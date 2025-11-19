Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue features ‘the internet boyfriends’ on multiple covers

Here are the covers for Vanity Fair’s “Hollywood Issue.” Come and sit down, children, because I remember when Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue used to come out in between the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. The old Hollywood Issue emphasized the performances of the year and highlighted actors and actresses who were rising talents and established stars. So, what’s annoying me this year? I think it’s the cover line “let’s hear it for the boys”? The boys, in this case, are a hodge-podge of 20-somethings, 30-somethings and even a few 40-somethings. Andrew Garfield is a whole-ass 42 year old with two Oscar nominations! The other “boys” featured: Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Jeremy Allen White, A$AP Rocky, Glen Powell, LaKeith Stanfield, Callum Turner, Riz Ahmed, Jonathan Bailey and Harris Dickinson. Instead of “let’s hear it for the boys,” a better cover line should have been “the new masculinity,” because that was the focus of VF’s story:

Enter the “internet boyfriend.” The phrase has a wink, but the phenomenon is seriously embedded in our cultural DNA at this point. Today’s leading men aren’t unreachable idols. They feel like real people, very special people who hover just half an inch beyond our grasp. They’re still fantasy men, yes, but boyfriend-shaped: accessible, kind, vulnerable, and recognizably human. It’s not enough to watch these men working as actors on our screens. We want to know them, how they feel, what makes them tick. We follow their playlists, their breakups, their skin-care routines.

The internet is the perfect environment for forging parasocial bonds because it traffics in illusions and accessibility. And because of streaming, and Instagram, and YouTube, et al., we get to watch and rewatch our favorite moments from our favorite movies.

Let’s be honest: When Tom Cruise slid across the floor in socks and a shirt in Risky Business, he wasn’t sexy. But the studio sold him as God’s gift to women. Maybe we bought it because there were few alternatives. One is reminded of another male sex symbol, Marlon Brando. His voice in A Streetcar Named Desire was nasal and weird, but we still saw him as manly. And so was Cruise, though every part of his image has been calibrated: his shortness minimized in press photos, his unnerving intensity recast as ambition.

The approach has shifted now, where the difference between a male star’s sculpted pose and his unguarded presence is also the story of how masculinity has become expressive and safe at the same time. “Big d–k energy” doesn’t mean dominance, but presence, sincerity, and authenticity.

Still, any performance of authenticity is suspect—and these are, after all, brilliant actors. There’s a fine line between the man unashamed of feeling and the one demanding to be comforted. The former seduces; the latter regresses. The true internet boyfriend doesn’t want to be mothered. He already has a mother, and he loves her.

I had to double-check the byline to make sure Olivia Nuzzi wasn’t the author of this mess. No, it was written by Ottessa Moshfegh. Eh. Don’t get me wrong, some of these guys qualify as internet boyfriends or online obsessions. But I’m offended by the magazine putting Riz Ahmed – an Oscar winner and Oscar-nominated actor – alongside Glen Powell and saying, essentially, that they’re both the same and both are internet boyfriends. I also believe Michael B. Jordan has far surpassed all of these guys – he’s a full-fledged movie star, and he (more than any other guy of his generation) has the CV, the box office record, the heat and the drive to be the next Tom Cruise/Denzel/Tom Hanks. But it’s genuinely nice to see Harris Dickinson get some love – a very underrated actor who will be able to work forever because he can slip into basically any movie, any role, any genre.

38 Responses to “Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue features ‘the internet boyfriends’ on multiple covers”

  1. A Guest says:
    November 19, 2025 at 9:58 am

    Can we stop trying to make Glenn Powell happen?

    Reply
  2. Ang says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:01 am

    The funniest part of that cover is that they are all barefoot except ASAP Rocky is in socks on the beach lol

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Surely by now, everyone knows internet hype does NOT equal real life popularity.😕

    Will be interesting to see the sales figures for this issue.

    Reply
  4. Tuesday says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:08 am

    All three covers are awful. They make really attractive men look…not attractive.

    And I agree. Michael B. Jordan doesn’t belong in the same conversation as Glen Powell (who? Only know him from this site) or Jonathan Bailey (who is lovely, but definitely up and coming).

    Reply
  5. jais says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:22 am

    What a weird mix.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:27 am

    LMAO! You can tell how far ahead these things are shot as with a few exceptions (like…two?) there are a lot of this year’s box office bombs and critical flops on these covers. Talk about having your finger very very far from the pulse.

    Good looking guys but terrible photos. So muted and washed out. Major “meh”.

    Reply
  7. Goldenmom says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Used to like these kind of covers but now that everything is cut and paste, it is dull. The idea of these people getting together & hanging out to be shot was fun.

    Clearly, I am an old.

    Reply
  8. Mel says:
    November 19, 2025 at 10:43 am

    The only one who’s been in a hit this year is MBJ. Why are these men being featured, none of them are new to the industry.

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      November 19, 2025 at 12:01 pm

      Yes, so many odd choices.
      Most of these dudes the public is familiar with, they are not up & coming. Jonathan & Harris are the two names probably less known.
      Hate the use of the word BOYS here.
      Harris D looks so unattractive in that photo with the other three cuties he is sitting next to.
      The photography is a big thumbs down.
      No shade to Asaph but is he an actor?

      Reply
    • Bqm says:
      November 19, 2025 at 3:35 pm

      Jonathan Bailey was in Jurassic World which was one of the top grossing movies this year. He’s also coming up in Wicked 2 which will be huge.

      Reply
  9. Normades says:
    November 19, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    VF Hwood issue covers have always been random. Some of these guys like Garfield, Riz, Lakeith and MBJ don’t belong here due to age/career but the others are all solid B+ internet boyfriends trying to break into that A. Surprised that Jacob Elordi wasn’t there but he probably turned it down (because he’s sooo serious). Timmy C probably said no thanks too but he is an A already.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    November 19, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    Oddly I don’t mind the use of “boys”. In the day the VF covers were all about lining up the young hot ingenue actresses under 30. It was gross but it’s interesting to go back and see who actually became A listers.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      November 19, 2025 at 3:42 pm

      They’ve done it with guys before. Both up and coming (1996) and established (2003, 2007). Most covers are mixed male and female though.

      Reply
  11. Jay says:
    November 19, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    I must officially be an old, because I super don’t care about any of these people’s skin care routine.

    I think ASAP got included because Highest2Lowest was projected to do better than it did. In a moment of face blindness I confused LaKeith with Jay Ellison who maybe should have taken asap’s place on the beach.

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    November 19, 2025 at 1:58 pm

    For me, the best-looking men on the cover are ASAP Rocky and LaKeith Stanfield. Wowza!!! They are setting fire to the cover. Gracious me.

    Reply
  13. jferber says:
    November 19, 2025 at 2:05 pm

    And why is Glen Powell everywhere? It’s beginning to annoy me. I wouldn’t be surprised if he delivered my UPS package today. I guess they call it omnipresent. Make it stop! Also, Austin Butler is going into this territory too. It makes me like them less, not more. Do their agents understand that? They are becoming public nuisances.

    Reply
  14. Normades says:
    November 19, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    I agree the only one here to be a full fledged proven “movie star” is MBJ. Austin is A list in terms of projects and casting but he can’t carry a film and Glen can’t either. Garfield is very accomplished but if he’s doing covers like this it’s probably because he knows this is now his competition and wants to stay in the discussion.

    Reply
  15. Bea says:
    November 19, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    I don’t know where else to put this, but the ads on this site have become really intense and I’m having a hard time navigating around them. They block most of the page and hide the actual article sometimes.

    Reply
  16. janice says:
    November 19, 2025 at 3:38 pm

    Socks?? on the beach???? why???

    Reply
  17. Aimee says:
    November 19, 2025 at 3:40 pm

    I don’t love the covers and others have echoed my sentiments about the men chosen. But what I really hate are the men with bermudas/shorts. What a bizarre choice in this context. It made some very handsome men look unatttactive!

    Reply
  18. Celina says:
    November 19, 2025 at 6:01 pm

    I call shenanigans since there is no Pedro Pascal

    Reply
    • JBolivar says:
      November 19, 2025 at 11:17 pm

      Ikr? Pedro’s the avatar for “Internet boyfriend”

      I wish this list was more diverse, plus agree w all questioning if Glen Powell same calibre of actor as Michael Jordan…

      Reply
  19. Lau says:
    November 19, 2025 at 6:08 pm

    They couldn’t photoshop in a picture of Paul Mescal where he is not blurry ?

    Reply

