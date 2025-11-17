Shuter: Scooter King William will silently allow the Sussexes to ‘evaporate’

For months, I’ve rolled my eyes at Rob Shuter’s exclusives about the British royals, and even moreso about his exclusives regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I didn’t realize that Shuter actually worked for a minor royal at one point – he apparently did some PR for Princess Michael of Kent, the racist witch who has been causing controversy for the Windsors for decades. The only reason why Princess Michael hasn’t been unroyaled is because she’s such a minor figure, and she’s used as a convenient distraction at times. “Doing PR for Princess Michael” is not the highlight of anyone’s CV, I’m just saying. Well, Shuter has a novel coming out (It Started With a Whisper), and he wrote a very strange essay in the Hollywood Reporter, all about how the Windsor machinery operates. He writes at length about the Andrew Mountbatten Windsor fiasco, then uses that situation to claim that the same thing will happen to Prince Harry.
The British monarchy… is clinical. It is historical. It is utterly without sentiment. When you embarrass the Crown, the Palace doesn’t argue. It doesn’t plead. It erases. The recent removal of Prince Andrew’s princely styling was not an impulsive reaction to scandal. It was textbook Windsor: frictionless, silent, irreversible. For years, his controversies were tolerated—first as discreet murmurs behind gloved hands, then as uneasy conversations in corridors, and eventually as an inescapable topic of diplomatic small talk. The Palace can weather internal storms, but only so long as they do not spill into daylight.
The monarch’s tolerance snapped not when journalists wrote about Andrew, but when protesters shouted “Epstein!” within earshot of the Sovereign. In that instant, the calculus shifted from containment to surgical removal. The monarchy does not panic; it cauterizes.
Now that his styling is gone, Andrew’s future becomes grimly predictable. He will be moved into smaller quarters on the Sandringham Estate, shielded from cameras yet supervised by private secretaries. His security detail will shrink. His travel will require approval. Invitations—once his currency—will evaporate. His world will contract until it is no wider than the gardens he is allowed to wander.
And hovering over everything is money. King Charles will now personally fund a portion of Andrew’s living expenses from his private wealth. That choice is not generosity; it is control. When the monarch pays your rent, arranges your guards, and employs the staff who open your mail, he owns the terms of your existence. Dependency becomes discipline. Every request, complaint, and privilege now travels along a financial leash leading straight back to the King.
This muted beheading should send a chill through Prince Harry’s Montecito living room. For years, Harry has insisted titles do not define him. But there is a profound difference between stepping back on your own terms and feeling the Palace close the gate behind you. Until now, stripping a prince’s styling felt unimaginable. But precedent is monarchy’s sternest tutor. If the Crown can reduce the late Queen’s son to a footnote, what protection does Harry imagine he possesses?
The monarchy is not emotional; it is architectural. Its purpose is to preserve the institution, not its occupants. Harry’s Netflix projects, documentary disclosures, and memoir revelations widened the crack. One more tell-all interview, and the erasure accelerates.
The signals are already visible. He will be omitted from future working rosters. He may attend fewer state events—if he is invited at all. Ceremonial photos will become selective. In official histories, he risks becoming a single line: the prince who moved to California.
Meanwhile, Prince William—now quietly consolidating influence—believes the monarchy’s survival requires meticulous pruning. That worldview leaves little room for a disgruntled duke with production meetings in Hollywood. In the end, Harry may discover that when the Palace grows tired of embarrassment, it does not rage. It simply allows you to evaporate. Your name disappears from speeches, programs, stamps. Textbooks update quietly. A chapter becomes a footnote. A footnote becomes a comma. A comma becomes silence.
Andrew was once described as the Queen’s favorite child. Today, his residence, staff, and protection are granted entirely at the discretion of his brother. He is minimized, resettled, and managed. The most devastating weapon in the royal arsenal is not fury. It is absence. Silence starves relevance; invisibility suffocates status. And the gilded message echoing through Buckingham Palace is unmistakable: You are only royal for as long as the Crown decides. Once confidence is broken, the erasure begins. And when the Royal Family erases you, you do not become a villain. You become a ghost.
[From THR]
The youths call this “glazing,” correct? Shuter is glazing the monarchy and colonial power. Shuter isn’t even correct about how the Andrew situation went down – the monarchy DID panic, the monarchy had to act quickly because they were terrified that their mismanagement of the Andrew situation would lead to much bigger problems and investigations. The monarchy spent years trying and failing to handle the Andrew situation, and when they finally did unroyal Andrew, they could only do so with his permission, in exchange for an extremely generous retirement package. As for the implied threat that this will happen to Harry… it’s really funny. What a threat: the monarchy will no longer talk about the Sussexes or mention them whatsoever!! Wow, so the royal rota WhatsApp will no longer be full of talking points about Harry & Meghan’s activities? You mean William will stop throwing loud weekly tantrums about how much he hates his brother? You mean the Windsors will order the British press to stop obsessing over the Sussexes 24-7?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Bh, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ home in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, eghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bh, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ home in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, eghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 NOVEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190608- Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Cornwall, Charles and Duke of Cambridge, William attend the Trooping the Color Ceremony 2019 at the Horse Guards Parade.
-PICTURED: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
What an absolute blessing for Prince Harry — if he gets his title taken away, he’ll still keep the one that matters: Captain. The entire world respects him for who he is, which is so much more than respecting someone for what they were born into (hear that William?).
Very good point. Harry should be addressed in the future as Captain When the titles are stripped. Interestingly enough Prince Harry is known and respected globally . The threat of stripping titles would look badly for the Windsor/Wales. Prince Harry will continue to be remembered (thought ) of as the better brother and the one who got away.
The safest thing that William can do is to just ignore Harry, stop commenting about him and just leave him alone, half the world will believe that he lost his titles because of the colour of his wife’s skin and the mixed race heirs to the throne. William needs to grow up and shut up about his brother.
I’m so confused. Harry will be off the working roster? He will have fewer state meetings?
They are talking as Harry is still working for the Royal family and his position is in jeopardy.
As opposed to the truth.
Which is that Harry and Meghan left their work in the royal family and now they do philanthropic work world wide, bringing eyes to issues that are being ignored or neglected, running massive events to benefit and help various groups of people, donating their own money to worthwhile causes and creating documentaries for the same purpose. Among a ton of other things. But yeah. Oh noes. Harry won’t be getting things from the Royal work roster anymore. Like he hasn’t for almost 5 years.
They’re trying to rewrite the narrative, convey power and control over the outcome, “he didn’t quit we fired him”
William should pay attention to the part about invisibility suffocating status, we so rarely see him and his princess.
Harry is not in any way absent or erased, he is more active and visible and present than his brother
That first photo you have up.. William, Meghan and Harry.. William’s face .. He looks like Stephen Miller! Similar level of rage and contempt.
I never made the visual Stephen Miller connection, but you’re right.
The thing I always compared Scooter Bulliam to was Klaus Kinski’s Nosferatu. Especially when we get pics of the Incandescent One’s baring his teeth and looking threateningly.
You mean when he’s smiling?
WanK (and Stephen Miller) are proof that hate ages a b!tch…
I suppose by this he means the Palace isn’t tired of embarrassment yet. It would be a relief if William stopped raging and briefing, but the only thing he does silently is not show up for his obligations.
Why are all these royalists/royal commentators and reporters deluded? When Harry gets stripped of his title he will be totally free from the Royal Family. He should look at that as a blessing not a curse.
I hope it backfires on scooter and it is questioned by parliament why scooter needs a title.
Free in what way? They’ll just say they’ll continue reporting on him because he is William’s brother, and then because he is George’s uncle. People need to stop this whole “who cares if they take titles away” because it isn’t about titles and never has been. I wish people would call out the monarchy for their obvious racism and stop playing to their loud racist whistles.
Ha! Actually the one who is disappearing is Baldo. He gets smaller by the day and Harry overshadows him simply by breathing, not to mention Meghan.
This!
William disappears for weeks/months, no one gaf.
Harry or Meghan disappears, like they did during their quiet period, and there were 10k articles per day in the Fail alone.
The contrast: the only time Kate was paid attention to was when they had her in hiding in 2024.
William silent about H&M? Don’t threaten them with a good time!
Umm, huh. Isn’t that how it already is? Shuter says, “He will be omitted from future working rosters. He may attend fewer state events—if he is invited at all.” He isn’t a working royal and hasn’t been one for 7 years so why would be on any working rosters? And no one excepts him to be invited to state events. He doesn’t do state events now either. His dad’s funeral, yes. Maybe William’s coronation. But after that, it wouldn’t be any different than now. He already is the Prince that moved to Montecito. One day, it might just be the man Harry who moved to Montecito with his beloved wife Meghan. And they’ll still be good.
The funeral yes, he will go to that, but I can’t see him going to the coronation, mind you if William really wants to cut back on royalty, he could miss out the coronation, he becomes King the moment his father dies, I get the impression that he can’t wait to get his hands on the power though he won’t want the work that goes with it.
This exactly. I read it and was like “that would be different how?”. He’s been to the Queen’s jubilee, her funeral and Charles coronation in the 5.5 years since he officially departed. And he wasn’t in any official jubilee or coronation photos.
Right, I’m pretty sure from Harry’s perspective the BRF closed the gate when they chose to leak H&M’s location in Canada and remove their security.
Henry. Cousin of richard ii was banished. He did not evaporate he came back and ousted richatd ii from the throne and became henry 4. The writer is not up on royal history. This could backfire on scooter. Putting harry in same category as Andrew is despicable
It just shows the real level of their morality.
William is the very reason the press obsess over Harry. If he didn’t fly into an incandescent rage every time Harry and Meghan stepped out of their house and obsess over their every move, the press would have fewer stories to write. He is fueling the obsession but he doesn’t think we know that.
Andrew is living his same lifestyle regardless of title. He was never turned over to the authorities. Scooter is off the wall.
What a threat: the monarchy will no longer talk about the Sussexes or mention them whatsoever!! – will never happen.
Prince William is obsessed with hurting Meghan and Harry.
When they thwart his plans to hurt them by removing the titles he will spend time trying to convince everyone how hurt and irrelevant they are while he finds other ways to hurt them.
I don’t believe that everyone around him is of the view that these public threats make him look like the statesman he wants to be.
I do believe that there is no one that can get through to him, especially if you want to keep your job …and they won’t to keep their jobs.
This guy doesn’t know jack & is yet another person trying to get a come up on the back of H&M & pretending to be an expert.
im more curious why an entertainment trade publication is even discussing royal titles?
Harry and Meghan are more interesting than William and Kate. They have actual talent, charisma and intellect. They are aging better than William and Kate. None of this will change if Harry is no longer a titled Prince. Good lord these people are just ridiculous.
I’ll believe it when I don’t see twenty -eleven hate articles about the Sussexes! I won’t hold my breath on that happening. Until then I assume the hate articles will continue until Peg is crowned the Lazy King.
It’s evil and dangerous for RR, royalists, racists and all Harry and Meghan haters to use such violent words when talking about them. It’s stochastic terrorism.
Yup.
They think they’re gonna strip his title and hide him away? 😂 Harry has established himself.
This is the one thing I pity Andrew for. His human right to independence. He should be able to make choices for himself and it’s a pity he has no life skills or ability to handle his life independently and if that ends up with him in court or jail so be it.
Will and Kate are evaporating as far as work are concerned and once they are King and Queen BM ARE going to ask why we are paying a fortune for little visibility! Remember the you pose we pay invisible contract?
I have a favorite daydream/fantasy that Harry wins a Nobel Peace Prize for his work with injured vets through Invictus. Baldy’s head would EXPLODE. Chucky Boy would move heaven and earth to be invited to the ceremony. Ain’t no fading away for our Harry …
My fantasies are for Harry to be granted the highest class of France’s Legion d’Honneur AND the Nobel Peace Prize, both for his work with Invictus. 🙂 I know Brigitte Macron is very impressed with Invictus. Perhaps she could help make the former happen?
Why is this posted in a Hollywood trade paper?!? What does this have to do with the film industry?
They are attempting to blacken the Sussexes’ names ALL over the US, and especially within the “Hollywood” community, because they feel that it’s the best way to get their lucrative deals and friendships to dry up.
I think Shuter needs to educate himself on a few things. As stated above. Erasure, it’s already happened and failed. Harry is the only brother anyone is talking about. Also “ You are only royal for as long as the Crown decides”. Actually no you only have a Monarchy as long as the people decide. Ask the French. Charles dealt with Andrew because he was heckled by a member of the public. Not a supporter of republic, just a regular person. He acted because the people demanded it. Finally if I had the choice stand behind my angry brother doing the grunt work for the rest of my life or be the Prince who moved to California I know the one I’d choose.
“If the Crown can reduce the late Queen’s son to a footnote, what protection does Harry imagine he possesses?”
He. Is. Diana’s. Son.
Reputationally, that’s all he needs as long as he keeps being the man he is (meaning: He doesn’t squander it like his older brother has).
This article is ridiculous. You can see right through it. Royalists want to “erase” Harry & Meghan because H&M make William and Kate look bad. To say, “The palace doesn’t rage”, C’mon! William doesn’t rage? Isn’t he known for having incandescent rages? I wonder if William could be Bipolar. The history books think his ancestor George III was Bipolar and it is genetic.
LOL, don’t threaten Harry and Meghan with a good time.
Meghan writing 2025 in the sand January 1st has done something because the royalists and haters are having a really hard time coping with the Sussexes year so far. Despite what the naysayers, controversy clowns and pearl clutchers say, it’s been an interesting and overall successful year for them, Some setbacks for sure ( e.g. Sentebale) but they are resilient and persistent. Harry is not reliant upon the crown for security, finances or housing no matter how much William rants and threatens. His goal is for the Sussexes to do nothing and be nowhere so he can look better because he refuses to own his sh*t and put some effort into his actual job and duties.
This is a stupid article.
It is based on the laughable premise that the BRF is responsible for and has some control over Harry and Meghan’s popularity.
They really live in a bubble within a bubble.
Do they think that Meghan’s products sell out because of the BRF?
Scooter King needs to face reality.
THE SMEAR CAMPAIGN FAILED.
HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE NOT SHUNNED, IN FACT THEY ARE POPULAR AND RICH.
THE BRF HAS NO CONTROL OVER THEM OR THEIR SUCCESS.
The BRF needs to focus on regaining some semblance of popularity among the younger people in the UK.
They are delusional or believe that when they repeat a thing it becomes reality.
Wow! Never seen people who cannot read a room like Bullethead Bill, the BRF, and the BM. Your so called influence on the global stage pales in comparison to H&M’s. And even at home in the UK – in your own neck of the woods – your support is dwindling fast. You still believe becoming king will make you popular, will make you loved by the people. Why? It hasn’t worked for your dad or his wife.
Harry and Meghan are supported by a huge swath of people with the type of influence and power you can only dream of having. I know I’d rather have a titan like Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix (a company worth a half trillion dollars) as a silent partner and backing my every move than a king/heir who indiscriminately fleeces money and property from his own subjects. So take your titles back – take them now. It will work no hardship on Harry or Meghan. Hide and watch!
I do wonder what they mean by “evaporate.” Do they mean how Charles had William’s mother evaporate by taking her out of this world and off the planet? I do believe Wilbur is murderously inclined, like his father. But Bill’s ill will is off the charts. He’d be the first suspect because his rabid hatred has been festering for years.
“Silent”??
LOL
Is this man psychotic? Does he truly think that they can do to Harry what they’ve done to poor, dumb, arrogant, reckless Andrew? Harry is, by all accounts, a centimillionaire, whose profile, clout, and wealth is only growing (I’m no fan of the ultrarich, but them’s the facts). The Sussexes’ “brand” is arguably already bigger than the BRF’s (whose brand is shrinking)—and it, too, is growing. How is the BRF going to be able to erase Harry? The BRF is not the ultimate gatekeepers of what constitutes “history“ – not even royal history, not even British royal history.
The major difference is that everybody wants Andrew to disappear. The only people he should be allowed to see are investigators and prosecutors from this point forward. Total social ostracization is absolutely the bare minimum for that POS.
But in Prince Harry’s case, there’s only one person on the whole of planet Earth who really wants Harry erased, and that’s just never going to happen for William. He’ll be no more successful in that wicked endeavor than his father and Camilla were in erasing Princess Diana.
Stories like this are larger than life and as such take on a life of their own. Which is why I pray everyday for Harry, Meghan, and their children.
Harry will never be forgotten or erased during William’s s lifetime no matter what he tries.
It is disgusting to see the insinuations and images these scribblers play with. It is completely irrelevant what someone really thinks, says or does. This greedy desire of the press to play with death and destruction is a disgrace to this country. Even if this shameful monarchy is indeed working towards extermination, isn’t it the press’s job to denounce such methods, rather than lumping a suspected criminal and an honourable prince together with drooling enthusiasm? When will this country finally say no to these shameful things? If the citizens don’t do it, it seems that no one will.