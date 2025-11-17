Bethenny Frankel: Meghan Markle’s ex-husband said ‘she’ll close’ about Meg & Harry

The root of Bethenny Frankel’s obsession with the Duchess of Sussex seems to mostly be about Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson. Trevor and Meghan were done years before Meghan met Harry, and by all accounts, Meghan was the one who left Trevor. Bethenny met Trevor after Meghan divorced him, and Bethenny seemingly became obsessed with him and tried to date him. He found someone else and he happily remarried and he and his wife have three kids. And yet, Bethenny’s obsession continues. She spoke to the Toast podcast and seemingly the bulk of the interview was a greatest hits of Bethenny’s thoughts about Meghan in particular. Bethenny has now been obsessively ranting about Meghan for five years, for absolutely no reason other than “Bethenny wishes that she could date Meghan’s ex-husband.” Here’s some of what Bethenny had to say:
On criticizing Harry & Meghan just before the 2021 Oprah interview: “There were two brand deals I lost — hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
The Sussexes’ mistakes: She described Harry and Meghan as people who “have been riding between two worlds for a long time,” and suggested that if they’d been properly handled—if they’d played chess instead of Instagram—“it would’ve been such a different outcome.” They tried to cram “50 pounds of sh-t in a five-pound bag,” she said, attempting to sell victimhood, triumph, glamour, exile, privacy, and exposure all at once.
What Meghan’s ex-husband said about Meghan: Years ago, Bethenny had known Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, well enough to swap flirtations and work gossip. When she first saw Meghan and Harry together in Us Weekly, she texted Trevor: “Do you think she’ll close?” His reply was instant: “Oh, she’ll close.” Bethenny declined to elaborate, but the phrase now nags in the air, a cynical koan that, for many, explains more of the Sussex saga than any palace briefing ever has.
Where the Sussexes sit in the celeb hierarchy. The Obamas “should have been their people,” she said; George and Amal Clooney came to their wedding—where were they now?
On Meghan & Lauren Sanchez: “Lauren Sanchez is Meghan Markle without the rules. Honey badger don’t give a f–k. She doesn’t have to answer to anyone. She can do what she wants. She can have her t-ts out. She can donate money how they want. Meghan is trying to be so many different things. And I just don’t think that she herself is fully aware of who she is. It’s very difficult to be front and center at the Kardashian 70th party and then also be many of the things she wants to be.”
[From The Royalist Substack, The Daily Beast and The Express]
“George and Amal Clooney came to their wedding—where were they now?” I’m glad H&M don’t f–k with the Clooneys anymore, George is a loser and he bought his wife’s access into the royal corridors of power. Amal and George are now chummy with King Charles and Camilla, and they all deserve one another. The stuff about Lauren Sanchez is completely bizarre – yes, Lauren married a rich and powerful man and she can do whatever she wants. She’s currently trying to buy cultural legitimacy and no one cares because she’s a tacky mess. It’s apples and oranges with the comparison to Meghan. Speaking of tacky, Bethenny revealing what Trevor said about Meghan – “she’ll close” – is f–king gross and says more about Trevor and Bethenny than Meghan.
Lol, the Lauren Sanchez comparison isn’t the diss she thinks it is. In other words, Meghan does have rules, she does have standards, she does give a f**k, and she doesn’t think she can do whatever she wants just because she has money.
As far as I know, Lauren Sanchez is not attacking or defaming other women. Bethany just sounds desperate for attention and $. She’s also very envious and jealous of other women who are prominent and/or successful.
A real housewife calling out a Maralago housewife is rich. Meghan made her own name, and Harry’s living in her world, not the other way around.
Wait I’m confused. Bethenny is friends with Lauren Sanchez but compared Meghan to her as a diss. How then is that not also a diss of her “friend” Lauren? And Trevor was saying she’ll close the deal with Harry? Man, they were already sitting around talking about Meghan like that? Jeez.
This woman can’t get any attention so she uses Megan’s name. So gross
Bethenny’s Meghan obsession is pathological. How many years has she been going on about M for now? Almost ten, if she was gossiping about her before H&M were even engaged? Get a life, good god.
Let it not go unsaid that Bethany Frankel’s issues with Meghan Sussex at least partially stem from racism.
BF is a loser, bitter, resentful, jealous, narcissistic, attention seeking, and can’t seem to keep a man because she’s so self absorbed. I don’t believe one minute Meghan’s ex said this. I think he figured her out quickly and moved on. She can’t even keep Meghan’s sloppy seconds. She knows the only way she can get attention to talk about a woman she’s never met. BF would have jumped at the chance to be at Kris Jenner’s party.
I actually think Charles invited George and Amal Clooney to Harry and Meghan’s wedding just like he invited David and Victoria Beckham. All Trevor has proved is that Meghan was right to end their marriage. Anyway it’s clear Bethany Frankel is obsessed and jealous of Meghan. Why does she care so much who Harry and Meghan are friends with?
Poor woman, to be so unfulfilled and jealous of Meghan.
Is Bethany Frankel the same woman who was so proud she fit into her 10-year-old child’s t-shirt that she took a picture of herself and posted it on social media? If so, that says everything about the emptiness of her life.
Her child was only 5 yrs old then, which made it so much worse and gross!🤮
I see the bitch is trying to and failing epically to be relevant by saying stupid things about Meg and Harry. To her I say STFU!!!
Wait. So Meghans non bitter ex acknowledged the bond and knew she’d remarry? That’s the diss?
Also, Meghan moves like a billionaire and that’s a diss?
The Sussexes aren’t bffs with the Obamas, who are 20+ years their seniors or one specific couple and that’s a diss?
Bethany is weird af.
Is moving like a billionaire a compliment or some sort of achievement? Wow.
To me she just makes up rubbish like the tabloids for clickbait. I would imagine Trevor hasn’t even spoken to her about Meghan. I personally have not seen any interview he has given about Meghan.
Yeah I doubt he said anything to her either. She’s an unreliable witness to begin with & then let’s look at his actions. He’s never said nothing to nobody. He’s been a gentleman it seems. It will take more than this to make me think he made a sardonic comment like that.
Shouldn’t Bethenny be happily married by now? She was flashing her ginormous ring around last year. Maybe she should fixate about what’s going on in her own life instead of Meghan, a person she’s never met but only dated her ex-husband for like two seconds.
I never got why she was obsessed with Meghan. And honestly, Clooney sucks for a lot of reasons and I am going to say again, none of these celebrities give a crap about any of us. They move wherever. Except maybe Oscar Isaac. He’s still talking crap about Disney lol.
Someone trying to remain relevant by talking about Meghan
Not sure why so many of these white women think they know more about Meghan’s lived experience than she does & can give her advice. If this lady knows better why isn’t SHE focused on her own amazing life & hanging with the clooneys & whoever else they think H&M should be with?
Said the woman who was willing to pee in her bathroom, door opened, with the camera rolling and filming her doing it. All for her reality show.
The “RHW of …” franchise gave the world so many unnecessary “celebrities “.
“Bethenny has now been obsessively ranting about Meghan for five years, for absolutely no reason…,” in other words, she’s desperately trying to be relevant. She’s not.
So this woman who has never once met Meghan and for all we know has maybe only had a brief interaction with Meghan’s ex is finally, after ten years of obsession, mentioning a text between her and Trevor? A text that doesn’t say anything bad about Meghan. After all Meghan “closing” on a well loved global prince who absolutely loves and adores her isn’t an insult. BF still having to mention the name of a woman she’s never met and giving advice as if her sad and miserable life is something any woman, especially Meghan, should be aiming for is a sign of her lack of relevance and maturity. Her losing deals because of her attacks on Meghan shows that Meghan was and is more relevant than she is. The fact that even Meghan’s ex didn’t want her and an actual Prince pursued Meghan, shows that Meghan is more relevant, attractive and intelligent. And how long has it been (if ever) since George and Amal Clooney have been the barometer of celebrity hierarchy? Harry and Meghan were at a party where they were socializing and having a great time with celebrities and billionaires who surpass the Clooneys.
Even just talking about them gives relevancy to people so the reports from some circles that people are over them is always laughable! BUT, Bethenny’s not wrong about this one: “It’s very difficult to be front and center at the Kardashian 70th party and then also be many of the things she wants to be.”
And yes, yes, I know plenty of big stars and players were at the Kardashian party and they’ve pretty much moved over to legit but they will always be partially tainted as reality slop (which they forever are to me at least) so interacting with them will always be held against some people, fair or not.
Betheny is all about the clicks. She doesn’t have a TV platform anymore and is unbelieveably thirsty.
I wish Trevor would provide a statement knocking back at this bullsh-. This woman is deranged
I really don’t see what this actually has to so with Meghan? How long ago would this have even taken place. Seems more like an issue between Frankel and Engleson. Meghan’s current life really is neither of these people’s business.
This woman is so desperate for Meghan’s attention.
I remember this bitch wearing her 3 year old daughter’s pajamas to prove how thin she is. Also her Skinny Girl booze, etc. Why go after Meghan? Is she looking for an English audience to buy what she’s selling? Go make Skinny Girl cupcakes, chocolate, French fries. Then sell it to the Brits. I think Americans are sick of her and her ever-changing face.