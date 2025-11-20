What’s the hold-up with Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling setting their wedding date?

In late July, Peter Phillips announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, his girlfriend of barely more than a year. Peter seems to adore Harriet, and they seem well-matched and age appropriate (he just turned 48, she’s 45). What’s come after their engagement has surprised me: they’ve barely been seen together and they haven’t set a date for their wedding. There were rumors that Peter would invite all of his cousins to his wedding – including Prince Harry – and I kind of wonder if that’s the hold up. Like, people are bitching back and forth about Peter’s potential wedding-guest list. In any case, some random royal commentator now claims that Harriet and Peter are due to have an “all-white wedding.” A weird way to say that the Duchess of Sussex is banned, but sure.
As Princess Anne’s son – Peter Phillips – celebrates his 48th birthday, there is one key question that is bound to be at the forefront of many royal fanatics’ minds. When will he finally wed his NHS fiancée, Harriet Sperling? The couple, who have been dating since May 2024, officially announced their engagement in July – leaving the nation eagerly anticipating when the next royal wedding could be set to take place.
It will not be the first time Peter – nephew of King Charles – has walked down the aisle. In 2008, he said ‘I Do’ to Montreal-born Autumn Kelly in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel. The couple, who share two children – Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, separated in 2019, with their divorce finalised in 2021. Now, Peter has found love again with fellow divorcee Harriet, 46, who shares a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her first marriage. She herself boasts wealthy connections, sharing a relation to the Duke of Gloucester through her late father, Rupert Sperling.
How will Peter and Harriet’s big day differ from his previous nuptials and could wedding bells be set to ring before the end of the year? While little is known about the details of their upcoming nuptials, former royal butler Grant Harrold previously told the Daily Mail that he is almost certain the pair will not be restrained by traditional royal protocol.
Acknowledging that times are ‘very different’ now, he said: ‘Historically, yes, royal weddings, if you’re divorced and you got married again, it was always a much more low key affair.’
Yet, while Peter is seemingly unlikely to abide by all of the traditions of the Firm on the big day, Mr Harrold is confident that Peter and Harriet will likely enjoy an ‘all-white wedding.’
He adds: ‘I think he’ll still want to do things even though he’s the divorcee. I still think it will be a full-blown white wedding affair.’
While my “guest list” theory is probably dead-on, now I wonder if Peter and Harriet are being blocked from having a more “royal-style” wedding in Windsor. I’m sure he wants that, to marry at St. George’s Chapel and to throw the royal protocol bullsh-t out the window. But he and Harriet are both divorcées with children from their first marriages. It’s very likely that they’re being told that they need to marry in Scotland and have a quieter, less white-wedding affair. It would explain why they haven’t set the date. After all, royalists still INSIST that Queen Elizabeth II hated Meghan’s guts because Meghan had the nerve to wear white to her second wedding. These people are really clenched about wedding protocols specifically.
Maybe the delay has nothing to do with the ceremony or protocol and simply that their relationship is on the rocks 🤷
Maybe because there’s other things to prep like london bridge down and also a coronation and they dont want to have the trouble of fitting a secondary non-senior royal in their plans. They’re gonna have to be sinners until they get the ok from above.
I’ll be curious to see how it ends up going. Maybe they’ve been able to keep it under wraps?
I suspect they will get married in smaller church perhaps near his mother’s house. But I notice that there’s no uproar that these two are engaged only after a year. I know some royalists had a lot to say when Harry and Meghan got engaged after a year of dating. As for whether she will white, I think so. I don’t know why it was a big deal that Meghan wore a white dress when everyone who gets remarried does it.
I doubt scooter told peter to slow down and not rush into the marriage
Camilla wore bright white Dress and matching hat at the registry wedding to Charles. Both c and c were of course divorced from their respective first spouse s. Maybe peter and Harriet could have registry wedding and blessing.
I think getting married in a registry office versus getting married in a church are two very different things in the Church of England.
She needs to think twice, three times before marrying into that family. Be forever engaged if you like the guy, but don’t give up your autonomy for a seat in the fishbowl that is the UK royal family.
I’m sure the press will invent some imaginary feud between she and Kate, or this woman will somehow be used to bash Meghan from 5000 miles away. The press needs fresh meat and fresh storylines. I would run too.