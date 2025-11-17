Jennifer Lawrence wore a white Dior to the 2025 Governors Awards: meh or fine?

The Governors Awards were held last night in Hollywood, and in recent years, this really marks the beginning of the “awards season.” So many Oscar-hopefuls turn up for the show, which is untelevised (but recorded and the videos are on YouTube). The ladies really dress up as well, like this a dry run for their awards-season fashion. Speaking of, Jennifer Lawrence wore this sultry Dior gown in white. The slit on the skirt was way too high, and whenever photographers got shots of Jennifer walking, you could see her undergarments. Poor design and poor decision-making from the Dior people. Still, Jennifer clearly believes that she’s going to be in the awards-season mix this year with Die My Love.
Also in Dior? Natalie Portman and Mia Goth. I’m not telling Natalie to “smile more,” but she genuinely looks FURIOUS on the carpet.
Emily Blunt’s Schiaparelli gown is being widely described as the worst dress at the Governors Awards. I actually like the top part of the gown, but the sheer “V” around her crotch is absolutely ghastly.
Kristen Stewart wore Rodarte and bangs. The dress itself is fine, but the styling sucks. Those shoes, lmao. K-Stew’s hair has been tragique for like five full years.
Sydney Sweeney turned up the Governors Awards in a shade of bright orange. Her skin, not her dress. I guess she really is MAGA if she thinks this spray-tan looks good.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Sydney reminds me of the Schitt’s Creek engagement photo episode. 😂
Ok now I’m sitting in the dentist waiting room giggling. Thank goodness there’s no one else here. Thank you!
Meh, there are better versions of the “bedsheet” dress.
Mia Goth’s is my favourite. I was on board with Emily Blunt until I got to the sheer crotch arrow. She just cannot get out of her Real Housewives rut, huh.
Natalie Portman always wears little girl garments, and this one is no exception.
Disagree! She is an absolutely teeny-tiny thing and tends to veer shorter, but I tend to love her choices and styling. Genuinely beautiful artistry. I THINK this is just a really poor angle — I’ll have to check out other pictures.
As for the others… I hate all the new and tweaked faces. All of them. I don’t like any of the dresses, either, but at least I am finding Mia Goth interesting these days. Frankenstein really did it for me — both her and Jacob.
Jennifer Lawrence looks fine. Red Carpet gowns are one thing, the Red Carpet.
I really love Mia Goth’s and Kristen Stewart’s looks – they look fantastic. I also think this is the best red carpet look the Sydney Sweeney has had in ages but I still wish she’d try a different style.
I actually like JLaw’s entire look.🔥
This is the white she should have worn to Cannes!
I agree – JLaw looks lovely.
The rest range from all right to yikes!