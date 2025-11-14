“Cate Blanchett wore Stella McCartney at the Bambi Awards” links

Cate Blanchett in lavender Stella McCartney at the Bambi Awards in Germany. She looks like a glamorous Muppet. [RCFA]
Eddie Murphy talks about why he stayed away from SNL for so long. [Pajiba]
Pluribus is AppleTV’s latest hit? [LaineyGossip]
Cynthia Erivo sprang into action to protect Ariana Grande on the red carpet. A fan or some kind of YouTuber rushed at Ari and grabbed her. [Socialite Life]
Catching up with Diane Kruger’s recent outings. [Go Fug Yourself]
Megyn Kelly is a huge POS, big surprise. [Buzzfeed]
Nicki Minaj did what?? [OMG Blog]
Isla Fisher talks about rebuilding her life post-divorce. [Just Jared]
Millie Bobby Brown’s Elf of the Shelf vibe. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup star was arrested again. [Starcasm]
More photos from The Devil Wears Prada 2. [Hollywood Life]
Oh deer…
lol. That beats my, “Oh brother!”
Imagine all the designers working and hustling to make an impression and this is what SM puts on the red carpet
I look at Cate and am reminded of what my sweaters look like after I pull them out off the dryer.
I don’t think I’d be able to unattach my cat from that dress!
Nicki’s MAGA transformation isn’t surprising. She’s been on a downward spiral of regressive behaviors toward other women and in general for several years now. She was a taker- she took from progressive movements when it was convenient for her but is doing a 180 and shitting on those movements as she gets older. She probably thinks she’s maturing- under patriarchy, women are conditioned to associate becoming more conservative as they age with maturity. But it’s the opposite.
I’m so confused. Who looked at that in a picture/in person/on a runway and thought ‘yes. that’s the dress’. Because ?????. also it looks like it would be crazy ticklish to wear or be next to.
What in the actual f*ck is this dress? It’s not even a dress, it’s just sh*t. Not surprised that it’s Stella McCartney but am surprised that Cate would wear it.
I’ve only one word for that dress.
Hideous.
Oh Cate… whyyyyyyy? …Heavy sigh.
Your wisdom resonates deeply
I enjoy the fashion posts where you can’t see any of the dress (not even the collar) from the main page so then you open the post and there’s always an element of “well how bad can it be” and here the answer is……very very bad.
Itchy! That dress is making me itchy!
I actually like the dress and Cate can pull off nearly anything, but this doesn’t suit her. This would be so much better on Hunter Schafer or Anya Taylor Joy.
😀 I don’t usually like “odd” clothes, but I think that dress is cute on Cate. She has the personality – and the body – to be able to pull off that strange look while most other people couldn’t.
I’m seeing Stella’s dad in concert tonight. I’ll ask him why she designed a dress that looks like an old man’s hairy arm.
Th lavender dress is made of plants…not fabric…
I love the dress!! 😂😂😂 it’s so fun. I would be playing with it all night if I wore it. And it fits Cate. She likes left of center stuff. She wore a top made of spoons for Christ’s sake.
It’s giving unfortunate static electricity mishap. And it’s not even lined the whole way. You wanna talk nepo babies who have success but no talent? Look no further than Stella.
Looks like something my cat would throw up if she had purple fur.
Unpopular opinion, I love Cate’s dress! I’m a purple freak, so there’s that, but the dress reminds me so much of a beloved junior high sweater I once had. I was clearly a high fashion trend setter.
My favorite color, but I don’t care for the fashion.