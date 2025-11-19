Andrew Windsor was photographed on a horse & the Waleses are furious!

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen out and about this week. He was photographed on horseback in Great Windsor Park. For years, Andrew has gotten pap’d on horseback in Windsor – no one ever took away his “riding privileges,” and he’s kept his horses at the royal family’s stables in the Windsor Castle complex. He goes riding a few times a week, and since he doesn’t have to move out of Royal Lodge until January, I guess he’s just keeping up with his normal riding schedule, even after he’s been unroyaled. Well, it’s not enough that they took away his mansion and his titles! Now they want to ensure that Andrew is never seen riding a horse ever again! The Mail had this exclusive:
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor trotting around Windsor on a royal horse is ‘not a good look’ for the King and will rile his neighbours the Prince and Princess of Wales, a well-placed source has said. The former Duke of York may no longer be a prince but he is still enjoying the trappings of royal life despite losing all his titles and HRH. The King’s brother went riding on the Windsor estate yesterday morning for the first time in seven weeks. The image of him smiling on a horse in the Autumn sunshine shows he is yet to leave Royal Lodge, despite being evicted by his older brother and nephew.
‘It’s really not a good look. The King won’t be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer’, a royal source has said.
William and Kate will also be annoyed by the pictures of Andy happily riding with a female companion because they don’t want him in their lives full stop, let alone as a near-neighbour.
‘That move to Sandringham can’t come soon enough to get him away from Windsor’, the source added. But Charles does still have a weakness for Andrew, they said, and he is worried about his mental health after being cooped up for approaching two months.
‘I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain. Their family and friends are worried about their mental health and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother. He’s been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks’.
The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English revealed last night that Andrew was smuggled out of Royal Lodge, apparently ducking out of sight in the back seat of a car, and driven straight to Windsor Castle to take out a horse from the Royal Mews shortly after 10am yesterday. It is believed he went out riding for around 45 minutes in the company of a woman groom with whom he chatted animatedly and gesticulated. Afterwards it is believed that the ex-prince was smuggled back home the same way in his car to avoid detection.
Andrew used to head out to the royal stables three or four times a week ‘as regular as clockwork’, according to locals.
While I remain on Team They Should Have Punished Andrew Even Harder, I have to admit that I don’t really give a sh-t that he was seen riding a horse. Charles said Andrew and Fergie didn’t have to move out of Royal Lodge until next year, and it seems weird to argue that Andrew needs to hide until then. He has never felt the need to hide. He is not ashamed. He actually got a very good retirement package from his brother, and I doubt Charles even cares that much about the photos. Now, I totally buy that William and Kate are throwing a tantrum. They moved into Forest Lodge about a month ago, and they hate being so “close” to Andrew. What’s crazy about that is Andrew is moving to the Sandringham estate, where William and Kate spend weekends and vacations, at Anmer Hall. When will they start bitching and moaning about that?
Who cares about the mental health of the girls AMW abused? Virginia G. killed herself. I hear nothing about her mental health. She was abused! AMW did the abusing. Exactly why do they care for his mental health? Get him a therapist!!!
Charles should be less worried about Andrew’s mental health and more worried about his complete lack of morals and decency. The same goes for Fergie. They are bad people who are suffering the most mild of consequences for doing really bad things.
So far they are suffering more than the president of the US. When does his reckoning start?
so AMW was smuggled out and someone called the paps to take photos, was the female companion age checked? they are playing in our faces. the only punishment suitable is Jail but we know that is never going to happen
Until the photo is AMbatt smiling in a mugshot, idgaf.
Exactly. Unroyaling him was about not seeing a criminal who lied on tv in a position of (arguably) high standard. That should be accompanied by criminal liability, not voluntary lifestyle adjustments. He is part of a very wealthy family of grifters, he will never want for anything.
Same. Show us the perp walk, as well.
He already makes the best guilty faces! It would be epic.
Poor Just Andrew. Boo hoo.
Too bad the “royals” can’t be prosecuted or held accountable in any way for the many terrible things they do.
How about Chuck as dad, FIL and grandfather to two small children showing a modicum of concern about either the mental or physical wellbeing of Harry, Meghan and Archie and Lili?
He even mocked Diana s bulimia and scolded her for fainting. He could not show compassion or worry about her.and she was his wife and mother of his children.
Didn’t we hear last week that William is concerned about the mental health of Randy Andy? Now it’s Charles? Who will it be next week? Camilla? We already had Anne and Edward… they run out of family members.
That said, since neither MET police or FBI take any action to bring him in for questioning, and he isn’t prosecuted, he isn’t under house arrest. Let the guy ride the horses, as long the stream of young women visiting Royal Lodge stopped.
Can’t wait for Scooter to complain that they need another weekend retreat because Anmer is too close to Andrew’s new home.
This is what they get for choosing to protect him. If the Royals wanted him to disappear they should let the police and the FBI investigate him and let him be prosecuted for his crimes.
I don’t think the FBI is waiting for permission from the Royal family. It’s a matter of jurisdiction.
So now Charles cares about the mental health of family members? Huh.
Andy has got dirt on them and has no doubt threatened to tell all i-! they are 💩 themselves that he write a book
so giving him what he wants
Can’t we just admit Meghan is the devil’s spawn, Harry is in her black woman magical thrawl and something something they are way worse than a money launderer, a tax funded liar, a likely p%do. A definite friend of pe@os, a bag man for millions in cash. But wait! A BLACK woman.. See!
Fergie has not been married to Andrew since 1996. She is free to leave there. Time to move on. I think scoots will seize royal lodge
I absolutely GAF that Paedrew is gallivanting around taxpayer funded land on a likely taxpayer funded horse, rubbing our collective noses in the fact that he’s gotten off pretty much unscathed – compared to being in jail where he should be for his abuse, corruption, graft and lying.
It also shows that King Charles The Bold isn’t that bold after all, his ‘punishments’ of the Paedo Ex-Prince are totally toothless and for show.
It’s not in the King’s power, or his responsibility, to ‘punish’ anyone. And a good thing too. This isn’t the Middle Ages.
Andrew’s recent unroyalling was not about punishment. It was about protecting the Crown by severing Andrew’s connection to it.
Are we supposed to forget how much time WanK spend at (one of) their (other) house(s) in Norfolk?
The Wails will certainly need some more emotional support real estate to get over this trauma.
When scooter wails claims royal lodge he will completely redecorate it first
Oh well. Andrew has been living nearby for years. They’ve gone on church walkabouts with him. Crying about it now is performative af. Oh nooo. He’s riding a horse. GMAFB.
Scoots would have Andrew on the church walk next to keen and the children. Such a hypocrite. That family knew what was going on with andrew.
I’ve just gotten to the part in Virginia’s story where she’s about to meet this despicable POS 😡 highlighted above…if there’s a 🔥🔥🔥may they ALL in up in it😠
My first thought was, there has to be a way to ride horses at Windsor without paparazzi seeing you, no? And then the article says this: Andrew used to head out to the royal stables three or four times a week ‘as regular as clockwork’, according to locals. Staff were also instructed not to drive the animals up to him at the 30-room Royal Lodge in the King’s horsebox – which they were often made to do when the former Duke of York wanted to avoid photographers.”
I mean, if you’re going to let him ride why on earth would you finally *not* let him hide from photographers? He’a disgraced, his ongoing incredible arrogance and freedom reflects on *charles*
William and Kate only care about this because it hurts their whole “theyve always hated Andrew” narrative they’re pushing now. They’ve gone to church with him, spent christmas with him. they’re fine with him. maybe they don’t like him personally but not because of *everything else*.
and of course he’s going to keep riding. Part of the reason hes going relatively quietly is bc he’s been assured he won’t lose any perks besides royal lodge itself.
Anyway this was interesting to me -“Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer..”
oh so now they’re admitting its taxpayer funded??? Usually its about the Crown Estate and sovereign grant and how the royals bring in more money than they cost etc. Now its taxpayer funded??
That was the huge standout for me as well! That’s a significant departure from the way the royals and their dozens of properties are talked about. Fascinating.
So who tips the photographer off that he is out riding ? Surely they’re not waiting around on the off chance that he will go out riding. Surely they haven’t been staking out Windsor for 6 weeks.
I just feel sorry for the horse that it has to carry an ass.
That top photograph of him is wild. He looks like Steve Martin in the peeing scene from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Andrew is not an accomplished ex-royal rider, and being on his regular escorted amateur ride like the tourists riding horses in Hyde Park is hardly newsworthy. I doubt the born-royals care a jot.