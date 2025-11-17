Robbie Williams claims his GLP-1 has caused extremely blurry vision & blindness

With the rise in popularity of GLP-1s like Ozempic and Mounjaro, scientists are still studying how these drugs affect other parts of life beyond weight, food noise, diabetes and pre-diabetes. One of the beneficial side effects is that GLP-1 medications tend to quiet ALL addictions and impulses, not just around food – reportedly, the medications help people drink less, smoke fewer cigarettes (if not quit completely) and quiet other addictions and addictive disorders. The Cut just had a piece about this, but it was presented as a weird side effect – a “life in beige,” where everything feels “just fine” but people aren’t experiencing highs or lows. Some people are also reporting a decreased sex drive too.

Well, here’s something I didn’t know – apparently, some people experience vision loss on GLP-1s. This has apparently happened to British singer Robbie Williams, who says he was an early adopter of Mounjaro and now he’s lost his sight in one eye and the vision in his other eye is deteriorating quickly.

Superstar Robbie Williams fears he may be going blind from taking fat jabs. The singer, 51, says his vision is blurry and “getting worse”. The painfully honest star believes the Mounjaro he takes for weight loss could be to blame, admitting he struggles to see fans when serenading them with She’s The One at live shows. He said: “I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.” His comments come after a study revealed a link between Semaglutide, the active ingredient in some fat jabs, and an eye condition which causes blindness. Robbie, 51, says: “I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I’m also noticing is that my eyesight’s not very good. It’s been blurry for a while now, and it’s only getting worse. I don’t believe it’s age; I believe it’s the jabs. I went to an American football game the other night and the players were just blobs on a green field in front of me. And I was like, ‘What the f*** is happening?’ And on my most recent tour, there’s this thing I do where I sing She’s The One to a girl every night. Basically, I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that’s quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can’t see them.” “I’ve been to the optician about it but didn’t mention the Mounjaro as I hadn’t made the connection then. My prescription’s changed, and I had to buy a whole new load of glasses. Everybody’s experiencing it, because I’ll say to people, ‘Blurry, right?’. And they go, ‘Oh s**t, that the thing?’. Of course it’s worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research. But seriously, I’m that sick I’d probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone.”

The anecdotal evidence is that GLP-1s have enormous benefits. They diminish addictive behaviors across the board, help people lose weight, cause remission for certain diabetics, end people’s food noise, decrease stroke risks and help with joint pain. But here are the worst side effects: possible blindness, diarrhea, nausea, low to zero sex drive and an unshakeable ennui about life in general. Yikes. I’m not a hater or a lover of these medications, but I do wonder if they’re being too widely prescribed and that might be a factor here. Would you choose to go to blind if it meant you could fit in a size 6?