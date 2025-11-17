Royalist: The Sussexes lied about ‘consent forms’ at Kris Jenner’s b-day party

Has the dust finally settled on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party two Saturdays ago? Every single day since the party, there was a new controversy, a new exclusive report on what really happened, a new contradiction on why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posted-then-deleted photos of the Sussexes at the party. I still don’t know exactly what happened and I kind of wonder if we’ll eventually get Kim and Kris’s version of events.
This is how it stands now: Harry and Meghan seemingly had no problem being photographed by paparazzi as they entered and exited the party, which was held at Jeff Bezos’ LA mansion. They weren’t hiding, they weren’t mad at the paps, they just walked in and out. Inside the event, they posed for photos with the official party photographers, and those photos were posted on Kim and Kris’s Instagram accounts. Then, hours later, the photos of Harry and Meghan were removed. At first, the story was “oh, Harry and Meghan checked ‘no’ on the consent forms.” Then the Kardashians (?) pushed back and said there were no consent forms. And sources now say that Harry & Meghan did request that the K-Js remove the photos. Tom Sykes called all of this Harry & Meghan’s “week from hell.” A bit melodramatic, but sure.
[After the Kardashian-Jenners deleted the Sussex photos], briefings from the Sussex camp began wafting into journalists’ inboxes. The couple, it was said, had been presented with consent forms before the party and had ticked the “no social media” box. The implication was that someone on Kim and Kris’s social team had made a mistake posting the images, and had now simply honored their clearly stated wishes and removed them.
The Sussexes’ shambolic operation had underestimated how ruthlessly efficient the Kardashians’ one is. Reps for the family flatly told anyone who asked that no such forms existed. There were no consent forms, they said. None. Why the rapid rebuttal? Because their team understands that when people lie about teeny-tiny things, the mind naturally wanders to what they might do when the stakes are higher.
When reporters went back to the Sussex camp to clarify how this squared with the previous narrative, the shutters came down. The talkative sources abruptly stopped talking. There would be no further comment on this ridiculous little flap.
On one level, it was all delightfully trivial. On another, as the week rolled on, it began to look like the purest distillation yet of the Sussex problem: a couple who have made “truth” their brand appearing to bend reality over something as petty as party optics.Because whatever did or did not happen with paperwork, one fact is beyond dispute: Harry and Meghan asked for the pictures to be taken down.
The interesting question is why their camp then felt compelled to erect such a brittle justification, one that could be knocked down in a single phone call to a Kardashian publicist. Why not just say nothing? Why produce a story that could be disproved?
So why take the pictures down? A former colleague at the Invictus Games told me that Harry was right to fear the downside, saying that being seen to “hobnob with the Kardashians” in Remembrance week was dangerous for his position at the charity, which, some say, is under threat.
This raises the fascinating possibility that Harry—who told us just last week that social media was run by evil men trying to steal our children’s minds—was also told they had ticked “no” on consent forms to get him to go to a party attended by Mark Zuckerberg.
By the end of the working week, with the Kardashians having effectively accused them of fabricating stories, the Sussexes’ relationship with the truth was under fresh scrutiny. The phantom consent form neatly plugged into existing doubts: the Oprah claim that they were secretly married three days before their Windsor wedding, later refuted by the Archbishop of Canterbury; the late queen’s coldly devastating response to their racism allegations— “recollections may vary.”
“The Oprah claim that they were secretly married three days before their Windsor wedding…” While Meghan did use the word “married,” she clearly described the fact that she and Harry recited their vows to each other days before the actual wedding. Anyone who actually watched the Oprah interview understood what she meant. That incident is an example not of “Sussex lies,” but of how people climb up Meghan’s ass and put words into her mouth constantly over anything and nothing. Now, all that being said, I do wonder if this party-photo situation was poorly handled on the Sussexes’ end. It was all so unnecessary, and such an unforced error if they did ask for the photo removals. That being said, it’s also being blown up by royalist crisis actors – if not the removed photos, it would have been something else, obviously.
There are more important things than this ridiculous photos/no photos crap from the British gutter press et al! I still want to know why some children are not allowed to use Windsor Park but others are brought in for a stupid “mother nature “ video for autumn. Go look into that bit of nasty business….oh that’s right the photo gate is to cover for the video gate at Windsor Park
It wasn’t handled poorly because literally no one else cares about this but the British media. This is not an ongoing story elsewhere even in soft American media like Elle, and Cosmo. And you know The Cut likes to snark about Harry and Meghan and they don’t even care.
The BM needs something that isn’t Andrew, that isn’t William being smacked in the face with his unpopularity after Earthshot and this is it. If the photos would have stayed up they would have just written articles analyzing facial expressions and body language, and rifling through any comment, post or photo of the KJ clan in the last 20 years link them to the BRF instead.
They tried to manufacture stuff about a veteran doing stuff around veterans day, that didn’t stick. Then they tried to manufacture outrage about an actress potentially acting? That didn’t stick. Now they’re trying to manufacture outrage about two people attending a party and photos being taken off of Instagram, when other photos still exist of them at the party. No one cares. Tom Sykes is trying to stay relevant now that he’s out of the group chat.
100% agree with @Dee(2) says. In addition they are angry the Sussexes are welcomed into elite circles something they claimed was not happening. All of this nonsense is to make it more difficult for the Sussexes to be invited again. However, they forget that Oprah, Tyler Perry and many others respect and love the Sussexes and will make sure doors remain open for them and to them. They have been there before.
The only shambolic behavior is of Sykes. That man needs a therapist and a sedative because he is unwell.
I for one never read any statement where Harry and Meghan team spoke person , said that they signed any form or did not sign any form. I heard sources say this to people. I find it hard to believe that they would invent a form knowing so many other celebrities could be asked the same question about the form and some of these people would say . So, I think until I hear from Harry and Meghan spoke person or them or the Kardashian’s, Tom can go f himself with his made up outrage. He did not speak to any invictus people, he and wily have a wet dream to take invictus from harry because it’s a success and everything willy tries to do fails massively. Wank is big mad and jealous that invicutus is so successful and people love Harry and wank even though he will be king . No one GAf. And Tom . So desperate for willy attention and approval, is out here doing willy dirty work for him .
I haven’t seen a statement from Harry and Meghan. It’s all been “Royal sources”. It’s annoying that the media keeps quoting anonymous sources as coming directly from them. Frankly it’s such a non-story.
Wasn’t it Tom Sykes who first came up with this explanation? Who gave him that story? If Harry and Meghan didn’t want to be seen at the party they shouldn’t have gone in the first place. The sources close to them need to stop talking because they’re just mudding the water.
If the final outcome of this silliness is to end the Sussexes’ friendship with the Kardashian clan, “the week from hell” will have been worth it.
this is all so ridiculous. first, we don’t know for sure that the supposed sources in the beginning were actually from meghan harry about the consent forms thing. and it just feels so awful – the whole intention behind this is to isolate harry and meghan and make being their friend an awful experience because it comes with all this drama. my only hope is that most people see through it and ignore it as noise.
It’s being friends with the Jenner-Kardashians which causes drama. H&M are the ones who should be pissed.
They said their vows privately at rehearsal I doubt they thought they were legally married. The wedding ceremony involved signing of documents to legalize the wedding. And a public ceremony I think the archbishop should have kept quiet not a good look for an archbishop. Like he was stirring up trouble.
Meghan felt that the one with the Archbishop felt like her real commitment to Harry rather than the big show a couple of days later, (Not in those words exactly) but that was how I understood it, my DIL wanted to do something similar, so they got married in a register office to make it official and then had another wedding performed by a friend who wasn’t registered to perform weddings legally but which was done in front of all the family. The register office was only big enough to take about 20 people, and she comes from a large family. Meghan made her commitment at the rehearsal and my DIL made it at the unofficial wedding.
They did not claim to be married
In fact bishop curry said at The end of the sermon said now let’s get this couple married. Meghan and harry said saying the v o w s privately was a moving experience for them they never said it was official.
This campaign to pose the Sussexes as liars, a few weeks before the DF suit, is obvious and pathetic. The other big lie this week is about Harry not informing the palace about his visit in Toronto. There will be more later on this week. It’s non stop and, as much as I can understand the Sussexes’s POV, I’m quite fed up with them doing nothing about this.
They are best not to comment because these are silly non stories that most people aren’t paying attention to. If they comment on the record the stories will appear in the wider media. Currently these are just gossip stories from anonymous sources!
Anonymous because they dare not put their name to it in case they get sued.
How could there not be consent forms regarding where and how and if photos from a party with so many A-listers can be released??!! That just makes sense.
So who to believe, the Kardashians publicity man or the Sussexes, how petty is this story, who cares. Only the gutter press.
It’s been over 2 weeks. I’m sure those who were absolutely outraged by this and went ahead with burning all their As Ever items in a display to “disown” H&M, have also completely moved on.
Give it a break Sykes. Everyone’s who wanted to be outraged by this already has and moved on. You should to.
@pumpkin, are you joking about the people being outraged that they burned their as ever Items. I think you are being funny because there is no way some people could be so crazy as to get rid of things they bought from as ever because Meghan and Harry went to kris party . I mean they already paid for these items. So the only person they would be hurting is them so. Because they would not only be out of the money they spent. But also now have nothing to show for it . . Then again , people and their dumbness never cease to amaze me .
It was not a week from hell because nobody cares. Only people in the royal bubble and few celebrity gossip fans are even aware of this story. I feel certain royalists have been trying to make it a thing but people who aren’t royal watchers don’t understand it because it’s just a variety of stories from anonymous sources! My British mother, for instance, has not heard a single thing about this story, royal news didn’t break through here at all last week because so much else was going on. Tom Sykes is just trying to get attention. He’s an extremely weird individual, and no Harry’s position at Invictus is not under threat from him going to a party on 8th November which is just a normal day! Outside of the Daily Mail in the uk this story is not a thing! People are focused on the Epstein files and issues with the Labour government.
Yeah, I don’t understand how Harry’s position at IG is under threat? That doesn’t make any sense.
Why do they keep harping on “how dare Harry not spend the entire month of November locked in a dark room draped in mourning crepe and listening to funeral music on repeat!”? Literally NOBODY cared about that. It’s hard to accuse an actual veteran of flippancy over Remembrance, especially when he had made a special trip to pay his respects and meet with veterans earlier that week. Why didn’t they instead latch onto the things about the party that had genuinely left even some Sussex supporters feeling disappointed in them? Is it because the RR already received their talking points and didn’t want to deviate from the script? This just feels like further proof that they come up with these asinine narratives far in advance, and deploy them regardless of what Harry and Meghan actually do.
Tom Sucks can fcku himself. We already know that other people’s pictures were removed too and the KarJenners are in charge of their own social media, not the Sussexes or anyone else. The “truth” is we don’t know why Kim and Kris’ staff took the pictures down because we’ve heard a million different versions. But I think the onus is on the KarJenners because they manage their IG, not Harry and Meghan.
Kris Jenner has emerged unscathed and Kim has moved on to her latest bar exam drama. H&M have got to get a better handle on the pr game because there’s no reason why this is still being talked about.
I’ve been saying this for a week now and people got mad at me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Don’t kill the messenger!
Who is still talking about this? I only hear about it here! This is a silly gossip story that doesn’t even make sense!
The derangers talk about the sussexes and still go back to accusations they made about them early on. To this day. It does not matter to them.
@Ohn, are you serious? Where have you been the last six years? Have you not seen poppy-gate, hat-gate and whatever other faux controversy the media cooks up? The Sussexes don’t create these fires, but they have to run around putting them out? Well, I’m sure the Britrags would love that wouldn’t they? Actually, I think the Sussexes are following the UK mantra, “Keep calm and carry on.”
Sykes has been penning increasingly aggressive and belittling articles about Harry and Meghan on his Substack, with his vitriol 80% aimed at Meghan. He’s wedded to a narrative that everything she does is always wrong, calling any decision a PR failure or making chaotic business decisions; any attempt to try and hide his utter loathing has been abandoned completely. Obviously, he’s always been firmly in William’s camp yet he’s becoming almost hysterical recently.
Actually, he sounds a lot like Tina Brown. Maybe they are the same person, lol.
Until Kris, or Meghan and Harry come out publicly, or release a statement as to what happened, I will not believe gossip from sources.
In real news – Meghan’s raspberry spread has sold out.
I assume they didn’t want it out there they were partying with some people who many Americans recently marched against like Bezos. That said, this whole thing again is messy and should have been handled better.
Skyes needs to let it go on stuff that happened like 8 years ago at this point.
The keens are cozy with Trump who is protested frequently like no more kings. Keen was enraptured with him.
Earthshot’s press coverage was nonexistent? Kate’s Autumn naycha thing is ridiculed? The Waleses moved into their umpteenth forever home after kicking schoolchildren out of their nature center? Will demoting Andrew satisfy the public? Will there will be more awful dirt about Andrew in the next Epstein files release? What about the growing desire to investigate Andrew and even the royals’ finances???
Quick! Wheel out Tom Sykes with ragebait about the Sussexes!
Kris and Meghan are laughing their heads off about this nonsense. These people are multi-millionaires some even billionaires do you people honestly think they care a f-ck about this. This is gossip to these people and any gossip about them keep them in the headlines. People need to get use to the fact that Meghan and Harry know a lot of different people and they never said they were going for sainthood. They both seem to like having a good time and no they will absolutely not hide away to appease people that don’t care about them anyway. Just imagine people telling grown ass adults how to live their lives. They don’t get money from the Crown and are not obligated to adhere to any royal family rules about how to live their lives.
This seems to be a “wag the dog” situation, which begs the question, what’s going on across the pond that the royals and their stenographers trying to keep very quiet?
Exactly @Harla… there’s a cover up going on while we are all being directed to look at these photos, or not look as they were taken down. We are being manipulated here. Kris Jenner probably put everything online and then deleted some as the file ended up being too big? But in the UK the likes of Sykes etc are probably furious that Meghan didn’t wear the red dress so he could go on and on about it again. But still… what are they REALLY trying to hide?