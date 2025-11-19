Pharrell Williams: ‘I hate politics. Like, despise them. It’s a magic trick, it’s not real’

Let’s start on a positive note with this story, because I’m going to be incandescent with rage by the end of it. Pharrell Williams was in Miami a few days ago, and he received the key to the city for all of his contributions to the city and the culture. At the 5th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day in Miami, Pharrell praised and highlighted Black and underrepresented innovators, artists, creators and entrepreneurs. He also showcased his work with his own nonprofit, Black Ambition, which gives away more than $1 million in award money for the Black Ambition Prize. All of this is great.

Unfortunately, at this Miami event, Pharrell spouted off about politics again. Or rather, how much he hates all politics and he hates when celebrities get involved with campaigns or political endorsements. He spoke about this last year, in the heat of the presidential election, when he proudly proclaimed: “I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them.” As I said at the time, he can say he doesn’t “do politics,” but politics has a say in everything Pharrell does, everything he touches, every part of his career and his life as a Black American man. It’s absolutely pathetic that he doesn’t acknowledge that or understand that. Well, Pharrell was back on his bullsh-t:

Pharrell Williams isn’t a big fan of politics. Skateboard P revealed his current stance on the political landscape at the 5th annual Black Ambition Demo Day. “I hate politics,” he said. “Like, despise them. It’s a magic trick. It’s not real. I don’t believe in either side. Because I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division.” “Yes, it’s not a popular point of view, but I just gotta say, when I think about it, the wells are drying up,” he added. Williams also gave his thoughts on supporting businesses based on skin color. Addressing Black people in the audience, he asked, “Do you think for what it is that you do, do you think you’re the best? Do you want the job because you’re black or because you’re the best?” “Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re black or because you’re the best?” Williams continued. “I think now for me, it’s about us having the best ambition, and that’s the reason why you should support these businesses,” continued Williams. “Yes, they happen to be black and brown, but it should be based on the fact that they’re the best, not because of a shade of skin color.”

[From Complex]

Just so we’re clear, he’s created this Black Ambition nonprofit to fund and promote Black innovators and entrepreneurship, but then at the event for his nonprofit, he criticizes the idea that Black and marginalized entrepreneurs might need a helping hand simply because of their race or ethnicity. Weird how the conversation around Black entrepreneurs and Black creators is so… what’s the word? Politicized. Almost as if the politics of race touches everything – from business to beauty to art to money. “I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division.” Will you shut the f–k up? The worst part is that he thinks he sounds so f–king deep.

"Do you want the job because you're Black or because you're the best?" Pharrell explains why he hates politics and says supporting a business shouldn’t be based on someone’s skin color, but because it’s the best. (🎥 there nicky goes/TikTok)

pic.twitter.com/VVCC57eg6S — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 16, 2025