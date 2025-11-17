Apple mocked for $230 iPhone Pocket that looks like a split sock

Apple has always been an innovator when it comes to technology. I say this while typing into my beloved MacBook Air just after scrolling through Instagram on my iPhone and checking to see if I’ve met my “Move” goal yet on my Apple Watch. With the exception of our old Alexa, I generally stick with Apple products simply because I am familiar with how they work and can make them last a long time. Anyway, Apple has decided that it’s time to expand from the tech world into the fashion world. They’ve just introduced a wearable strap called the iPhone Pocket that’s designed to act as a colorful over-the-shoulder carrying case for your phone. It’s…definitely got an interesting design, too. If I’m being generous, it looks like a little iPhone sweater. Mostly, though, it does resemble a sock that’s been cut down the middle.
The iPhone Pocket is a knitted strap developed in conjunction with fashion designer Issey Miyake, “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket,” Apple (AAPL) announced in a statement Tuesday. Designed to fit any iPhone, the Pocket will be released Friday and will be available in a range of colors.
“Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said in the statement.
“This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products,” she added. “Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items.”
Others likened the Pocket to the neon-green mankini worn by Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic character Borat, with another X user posting a picture of the lime-green Pocket alongside an image of Borat in his revealing swimwear. “Same vibe,” reads the caption.
While there was incredulity in some quarters, others had a more nuanced reaction.
Technology analyst MG Siegler called it “an insanely expensive sock” in his Spyglass newsletter Wednesday, before exploring the rationale behind the product.
Siegler said Miyake was one of Steve Jobs’ favorite fashion designers.
“I think the most important/interesting aspect of this product is actually the continuing trend of turning the iPhone into a wearable,” he wrote.
“What started with armbands for runners back in the day is now more of a daily wearable strap for many people, it seems,” added Siegler, citing the launch earlier this year of Apple’s iPhone Crossbody Strap, which retails at $59.
“It’s another accessory and a way to splash some color upon your outfit,” he said, referring to Apple’s latest offering.
Yeah, the iPhone Pocket is a big nope for me. $230 for something that really does look like a split sock? In this economy?! To be fair they have one with a shorter strap that’s $150, but I don’t think I’d even pay $30 for one. To me, it also just appears to be a freaking knitted belt bag rip-off. I could make one myself or support a small business and order a knock-off version on Etsy. It does not even look very secure, either. It doesn’t look like it has a zipper or anything to keep your phone from falling out. Is it waterproof? And again…$230?! It’s 85% polyester, so you’ve gotta be just paying for the brand name. I also had to laugh when I saw the picture comparing the iPhone pocket to Borat’s green mankini because it really does look just like it and now I can’t unsee it.
Apple needs to stay in its technology lane and not come up with this expensive accessory crap.
I would argue that design is very much Apples lane. But like the tech, the design hasn’t been good since 2015.
It’s an obvious money grab by Apple and it’s as laughable as it is gross.
I would prefer they just bring back a mini version of the iphone that actually fits in a *real* pocket. I’m desperately clinging to my 13mini as long as I can because I don’t want to go back to the giant tablet-size phone.
I finally had to give up my 12 mini this past April because it wasn’t holding a charge for longer than an hour or so. I was so sad. The bigger one is nice, but not as convenient.
I’m trying to imagine how I would use it in my daily life: I have a shoulder or crossbody purse with a phone pocket, I get in and out of the car, go to the office, pick up kids, grocery store etc. Would I put this inside my purse? I don’t want an additional phone purse on my other shoulder and I don’t want my phone dangling on the side of my purse. It must have been designed with kids in mind.
It looks like an expensive way to tell thieves you have an expensive phone.
Ha! Brilliant!
This is a rip-off in the truest sense of the word:
a) the monetary aspect — who in their right mind would pay $ 230 for a few grams of polyester, even if the design is by Issey Miyake?
and
b) the security aspect — who in their right mind would tie this Apple sock to their shopping bag, only to signal a phone thief where they can grab, pull, and run?
Not even mentioning weather as a factor — if it’s hot, phones should be kept cool, not outside a bag, where the sun can do the most damage
— if it’s cold, below 10°C/50°F, phones should be kept near the body, e.g. in a pocket inside a coat to stay warm
lololol This is ridiculous and I appreciate the post mocking it with the pic of Borat! lol
Also if anybody ever thought this was a good idea, there’ll be $2.99 knockoffs. I’m still laughing
Wow. There truly is a dearth of innovation in some quarters.
This is the centuries-old idea of a separate pocket that can be tied to the girdle of a gown, or to the waistband of one’s petticoat under a gown. Except less secure and versatile, plus insanely expensive.
Hard pass 🙄