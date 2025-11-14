“Cate Blanchett wore Stella McCartney at the Bambi Awards” links
  • November 14, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett in lavender Stella McCartney at the Bambi Awards in Germany. She looks like a glamorous Muppet. [RCFA]
Eddie Murphy talks about why he stayed away from SNL for so long. [Pajiba]
Pluribus is AppleTV’s latest hit? [LaineyGossip]
Cynthia Erivo sprang into action to protect Ariana Grande on the red carpet. A fan or some kind of YouTuber rushed at Ari and grabbed her. [Socialite Life]
Catching up with Diane Kruger’s recent outings. [Go Fug Yourself]
Megyn Kelly is a huge POS, big surprise. [Buzzfeed]
Nicki Minaj did what?? [OMG Blog]
Isla Fisher talks about rebuilding her life post-divorce. [Just Jared]
Millie Bobby Brown’s Elf of the Shelf vibe. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup star was arrested again. [Starcasm]
More photos from The Devil Wears Prada 2. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett wore Stella McCartney at the Bambi Awards” links”

  1. Anne Maria says:
    November 14, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    Oh deer…

    Reply
  2. Mireille says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:02 pm

    I look at Cate and am reminded of what my sweaters look like after I pull them out off the dryer.

    Reply
  3. Sharon says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:12 pm

    I don’t think I’d be able to unattach my cat from that dress!

    Reply
  4. otaku fairy says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:13 pm

    Nicki’s MAGA transformation isn’t surprising. She’s been on a downward spiral of regressive behaviors toward other women and in general for several years now. She was a taker- she took from progressive movements when it was convenient for her but is doing a 180 and shitting on those movements as she gets older. She probably thinks she’s maturing- under patriarchy, women are conditioned to associate becoming more conservative as they age with maturity. But it’s the opposite.

    Reply
  5. Mei says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    I’m so confused. Who looked at that in a picture/in person/on a runway and thought ‘yes. that’s the dress’. Because ?????. also it looks like it would be crazy ticklish to wear or be next to.

    Reply
  6. Jill says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    What in the actual f*ck is this dress? It’s not even a dress, it’s just sh*t. Not surprised that it’s Stella McCartney but am surprised that Cate would wear it.

    Reply
  7. Beverley says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    I’ve only one word for that dress.
    Hideous.

    Reply
  8. Susie says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    Oh Cate… whyyyyyyy? …Heavy sigh.

    Reply
  9. Webpanda says:
    November 14, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    Your wisdom resonates deeply

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    November 14, 2025 at 2:05 pm

    I enjoy the fashion posts where you can’t see any of the dress (not even the collar) from the main page so then you open the post and there’s always an element of “well how bad can it be” and here the answer is……very very bad.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    Itchy! That dress is making me itchy!

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    November 14, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    I actually like the dress and Cate can pull off nearly anything, but this doesn’t suit her. This would be so much better on Hunter Schafer or Anya Taylor Joy.

    Reply
  13. Margaret says:
    November 14, 2025 at 3:00 pm

    😀 I don’t usually like “odd” clothes, but I think that dress is cute on Cate. She has the personality – and the body – to be able to pull off that strange look while most other people couldn’t.

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    November 14, 2025 at 3:22 pm

    I’m seeing Stella’s dad in concert tonight. I’ll ask him why she designed a dress that looks like an old man’s hairy arm.

    Reply
  15. Constance says:
    November 14, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    Th lavender dress is made of plants…not fabric…

    Reply
  16. Mee says:
    November 14, 2025 at 3:42 pm

    I love the dress!! 😂😂😂 it’s so fun. I would be playing with it all night if I wore it. And it fits Cate. She likes left of center stuff. She wore a top made of spoons for Christ’s sake.

    Reply
  17. M says:
    November 14, 2025 at 3:51 pm

    It’s giving unfortunate static electricity mishap. And it’s not even lined the whole way. You wanna talk nepo babies who have success but no talent? Look no further than Stella.

    Reply
  18. Susan Collins says:
    November 14, 2025 at 4:50 pm

    Looks like something my cat would throw up if she had purple fur.

    Reply
  19. mightymolly says:
    November 14, 2025 at 6:28 pm

    Unpopular opinion, I love Cate’s dress! I’m a purple freak, so there’s that, but the dress reminds me so much of a beloved junior high sweater I once had. I was clearly a high fashion trend setter.

    Reply
  20. Mozell says:
    November 14, 2025 at 7:19 pm

    My favorite color, but I don’t care for the fashion.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment