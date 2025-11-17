Prince William & Kate will attend the 2025 Royal Variety show on Wednesday

The Princess of Wales only had one event last week, during the actual “work week.” The poor keen sausage was exhausted from attending two events over the weekend – the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday. She visited the National Memorial Arboretum on Armistice Day (last Tuesday) and that was that. Of course, we also “saw” Kate in her Autumn video in her “Mother Nature” series over the weekend. That counts as work for Kate as well, for some reason. Well, good news – Kate will work at least one day this week. She and Prince William will attend the Royal Variety show on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set for a date night. The Prince and Princess of Wales will don their best outfits as they attend an annual glitzy pre-holiday show on Wednesday Nov. 19. The couple, both 43, will get in the mood for the holiday when they are the guests of honor at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, which is being held at the Royal Albert Hall, a short drive from their London home, Kensington Palace. The show benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those who have worked professionally in the entertainment world. Since 2024, particular attention has been given by the charity to those who are in need of help due to mental health challenges — an area that is close to the hearts of both Kate and William. The evening will be hosted by British comedian Jason Manford and is set to include a flavor of some of the current top-level shows onstage in the West End. The royal couple will be hoping they aren’t the subject of some of the jokes — as they have been in the past.

In 2023, the Royal Variety show was one of Kate’s last public appearances before her months-long disappearance. I hope we’re not getting a repeat of that. But it’s interesting as well that they’re back to letting Kate go outside in the evenings. For well over a year, it felt like Kate was banned from evening events or any event where she might wear a tiara or a gown. But they’re back to allowing her to attend state dinners and the like. I’m curious to see if she attends the diplomatic reception as well – she skipped it last year, and there was a curious silence around her absence. William and Kate also skipped the BAFTAs this year (another evening event) and the V-J Day commemoration event over the summer.

Meanwhile, the BBC apologized for calling her “Kate Middleton” on air during a Remembrance event. There were apparently complaints from royalists that anchors still use Kate’s maiden name, and that no one refers to her as “Catherine” either. Honestly, it’s an SEO thing, it’s not about respect or disrespect.

And finally, Kate’s Autumn video has not gone over well.

