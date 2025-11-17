Mark Epstein: My brother & I were joking about Donald Trump with a different ‘Bubba’

Years and years before Donald Trump ran for office, he used to be friendly with many Democrats and he even donated to Democrats’ political campaigns. Trump was a big fan of Bill Clinton, and he’s known the Clintons for many years. Well, in a newly released 2018 email between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother Mark, the Epstein brothers joked about how Jeffrey had “photos of Trump blowing Bubba.” “Bubba” has been Bill Clinton’s nickname for decades, even back in his Arkansas days. This became a Thing over the weekend as people spun theories about Dementia Don’s Nancy Reagan vibes and whether any of this really happened. The speculation reached such a fever pitch that Mark Epstein actually released a statement saying, in essence, they were not talking about Bill Clinton. Notice Mark Epstein’s curious wording though, and notice what he’s NOT saying.

After an email in the Jeffrey Epstein files went viral for its reference to President Donald Trump “blowing Bubba,” Jeffrey’s brother is offering clarification about the message.

The House Oversight Committee recently released a large amount of documents from Jeffrey’s estate, and Trump — who was mentioned multiple times in the files — is once again being scrutinized over his relationship with the convicted sexual offender. The documents include an email from Mark Epstein that references photos of Trump, 79, “blowing Bubba.”

“Bubba” is a nickname of Bill Clinton; however, Mark told The Advocate in a story published on Sunday, Nov. 16, that the individual isn’t the former president.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton,” Mark said in a statement to the outlet.

Ali Clark, a spokesperson for Mark, told The Advocate that “Bubba” is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”

Mark also explained that the email exchange was being misread. “They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” he told The Advocate.

When asked for additional context about the message, Mark declined to provide more details.

Mark’s March 2018 email included an exchange in which he asked Jeffrey to ask Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, if Russian President Vladimir Putin has “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

“You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard,” Mark wrote in the exchange.

PEOPLE reached out Clinton’s office for comment on Sunday, Nov. 16, but did not receive an immediate response.

In a statement to PEOPLE, White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said: “Those emails prove literally nothing. Democrats and the mainstream media are desperately trying to use this hoax as a distraction to talk about anything other than the President’s many wins, including the Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight. We won’t be distracted, and the entire Administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including cutting the Biden-era price hikes.”