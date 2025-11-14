Humphrey Ker: Prince William was ‘sweet & sensible,’ Harry was a ‘maniac’

Last year, on St. David’s Day (March 1), Prince William made his way to Wrexham. His wife was still missing at this point, no one had seen her for about ten weeks. William’s behavior during this time was bizarre. He was allegedly in Wales to do some Welsh-themed events for the holiday, but his very first stop was at a Wrexham pub where he pulled pints with Rob McElhenney and got a good buzz on. If memory serves, William’s next stop was a primary school. He must have reeked of booze by the time he staggered into that school. Anyway, I bring up that very odd moment because it turns out that William’s old school chum was also in that pub. Humphrey Ker works with Rob and Ryan Reynolds on Welcome to Wrexham, and Ker was there to help facilitate the “day-drinking” event. Well, Ker is something of a jack of all trades – an actor, writer, reality personality, football manager, and royal gossip. Ker spoke to the Telegraph about his school friends, William and Harry, and how William was always the sensible one. Suuure.
His classmate Prince William: When Humphrey Ker was a seven-year-old boy, eager but wet behind the ears at Ludgrove School in Berkshire, his teacher asked the class to write a few sentences about what they would like to be when they grew up. “It was as much to teach us about paragraphs as anything else. But we went round the room reading them out. Some people said fighter pilot, Arsenal striker, this and that, the usual,” Ker recalls. And then came the turn of Ker’s dormitory mate, an immaculately behaved little boy called William. “He said, ‘I want to be a policeman.’ And everyone burst out laughing, because of course he wasn’t going to be a policeman, we all knew everything that was going to happen in his life – he was going to be king.” Poor old Prince William, who still hasn’t made it to Scotland Yard. He and Ker were schoolmates through both Ludgrove and Eton.
In a dorm with William: Boarding school, which Ker loved, started at seven. Chance saw him put in a dorm with the future Prince of Wales at Ludgrove, and the young Ker very much knew who he was. Just as he did William’s younger brother. I’m imagining protection officers under the bunkbeds. “Oh yeah, they were there. Trevor and Graham. ‘Crackers’, was Graham’s nickname. I remember even aged saven I felt for those kids. It was during that period when Diana was front page news every single day. Everybody knew everything going, and it just seemed totally miserable. [William] was always very sweet and sensible. He just knew what his responsibilities were. Harry was much more of a maniac: great fun but much more badly behaved. I’m sure it’s exactly the same dynamic [with George and Louis] now.”
His thoughts on William’s life now: They lost touch at Eton, and then entirely, as William went to St Andrews and Ker to Edinburgh. He’s since met the Prince of Wales and the King when they have come to gladhand at Wrexham. “Again, I just feel so sorry for them. It’s that gilded cage thing. It just looks miserable. I think what Charles would really have been happy doing is running some eco business out of his house in Gloucestershire, just quietly getting on having a nice time with Camilla and the dog.”
On the celebrities he’s met: “I’ve been fortunate enough to rub shoulders with lots of very famous people, and it looks completely miserable. I wouldn’t say they are miserable, but the lives they lead are not for me.”
Ker has lived in California for 12 years but now wants to move back to England: “We’re now quite eager to move back, for a variety of reasons – some of which I don’t want to print, because I’ll get thrown in a detention centre.” He’s half-joking. “Loads of American friends are moving here now. I know about five or six couples who’ve just gone, ‘You know what? We’ve had enough.’”
I looked up Ker’s age – he’s 43, like William, which makes sense because they were in the same class. It doesn’t even sound like Ker would have had much interaction with Harry, given Harry is two years younger? It feels like another “Sussex tax” – everyone has to say something rude about Harry or Meghan or else. “Harry was a maniac” – he was a neglected child! Jesus. And William has never seemed “sweet.” Or “sensible” for that matter. William certainly didn’t look sensible day-drinking with celebrities on St. David’s Day while his wife was missing and (as we now know) in very poor health.
“Maniac” in the way he’s saying it doesn’t really mean anything bad, though, to a British person. It just means kind of crazy, a party guy or someone very larger than life. I think it might sound worse to Americans.
Thank you for providing that context.
I think it sounds about the same to us, honestly. Maybe because I went to boarding school too (though not at age 7!). I would assume it meant he was mischievous, a scamp, that sort of thing.
It means mentally unstable in North Americans usage. So yeah it’s not looking great.
Also this guy only ever knew Harry as his classmates younger brother when he was an actual child. He doesn’t really know Harry at all.
@Nic919 Yeah, Ker’s account is sus as hell.
I’m old enough to remember Harry recalling in Spare that William told him not to acknowledge him at school. Harry was cut adrift from his older brother, by that brother, at a time when he needed him most.
William would not only have blanked his brother but actively encouraged his circle to give Harry the cut direct. Because William is, first and foremost, a petty little b!tch.
On face value that would be the case, if he hadn’t added “much more badly behaved” to hammer his point home.
I’d add “much more badly behaved”…. than William? So William was also badly behaved? Not sweet and sensible as he had previously claimed? He has contradicted himself in the space of two sentences.
The “Sussex tax” indeed.
Very good point Magdalena. We know from videos from childhood to adulthood that William wasn’t a sweet and sensible child, teen or adult. Even Ker contradicted himself by bringing Harry into the conversation when it wasn’t necessary.
@ Meme – Good to have that confirmed – I’m an American and I didn’t read it as negative either, I didn’t think he was dissing Harry at all – just saying William was in the position of always having to maintain propriety. He actually said what Harry said, in different words – that Charles & William are trapped in a gilded cage and seem miserable. And he inferred his own political abhorrence with the U.S. which many of us also feel – he doesn’t seem rightwing or particularly anti-Sussex by those words but I don’t know anything else about him, so – *shrug*.
As an American and someone used to the ridiculousness of the media constantly having to include something about either or both of the Sussexes whenever they mention the left behinds, I didn’t take it as anything other than the usual place filler that has no purpose or relevance to the story. Harry spoke about what it was like for him at Eton and so we know that he didn’t enjoy his time there outside of being the constant joker or wild one, so I didn’t see what Ker said as anything other than unnecessary. We’ve heard and seen how William has behaved publicly as a child, teenager and adult so I don’t even take what he says about William as credible or accurate. We’ve seen how much of a bully he was to his younger brother as a little kid and how he has been seen hitting both of his parents publicly as if it was normal behavior. We saw how he has failed to step up as heir for his father since his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment. We saw how he traveled and failed to step up for his wife when she was allegedly going through her own issues. So this whole thing seems like an unnecessary distraction from all the things happening with the Epstein revelations.
agreed. The title of this post is far worse than the content. Not a narrative that needs creating
Another asshole climbs out from under his rock to seek his fifteen minutes of fame to kiss Pegs ass and put down Harry.
Where does he actually put down Harry though? He’s describing him as a child and how he seemed to react to all the tabloid drama around his mother. Kids will turn inward or outward when faced with stress, nothing wrong with that. He also describes Harry, and not William, as having been ‘great fun’. And then he compares them to George and Louis, who have been observed as being more reserved (George) or more mischievous (Louis).
He says William knew what his responsibilities were but Harry was much more badly behaved.
@Becks1 William was older and has probably had his responsibilities as future king rammed into him from a very young age, so he would know his responsibilities. Harry was the youngest and has said himself he pushed boundaries more as a child. Kids will do that and I see nothing wrong with that.
Thank you @Lorry, because I don’t see that either. He noted that Harry was a maniac, but not in a bad context. He’s talking about when they were children, for heaven’s sake. I don’t see anything bad here and his comments about feeling sorry for them and “the guilded cage” really mirrors what Harry and others have said – they’re trapped.
“Much more badly behaved” is the answers to you question.
Isn’t this what Harry wrote in Spare? He was the jokester and he and his friends liked to pull pranks. I also remember Harry saying William didn’t want anything to do with him when he got to Eton so I don’t know how much this guy really interacted with him if he was a friend of William.
A child made an assessment of another child two years younger and gives the media more fodder for the William good, Harry bad, image the establishment has done from day one.
He should have kept his comments to William, who is the only one he actually interacted with.
okay but you said where did he put down Harry – calling him much more badly behaved is putting him down. He likely wouldn’t have known Harry at school that well, so my guess is this more based on the tabloid fodder of Harry the wild one vs William the calm stoic responsible one – a narrative we see playing out even today. Harry is crazy, he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s going to regret this, he’s out of control – William knows his duty. Those tabloid talking points have a deep hold.
We know that William engaged in a lot of the same behavior as Harry did and yet Harry is the one viewed as wild.
i’m sure personality wise they were very different and if he had just stopped at the line about Harry being great fun I think this would have been NBD.
I have to say that other than him lying about William when we’ve seen with our own eyes that he was never really sweet or sensible, my biggest issue is that he mentioned George and Louis by trying to label them as being like their father or uncle. Similar to Harry not needing to be mentioned in this push to make William seem likable, there was no reason to mention his children in this either.
Imagine sending a seven year old to boarding school. It really explains a lot of William’s emotional disorders and why Harry needed therapy to become a healthy adult.
oh man i had forgotten that the Wrexham day drinking was right before Kate’s cancer was announced. So he knew his wife had cancer and one of his few public events was…..daydrinking at a pub with movie and TV stars??
The Harry line was telling – not for what it was in itself – but because of the next line about how he’s sure its the same dynamic now between George and Louis. Hes just pushing that tabloid narrative. I’m sure, if he was 2-3 years ahead of Harry, he didnt know him that well so a lot of his opinions on harry are probably based on tabloids.
I’d forgotten the timeline too. And remember William, according to Jobsen, had also asked Charles if he could only do 10 events that year. So this would have been one of them.
When I read what he said about George and Louis, I just thought “gross.” It’s f***ing gross to push that kind of narrative on children. He can shove off with that “feel sorry for them, gilded cage, always have attention on them” BS because he immediately pushed tabloid narratives onto children.
Was Harry at boarding school at age 5?
That was my question. He boarded with William at age 7 but maybe they continued to board together for many years idk? And yeah the younger one, 5, usually does seem a little wilder than the older one. And?
There’s randomly a lot of people coming out of the woodwork to say how hellish it is to be a royal…conveniently just as they’re moving into their 5th forever home and just land- grabbed 150 acres of public park land and evicted a children’s nature center. Attempting to evoke sympathy for the land-grabbers? I can believe it’s hellish but it’s also becoming a thing to say this just as they’re moving into FL.
And you get to party with the Kardashians’!
No of course not. William boarded first in 1990 with 8. Harry followed two years later in 1992. Before he had two years at home with mum and no brother and I bet he loved that.
It was kind of a rhetorical question.
No, I believe he was only talking about knowing William during that time and his mention of Harry was only when they were all at Eton, when Harry had told us William explicitly told him not to bother him and come up to the older boys floor. I think his interactions with William didn’t really start until they were actual roommates at Eton. Before that, he just knew who he was and probably didn’t associate with him beyond them being in the same school and grade. He doesn’t even give the impression that he and William are particularly close friends now. It seems like he just occasionally runs into him whenever they are in the same place and nothing more beyond that.
Interesting how Ker has such sweet memories of William at 7 when some of his former classmates have mentioned how the current Prince of Wales was a bit of an entitled bully. This is the first I’ve heard of ‘William’ being the fun one and ‘Harry’ being he prat when they were children.
(pulling this from a comment I’ve made on anther site) There is a short video living on the Internet of Diana holding a calm Harry while trying to get William to come in the house. William, perhaps 4 or a bit older in the video, refuses to do so. Diana tells him “Okay, then Harry will have all the fun” and opens the door, pretending to enter the house. William, with an incandescent look of rage on his face (I kid you not), starts running toward the door screaming “No! No!”
Looking back on life now, this was perhaps a horrible way to use one child against the other, and it seems to have established a pattern of behavior for William. You can (hopefully) still Google the video.
But he didn’t describe William as being the fun one. He says Harry was “great fun”.
@Lory … You’re absolutely right! Don’t know why my mind inserted ‘fun’ when I meant to write ‘sweet,’ and then didn’t seem to notice when I read it over. Thanks for pointing it out! 🙂
Noticing that Ker is half a head taller and somewhat broader than Peg – if that was also the case in childhood, Dim Bill WAS probably “sweet and sensible” to him. Bullies aren’t known for punching up, just down.
@AMB … LOL! Good point! 🙂
@ AMB – how true
Diana was just trying to get scooter to go into the house.
Scooter should have gotten therapy after his mother died. His mother did not encourage scooter to bully his brother. And certainly his not trying to break up harry and Meghan s marriage. Thats all on
Scooter he felt superior and entitled and still does.
There are even more revealing videos of William hitting his mother when he didn’t get his way and one of him hitting Charles when William was at the age that this Ker guy is talking about him being a “sweet and sensible” guy. Even before that and when Diana was alive, there’s video of William refusing to play with a bunny and it was only when Harry was holding it and everyone was smiling about it, that William suddenly wanted the bunny. I think there was even another video where a similar thing happened with a puppy. William being “sweet and sensible” was never a thing especially once Harry was born.
I don’t read this as negative at all, so I don’t understand the reaction to it. He says Diana was all over the news at the time, which meant everyone knew (or thought they knew) everything about some pretty private information. He describes how William seemed to be more quiet, or maybe introverted as a child, while Harry was the opposite. Children will turn inward or outward when faced with stressful situations, it’s just reality. He also says that Harry was great fun and then compares the brothers to George and Louis. George also seems more reserved in public, where Louis seems more mischievous. Nothing wrong with that.
He says Harry was very poorly behaved while calling William “sweet and sensible.”
He describes Harry as great fun but much more badly behaved as he was the younger child. Children will misbehave, that’s not necessarily a putdown. He even compares them to George and Louis and we have all witnessed Louis being rambunctious. Is that a direct putdown of Louis then? No, kids will be kids and Harry was a kid just the same.
It’s the juxtaposition and the falling back on depicting one brother one way and the other the opposite way. It creates a neat and boxed-in narrative that the press has been pushing for over 30 years now. Harry was just a kid and so was William. Harry may have been younger but William was still just seven and probably wild at times too. I can believe William had moments of sweetness and so did Harry. in the same way, I can believe Harry had moments of wildness and so did William. I don’t know that this guy intended to fall into the stereotype of the sensible heir and the wild heir but it comes out that way all the same. I sometimes think the public just regurgitates that narrative without realizing bc it’s been pushed upon them by the press for so long, decades.
@Lory its absolutely a putdown of Harry, and when people say it about Louis compared to George its a put down of him as well. Louis is being slotted into Harry’s role as the wild, rambunctious Spare to George’s serious, responsible Heir. The press is already gearing up for another 30 years of the wild spare compared to the heir who does nothing wrong.
@Jais exactly. he’s placing them into the same categories the press has for years – william never did anything wrong? He never behaved badly? He was never wild? @Lory is saying kids will be kids but somehow William and George are above that. We know that’s not true. But here is that same narrative being pushed again and now George and Louis are being dragged into it.
Maybe some can’t see how damaging that is, but others do.
Oops, I meant the sensible heir v the wild spare but yeah that’s the issue in a nutshell.And yeah, I really don’t like seeing it play out again between another set of brothers. And look this guy knew William at 7 but since then he too has been reading or seeing the tabloids that characterize one brother one way and another brother another way and now he’s repeating that narrative. And it does a disservice to both brothers.
It’s the William responsible and Harry irresponsible trope that the media has used since the beginning. Meanwhile who busted a front tooth because they got really drunk. That would be mr responsible William.
It’s a false narrative and tossing in George and Louis in the mix is even worse. Louis is much younger than George and so of course he seems more immature. But let’s forget how George behaved on tour in Australia. He had some attitude at the time and grew out of it. George also benefitted from being hidden by his parents at the age Louis is now because Harry had not met Meghan so William and Kate didn’t need to use their kids for more attention.
One more person opening their mouth to create issues. He should know the brothers do not speak. Bad idea from this giant.
@Lory … This is the first description of William being ‘sweet and introspective’ as a child that I’ve heard or read of over the years. Most of what I’ve read or heard is about young William being an entitled brat in school, bullying kids and demanding to go first in lines because he was the future King and such.
Moreover, according to Harry, William didn’t offer him any brotherly love or affection when he arrived at Eton a year after their mother’s death. He told Harry ‘You don’t know me here’ and then proceeded to ignore him.
I read somewhere that George was doing the same thing at school. I’m going to be King so watch it.
William was called Billy Basher when he was younger. Not sure where the introspective part comes from. And if they were the same age, it’s not like he could make a real assessment anyway.
George is 12 and Louis is 7. George was rarely seen out at 7 and Louis has been out sitting for hours at 4. Just more William good Harry bad. I remember that Billy the Basher story when I was young and the threatening children when he becomes King, but they were both children at boarding school without their mother. I’m sure neither were on their best behavior. These George and Louis stories suck. They’re children.
I agree that it matters how Louis was exposed to the public at a much younger age than George. Of course he will not act perfectly at age 4. George was not a perfect toddler but that was played off as cute. Louis does not get the same grace.
Even now he’s a lot calmer than from a few years ago but he’s still described otherwise.
I am wondering why the actual spare Charlotte is left out in talking of the dynamics of the family by scooters friend
Bc it seems like people and the media want to pit the two brothers against each other so they can repeat the story of Harry and William or even Charles and Andrew. Charlotte will be written about as perfect in every way and woe to her if she ever isn’t.
He didn’t nail all the talking points, he went on to say that both Charles and William were trapped. Harry described them like that and was excoriated. I think this is a guy just looking for his next British job. But it’s so weird how the Telegraph will do a full scale profile on any random posho. And why is the press narrative this week the Windsors are trapped and miserable?
My theory is it’s to evoke sympathy for them so the public will say oh yes these poor miserable royals absolutely deserve that 5th forever home and all that public park space. And they should definitely only do one event a week bc their lives are so miserable. But idk that’s just a guess, it could be something else.
And we don’t need government ministers to scrutinise their various CE lease agreements.
That’s exactly what he said in Spare, he wasted a good education, bunkec off school with his friends and used to play corridor cricket with his mates to annoy everyone else. Of course he was good fun and I’m sure he had more friends because of it. A few articles going around how unhappy the Royals are with their lives
The sweet and sensible one misbehaved badly at the York wedding teasing one of his Spencer cousins.
I taught (and occasionally still substitute teach) 1st and 2nd grade. There’s no such thing as a “sensible” 7-year-old. And that’s a good thing, in my opinion! There are kids that try to present that way, of course, and a lot of times, it hints at adults in their lives putting entirely too much pressure on them. Like they’re being forced to take responsibility for younger siblings, for example. Or sometimes, the adults just have a very narrow, unrealistic idea of a straight-laced, dignified child who will grow up to be a leader whether the kid likes it or not. I think William falls into that latter category. Honestly, any time I hear someone talk about him as a child, I can’t help but feel sorry for the kid that he was. He obviously grew into a horrible, bitter man, who has the means to fix himself but chooses not to, and now he’s repeating the cycle with his own kids, which is bad. But God, what a fucked up childhood he (and Harry, of course) had.
Agree. Painting William as always sensible and responsible at 7 doesn’t feel fair either. It feels weird bc it’s like they’re saying obviously the heir came out of the womb sensible bc he was meant to be king. But what do I know, I didn’t room with William once at 7.
So William “knew what his responsibilities were” when he was a boy?
What happened?? Because he doesn’t seem to know his responsibilities now.
Being feted as the responsible one at age 7 has him rebelling to the point that he’s said nah no responsibilities ever.
Time for him to grow up.
It doesn’t seem like he knows Harry and doesn’t seem to be close with William so why is even talking about them?
AI effort:
“Humphrey Ker: British actor, author and comedian who also serves as community director at Wrexham AFC.
Confusion: Possible confusion with Humphrey Kerr, the former managing director of Wrexham AFC.
Whatever this man meant by calling Harry a “maniac,” I reply as an American, “Screw you, dude.” And Wilbur is sweet and sensible? I say, “You are deluded, jerk.”
‘Day drinking’ sounds quite pejorative. Leaving aside William’s case – going to a school after seems unwise – a glass of wine or bottle of lager with a pub lunch, say, is hardly remarkable. Very different, for example, to getting stocious at 11am on several double vodkas.
So this is the new KP narrative for William and Kate: Pity them! Poor dears, they suffer SO MUCH and are so SELFLESS to have to (checks notes) do things, nothing interesting, valuable or meaningful but things that take time out in their personal lives, in exchange for their very luxurious lives on the taxpayers’s dime! They are so BURDENED, y’all! No more Tatler “Kate the CEO,” no more “secret power behind the throne,” no more William Actually Being in Control of Everything Royal! They’re beaten, they’re exhausted, they just want a simple life in the country with their family to raise them “normally.”
More evidence: confirmation that Louis is the mischievous Harry to George’s fit-for-an-heir William. That’s got to come from KP, feeding their children to the lions.
First Sophie Winkleman was trotted out, then this random (has anyone ever heard of him before?) and I’m sure David, excuse me, Sir David Beckham will be trotted out to sing the same song. Poor, poor William and Kate!
Also, this guy obviously does not know Charles (something something he would rather be at home with his dogs and Camilla? Please. If there’s anything Charles lives for, is to finally have all the pomp and ceremony he was denied by the inconvenient fact that his mother lived so long).
Just another lie inserted in a clickbait story/fed to this guy by the hack at that right-wing paper, to clean up Williams’ past. It’s happening in plain sight, all over the UK media these days. This clean-up job will continue up till his ‘coronation’, just pay attention, y’all.
And this .. prince Harry was not at boarding school when he was five (he is two years younger than Wills), nor did William at seven years old. He went to boarding school at age eight. This is just made-up BS.
These people don’t research names properly or anything else. They just spew out manipulative rubbish that, thank God, hardly anyone believes anymore.
Charlotte is the spare not louis.
I didn’t think he looked that great when these pictures were taken, but he looks way better then than he does now. His beard really ages him.
I have no idea who this person is. He says American friends want to move to the Uk. Funny when there was an article just this week that many young people in the Uk wants to leave as there’s hardly any jobs and if there are some, the pay is low. It’s like This guy came to the US for opportunities, now that he’s made the dough wants to move back. (Not to mention even some of the entrepreneurs are leaving that island as well). Brexit has been their downfall