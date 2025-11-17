Bethenny Frankel: Meghan Markle’s ex-husband said ‘she’ll close’ about Meg & Harry

The root of Bethenny Frankel’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex seems to mostly be about Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson. Trevor and Meghan were done years before Meghan met Harry, and by all accounts, Meghan was the one who left Trevor. Bethenny met Trevor after Meghan divorced him, and Bethenny seemingly became obsessed with him and tried to date him. He found someone else and he happily remarried and he and his wife have three kids. And yet, Bethenny’s obsession continues. She spoke to the Toast podcast and seemingly the bulk of the interview was a greatest hits of Bethenny’s thoughts about Meghan in particular. Bethenny has now been obsessively ranting about Meghan for five years, for absolutely no reason other than “Bethenny wishes that she could date Meghan’s ex-husband.” Here’s some of what Bethenny had to say:

On criticizing Harry & Meghan just before the 2021 Oprah interview: “There were two brand deals I lost — hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The Sussexes’ mistakes: She described Harry and Meghan as people who “have been riding between two worlds for a long time,” and suggested that if they’d been properly handled—if they’d played chess instead of Instagram—“it would’ve been such a different outcome.” They tried to cram “50 pounds of sh-t in a five-pound bag,” she said, attempting to sell victimhood, triumph, glamour, exile, privacy, and exposure all at once. What Meghan’s ex-husband said about Meghan: Years ago, Bethenny had known Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, well enough to swap flirtations and work gossip. When she first saw Meghan and Harry together in Us Weekly, she texted Trevor: “Do you think she’ll close?” His reply was instant: “Oh, she’ll close.” Bethenny declined to elaborate, but the phrase now nags in the air, a cynical koan that, for many, explains more of the Sussex saga than any palace briefing ever has. Where the Sussexes sit in the celeb hierarchy. The Obamas “should have been their people,” she said; George and Amal Clooney came to their wedding—where were they now? On Meghan & Lauren Sanchez: “Lauren Sanchez is Meghan Markle without the rules. Honey badger don’t give a f–k. She doesn’t have to answer to anyone. She can do what she wants. She can have her t-ts out. She can donate money how they want. Meghan is trying to be so many different things. And I just don’t think that she herself is fully aware of who she is. It’s very difficult to be front and center at the Kardashian 70th party and then also be many of the things she wants to be.”

“George and Amal Clooney came to their wedding—where were they now?” I’m glad H&M don’t f–k with the Clooneys anymore, George is a loser and he bought his wife’s access into the royal corridors of power. Amal and George are now chummy with King Charles and Camilla, and they all deserve one another. The stuff about Lauren Sanchez is completely bizarre – yes, Lauren married a rich and powerful man and she can do whatever she wants. She’s currently trying to buy cultural legitimacy and no one cares because she’s a tacky mess. It’s apples and oranges with the comparison to Meghan. Speaking of tacky, Bethenny revealing what Trevor said about Meghan – “she’ll close” – is f–king gross and says more about Trevor and Bethenny than Meghan.

