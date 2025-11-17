Express: King Charles didn’t get a b-day message from Duchess Meghan online

King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday in Wales last Friday. He and Camilla visited Cyfarthfa Castle for a 200th anniversary event, and of course the locals provided him with a birthday cake in the shape of the castle. No one is talking about the cake! While the cake is cute, I haven’t found any details about the flavors used, nor are there any photos of Charles eating some birthday cake. Unfortunately, there are bizarre photos of Charles using two hands to cut into the cake. It’s a wonder he didn’t slice his hand open. Remember those photos of QEII stabbing a Jubbly cake in the last year of her life? Similar vibes. Or maybe the Windsors just don’t know how to cut into a cake.

Overall, I have to admit that I’m surprised by how little attention or commentary Charles’s birthday received overall. Given his heir’s behavior in the past year, you’d think there would be more of an acknowledgement that this might be one of Charles’s last birthdays, but there was none of that. Instead, this was a big story, via the Express: “Meghan Markle ‘snubs’ King Charles’ birthday online with radio silence.” LMAO.

King Charles had a very big day on Friday as he celebrated his 77th birthday. While many people like to put their feet up and relax on their special day, the monarch did the opposite, and instead had a busy day carrying out engagements in Wales. Throughout the day, the King was given plenty of warm birthday wishes, both during engagements and online. This included a sweet public birthday message from his oldest son Prince William and William’s wife Princess Catherine. They wrote: “Happy birthday to His Majesty The King!” However, there was one noticeable public birthday greeting missing. While his youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could, and are likely to have, sent the monarch private birthday wishes, they did not do so publicly. This is despite the fact Meghan, 44, often uses the personal Instagram account she launched this year to celebrate the birthdays of family members, including her husband Prince Harry and their children. As well as not posting anything about King Charles’ big day online, Meghan did not address anything about her father-in-law’s birthday either – which may not be unusual, as she tends to only publicly mark the birthdays of her nearest and dearest. She simply stayed radio silent on Instagram, with her last post being just days ago for Veterans Day.

[From The Daily Express]

They would get Meghan in either direction – if she had posted something (and I’m glad she didn’t), they would have screamed at her and smugly claimed that she’s desperate for a “royal connection.” Because she stayed silent online, they’re crying because why didn’t she say anything about her dogsh-t father-in-law?? Given that Charles and Harry are on speaking terms again, I would also assume that a birthday message was shared privately. But it just goes to show… they’re obsessed with Meghan’s Instagram. She’s so irrelevant, so unimportant, nothing she does is correct, but why didn’t she say something about the king on his birthday, waaaah…