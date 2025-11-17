Mark Epstein: My brother & I were joking about Donald Trump with a different ‘Bubba’

Years and years before Donald Trump ran for office, he used to be friendly with many Democrats and he even donated to Democrats’ political campaigns. Trump was a big fan of Bill Clinton, and he’s known the Clintons for many years. Well, in a newly released 2018 email between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother Mark, the Epstein brothers joked about how Jeffrey had “photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” “Bubba” has been Bill Clinton’s nickname for decades, even back in his Arkansas days. This became a Thing over the weekend as people spun theories about Dementia Don’s Nancy Reagan vibes and whether any of this really happened. The speculation reached such a fever pitch that Mark Epstein actually released a statement saying, in essence, they were not talking about Bill Clinton. Notice Mark Epstein’s curious wording though, and notice what he’s NOT saying.
After an email in the Jeffrey Epstein files went viral for its reference to President Donald Trump “blowing Bubba,” Jeffrey’s brother is offering clarification about the message.
The House Oversight Committee recently released a large amount of documents from Jeffrey’s estate, and Trump — who was mentioned multiple times in the files — is once again being scrutinized over his relationship with the convicted sexual offender. The documents include an email from Mark Epstein that references photos of Trump, 79, “blowing Bubba.”
“Bubba” is a nickname of Bill Clinton; however, Mark told The Advocate in a story published on Sunday, Nov. 16, that the individual isn’t the former president.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton,” Mark said in a statement to the outlet.
Ali Clark, a spokesperson for Mark, told The Advocate that “Bubba” is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”
Mark also explained that the email exchange was being misread. “They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” he told The Advocate.
When asked for additional context about the message, Mark declined to provide more details.
Mark’s March 2018 email included an exchange in which he asked Jeffrey to ask Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, if Russian President Vladimir Putin has “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”
“You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard,” Mark wrote in the exchange.
PEOPLE reached out Clinton’s office for comment on Sunday, Nov. 16, but did not receive an immediate response.
In a statement to PEOPLE, White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said: “Those emails prove literally nothing. Democrats and the mainstream media are desperately trying to use this hoax as a distraction to talk about anything other than the President’s many wins, including the Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight. We won’t be distracted, and the entire Administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including cutting the Biden-era price hikes.”
Just so we’re clear, Mark Epstein *only* specified that they were not referencing Bill Clinton. He did not deny that there are photos of Trump in compromising positions and that those photos were being used as kompromat. While I’m not going to stop people from having fun, I just think it’s far more likely that “Bubba” was a code name or inside joke between the brothers. I also think that the speculation distracts from the fact that Epstein actually held a lot of actual dirt on Trump…
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Bubba Clinton was involved in sex scandals right out the gate. I truly want to believe he was never a pedophile, but I have zero doubt that he engaged in some pretty gross frat boy antics with two of the worst humans to ever live.
I do think it’s interesting that the Epsteins would defend Bill while insinuating all over the place about Orange.
The Epsteins never expected any of this to be made public. Therefore, they had no reason to defend anyone or implicate anyone. That’s pretty solid evidence that they are just giving their honest take on people and events.
I saw some posts on Twitter saying Maxwell had a horse named Bubba…
Same. If there are photos of Mango committing such an abusive and atrocious act, even his evangelical base won’t support him.
I guess I don’t see that logic. He was credibly accused of raping a 13 year old. He was adjudicated on a different rape. He’s bragged about assaulting women. He’s claimed he can get away with murder. He has committed fraud and treason. None of that bothers the Evangelicals. Why would a photo suddenly be their breaking point?
the base is already starting to defend child rape (and not just in the gross way that Megyn R Kelly did). There was a video of some influencer who I guess debates MAGA and has a podcast talking with someone live, on -air, who asked his to explain what was actually wrong with child rape. The influencer used the words “child rape” to confirm that the MAGA guy was asking him to explain what was wrong with it.
Only about a third of the electorate has ever been magat-ized. Mango has been elected twice because a third of the American electorate disconnected and didn’t vote. The hardcore magats, particularly the evangelicals, will follow him off a cliff and believe every single lie he spouts, but if the third of disconnected voters become engaged, no magat will ever hold office again. The statistics also indicate that his support among the magat base is waning. We want a fantasy in which every single magat voter wakes up and sees the light. That will never happen because he enabled them to punch down and inflamed their hypocrisy. But. Everyone else is waking up.
Sadly, they would.
It’s not just Republicans. Even people on the left are eager to make the Epstein scandal about Bill Clinton who hasn’t been called Bubba for many years. But the evidence is piling up that Clinton was not in on this and, as Ghislaine Maxwell said, Epstein to Clinton was just “a rich guy with a plane” who came in handy when he needed to travel to Africa. We really need to keep the focus on Trump because the way he is crashing out over this means there’s something there that he will do anything to cover up.
Btw, there is a “Bubba” in the MAGA circle. He is the son of an oil company executive.
Saulsbury I think the name is …
In awe of oil money, huh. That tracks.
And completely agree. Trump was the one going to Thanksgiving with him and hanging out at his house without him and appointing the people who saved him to the cabinet. People in his admin were reaching out on Beer Boy kavanaugh because Epstein was the go-to guy for and on horrific men. And T’s the one burying the info now.
The women and girls Epstein and these men victimized deserve so much more. There are so many crimes hinted in the emails. The cabal of these men was overwhelming to me; I can’t imagine what they’re going through.
I don’t think any of the conspirators here were interested in having Bill Clinton participate in any of their crimes. He was accompanied 24/7 by the US Secret Service which is federal law enforcement. Epstein was actually using this former president to aquire respectability points. He didn’t want him on the inside of his dirty operation. And Ken Starr was one of Epstein’s lawyers. He and Clinton hated each other since Starr ran the fishing expedition on the Clintons back in the nineties. No way they would be covering for each other in a criminal enterprise.
Clinton won’t work as a distraction. Nobody cares about him. He left office in 2001. Some voters weren’t even born yet. And we always knew he was a slimeball.
Defo think maxwells horse is a more likely bet here. Remember British pm david Cameron and the pig? Just the kind of thing rich white men find funny. Poor horse though.
I know Bubba was a Clinton nickname, but it was never unique to him. Bubba is/was a very common diminutive in the South. I think it’s short for “Brother” or just an affectionate way of saying it. Over time it came to be used almost interchangeably with terms like “redneck.” It might be Clinton but it honestly could refer to any Southern or Southern-adjacent guy that they think is a bit of hick or good ole’ boy.
It’s not unique to him, but it’s a very well known nickname specifically for Clinton. Also, the “bit of a hick or good ole’ boy” feels more like personal assumptions about the region than anything else.
I agree it’s personal assumptions about the region. But I wouldn’t put it past these people to make those assumptions. Clinton went to Georgetown and Yale Law and was a Rhodes Scholar; but he was from Arkansas and had a southern accent so they called him that anyway. And he didn’t really discourage it.
As I recall, that’s exactly why he or his people encouraged it. Because it’s common. Clinton went from southern trailer park to Yale liberal elite. He had the liberal elite votes, so playing on his common man southern roots was a strong strategy politically. So yeah I only clicked this thread to see if we were talking about Bill, but Bubba is hardly unique as a colloquialism.
The fact that he clarified it wasn’t Bill Clinton but didnt clarify anything else that was said in that exchange is very very telling.
One of the things about these emails that has to be pissing Trump off is the way everyone mocked him behind his back, even after he was elected president. he’s desperately chasing some kind of approval/acceptance by these people and he is never ever going to get it.
Right?? So telling. Also, way to make sure the story keeps going.
I feel like he’d admit to some things in his defense if a reporter asked him to his face “Epstein said X about you.” It doesn’t even have to be this particular thing- simply “why did you have thanksgiving with him when you were prez and he thought you were bad news” (or whatever the quote was). “All these wealthy and powerful people thought you were dangerous or creepy or awful behind your back; thoughts?”
If my brother was a human trafficker I sure wouldn’t be sending jokey emails to him.
What’s fun is that just like JD “couch” Vance — the story is too good to die despite Trump screaming that it’s false. I hope it causes vast unrest in the Trump base, who really did consider this guy their Alpha Daddy whatever, and now they can’t unsee that image.
I honestly think if Epstein had anything on Clinton it would have come out in the 2016 election. God knows WikiLeaks did their best. And I love reporters who salivated over Hillary’s emails are acting like these are not that interesting. NYT has a lot of explaining to do.
I’m getting a chuckle out of this rumor. Def JD + couch levels of hilarious. Over the weekend I saw that painting of Bill in a blue dress that was on display at Ep’s NYC home. Honestly, chef’s kiss. I hope this stuff haunts Donny mercilessly.
Looking at that photo with a bottle (a bottle to his mouth… low class let me tell you) at his maw and it makes me want to puke…. He’s such a slob
Maybe trump’s lips ‘move like a machine gun’ too. 🤢
I’m sure they’re able to drag out hundreds of “other Bubbas” at will. Of course, I’ve never met a Bubba in my life. Or maybe they mean an other Donald. Whatever would squiggle him out of the hot seat, where he belongs.
OK so Twitter/X is generally a cesspool but the jokes about this over there are a scream right now.
Maybe it was a different Donald Trump they were talking about? Lies and horse shit.
Jacksonville, Florida: My husband’s grandfather (Millard) was called Bubba.
silly sidenote: Husband’s dentist was named Millard, but he went by Will – As a Brooklynite, he had a laugh when husband told him grandpa was called Bubba.
PS Don’t ignore a series of emails that has Epstein offering dirt on Trump to the Russians.