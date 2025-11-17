Jennifer Lawrence wore a white Dior to the 2025 Governors Awards: meh or fine?

Embed from Getty Images

The Governors Awards were held last night in Hollywood, and in recent years, this really marks the beginning of the “awards season.” So many Oscar-hopefuls turn up for the show, which is untelevised (but recorded and the videos are on YouTube). The ladies really dress up as well, like this a dry run for their awards-season fashion. Speaking of, Jennifer Lawrence wore this sultry Dior gown in white. The slit on the skirt was way too high, and whenever photographers got shots of Jennifer walking, you could see her undergarments. Poor design and poor decision-making from the Dior people. Still, Jennifer clearly believes that she’s going to be in the awards-season mix this year with Die My Love.

Embed from Getty Images

Also in Dior? Natalie Portman and Mia Goth. I’m not telling Natalie to “smile more,” but she genuinely looks FURIOUS on the carpet.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Emily Blunt’s Schiaparelli gown is being widely described as the worst dress at the Governors Awards. I actually like the top part of the gown, but the sheer “V” around her crotch is absolutely ghastly.

Embed from Getty Images

Kristen Stewart wore Rodarte and bangs. The dress itself is fine, but the styling sucks. Those shoes, lmao. K-Stew’s hair has been tragique for like five full years.

Embed from Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney turned up the Governors Awards in a shade of bright orange. Her skin, not her dress. I guess she really is MAGA if she thinks this spray-tan looks good.

Embed from Getty Images