  November 17, 2025

  By Kaiser
The Running Man opened with $17 million at the box office, coming in second to Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. It only made $28 million global, which means it’s a huge flop. If you ask me, Glen Powell has not proven that he can open a film or be a leading man, but y’all aren’t ready for that conversation! [Pajiba]
40 Responses to ““‘The Running Man’ bombed at the weekend box office” links”

  1. JEM says:
    November 17, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    I haven’t been a huge fan of Glen Powell,
    but he was GREAT on SNL this weekend.

    Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    November 17, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Glen Powell is the male Sydney Sweeney – they keep trying to make fetch happen. And no one is buying.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    November 17, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    His PR leaning HARD into the “next Tom Cruise” narrative, isn’t helping.😕😕

    Reply
  4. FYI says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    What IS it about him that is so … not it? The small eyes? The smirk? (He always seems like he’s smirking.) Maybe it’s what his ex-girlfriend said about him drumming up PR at the expense of their *actual* relationship. I dunno … the vibe is just off. Maybe he seems desperate?

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      November 17, 2025 at 1:55 pm

      All of the above. He looks like an evil Capybara. And has the smile of a serial killer. And personally for me he has the charisma of a piece of cardboard.

      Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 17, 2025 at 5:41 pm

      Yeah that whole promo run with SS really put me off him, followed by the exes’ comments, combined with him being pushed *hard* as being all that and a bag of chips.
      I used to be kind of indifferent, maybe he’ll grow on me. But now I’m like “nah, I’m not feeling it. At all”

      Reply
  5. mightymolly says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    Another Sharknado movie is what the world needs right now. Make it so.

    Reply
  6. wendy says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    so … he was great in Twisters. He was fantastic (with the material) in TG: Maverick – he was actually quite charming in Hidden Figures. He is funny, self deprecating and has a RESCUE dog named Brisket of all things…..

    So realistically he should be on fire — I agree with the above poster that he is the XY Sydney Sweeney and the comparison isn’t helping him.

    Somewhere in the shadows, Joe Alwyn is smirking in his tea.

    Reply
  7. WaterDragon says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:29 pm

    Loved him in Hit Man. Has everyone forgotten that one. He seemed like a star to me.

    Reply
    • Calliope says:
      November 17, 2025 at 5:24 pm

      I forgot about him in Hidden Figures but he was a very charming John Glenn! I did like him in that.

      I even liked him in Anyone but you! I’m a sucker for Much ado about nothing adaptations but he was delightful. Better than Sweeney (low bar), I thought.

      Are they trying to push him too much? I’ve always liked him in what I’ve seen him in but would I go to a movie for him? Are people cutting back on movies with all the economic uncertainty?

      Reply
      • Teddy says:
        November 17, 2025 at 6:01 pm

        Oh I loved Hidden Figures. That was him as John Glenn? He was great! That’s the vibe he should lean into. Now I’m rooting for him.

    • Auntie Fah says:
      November 17, 2025 at 8:41 pm

      Hit Man was terrible. DNF from me.

      Reply
  8. Tis True, Tis True says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    Glen Powell is à TV star, not a movie star. Lots of people would tune in every week, but would wait for streaming instead of heading out to the theater.

    I’ll go see Running Man, probably later this week. Edgar Wright is a must see theatrical for me. Powell? I generally like him in the movies I see him in, but I’ve never given the man a moment’s thought when I’m not looking directly at him.

    Reply
  9. Kim says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:47 pm

    I first saw Glen Powell in a Richard Linklater movie “Everybody Wants Some” and I thought he was hilarious and charming in that role. Then Hidden Figures (again, thought he was great). There was something about him that just said “star”. He’s been great in a bunch of movies but I think he’s overexposed at the moment and he’s coming off desperate. He needs to take a step away for a bit. Do some low key indie film, take a role that’s not a big budget action flick, something that shows more range than some of his recent movies, and keep a lower profile.

    Reply
  10. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 17, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    This is Glen’s first box office flop. Frankly the original was so good and the remake was unnecessary.

    Elle Fanning IS having a banner year…the opposite of S. Sweeney 🙂‍↔️

    That lady who did an interview with Nick the Nazi is a close friend to Charlie xcx. She’s also still buddies with Matt Healy no?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 17, 2025 at 2:37 pm

      OK, I was wondering about that–this is a remake of the Dustin Hoffman movie? With Laurence Olivier? Yeah, no need to remake that movie with inferior actors & director.

      Reply
      • JB says:
        November 17, 2025 at 3:16 pm

        The Dustin Hoffman movie was Marathon Man. The Running Man IS a remake, but it’s of the 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which is itself based on the novel by Richard Bachman (aka Stephen King)

    • Bqm says:
      November 17, 2025 at 3:30 pm

      This RM is nothing like the original. The original had almost nothing in common with the book whereas this one is much more faithful. I really enjoyed it personally and thought he was great.

      Reply
      • NotTheOne says:
        November 17, 2025 at 6:11 pm

        Maybe faithful in different ways but, from the trailer, they tried to create an action movie out of a social commentary book. The book is eerily predictive and dark but the movie looks like all action, no social commentary.

  11. phlyfiremama says:
    November 17, 2025 at 2:14 pm

    I’ve said it before: I do NOT understand why they keep forcing him down our throats. Zero charisma, there is NOTHING compelling about him, please just let him fade out of sight.

    Reply
  12. Sue says:
    November 17, 2025 at 2:24 pm

    Maybe Glen Powell could star in the next Sharknado movie.

    Reply
  13. jais says:
    November 17, 2025 at 2:47 pm

    I don’t mind Powell. There’s just a lot of actors out there that I’d like to see get a bunch of opportunities as well. I wana keep seeing Lee Pace and Colman Domingo. Imo the movie was just not something people were in the mood to watch…too close to home plus they watered down the ending. Even Tom Cruise had films that didn’t hit. He’ll be fine.

    Reply
  14. Barbara says:
    November 17, 2025 at 2:47 pm

    Elle Fanning is so dang pretty. I love that she embraces her pale skin and keeps her makeup light for the most part.

    Reply
  15. M says:
    November 17, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    He’s like Melba toast – bland and digestible for people with sensitive taste

    Reply
  16. CJ says:
    November 17, 2025 at 3:40 pm

    I saw The Running Man today and really enjoyed it. Much closer to the book source material than the previous version, with a strong social commentary on how large media corporations can twist the truth to influence the public. I was disappointed with the original film as felt it over simplified and missed the mark.

    It’s a shame it’s not doing better at the box office as I genuinely think it’s a really good film, Powell does well in it as the (rightfully) angry everyman, and Colman Domingo is chewing everything up wonderfully as the TV show host. Brolin and Pace also do a great job with their characters.

    The movie is just as timely now as when the book was written, if not more. I wish it had a better opening as I think many people could do with taking in it’s message.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      November 17, 2025 at 5:25 pm

      We saw it last week and really enjoyed it, I’d absolutely recommend it. I found it silly enough to separate from the current dystopian reality with a bunch of good characters and enough pace/changes of scene or tone to keep me interested. Plus Lee Pace and Coleman Domingo are excellent. Josh Brolin is inspired casting too.

      The product placement is pretty heavy handed but I’ll forgive that because they put Arnie on the money!

      Reply
  17. Jferber says:
    November 17, 2025 at 4:05 pm

    Phlyfiremama, I agree with you 100 percent. He is being pushed fiercely. I don’t get it either. Why him? I kinda feel the same with Timothy Chalamet. I saw him in Willy Wonka and Little Women. I found him meh in the first and underwhelming in the second, wilting in his scenes with the powerhouse Florence Pugh. I know Tim is a nepo baby. Florence deserves everything, but it doesn’t seem like someone is pushing hard for her.

    Reply
  18. smee says:
    November 17, 2025 at 4:19 pm

    I’m going to see it based SOLELY on the fact it’s an Edgar Wright film. He has made so many great films – Sean of the Dead, Sparks doc, Baby Driver, etc – I’ll give it a chance.

    Reply
  19. Normades says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:36 pm

    Nobody really cared about the source material and nobody cared enough about Glen. He’ll get another chance for sure but he can’t count on being a “movie star” for now

    Reply
  20. Normades says:
    November 17, 2025 at 8:41 pm

    I am totally here for Elle Fanning having her flowers this year. Source material (predator) and girl putting in the work for years making it hers.

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      November 17, 2025 at 8:50 pm

      Agreed. Not going to watch Running Man, but I do want to see the Predator movie. Love that Fanning is having a great year.

      Reply
  21. Aradia says:
    November 17, 2025 at 10:23 pm

    Smugger McSmuggerson. He is such a nothing burger. Tom Cruise is a strange complicated man to admire, GP has 0.01% of his charisma. And I won’t soon forget the Evil Capybara, it is perfectly spot on.

    Reply

