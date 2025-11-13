“The teaser for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally here!!” links

The teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is so good! I wonder how much it cost to license Madonna’s “Vogue” for this. [LaineyGossip]
I need those shoes
It kills me that Meryl might actually look BETTER in the sequel. 🤩
Same! I can’t wait for this.
I thought we were done with Valentino shoes with the studs. Regardless, I can’t wait to watch this!
Also – I’m so disgusted by the press secretary minimizing the Trump revelations.
Hard agree. I love the outfit, but the studded cage heels are a pass for me.
Maybe that’s part of the plot! (re the shoes, not the press secretary)
All Her Fault is good, but it’s at least 2 episodes too long.
Jack Schlossberg is easy on the eyes. I know that’s not a reason to vote for someone. I just wanted to state that he’s handsome.
I live in that district. I’ve already started getting fund raising texts from him. And just No. The last thing we need is another trust fund nepo baby with no experience in Congress. If he wants to run, wonderful – get back to me when he has some real job experience, either in politics, community organizing or in a real private sector job (not some influencer BS) .
You’d be surprised at how many members of congress fit that description. It’s expensive to stage a winning campaign and very few politicians start with just ten dollars and a dream. Another sad reality is that looking for candidates with community experience is like looking for someone with military experience.
I must be the only one not excited about this movie. Not everything needs a sequel. Why can’t they just leave things alone?
I’ve enjoyed the pictures and such, but am not really invested in the sequel. I’m sure I’ll see it eventually, but I’m not super into the idea.
Wait — Sydney Sweeney has ANOTHER new movie?
I just started watching “All Her Fault” and I really like it so far! I hadn’t even heard of it but it popped up after I finished something else. Great cast. I’m already invested after one episode.
I liked TDWP but maybe because I’m a little older it’s not a nostalgic thing for me. I don’t really need to see these characters again. I’d say I look forward to the fashion but I don’t exactly love what Anne Hathaway is wearing in this picture. But I know tons of people are excited about it so I’m happy for them.
I didn’t love the original, but I thought Meryl should have one her third oscar for that. What an iconic performance. Having said that, I am rooting for this sequel to do well at the box office, since it stars mostly women and I hope the fans love it.