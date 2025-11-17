Glen Powell brought a UPS driver he met four years ago to his SNL monologue



We are at the tail end of a Very Glen Powell Fall. His sports comedy series, Chad Powers, finished airing at the end of October, and his new movie The Running Man (co-starring Lee Pace) opened this past weekend. To round out his months-long promo blitz, Glen hosted this week’s SNL. I could have sworn that he’d hosted before but nope. As it turns out, Glen was actually asked to host four years ago, just ahead of one of the many rescheduled release dates for Top Gun: Maverick in November 2021. (The Delta variant of covid caused the movie to be pushed back to May 2022.)

So now, four years later, Glen finally got his chance to host SNL, and he was thrilled to be there. In honor of the occasion, he spent his monologue poking fun at how his face has been everywhere lately. He also told a story about the moment he’d gotten the call about hosting four years earlier. As he and his family were all celebrating, a UPS driver named Mitch pulled up with a delivery. They excitedly told Mitch about SNL and took a selfie. Unfortunately for Glen, Maverick’s release got pushed back and his hosting gig got canceled because that’s showbiz, kid. That selfie has haunted him for four years and on Saturday night, he finally had a chance to close the circle.

As far as both SNL monologues and everyday gestures go, I kind of loved this. It was really sweet. SNL’s monologues can really be hit or miss, but Glen’s was short, sweet, and kept me invested. I like that he didn’t do a song and dance or try to awkwardly tell jokes, but instead drew on a real-life experience with a great payoff. I too would probably always remember that unfinished business of the UPS guy who I told about SNL but never got to explain why it fell through. I wonder if Mitch actually remembered Glen and his family telling him about it. I’m sure he’ll give interviews saying that he did, but… did he really?

As for the rest of the episode, it wasn’t bad! Overall, I’ve found season 51 to be a bit hit-or-miss. I think their cold openings and Weekend Updates have been great. James Austin Johnson’s impression of Trump is so spot-on that it brings me back to the Darrell Hammon/ Bubba Bill Clinton days of my youth. That said, the guests and sketches themselves have been just okay, but I’ve felt that way for at least a decade. I read somewhere online – I can’t remember where, it could have been in a comment here – that Glen Powell is a character/supporting actor who looks like a leading man. I cannot stop thinking about that assessment because it’s so true, and I think SNL really showcases that.