounded somewhere, and down they came.
I’m told Harry and Meghan were not particularly bothered by the photos being published, which is lucky, as they have now been saved by an army of Redditors. Turns out, deleting a post of your hubby looking daft on the world’s biggest digital megaphone produces the opposite of disappearance (the aged among us will know this as the Streisand Effect).
“Turns out, deleting a post of your hubby looking daft…” Meghan wasn’t the one deleting anything and Harry didn’t look “daft.” If Sykes is interested in a daft-looking prince, perhaps he should check out Prince Huevo’s “I can read, I swear” photo-op on a private plane in Brazil last week, or perhaps check out those volleyball photos again. I also think it’s a bit “daft” to assume that Kris Jenner was sitting there, personally adding or removing photos to her carousel. She has staff! She has a social media team, as does Kim. But sure, I believe that the A-list guests were probably given waivers or whatever and they had to check a box saying “I’m cool/not cool with these photos being posted to social media.” I also believe Harry and Meghan probably didn’t care that much either way – I mean, Kris didn’t remove the photos of Beyonce and Tina Knowles, you know? If Beyonce doesn’t give a sh-t, why would the Sussexes?
Also: a party insider (??) told Page Six that Meghan “was definitely in networking mode. She schmoozed with a lot of power players” at the party, and that Meghan came across as “cool.”
After I wrote all of this, People Magazine confirmed the basic gist of Sykes’ exclusive – their Sussex sources are saying the same thing, that Harry and Meghan checked “no” on the consent form.
Photos courtesy of Kris Jenner’s Instagram and Backgrid.
I feel like I live in another reality. where is he daft? like I just – this is all so stupid. while they perhaps shouldn’t have gone up, I wish they had left them to avoid this becoming a story. this does not need to be written about.
It’s pretty obvious the Kardashians posted and deleted the pictures on purpose in order to let people know who was at the party. It’s pretty old school PR. This is not a scandal and most people don’t care!
There are photos of people entering the party so they didn’t have to post photos of the inside to show who was in attendance. We saw photos of the Sussexes entering the party before we saw photos of the inside of the party or of anyone else who was there. Besides, the party had hundreds of people at the party, yet we only saw a handful of photos of the guests inside, so this had nothing to do with them showing who their guests were.
My goodness, all of this hullabaloo over a couple who just don’t matter anymore. Imagine if they did matter. lol…the British press embarrasses themselves at every turn.
I’m sure photo releases are standard and maybe they did tick no. But they wouldn’t be there in the first place if they were concerned about photos surfacing. This is nothing.
Tom Sykes is the one that’s ‘daft’. Harry looked fine in all the pictures. No evidence that Meghan personally reached out to get the photos deleted she probably doesn’t care! This is not a huge story outside of the royal watching world, it’s minor celebrity gossip at best and most of the world has moved on. Sykes is sounding more desperate for a Sussex scandal by the day, maybe focus on Andrew?
So someone posted them and afterwards found the form so removed them.
TMZ already reported that several people photos were removed from Kris and Kim’s Instagram.
Now People Mag trying to act like a reliable source with connections to the Sussexes. I don’t trust People when it comes to Harry and Meghan they like to add tabloid talking points when it comes to them.
Apparently its a common thing for the Kardashians to play fast and loose with the consent form regarding photos, but it’s never been this big of a deal. It was a nothingburger when it happened, it’s a nothingburger now.
How shocking that the Kardashians don’t understand privacy.
These people live in their own reality. Harry looked ” daft” to him because the photos didn’t show him in the corner with his arms folded pouting, muttering about how much he hates Hollywood and wishes he still could be a third wheel to William and Kate and live in Nott Cott.
These BM narratives are being debunked in just about real time now after five years and they don’t know what to do. Their stories aren’t up long enough to get traction without confirmation it’s nonsense coming out. And of course Meghan networked, why wouldn’t she have? They are so ANGRY that she gets an opportunity to succeed that has nothing to do with them giving their approval of her.
And the description of “party insider” cracked me up because all I could think was, ” How you hating from outside the club? You can’t even get in!”
Either way this is viewed, the Sussexes went to the party, appeared to enjoy themselves, were photographed enjoying themselves, the photos were published, then removed. Case closed.
So first, the story was that Harry looked miserable and couldn’t even manage a smile, and now that we’ve seen photos of him smiling, he’s daft. Oh okay.
Sykes is a full blown deranger at this point. He seems to think the comments of the weirdos on his Substack reflect general public opinion when the majority of the world probably hasn’t given this matter a moment’s thought. Harry and Meghan went to an A list party. Pictures show they had fun. Some pictures were posted accidentally then deleted, total nothing burger!
I don’t think they cared that people knew they were at the party – they clearly knew they would be photographed arriving – but they try to maintain their privacy at events like this so I can see them saying no on the consent form. If others said no and were included on IG, my guess is that Kris’s team probably didn’t check the forms, just posted, and then waited for people to say something (its probably all team-to-team here not Meghan calling Kris.) I’m sure there are people who said no that didnt complain so the strategy probably works for Kris.
We’ve been discussing over the past few days how many of these events the Sussexes attend and if there are photo release forms and they’re saying “no,” it makes sense that we rarely see them. while I wish their privacy had been respected here, I’m glad the pictures were posted for a short while because it shows not only did they attend, but were clearly warmly welcomed by Kris and were popular guests there.
Maybe that’s why she did it – to get ahead of the whole “the sussexes are so desperate, they beg for invitations to everything etc”. These pictures make it clear H&M didn’t beg for anything and that Kris WANTED people to know they were there and that she’s friends with them.
who knows with the jenners-kardashians.
Agree. Plus, Meghan didn’t share any photos from Kris’s party as well.
“Daft”? Uhhh, Harry’s not the one who basically issues press releases insisting that he’s a DILF (he’s got a wife to do that, with photos that actually prove it).
Lol, if Sykes wants to see “daft,” he can check out William’s appearance as Mr. Potato Head the Greasy Serial Killer on DWTS.
Yesterday, I thought it was bizzarre that they would care that the IG pictures were out when they were papped arriving anyway. But perhaps they didn’t expect to be papped on the way into the party? In that case it would make sense that they would want their wishes stated in the form to be respected.
The pictures were sweet anyway and showing they are friendly with Kris and many people in that circle. And also, it’s funny that they try to make Meghan networking “shady” lol, like good for her! She has business and philathropy interests to take forward.
Everyone there was “networking and schmoozing”, except maybe Kris Jenner. It’s how things are done.
I’m sure they expected to be papped going in but it’s understandable that they would want to have a private time inside the party. That being said I really don’t think they care about these pictures being out there. They are nice photos and this is not a big deal!
There’s a difference between knowing you’ll be photographed for the couple of minutes it takes to walk in to an event, vs. giving a blanket OK for any pictures taken of you during the entire event, quite possibly without your knowledge.
Someone catches you at a bad angle, looking dorky, spitting out an icky appetizer, rolling your eyes at someone’s dumb joke — that photo goes out, and suddenly you’ve got to decide, do I ignore this? Do I make a statement explaining context? Won’t that be even more ridiculous?
I’m nobody, no one but the people who love me are at all interested in my life, and if I somehow found myself at the kind of party that requires a form to be filled out to avoid photos being posted of me, I’m checking NO on that thing in a hot minute.
I don’t think it’s hard to understand at all why H&M would make that choice.
Notice how nobody cares about Will’s Brazil trip. He didn’t stand a chance. Harry went to a party. That was bigger news.
“Daft?” 🤔 … Cue Inigo Montoya saying, “… that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
BUTTERCUP: So your photos were posted?
MAN IN BLACK (TUX): I spent the last few years building up an immunity to social media (and iocane powder.)
😎
As others have noted, H&M were photographed going into the party. Being ‘officially’ photographed inside the party and asking for those pics to not be shared doesn’t entirely make sense to me. As long as the pics were tasteful, what’s the big deal?
So this much ado about nothing. Tom Sykes is not only delusional but stupid. There’s a difference between being photographed in public and being photographed in private and Tom Sykes know this.
Every outrage about this party is crazy to me. It was a party for a 70 year old woman where she and all of the guest that she wanted there apparently had an amazing time, end of story. It wasn’t about a poppy or a made up snub or anything else. A woman turned 70 years old and she celebrated that milestone of a birthday with people who matter to her. Daft is thinking that people who were invited to a party, photographed at that party with the birthday woman and her family were somehow snubbed because photos were taken down. Daft is not understanding that the invitation itself is proof that someone wasn’t snubbed. Daft is not realizing that taking photos with KJ and her family at this party and other gatherings previous to this party are proof that they weren’t snubbed. Daft is calling people irrelevant and talking about them every single time you open your mouth or touch a keyboard. Daft is being a future king of England and allowing photos of yourself with your ass up in the sand, on a jet preaching about the environment and doing a homophobic video with food stuck in your unbrushed teeth. I can’t imagine what it must feel like for someone as exceptional as Harry to be called daft, dim, dumb or any of the other off the mark insults they’ve hurled at him, when these people are the epitome of what stupid and deranged is. Every time they have any opinion about Harry or Meghan they reveal who the real idiots and bullies are.
I wish they hadn’t attended, personally. I hate lumping them in with those people. And this whole photo mess is a gift to the U.K. slime media. The Bezos and Kardashians are so gross…just gross. Harry and Meghan can do better…