Royal insider: The Sussexes’ attendance at Kris Jenner’s party was ‘unconscionable’

The “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted their photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” story has now consumed the British and American gossip media for almost the entire week. Personally, I think the Sussexes’ attendance at the party was always going to be one of the major gossip stories of the week, but the posted-then-deleted party pics took the story to the next-level as everyone tried to figure out what happened behind the scenes. It’s become a complete gossip sh-tstorm because it’s not just “sources close to” the Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenners talking to the media, there are also PALACE sources trying to add commentary. We saw that earlier this week, where Prince William’s office clearly threw a tantrum to Page Six about how Harry and Meghan are “so tacky” for attending an A-list Hollywood party. Well, it looks like royal sources also cried to NewsNation. Apparently, Harry & Meghan’s party attendance is “unconscionable.”
Royal insiders in England are aghast at Prince Harry and Meghan attending Kris Kardashian’s 70th birthday party last weekend at the home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
“It’s unconscionable,” one insider gasped. “The day we remember our war heroes, our veterans — of which Harry is one! — and he goes off to a ball!”
While Harry did wear a poppy flower pin to signify the day, his wife did not.
“It’s galling — they should never come back to England,” the insider added. The couple’s glamorous night out came on the eve of Remembrance Sunday — the most solemn occasion on the royal family’s calendar.
To make matters worse, in years past, Harry had made sure to spend Remembrance Day weekend honoring fallen soldiers. In 2023, Harry and Meghan visited Camp Pendleton in San Diego to meet with U.S. servicemembers, veterans and Gold Star Families ahead of Remembrance Day — and a year later, also gave tribute to fallen soldiers. This year, however, was different.
The couple chose to party with Adele, Mariah Carey, Bill Gates, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder instead.
“Why didn’t they just come in the side door like Beyoncé and Jay-Z?” One Hollywood type wondered. “There are absolutely zero pictures of them arriving and perhaps one of Beyoncé inside — but none of Jay-Z. If Harry and Meghan didn’t want attention, they should have just asked for the side door. But then again — Meghan loves the cameras.”
It was not only bad optics, but bad for the Sussexes’ business. While they did hobnob with Hollywood elite and execs — in hopes of gaining more business — the couple were again slammed when they forced Kris Kardashian and Kim Kardashian to take down several pictures of them on the Kardashian Instagram. According to People: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t agree to have photos of them taken inside the party shared, and checked ‘no’ on a photo consent form, leading to the images posted on Instagram to be removed.”
But as someone who knows the Kardashians scoffed, “That is ridiculous. Everything the Kardashians do is for public consumption, which leads to business. Harry and Meghan know that. They can’t have their cake and eat it too. They messed up big time by going to that party. They should have either stayed home or gone in through the side door. It gives (Prince) William more ammunition to dispose of them once he becomes king.”
The sourcing is absolutely bizarre. “Someone who knows the Kardashians” said “It gives (Prince) William more ammunition to dispose of them once he becomes king”??? And a royal insider describing party-attendance as “unconscionable,” a word no royal insider has ever used in connection to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s unconscionable activities with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Is this just Prince William and his office continuing to throw a sh-t fit? Are Kensington Palace insiders posing as “someone who knows the Kardashians?”
Incidentally, Harry asked to have his wreath laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2020 and the palace refused and openly berated him for asking. Just as the Windsors refused to recognize his service on every Remembrance Day since 2020. Just as the Windsors have refused to acknowledge, celebrate or congratulate British Invictus competitors. Just as the Windsors refused to attend the Invictus service marking the tenth anniversary of the founding of the games last year. There’s a word for that… it’s on the tip of my tongue… maybe “unconscionable”?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kris Jenner’s Instagram.
Do the Sussexes (Meghan) care what Dim Bill or the BM think about them.
I thought after that Baby Mama dance, they would’ve get the hint, they did say living well, is the best revenge.
So taking bags of cash money for, cough, charity…cheating on your wife, giving knighthoods (or whatever) for cash money, being slumlords, allowing your brother to grift, grape, and lie…those things all pale in comparison to a party your youngest son and his wife attended? Huh. Go figure.
Preach!!!!!!!!
Yes, this is one of Kaiser’s greatest posts.
“And a royal insider describing party-attendance as “unconscionable,” a word no royal insider has ever used in connection to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s unconscionable activities with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
… and in connection to various royals associating themselves wih the likes of Jimmy Savile, Bishop Peter Ball, Kevin Spacey, Lord Louis Mountbatten, Laurens van der Post etc etc
Maybe those palace sources and royal insiders should start cleaning their closets before starting to sling mud.
Yes to everything Kaiser has said but also this piece is pretending like Harry didn’t do anything for Remembrance Day. He went to Canada and KP got upset. If the Royal Family had accepted Harry’s half in proposal, he would have been in the UK for the Remembrance observances. The Royal Family and the British press lost control of his life when they refused to accommodate Harry and his family. As for the Royal insider and the person who knows the Kardashians, I’m going to guess that it’s a member of the royal rota.
It truly sounds like the voice of Ingrid Seward or Richard Fitzwilliams or someone like that. That’s exactly how they talk and sound. And yeah, continuing to leave out that Harry was just in Canada honoring veterans is a choice. Bc it blows up this whole narrative. And please, William didn’t even go to the remembrance concert and he’s the working Royal, not Harry.
Exactly.
My guess is Angela Levin.
And yeah I kept reading this screed waiting for a mention of his events in Toronto and there was nothing.
Are Harry and Meghan not supposed to attend a friend’s party because….its the night before a royal event?
Unhappy looking George was pushed out so lazy scooter could recover from his trip. And Keen also there. The heir to the throne should have been censured for it. Taxpayers will get fed up with paying the lazy one.
Hilarious that everybody is obsessed with the overseas couple and nobody in Britain cared about Earthshot. For gods sake, it was just a Hollywood party, not atrip to Epstein island. The Daily Mail is making $$$. Their Kate/Will stories flop. .
Imagine going to Parliament and saying, Take away their titles! They went to Kriss Jenner’s birthday party.
I vaguely recall that the Kardashians had some sort of deal with the Daily Fail–Kris had a column, I think? They’re pretty cozy with that paper.
If you’re talking about DailyFail running incessant stories about Kris and her family, sure. But I’ve never heard of any Kardashian writing for them or any other general publication. Since I don’t read DailyFail, I asked Google AI if Kris ever had Fail column, and it responded (with links): “a Daily Mail column is not part of her public history, The Hollywood Reporter reports.”
Yeah, and if Harry & Meghan hadn’t attended the party the British/Murdoch media would have blasted them for being ‘Hollywood Losers’, so it just shows that it doesn’t matter what H&M do, Royalists will find a way to criticize.
I hope H&M are just ignoring them!
That said, the furore has overshadowed more positive H&M news, such as the trailer for the Masaka Kids documentary which is launching next months. I’m curious to see what nastiness the haters will come up with there – probably borderline racist stuff, in which case they’d better watch themselves!
It was disrespectful of peggs to stay away from a royal event and send his 12 year old in,his place. That is not mentioned much by the media.
What a bizarre article. Firstly the party was on 8th November which is just a regular day in the UK. Where I live people were letting off fireworks all evening and having delayed Bonfire Night parties. Secondly why would an American feel obligated to wear a poppy to an evening event on a day that wasn’t Remembrance Sunday? Thirdly one of the first pap pics I saw was Jay Z in a car arriving so what are they talking about? We also saw a photo of Beyonce inside so what difference did it make that they used a side door? Maybe Harry and Meghan weren’t told there was a side door? Fourthly Harry has done more remembrance commemoration last week than the heir to the throne but William will ‘dispose’ of his own brother for going to a party? How does he plan to dispose of him? I’m also not understanding how asking for photos to be deleted (if that’s what actually happened, we don’t know) is bad for their business? Why would it affect their business in any way?
I was going to ask….this article makes it sound like a thing, that no one in the UK does anything fun for the days surrounding Remembrance Sunday.
Someone could have posted the photos without checking and then realised that Harry and Meghan had said no, so just took them down.
What makes me laugh is that whoever wrote this claimed that Harry and Meghan checked no on a consent form, but then went on to claim that everyone knows everything that the Kardashians do is for public consumption. If that were true, there would be no consent form.
And what does it mean when they smile? Villainy? (A man may smile and smile and be a villain). And if Will and Kate smile? Loving kindness? Their willingness to serve the people? Basically I’m saying you can make up shit forever and change the terms based on who the people are rather than what they do.
The vote in the US House of Representatives for the release of the Epstein files is set for next week. Just sayin’.
It’s definitely not a thing. There are two commemoration days. Remembrance Day which is always 11 November (Armistice Day) and then Remembrance Sunday which is the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day. Where there is a ceremony at the Cenotaph. People might wear poppies in the run up to Remembrance Day (but a lot of ordinary people don’t).
William is just throwing a tantrum because he wasn’t invited
Peggs would have gone to that party if invited. So is his being with celebrities a reason to take peggs titles
It is completely hypocritical for “palace sources” to coo and cry over the ethics and morals of associating with Kardashians when the King takes literal bags of cash from Qatari politicians and his brother is so entrenched in Epstein and has been for years and years.
And I say this as someone who didn’t like that H&M were there (but moved on like a day later).
Exactly.
Right. The royals can defend their associations with someone like Trump because of the whole “head of state” thing (although we’ve never seen Kate enjoy herself so much at a state dinner…)
but they associate with plenty of people that are less than ideal, lets say, without that defense.
Those folks over there are insanely envious of the Sussexes ability to do what they want when they want. The whole article did not make much sense to me. No one knows how many parties the Sussexes have attended or the number of invitations they may have declined. Harry honored veteran’s on his trip to Canada and was very well received. As mentioned Harry’s birth family refuses to acknowledge his service and the time and efforts he expends to focus on veterans year round, not just on Remembrance Day. This article is not about Remembrance Day as much as it is about Harry and Meghan attending a well connected social event. When William imitated Harry by shouting out that Irwin man on DWTS, he was not wearing a Poppy. PhotoGate just amplified their attendance. If and when titles are taken, Harry and Meghan will still be in demand as Harry and Meghan and this will simply amplify they made the right decision to leave that vileness behind them. Harry is a soldier’s soldier through and through
Oh really you snobs and dim bill. But but what about Willy and kitty not attending VJ Day or Willy skipping some of those same remembrance events.none of that is unconscionable? Oh go f yourselves you twats. And high five to everything Kaiser mentioned.I would like Harry and Meghan to call Kris and Kim and ask them to please put those pictures back up . F the left behinds
Good points. Bulliam (“Dim Bill” is accurate but ignores his cruelty IMO) skipped out on two of the three veterans’ events this week, and he and Kate totally blew off VJ day because … they were on vacation.
Harry *traveled to Canada* for some commemorative engagements, but attending a party the night before is the issue.
GMAFB. Is NewsNation a big media player, or am I getting wound up for nothing?
I think not. I’m not even sure how to watch them. I could google but would rather not.
This is just the red dress story of this fall. Anytime Harry and Meghan, or Harry solo, or Meghan solo are doing something that messes up their narratives of isolation and exclusion they pitch a fit for weeks about how it’s not fair, and how any decision they made would have been the wrong one.
Just like I got sick of relitigating why Meghan was evil for wearing a red dress to an event, and dare to go outside without her husband, I’m sick of why they should or should not have gone to a party that they already went to.
The royals and their media need to get over it. They don’t control where they go, they don’t control what they do, and they don’t control who they associate with. They don’t need to be concerned about what’s going on in the UK, they don’t need to be concerned about who has an event before or after, and they don’t need to be concerned about what palace insiders think of their choices.
“This is just the red dress story of the fall.” For realz.
Hahahaha. If William or Kate had been invited they would have been there in an instant. They are inviting every celebrity they can to Kate’s thing. I hope one day perhaps after the lawsuits the British media can just stop writing about Meghan and harry and let them live in California but I fear all these clicks mean it won’t end for a long time.
OMG get over it!! You wouldn’t even let him lay a wreath for the British veterans and now you are up in arms about him attending a party the day before Veterans Day. He spent a few days in Canada with veterans and he wrote a very lovely essay honoring them all. Sit down and STFU!!
H&M honoring veterans in the past years, but not this year? They were attacked for honoring veterans each single time since they left. “Bwaaaah, that’s something the royals do, they are no longer royals! How dare they pretend!”. Meghan was attacked for wearing a poppy last year.
The British media really should make up their minds.
Dispose of…? You can’t dump someone who already broke up with you. You can’t fire someone who already quit. How can William ‘dispose of’ a couple who left him and the institution behind YEARS ago? Unless they mean dispose of in a more sinister sense. Now that would truly be unconscionable.
Scooter is the bitter ex. There should be a bill in parliament to skip over scooter he really needs counseling
Entertaining D. Trump and THE Rupert Murdoch at the last state dinner wasn’t unconscionable?
I found that wording uncomfortable too.
Me too. That person must have a really exaggerated sense of importance.
Good thing they have security!
I predict a Kardashian/Jenner turning up at next years Eartsh*t ceremony
He’s probably going to beg to try to get taylor swift to be at earth shot
How is he going to sell that since her private jet is responsible for one of the largest carbon emissions
Taylor’s too busy to fly to India for Earthshot. The only celebrities he can get are either locals or celebs who are less in demand like Kylie and Shawn Mendes.
He’ll be in India for the next edition of Keenshot Earthflop.
So how about trying to get Aish or SRK?
It’s not like the giant subcontinent that is India doesn’t have its fair share of celebs who have international fans too.
If there is something to put quick ridicule on a person is when a person questioning Harry’s respect and involvement with the Veterans. While knowing it would be worse, I so wish sometime that the Sussexes respond to these trash article and start naming the worse of them.
Unfortunately it would generate a dozen different points of view and the story would run for weeks.
This is like those soap operas my grandmother used to watch. You could step away for 6 months and when you came back the characters would still be in the same room, talking about the same thing.
LOL, good analogy.
The obsession is real.
Yup!!
NewsNation is a right wing television station here in the U.S. hence the constant attacks on Meghan and Harry. They perceive them as being liberal and not kissing up to T-rump therefore you will never get any positive news from them. I wouldn’t bother to listen to anything they have to say about Harry and Meghan it will always be negative.
Who ever wrote this story needs to remember that remembrance Sunday was not remembrance day, just because the British do their remembering on Sunday rather than on remembrance day doesn’t mean the whole world has to. Here in France remembrance day is on remembrance day, the 11th, which is a bank holiday.
Remembrance Day is on 11th in the UK too. Remembrance Sunday is whatever Sunday falls closest to that day. While it is definitely something that is observed in the UK it’s not like the world stops. Most people treat them like normal days.
In the US, as we all know, Memorial Day in late spring is when we commemorate our war dead. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day in the US, which celebrated Veterans who served, not the dead. It is British narcissism to insist that Harry impose the British habit in a home of Americans. If we went there and tried to impose American custom on the Brits, the outrage and offense … not to mention condescension would be off the charts!
I know this is not a popular opinion here and I will be swarmed. However, just looking at this from a pr standpoint, their advisors cannot be happy that this story about the Sussexes attending a Kardashian-Jenner birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ mansion in Beverly Hills has consumed an entire week. And all the “what aboutism” in the world cannot change the damage it is doing to the reputation and image they want to create. Their brand as entrepreneurs- philanthropists. Of course, this article is mostly nonsense, but there is a kernel of truth. It’s bad optics that it happened and worse that it won’t go away. I’ll see myself out now. 🫣
Has it consumed the week for any media other than in Britain? I don’t get gossip hardly anywhere except here.
It hasn’t except for the BM and dedicated Sussex or Kardashian haters. Actual US news has primarily been about the Epstein email dump. Celebrity news I don’t even think is focused on this now in a larger sense. I think this is the case of being focused on a particular celebrity so presuming that because your algorithm is showing you something that everyone’s is focused on that.
@OneOfTheMary’s It’s consumed the Daily Mail, People magazine and Page Six. So celebrity gossip sites. Most people don’t spend their days consuming celebrity gossip so only celeb gossip fans will be aware of this story. For most people the news has been dominated by Epstein and government issues (both in the US and UK)!
So, only millions of people–and us. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@BrassyRebel yeah but you have to remember that they’re different levels of celebrity gossip enthusiasts, and ” royal” fans. My mom is a fan of Harry and Meghan, but unless this was covered on Entertainment Tonight in detail or by David Muir I’m sure she has no idea about it. This is someone who has had me order from As Ever for her, bought Spare, and watched the docu series. But she’s just not on social media, or gossip sites following along here. And there’s a lot of casual fans who are like that. So I don’t think it’s damaged them PR wise in any real manner.
That’s a very good point. I’m sure their own public relations people are hoping there are more people like your mom than the very on-line types who consume everything about them. In the end, I can only speak for myself. It’s a little disappointing to see them hanging around with terrible people at Jeff Bezos’ BH mansion even if there are some good folks sprinkled in. And I certainly don’t get this obsession with being seen with Hollywood A-listers. They’re not show biz people or performers who can weather an event like this. They should be trying to find a sweet spot between H A-listers and royalty. I don’t think they’re there yet.
Whenever I hear about “the optics” of some event, first of all, I’m reminded that only liberals, or people who are perceived to be liberal are subject to the burden of the mighty optics. The other thing I think of is, “Think of the children!” Oh my.
Brassy Rebel I’m curious as to who you think fits the “between A listers and royalty” if not Harry and Meghan? No one of influence or integrity fits that description other than Harry and Meghan. The very UK media who pay for and lie to uplift the left behind royals spend 95% of their focus on Harry and Meghan who left the UK five years ago and aren’t going back. They don’t even care about the left behinds as much as they do about Harry and Meghan. Yes there were some people that are questionable for lots of people who support Harry and Meghan but in that room were far more people who have been part of the circle that had helped Harry and Meghan survive what would have been detrimental to any other couple. So I don’t think them going to a party that the CEO of the company they work for was also at, was a bad thing. Or the person who provided them a safe place to stay when they had to find shelter and figure out their next move when they had to leave Canada for the U.S..
Those millions of people won’t all see two people deciding to go outside to a friends birthday party on a day that wasn’t a holiday in the UK or US as a bad thing. They also won’t have a problem with them being around some people that they have been around previously for the above reasons.
@Nerd, I bet you think I can’t name people who do fit in the sweet spot between A-listers and royalty. Here’s three: Mackenzie Scott, Melinda Gates, and Lurene Powell Jobs. Billionaire women who have done so much good with their great fortune and privilege. There are probably others we’ve never heard of.
@Brassy Rebel: Do you think that “Mackenzie Scott, Melinda Gates, and Lurene Powell Jobs” don’t go to parties and do things to enjoy themselves? Do you think that they ONLY participate in philanthropic activities? Or is it that you think that Harry and Meghan should ONLY be seen to participate in charity endeavours and nothing else, and then only with the “right” sort of people, to your mind?
Are you seriously negating all the good that Harry and Meghan have done with their great fortune and privilege – despite all the vitriol hurled their way and all the heartbreak they have suffered over the past 6+ years and under escalating security threats, simply because they attended the birthday party of a friend and supporter (after attending a charity event)? That’s quite the purity test from a complete stranger.
I guarantee that if the tabloids were as fixated on those ladies as they are on Harry and Meghan then you would also be seeing photographs of them attending various “celebrity” bashes. Just because they are no longer with their husbands does not mean that they have stopped living or that they are no longer in touch with the famous and wealthy friends they had while married. Indeed, when Mackenzie Scott had her brief marriage to that teacher after her split from Bezos, papers kept trailing after her and writing articles about her and her new life until it got shut down. And I’m pretty sure that there been photos of Melinda Gates being out and about and enjoying herself like any normal woman would, great fortune or no.
I keep remembering Meghan’s words: it’s not enough to survive, you have to thrive. And thank goodness they are thriving. These two are being true to themselves. Why should they lock themselves away because people who claim to (or don’t) wish them well would rather they lived their lives according to a whole new set of rules which are not being applied to anyone else? These stringent rules regarding how people are expected to live their lives only “doing good with their vast fortune and privilege” aren’t even being applied to the taxpayer-funded billionaire UK royals!
As I said yesterday and previous days, the outrage was going to happen regardless of whether or not they did or didn’t go to the party. The same way that Meghan was attacked for several years in a row for wearing a poppy or a sweater of poppies and suddenly the outrage flips to her not wearing one on a Saturday, on a dress to a birthday party. The same way that she was hounded for weeks for wearing a red dress to an event without Harry or going to PFW without Harry. The truth is that it doesn’t matter what they do or don’t do because the articles aren’t about what they do as much as they are about adjusting their outrage to them simply successfully and happily existing. So no their PR people aren’t going to care what their avid haters think and those who cared so much about something as trivial as this weren’t anyone who would have an impact on their business anyway. They can’t adjust their lives for the possibility of upsetting those who will always find something to be angry about.
If you’re British I’m ASSuming because I know as a Virginian, only thing we’ve been discussing is Epstein files and Government shutdown.
I’m British and only the Mail is still obsessed with this story. Everyone else has moved on. The main news in serious outlets is Epstein files and the upcoming government Budget.
Speaking as an American who watches entertainment news every night which by the way comes on after the local and national news here we are not consumed by the royals as the UK is. Harry and Meghan were mentioned only one day after the b-day party. We don’t treat them like the UK media who have them on every day. It’s not like that here. If they do something news worthy it might be on the news if it’s deemed interesting. That’s why you don’t see or here from them for long stretches of time. I would say what the UK media does seems like borderline stalking in the US. Even their charity events are not always covered unless they put out press releases. After the b-day it was movies premieres being covered on our entertainment news as well as TV shows. Entertainment news has moved on from KJ b-day party because news here goes on to the next thing. We kind of see the UK media as being a little nuts droning on on about Harry and Meghan every day 24/7. No way do we cover them like that here. People have already forgotten about KJ party and have moved on to the next thing. We don’t have newspapers or TV shows that talk or print stuff about them every day.
Like why tf should they care what happens in LA. Thousands of miles away from their island. Im in California, and even though HM broke the internet on that day, people moved on to a new story the next day. The US isn’t even their commonwealth🤦♀️
When will they get it through their heads that no one has to clear their comings and goings with them. When will they get it through their heads that everyone sees the mess with Andrew and the incoming mess with the lazy Wales and this is all projection. When it hits the fan, don’t act surprised…..
Approximately 98% of the attendees claim to have some business, identify as philanthropists, or describe themselves as entrepreneurs. So, if it’s a bad look for the Sussexes to attend, wouldn’t the same be true for everyone in attendance?
I would love to see a list of damages (quantifiable, verifiable) done to the Sussexes for attending this party. Please note, your opinion does not count.
I feel like outside of a niche selection of loud people on social media no one cares about this at all. The tabloids are trying to make this into a scandal and it’s not!
I just noticed Meghan’s shoes and they are sooooo cute.
Anyway, one can celebrate a birthday and honour the fallen on the same day. Calling their attendance unconscionable is silly. They no longer have a connection to the royal calendar, so I’m not sure why the royal calendar is suddenly relevant.
Gorgeous Aquazarras that have sold out. To me, her shoe game is unmatched.
As soon as I read even one word from these madmen, I feel nauseous for hours.🤢🤮🤢🤢
Fewer and fewer people are reading this disgusting nonsense, and I am grateful to the few people I trust who summarise it for us. But I don’t read texts here that come from this hellish cesspool of hatred, untruth, greed and shame. I can no longer bear these disgusting writings. It’s as unbearable as Maga and all the other right-wing extremists. It all goes only right through a filter that doesn’t offend logic.
To the palace insiders, they should be more concerned about the unconscionable behavior of their heir who is a no show far to often that his twelve year old child has to pick up the slack for his laziness.
..and kc and his cohorts were partying in the gardens of Bp whilst the world veterens celebrated 10years of Invictus less than 4km away.
Not a single ball, fundraiser, party, wedding was held in England the night before the Sunday designated for remembrance of the end of the First World War and other war dead. A day so important the Prince of Wales skipped the concert in its honor and other public events.
Thank you because nothing is more unconscionable than a future king who was absent for VJ Day because he was on vacation, Remembrance Festival because he was lazy so he sent his 12 year old son in his absence while the PM who was also in Brazil at the same time as him was able to attend and didn’t wear a poppy during a video that was shared in the actual Tuesday of Remembrance Day.
Exactly this👆🏼
That’s the hilarious part. Ignoring how Harry and Meghan also attended a charity event that night, for some reason it was unconscionable that they attend a birthday party after the charity event, but silence on William skipping the concert.
This definitely is the year for royal sources to be spiraling out over the Sussexes being outside. Them being out a day before Remembrance Sunday, in the USA, where it’s not a thing, and use a British event to get upset over, is totally a reach. They know Harry did veterans events in Canada, and they had a fit about Meghan wearing the poppy previous years. William bailed on one of the Remembrance events when he definitely could have been there if his lazy ass made the effort. They’re so mad them being at this very A-list party ruined so many of their recent narratives. The Sussexes, and a lot of their circle, are familiar with their schtick by now. I am laughing at their salty jealous tears.
Didn’t Harry fly to a whole nother country and spend two full days honoring veterans in pre-Remembrance day activities. Didn’t the British media ignore WHY he was there to complain that he was upstaging Willy the Environmentalist? Harry went to a party after honoring veterans William sent his kid to Remembrance Day while he stayed home.
God god they are absolutely frothing from the mouth.
I personally think team K klan knew full well the headlines the photos and (taking off) would have and they love that because every one is still talking about their party. I also think H&M don’t care and there is no inside beef
I don’t know if the Kardashians or Jenners knew, expected or planned for any of this to get longer headlines, but I do think this articles narrative that they would be mad at the Sussexes for possibly checking the NO box for inside photos (if that actually happened) because if they would have a problem with it they wouldn’t have given the option to check NO in the first place. It’s a stupid narrative, like all of their haters other narratives in this article. Like the “Meghan loves cameras” but she allegedly checked the NO inside photos box and allegedly asked for the beautiful photos to be taken down. Or the problem with them attending a party the day before the UK holiday of Remembrance Sunday but no outrage for William skipping it when he actually lives in the UK and should have been there as future king. Or the lie that they didn’t honor veterans and those who have been lost when Harry was in Canada two days prior to this party and William was focused on his ES thing which he would be involved with the scheduling. None of it makes sense because it’s about them wanting to hate everything the Sussexes do regardless of what it is.
I have nothing against the Kardashians, and when you see how the right-wing tabloid press is trying to smear this birthday party, because as always it smears everything HuM does, you can probably imagine that most people here defend the Sussexes’ freedom of choice. The Sussexes have done some very valuable philanthropic work in the days leading up to this, but the right-wing press is focusing on this birthday party. Ask the right-wing press why they have a problem with the Kardashians or the 400 guests at this party.
The only people the right wing press have a problem with at this party are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They don’t care if Bezos or Oprah or some Bravo reality stars were there. They only have a problem with two of the guests.
While I will admit to being disappointed that Harry and Megan were there with some of those despicable people this has gone on for way too long. Rich people aren’t like us. If William and Kate had a chance to go to something like this they totally would have.
Agreed.
It wasn’t that big a misstep by H&M.
They hosted Donald Trump, enough said.
‘…to dispose of them…’???? A palace source said that??
The party took place on the week-end BEFORE Remembrance Day. The world does not observe a week of mourning up to Remembrance Day. The Windsors seem to ignore veterans 363 days of the year. They do not seem to have any tangible way of showing their respect and gratitude except showing up twice a year, at celebration and a wreathe laying ceremony. BM think they have a monopoly on poppy-wearing. At the very least, all this venting and smearing and lying and racism and classism and jealousy must be having a deleterious effect on their mental health, and they should seek help. I’m at a loss of words for the sick stupidity of all of this from the UK. Canada was delighted to have Prince Harry help honour our veterans. There is relative sanity up here, although we are caught between two destructive systems at the moment.
People act like they attended an orgy. It’s not that serious.
The Sussexes shouldn’t attend a party, but that raggedy bitch can pop up on Dancing with The Stars?
These “royal insiders” are crazy jealous because they’ll never be invited to a party with this kind of guest list. If the “royal insiders” had been nicer to the Sussexes over the last 6 years some of the magic might have been shared but that opportunity is lost. The quote “It gives (Prince) William more ammunition to dispose of them once he becomes king.” Is deeply disturbing. Does he hope to behead them? Sorry William, you don’t have the power over them that you think you have. They are free agents.