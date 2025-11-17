Apple mocked for $230 iPhone Pocket that looks like a split sock



Apple has always been an innovator when it comes to technology. I say this while typing into my beloved MacBook Air just after scrolling through Instagram on my iPhone and checking to see if I’ve met my “Move” goal yet on my Apple Watch. With the exception of our old Alexa, I generally stick with Apple products simply because I am familiar with how they work and can make them last a long time. Anyway, Apple has decided that it’s time to expand from the tech world into the fashion world. They’ve just introduced a wearable strap called the iPhone Pocket that’s designed to act as a colorful over-the-shoulder carrying case for your phone. It’s…definitely got an interesting design, too. If I’m being generous, it looks like a little iPhone sweater. Mostly, though, it does resemble a sock that’s been cut down the middle.

The iPhone Pocket is a knitted strap developed in conjunction with fashion designer Issey Miyake, “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket,” Apple (AAPL) announced in a statement Tuesday. Designed to fit any iPhone, the Pocket will be released Friday and will be available in a range of colors. “Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said in the statement. “This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products,” she added. “Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items.” Others likened the Pocket to the neon-green mankini worn by Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic character Borat, with another X user posting a picture of the lime-green Pocket alongside an image of Borat in his revealing swimwear. “Same vibe,” reads the caption. While there was incredulity in some quarters, others had a more nuanced reaction. Technology analyst MG Siegler called it “an insanely expensive sock” in his Spyglass newsletter Wednesday, before exploring the rationale behind the product. Siegler said Miyake was one of Steve Jobs’ favorite fashion designers. “I think the most important/interesting aspect of this product is actually the continuing trend of turning the iPhone into a wearable,” he wrote. “What started with armbands for runners back in the day is now more of a daily wearable strap for many people, it seems,” added Siegler, citing the launch earlier this year of Apple’s iPhone Crossbody Strap, which retails at $59. “It’s another accessory and a way to splash some color upon your outfit,” he said, referring to Apple’s latest offering.

Yeah, the iPhone Pocket is a big nope for me. $230 for something that really does look like a split sock? In this economy?! To be fair they have one with a shorter strap that’s $150, but I don’t think I’d even pay $30 for one. To me, it also just appears to be a freaking knitted belt bag rip-off. I could make one myself or support a small business and order a knock-off version on Etsy. It does not even look very secure, either. It doesn’t look like it has a zipper or anything to keep your phone from falling out. Is it waterproof? And again…$230?! It’s 85% polyester, so you’ve gotta be just paying for the brand name. I also had to laugh when I saw the picture comparing the iPhone pocket to Borat’s green mankini because it really does look just like it and now I can’t unsee it.

The new Apple iPhone Pocket! 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bZM59K0MAd — Erik Richter (@ErikJRichter) November 11, 2025

Issey Miyake x Apple “Iphone Pocket” !🫨 pic.twitter.com/ih7bZMNPoB — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) November 11, 2025