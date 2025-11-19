Andrew Windsor was photographed on a horse & the Waleses are furious!

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen out and about this week. He was photographed on horseback in Great Windsor Park. For years, Andrew has gotten pap’d on horseback in Windsor – no one ever took away his “riding privileges,” and he’s kept his horses at the royal family’s stables in the Windsor Castle complex. He goes riding a few times a week, and since he doesn’t have to move out of Royal Lodge until January, I guess he’s just keeping up with his normal riding schedule, even after he’s been unroyaled. Well, it’s not enough that they took away his mansion and his titles! Now they want to ensure that Andrew is never seen riding a horse ever again! The Mail had this exclusive:

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor trotting around Windsor on a royal horse is ‘not a good look’ for the King and will rile his neighbours the Prince and Princess of Wales, a well-placed source has said. The former Duke of York may no longer be a prince but he is still enjoying the trappings of royal life despite losing all his titles and HRH. The King’s brother went riding on the Windsor estate yesterday morning for the first time in seven weeks. The image of him smiling on a horse in the Autumn sunshine shows he is yet to leave Royal Lodge, despite being evicted by his older brother and nephew.

‘It’s really not a good look. The King won’t be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer’, a royal source has said.

William and Kate will also be annoyed by the pictures of Andy happily riding with a female companion because they don’t want him in their lives full stop, let alone as a near-neighbour.

‘That move to Sandringham can’t come soon enough to get him away from Windsor’, the source added. But Charles does still have a weakness for Andrew, they said, and he is worried about his mental health after being cooped up for approaching two months.

‘I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain. Their family and friends are worried about their mental health and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother. He’s been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks’.

The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English revealed last night that Andrew was smuggled out of Royal Lodge, apparently ducking out of sight in the back seat of a car, and driven straight to Windsor Castle to take out a horse from the Royal Mews shortly after 10am yesterday. It is believed he went out riding for around 45 minutes in the company of a woman groom with whom he chatted animatedly and gesticulated. Afterwards it is believed that the ex-prince was smuggled back home the same way in his car to avoid detection.

Andrew used to head out to the royal stables three or four times a week ‘as regular as clockwork’, according to locals.