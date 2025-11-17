Prince William & Kate will attend the 2025 Royal Variety show on Wednesday

The Princess of Wales only had one event last week, during the actual “work week.” The poor keen sausage was exhausted from attending two events over the weekend – the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday. She visited the National Memorial Arboretum on Armistice Day (last Tuesday) and that was that. Of course, we also “saw” Kate in her Autumn video in her “Mother Nature” series over the weekend. That counts as work for Kate as well, for some reason. Well, good news – Kate will work at least one day this week. She and Prince William will attend the Royal Variety show on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set for a date night. The Prince and Princess of Wales will don their best outfits as they attend an annual glitzy pre-holiday show on Wednesday Nov. 19.

The couple, both 43, will get in the mood for the holiday when they are the guests of honor at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, which is being held at the Royal Albert Hall, a short drive from their London home, Kensington Palace.

The show benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those who have worked professionally in the entertainment world. Since 2024, particular attention has been given by the charity to those who are in need of help due to mental health challenges — an area that is close to the hearts of both Kate and William.

The evening will be hosted by British comedian Jason Manford and is set to include a flavor of some of the current top-level shows onstage in the West End. The royal couple will be hoping they aren’t the subject of some of the jokes — as they have been in the past.

In 2023, the Royal Variety show was one of Kate’s last public appearances before her months-long disappearance. I hope we’re not getting a repeat of that. But it’s interesting as well that they’re back to letting Kate go outside in the evenings. For well over a year, it felt like Kate was banned from evening events or any event where she might wear a tiara or a gown. But they’re back to allowing her to attend state dinners and the like. I’m curious to see if she attends the diplomatic reception as well – she skipped it last year, and there was a curious silence around her absence. William and Kate also skipped the BAFTAs this year (another evening event) and the V-J Day commemoration event over the summer.

Meanwhile, the BBC apologized for calling her “Kate Middleton” on air during a Remembrance event. There were apparently complaints from royalists that anchors still use Kate’s maiden name, and that no one refers to her as “Catherine” either. Honestly, it’s an SEO thing, it’s not about respect or disrespect.

And finally, Kate’s Autumn video has not gone over well.

8 Responses to “Prince William & Kate will attend the 2025 Royal Variety show on Wednesday”

  1. Kittenmom says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Royal Variety show? I’ve never heard of it. I would pay to see WanK perform a skit at the variety show, lol. Would be a good time for them to pull out those infamous jazz hands and too big smiles.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Well of course she can show up if it means getting dressed up and being entertained. Win win. I’m sure this will count as “work”.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Will keen grab at scooters rear end again. And she will have those wigs on.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:53 am

    “Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set for a date night. The Prince and Princess of Wales will don their best outfits as they attend an annual glitzy pre-holiday show on Wednesday Nov. 19.”

    SEE. The REAL royals go to glitzy, glamorous parties like Meghan Harry do!!!

    So desperate and thirsty to have a couple that does, well…anything.

    On another note: I don’t know how Keen can stand even looking at that man. I know she’s desperate and lonely but he just gets uglier and uglier and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near him even for public appearances.

    Reply
  5. Sun says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:56 am

    YIKES, there’s only 2 years between these pics?!?! They look haggard.

    Reply
  6. Goldenmom says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:59 am

    And he called it, it is utter crap. Interesting how the host then went on to chastise him and diminish his opinion because she had ‘battled cancer’. Nauseating.

    Kept hoping he would go on to ask, did she really battle anything (other than her own inability to wear a wig of any kind)?

    So close

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    November 17, 2025 at 9:13 am

    I seem to recall that the royals switch up who attends this show each year, this year fell to WandK, who I’m sure desperately tried to get out of going.

    Reply

