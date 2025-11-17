Tina Brown: Prince Harry should ‘find a way to come back to England’

Tina Brown agreed to the New York Times’ feature “The Interview,” which is (you guessed it) just an in-depth interview with someone famous or noteworthy. Tina still has a lot of fans and friends in the media world, even if her last book (The Palace Papers) read like she outsourced much of it to royalist interns. Her Substack, Fresh Hell, makes news when she writes about the British royals (and never about anything else), and she also contributes to the NY Times as a columnist occasionally. By now, I think most Sussex fans understand that Tina is a huge hater, but what’s interesting is when she occasionally tells the truth or spills some genuine tea. Every so often, she admits that, actually, the monarchy needs Prince Harry, and that Harry has more charisma than his brother. But she just brackets those truths with a mountain of ragebait bullsh-t. Speaking of, she spoke about the Sussexes and the left-behinds in this interview. Some highlights:
Whether Harry & Meghan have “anything to offer” the world anymore: “It’s very sad what’s happened to them. I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has, and unfortunately Harry is not the brightest bulb, either. He thought that Meghan would be his guide in the big wide world beyond Buckingham Palace, and it turns out that Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another. And now they’re pariahs everywhere, it seems, which is a very difficult situation for them because America was supposed to be the place that paid the bills.”
Harry should go back to England: “What is sad is that Harry’s very good at being a prince. He’s charming, he’s upbeat, he’s attractive, he makes people happy when he walks into a room, he’s very good with young people. You could send him around the world and he’s always going to be welcomed and appealing. And I think he has realized too late that he was born to be a prince. And now he’s essentially just some guy doing P.R. gigs while Meghan tries out her latest cooking idea or whatever. It looks more and more as if Harry’s best decision would be to find a way to come back to England. I’d like to see a way for him to make amends with his family, but it gets harder and harder as the years go by. I think that William is going to be the decider of that, and I think William has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied.
The most odious person in the media right now: “Oh, God, so many. I’m so disappointed in Jeff Bezos. I saw him as a big savior of The Washington Post, and it seems like he’s just totally flipped. Tucker Carlson really mystifies me. He worked for me at Talk Magazine.
QEII enabled Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: “The fact is that she has quite a lot to answer for with Andrew, is the truth. Because the Queen enabled Andrew in a really terrible way. He was her favorite. She protected him and mummy was his only client, essentially. She was the one who protected him so, unfortunately, it made him worse…he Queen was there for 70 years, right? The hagiography around the Queen is intense, you know? I mean, you’re not allowed to ever criticize the queen.”
Scooter King is dying to clean house: “I think he’s just dying to clean house, actually. Some of the palaces probably have to be turned over to the public. I mean, how much over housing do you need in that family?”
Even though they don’t care for each other, it feels like Tina Brown and Graydon Carter are reading from the same talking points about the Sussexes, and they’re both equally furious that they can’t set the narratives about Harry and Meghan. Tina is especially desperate to portray H&M as unsuccessful, broke, careening from one career to the next, and in desperate need of royal management. I always have to sort of step back and ask myself: is this really how other people see the Sussexes? Because from where I sit, it feels like they’ve got a lot of people rooting for them, they have powerful friends and allies and they’ve done a good job at figuring out their post-UK lives. Has it been all sunshine & roses? Of course not, but Brown’s continuous rants about how they’re doing everything wrong just sound so… out of touch? Delusional, even.
As for what she says about QEII… lmao. I mean, she’s right, but what she’s saying is also beneficial to King Charles, who has been trying to blame his mother for Andrew for years. Charles acts as if he didn’t spend the first three years of HIS reign trying to help Andrew and cover up his crimes.
Poor bitter old Tina would LOVE to fail like she claims the Sussexes are failing.
Have any of her books sold even half the amount Spare did?
Shut up and go away Tina . Who do you think you are fooling . Piers Morgan is another revolting racist . What has Meghan ever done to justify this venom.
Meghan was too pretty, too hard working, too good at the job, better than the future Queen and has the wrong colour mother, for the RF.
Note to Tina harry is with his family. Meghan and the children. And he’s not going back. Tina s ideals the keens made many mistakes and are lazy as all get out. Scoots is petulant and angry. Tina was critical of Diana. She needs to retire now
Maybe scoots will give her a medal for trashing harry and meghan.
She absolutely hates that Harry is needed back in England. Absolutely hates that fact! Well Tina here’s another fact: you and a whole slew of other unhinged assholes did your absolute best to help his family run them out of town!!! Now the regrets are starting to come to light now that you see he was doing the work and his lazy brother and wife were not!! Harry has moved on and he isn’t coming back!!
It would kill Tina to say anything nice about Meghan!!! She decided at some point Meghan was the villain of the story and that’s it. As regards Harry it’s always backhanded compliments. He’s charismatic, people love him, etc., but he’s not the brightest bulb? Really Tina? From where I’m sitting … Harry got himself and his wife out of dodge before the ship started to sink …. He’s living the life that he wants and making his own decisions about his life and his children — I think he’s the smartest of them all.
There is no doubt that Harry is the smartest one in that family. Just listening to Harry speak you can tell how intelligent he is. William isn’t and you can tell by how he speaks. They all are desperate to have Harry back for a reason….William will be a dumb, lazy and evil king and they all know it.
I truly believe that Tina’s anger towards Meghan stems from rejection. Her leaving wasn’t supposed to the narrative that Tina set for her. Tina was supposed to be dining out on her regular views on Meghan being part of the Royal Family. That’s not happening and like many other British journalists she misses Harry and wants him return to the UK. But they know that he will never will as long as he’s married to Meghan.
Because the Monarchy is falling fast. Earthshot Brazil was a joke, Kate is being ridiculed for her silly autumn video and Andrew is… well, Andrew. She calls Harry dumb but implies hes vital to the Monarchy. Go figure.
So Harry and Meghan who have a contract with Netflix were at an A list party last week, are friends with Oprah, Tyler Perry and Serena Willing and were invited to a Dodger’s Game by the owner are pariahs? Would a pariah’s products be on Oprah’s favourite things list or be doing a cameo in a Hollywood movie? Tina Brown is a sad bitter old woman. She makes it sound like Meghan is destitute living under a bridge instead of in a mansion with her loving husband and kids!
Yesh, in Tina’s deranged world Meghan and Harry are such pariahs, they make Andrew Windsor look like Mr Popular!
Gosh, everyone hates Harry and Meghan (especially Meghan) so much they just had to be invited to a birthday party where other A listers and power players were. They’re pariahs in the USA, absolutely, which is why Meghan filming a cameo in a movie was such a “get.”
Tina is one of those haters that I can see sitting anxiously on her hard couch, a bottle of As Ever wine in one hand, raspberry spread in the other hand, as she watches the As Ever Holiday special rapturously
It’s just the same deliberately stupid lies over and over, and it’s beyond tiresome. They only people who want Harry back in the UK are the tabloids and that’s only so they can write more stupid stories.
“…he’s essentially just some guy doing P.R. gigs”
Someone please explain to me how this isn’t EXACTLY what the BRF does. They’re basically really expensive taxpayer-funded mascots, FFS. A lot of them even have the oversized/deformed heads.
Tina is such a bitter hateful racist b. She is always advocating for Harry to leave his wife and children and go be wank work horse. What kind of soulless monster expects a man to leave his wife and children. She is deplorable. As for Meghan, I think her business seems to be doing just fine. So no Tina , Meghan doesn’t need the left behinds and their advice and she definitely doesn’t need you or yours
William couldn’t cope with the truth about himself and Kate, and he will never forgive Harry for sticking up for his wife and baby rather than William. The mixed race children in the succession don’t help and neither does Meghan showing up Kate’s laziness. Look at William now, complaining about being upstaged by his brother all the time, William knows that Harry is better at the job than himself.
Agree with every post thus far. Tina Brown’s best years are behind her and all the wishing, hoping and dreaming will not cause Harry to leave his created family. He is a devoted husband and father and has chosen the life he wants for himself and his wife and kids. And will do everything in his power to see that they are loved and protected. Harry remembers well what happened to his mom and will not allow that to happen to his wife and kids. His birth family made choices they are regretting but the regret is theirs to own and not a burden for Harry to carry and he is where he belongs and wants to be. The many successes the Sussexes have experienced they have had to fight for and they have won many of those battles. I applaud them and stay in awe of how they continuously move forth with an entire country nipping at their heels.
The implosion of his birth family is because they chose to run off the very folks who could have bought them into the 21st century with aplomb. All the noise about Prince Harry intelligence is just noise.
Sooo, yeah, I don’t think the Sussexes are pariahs. Or complete failures. It’s this kind of over-egging that makes this seem like a lot of myth-making and propaganda. Is it alway smooth sailing? No but calling them pariahs is simply not true. TB would like that to be the case bc she wants Harry to go back. She doesn’t say it but it always feels like she wants him to go back without Meghan. TB always comes across as a huge Charles sympathizer.
The issue is that NOBODY thinks the Sussexes are pariahs and failures. If this were true, the press wouldn’t be clamoring for Harry to come back, they wouldn’t be obsessed with Meghan’s every appearance and counting up the cost of her every wardrobe choice. They wouldn’t be following Harry’s trips and ignoring William’s. There wouldn’t be constant panicked briefings from BP and KP. There wouldn’t be daily articles that say, essentially, “Look at how beautiful and successful are H&M; isn’t it disgusting and terrible?”
The real pariahs and failures in the Royal story are Andrew and Sarah.
So Tina is not mentioning her hero scooter who avoided a major event and sent his 12 year old son to substitute. Tina i think scooter is the dim one.
Give it up Tina Brownnose. You have been trying along with the other media demons to ruin the Sussexes for six years and it hasn’t worked. Girl, aren’t you tired yet? Harry is not going to leave his wife to come and rescue Chuck and Peg. They wanted the Sussexes gone and made it difficult for them to come back, so guess what? They got what they wanted and now it’s all falling apart. Chuck and Peg are the ones who made “terrible professional (and personal) decisions” Tina, not Meghan. And that’s what is killing you all.
I just feel so angry on their behalf sometimes. They tried to be so clear that they left because meghan felt suicidal. It wasn’t because they wanted to make money etc. They had to to pay for security and while not everything worked out, that is a normal thing – hollywood is full of movies that don’t work or companies that close down and then restart. It’s also crazy that she still has in her head this idea that harry is tired or annoyed with meghan – I suppose because she is?
whatever – it just makes me want to buy more candles.
Well, they’ve had failures which is the norm. But as a royal, those failures would’ve been glossed over by a press that would’ve papered over the cracks. If a huge deal or success is around the corner then the narrative shifts that easily.
So in her opinion, Harry is stupid and dumb but he should return to England. Why do they want Harry to return? To return to the the label they created for him so that William can be seen as a smart leader.
It is abundantly clear on an international level that Harry is neither stupid nor dumb. It is also abundantly clear that neither William nor Kate are up to the task ahead of them. Therein lies the problem for the monarchists. The bell is tolling for the monarchy.
One last point, these people keep pointing out that William will never forgive Harry and that he is constantly in a rage against Harry. Not to be an alarmist, but Harry should be nowhere near William. William’s insecurity, coupled with entitlement and rage is extremely dangerous. It is frightening.
Let me fix this for you, Tina. “The King Should Ensure That Harry Can Safely Visit England.” There you go.
I agree. I would also add Meghan and the children visiting safely. And a UK secure home provided.
If the press want Harry back they are going about it in a strange way. They could start by being nice to Harry and especially to Meghan, Tell the people about the many lies they have told about them and remind them that Meghan was a philanthropist before she met Harry. Tell the people that the bullying accusations were an objection to taking orders from a brown person when brown people at BP were only allowed to work in menial positions.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/02/buckingham-palace-banned-ethnic-minorities-from-office-roles-papers-reveal
Tina Brown isn’t just a hater, she’s a racist. And her tiny brain she cannot fathom why a white man who comes from means and royalty would want to build a life with a Black woman. Meghan is the epitome of beauty & brains, she has style AND substance but all white people like the Tina Brown’s & Graydon Carter’s of the world see is black and for those people to be Black is to be less than. They won’t ever admit to it because it’s uncouth and uneducated to think that way.
Fuck Tina and her ugly eyebrows. Harry’s not going back to that island and is in love with his wife and their life in California. Let her make her money on Meghan’s crumbs because that’s all she’s got.