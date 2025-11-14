Royal insider: The Sussexes’ attendance at Kris Jenner’s party was ‘unconscionable’

The “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted their photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” story has now consumed the British and American gossip media for almost the entire week. Personally, I think the Sussexes’ attendance at the party was always going to be one of the major gossip stories of the week, but the posted-then-deleted party pics took the story to the next-level as everyone tried to figure out what happened behind the scenes. It’s become a complete gossip sh-tstorm because it’s not just “sources close to” the Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenners talking to the media, there are also PALACE sources trying to add commentary. We saw that earlier this week, where Prince William’s office clearly threw a tantrum to Page Six about how Harry and Meghan are “so tacky” for attending an A-list Hollywood party. Well, it looks like royal sources also cried to NewsNation. Apparently, Harry & Meghan’s party attendance is “unconscionable.”

Royal insiders in England are aghast at Prince Harry and Meghan attending Kris Kardashian’s 70th birthday party last weekend at the home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. “It’s unconscionable,” one insider gasped. “The day we remember our war heroes, our veterans — of which Harry is one! — and he goes off to a ball!” While Harry did wear a poppy flower pin to signify the day, his wife did not. “It’s galling — they should never come back to England,” the insider added. The couple’s glamorous night out came on the eve of Remembrance Sunday — the most solemn occasion on the royal family’s calendar. To make matters worse, in years past, Harry had made sure to spend Remembrance Day weekend honoring fallen soldiers. In 2023, Harry and Meghan visited Camp Pendleton in San Diego to meet with U.S. servicemembers, veterans and Gold Star Families ahead of Remembrance Day — and a year later, also gave tribute to fallen soldiers. This year, however, was different. The couple chose to party with Adele, Mariah Carey, Bill Gates, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder instead. “Why didn’t they just come in the side door like Beyoncé and Jay-Z?” One Hollywood type wondered. “There are absolutely zero pictures of them arriving and perhaps one of Beyoncé inside — but none of Jay-Z. If Harry and Meghan didn’t want attention, they should have just asked for the side door. But then again — Meghan loves the cameras.” It was not only bad optics, but bad for the Sussexes’ business. While they did hobnob with Hollywood elite and execs — in hopes of gaining more business — the couple were again slammed when they forced Kris Kardashian and Kim Kardashian to take down several pictures of them on the Kardashian Instagram. According to People: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t agree to have photos of them taken inside the party shared, and checked ‘no’ on a photo consent form, leading to the images posted on Instagram to be removed.” But as someone who knows the Kardashians scoffed, “That is ridiculous. Everything the Kardashians do is for public consumption, which leads to business. Harry and Meghan know that. They can’t have their cake and eat it too. They messed up big time by going to that party. They should have either stayed home or gone in through the side door. It gives (Prince) William more ammunition to dispose of them once he becomes king.”

[From NewNation]

The sourcing is absolutely bizarre. “Someone who knows the Kardashians” said “It gives (Prince) William more ammunition to dispose of them once he becomes king”??? And a royal insider describing party-attendance as “unconscionable,” a word no royal insider has ever used in connection to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s unconscionable activities with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Is this just Prince William and his office continuing to throw a sh-t fit? Are Kensington Palace insiders posing as “someone who knows the Kardashians?”

Incidentally, Harry asked to have his wreath laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2020 and the palace refused and openly berated him for asking. Just as the Windsors refused to recognize his service on every Remembrance Day since 2020. Just as the Windsors have refused to acknowledge, celebrate or congratulate British Invictus competitors. Just as the Windsors refused to attend the Invictus service marking the tenth anniversary of the founding of the games last year. There’s a word for that… it’s on the tip of my tongue… maybe “unconscionable”?