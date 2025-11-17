Express: King Charles didn’t get a b-day message from Duchess Meghan online

King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday in Wales last Friday. He and Camilla visited Cyfarthfa Castle for a 200th anniversary event, and of course the locals provided him with a birthday cake in the shape of the castle. No one is talking about the cake! While the cake is cute, I haven’t found any details about the flavors used, nor are there any photos of Charles eating some birthday cake. Unfortunately, there are bizarre photos of Charles using two hands to cut into the cake. It’s a wonder he didn’t slice his hand open. Remember those photos of QEII stabbing a Jubbly cake in the last year of her life? Similar vibes. Or maybe the Windsors just don’t know how to cut into a cake.
Overall, I have to admit that I’m surprised by how little attention or commentary Charles’s birthday received overall. Given his heir’s behavior in the past year, you’d think there would be more of an acknowledgement that this might be one of Charles’s last birthdays, but there was none of that. Instead, this was a big story, via the Express: “Meghan Markle ‘snubs’ King Charles’ birthday online with radio silence.” LMAO.
King Charles had a very big day on Friday as he celebrated his 77th birthday. While many people like to put their feet up and relax on their special day, the monarch did the opposite, and instead had a busy day carrying out engagements in Wales.
Throughout the day, the King was given plenty of warm birthday wishes, both during engagements and online. This included a sweet public birthday message from his oldest son Prince William and William’s wife Princess Catherine. They wrote: “Happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”
However, there was one noticeable public birthday greeting missing. While his youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could, and are likely to have, sent the monarch private birthday wishes, they did not do so publicly.
This is despite the fact Meghan, 44, often uses the personal Instagram account she launched this year to celebrate the birthdays of family members, including her husband Prince Harry and their children. As well as not posting anything about King Charles’ big day online, Meghan did not address anything about her father-in-law’s birthday either – which may not be unusual, as she tends to only publicly mark the birthdays of her nearest and dearest. She simply stayed radio silent on Instagram, with her last post being just days ago for Veterans Day.
[From The Daily Express]
They would get Meghan in either direction – if she had posted something (and I’m glad she didn’t), they would have screamed at her and smugly claimed that she’s desperate for a “royal connection.” Because she stayed silent online, they’re crying because why didn’t she say anything about her dogsh-t father-in-law?? Given that Charles and Harry are on speaking terms again, I would also assume that a birthday message was shared privately. But it just goes to show… they’re obsessed with Meghan’s Instagram. She’s so irrelevant, so unimportant, nothing she does is correct, but why didn’t she say something about the king on his birthday, waaaah…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake in the shape of the castle as they join a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052413524, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III prepares a knife to cut a cake in the shape of the castle as he joins a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052413530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III closes his coat as he leaves after joining a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052413601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
TAFF’S WELL, WALES – NOVEMBER 14: King Charles III takes the controls of a tram-train officially named Myddfai within the depot during a visit to Taff’s Well Transport Depot on November 14, 2025 in Taff’s Well, Wales. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are undertaking a series of engagements in South Wales today, as the monarch celebrates his 77th birthday.,Image: 1052414221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Finnbarr Webster/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla join a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052414331, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they leave after joining a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052414364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III holds a fossil as he joins a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle’s 200th anniversary and the King’s birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.,Image: 1052414378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
TAFF’S WELL, WALES – NOVEMBER 14: King Charles III unveils a plaque to commemorate his official opening of the South Wales Metro Depot during a visit to Taff’s Well Transport Depot on November 14, 2025 in Taff’s Well, Wales. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are undertaking a series of engagements in South Wales today, as the monarch celebrates his 77th birthday.,Image: 1052417732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Finnbarr Webster/Avalon
I’m sure she sent the same wishes he sent her.
Harry is not mentioned as snubbing Charles
And there was no public message from him. Just Meghan is named. The keens are not at the party apparently. On vacation I suppose.
Meghan is the one with the public Instagram account. Mind you the complaint from the press before that was that they didn’t post birthday greetings to Charles on their website.
First off, Will & Kate could not have put a more generic Birthday message up if they tried (which we know they don’t). Nothing “sweet” or personal about it. They literally shared the Royal Instagram accounts post to their Stories, not even their own personal photos, and wrote “Happy Birthday” above it.
What’s funny is that if Meghan were to wish Charles a happy birthday, in some alternate universe where Charles hadn’t actively tried to harm her family, you know she would make it so cute and it would get so much attention. Like he wishes he could get one, lol. And in that reality, William and Kate would be upping their game to send out the cuter birthday wish and would do more than the bare minimum of what they’re doing now.
Oh, isn’t there a family policy that you only acknowledge “milestone” birthdays on the internet? Lmao.
Who in their right mind would consider the message from W&K sweet?! thats what you would expect from a stranger
You need a sturdy cake recipe and a good layer of fondant on top to make a cake like that. Also a strong knife to cut through it.
Meghan doesn’t even mention her time with the RF, let alone any one specific member. And they haven’t wished her a public happy birthday, either.
Meghan birthday was in August , where was her birthday greeting from chuck? These people really get on my last nerve.
Nice cake!!
Only working royals are required to fell@te the king online for his birthday!
And what is so warm and sweet about calling your father “His Majesty the King!”
Was going to say the same thing. A birthday greeting to your dad using his formal title is bizarre. I thought their thing was trying to be “modern” and “relatable”?
She didn’t even wish her mother happy birthday on Instagram so why were they were expecting her to send greetings to Charles? Plus as Kaiser said Meghan is supposed to be irrelevant so why were sitting on her page waiting for a birthday greeting for Charles?
More cover for the crappy happy birthday from the Wales.
With his level of entitlement, surprised there isn’t an official job title, Knight of Desserts.
This man can’t even wrangle a pen, are we surprised he is stumped by a knife?