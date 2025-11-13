“The teaser for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally here!!” links
  • November 13, 2025

  By Kaiser
  Links

The teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is so good! I wonder how much it cost to license Madonna’s “Vogue” for this. [LaineyGossip]
How often was Donald Trump inside Jeffrey Epstein’s house? [Jezebel]
Jack Schlossberg is running for Congress. [Socialite Life]
Peacock’s All Her Fault is good, actually? [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lawrence & Rob Pattinson’s VF lie-detector test. [OMG Blog]
Everyday sexism is built into every facet of life. [Buzzfeed]
Rachel Bilson at the Art of Elysium gala. [JustJared]
All about Sydney Sweeney’s new movie, The Housemaid. [Hollywood Life]
Carl’s Jr. is giving away free burgers. [Seriously OMG]
Anya Taylor Joy at a Tiffany & Co event. [RCFA]

15 Responses to ““The teaser for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally here!!” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 13, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    I need those shoes

    Reply
  2. Tuesday says:
    November 13, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    It kills me that Meryl might actually look BETTER in the sequel. 🤩

    Reply
  3. Mina_Esq says:
    November 13, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    I thought we were done with Valentino shoes with the studs. Regardless, I can’t wait to watch this!

    Also – I’m so disgusted by the press secretary minimizing the Trump revelations.

    Reply
  4. Lili says:
    November 13, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    All Her Fault is good, but it’s at least 2 episodes too long.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    November 13, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Jack Schlossberg is easy on the eyes. I know that’s not a reason to vote for someone. I just wanted to state that he’s handsome.

    Reply
    • liz says:
      November 13, 2025 at 6:24 pm

      I live in that district. I’ve already started getting fund raising texts from him. And just No. The last thing we need is another trust fund nepo baby with no experience in Congress. If he wants to run, wonderful – get back to me when he has some real job experience, either in politics, community organizing or in a real private sector job (not some influencer BS) .

      Reply
      • Ohn says:
        November 13, 2025 at 7:13 pm

        You’d be surprised at how many members of congress fit that description. It’s expensive to stage a winning campaign and very few politicians start with just ten dollars and a dream. Another sad reality is that looking for candidates with community experience is like looking for someone with military experience.

  6. M says:
    November 13, 2025 at 2:10 pm

    I must be the only one not excited about this movie. Not everything needs a sequel. Why can’t they just leave things alone?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 13, 2025 at 2:20 pm

      I’ve enjoyed the pictures and such, but am not really invested in the sequel. I’m sure I’ll see it eventually, but I’m not super into the idea.

      Reply
  7. FYI says:
    November 13, 2025 at 2:37 pm

    Wait — Sydney Sweeney has ANOTHER new movie?

    Reply
  8. MaisiesMom says:
    November 13, 2025 at 4:42 pm

    I just started watching “All Her Fault” and I really like it so far! I hadn’t even heard of it but it popped up after I finished something else. Great cast. I’m already invested after one episode.

    I liked TDWP but maybe because I’m a little older it’s not a nostalgic thing for me. I don’t really need to see these characters again. I’d say I look forward to the fashion but I don’t exactly love what Anne Hathaway is wearing in this picture. But I know tons of people are excited about it so I’m happy for them.

    Reply
  9. Aimee says:
    November 13, 2025 at 7:51 pm

    I didn’t love the original, but I thought Meryl should have one her third oscar for that. What an iconic performance. Having said that, I am rooting for this sequel to do well at the box office, since it stars mostly women and I hope the fans love it.

    Reply

