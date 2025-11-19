Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton stepped out after welcoming their second child

Here’s an early Christmas present for longtime readers: Tom Hiddleston in a velvet suit at the GQ Men of the Year event in London! A decade ago, a post containing these photos would have generated 400-plus comments. Those really were the days! After Tom’s relationship with Taylor Swift, he really changed up his image. He fell in love with Zawe Ashton. He still works consistently on a variety of projects, but the whole “movie star/next James Bond” thing isn’t happening and it’s fine. Tom looks happy, and I love his relationship with Zawe. Earlier this year, Zawe joined Tom at one of his premieres, and she revealed that she was expecting their second child. Well, she quietly welcomed the second kid and we’re only finding out now.

Zawe Ashton made her first public appearance after quietly welcoming her second child with her fiancé Tom Hiddleston. The actress, 41, put on a stylish display in a black strapless dress with dramatic ballooned sleeves. The star stood hand in hand with Tom, who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet suit as they attended their first event since confirming she had given birth to their second child. The couple, who are incredibly private, already have one child who was born in October 2022. And earlier this week Zawe revealed she had welcomed her second child as she visited the Little Village baby bank charity. Sharing the post on Instagram, Zawe wrote: ‘Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round.’

I respect their privacy, but I would love to know if they’ve got boys or girls or one of each! I’d also love to know the names! But I get it, and Tom especially has been burned by people knowing too much about him. Last thing: The Night Manager Season 2 is coming to Prime in January. Nine years later! The trailer was released more than a week ago. It looks good, but I barely remember the first season.