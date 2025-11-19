Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton stepped out after welcoming their second child

Here’s an early Christmas present for longtime readers: Tom Hiddleston in a velvet suit at the GQ Men of the Year event in London! A decade ago, a post containing these photos would have generated 400-plus comments. Those really were the days! After Tom’s relationship with Taylor Swift, he really changed up his image. He fell in love with Zawe Ashton. He still works consistently on a variety of projects, but the whole “movie star/next James Bond” thing isn’t happening and it’s fine. Tom looks happy, and I love his relationship with Zawe. Earlier this year, Zawe joined Tom at one of his premieres, and she revealed that she was expecting their second child. Well, she quietly welcomed the second kid and we’re only finding out now.
Zawe Ashton made her first public appearance after quietly welcoming her second child with her fiancé Tom Hiddleston. The actress, 41, put on a stylish display in a black strapless dress with dramatic ballooned sleeves.
The star stood hand in hand with Tom, who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet suit as they attended their first event since confirming she had given birth to their second child.
The couple, who are incredibly private, already have one child who was born in October 2022.
And earlier this week Zawe revealed she had welcomed her second child as she visited the Little Village baby bank charity. Sharing the post on Instagram, Zawe wrote: ‘Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round.’
I respect their privacy, but I would love to know if they’ve got boys or girls or one of each! I’d also love to know the names! But I get it, and Tom especially has been burned by people knowing too much about him. Last thing: The Night Manager Season 2 is coming to Prime in January. Nine years later! The trailer was released more than a week ago. It looks good, but I barely remember the first season.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The first season (it was only supposed to be a limited series) was excellent. I recommend watching it again before this new one.
It was SOOOO good. Le Carre was well-represented with that series. Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman are mesmerizing as well. Just excellent all around.
Drinks on the veranda for old times sake?
Pink champagne for me, please, and I hope Lightpurple will drop by.
Colin has prepared a buffet of seasonal delights out on the veranda, along with space heaters as it is a bit brisk out there. There’s some hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps and pumpkin martinis in addition to traditional veranda fare.
So good to see you, LP — and I could do with your kind of hot chocolate right now, as it’s been a dreadfully dark, rainy, cold, humid November day. Absolutely ghastly.
I hate to be that person but when will he marry her??
I side eye cause Hiddleston is from the world of Cumberbatch(es) and Harington(s), who make engagement announcement in the London Times.
2 babies later with Zawe and still nowt?😕😕😕
They’ve been engaged since 2022. Maybe they’ve been busy with the kids and their careers or maybe they’re not in a rush to go down the aisle. It’s also possible they quietly married a while ago and just didn’t publicly reveal it with how private they are
There have been so many interviews recently where they wrote about *his wife* ZA, or variations thereof.
Rumours were swirling around they got married in the summer of 2024.
@Kaiser: kid Hiddles № 1 is a boy.
… and I’m so looking forward to watching TNM II.
Perhaps, She is not in a rush to marry Him.
He refers to her as his wife but they’re not legally married. She clarified a few months ago it’s because SHE hasn’t decided how or when she wants to do it.
OK, I’ll say less.
I’m a fellow Brit and in their upper/middleclass thespian world, rarely do they take this long to lock it down.😒😒
Even the bohemian-alternative Joseph Fiennes, was married to the mum of his kids.
(Brother, Ralph, married once, but never procreated.)
@JEGEDE
They are obviously committed to each other, have two children together, and appear happy and in love.
As others have said, it sounds like Zawe is the one setting the speed for when and how they get married and her parents didn’t get married for many years after having kids. On the other hand, his parents appear to have done it “the proper way” and they ended up divorced.
And frankly, it’s none of anyone’s business.
She herself has stated that she is ambivalent about marriage. This isn’t about him not wanting to marry her. She stated that she has a lot of fear around being a wife and what that means as a woman. I highly recommend listening to the episodes she guest hosted of the Miss Me Podcast. She actually gave a LOT of insight into their relationship and her feelings around traditional marriage.
I think they’re both secure in the relationship. Zawe’s parents did not get married until she was 5yrs old.
She was a guest host on Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver’s podcast, Miss Me this summer and she was due to pop then. But also – she was such an amazing host! I got why Tom fell in love with her – she was funny, irreverent, and also really kind and empathetic. She’s someone I would want to be friends with.
Congrats to them! She looks amazing and I love that dress.
Those two are so beautiful. Individually and together.
I bet those kids will be tall, supertalented and gorgeous.
He’s called her his wife and I recall she said her husband this past summer. Sounds like they did it and just didn’t have it photographed.
They haven’t gotten married yet – she stated this on the podcast she guest hosted this past summer. She stated that they call each other husband and wife but are taking their time making it legal.
lots of partners call each other husband or wife. They are in their hearts. For some to make it legal doesn’t really matter. For others its a legal security.
While it can’t be with me Higgles. She’s good too. j/k they are smashingly adorable together.
Has it ready been 9 years? The pandemic totally screwed with my perception of time.
The glasses are such a great accessory for him, he is very fine when he puts those on.
I suppose on the continuum of exposure they are private but it doesn’t strike me as abnormal. I’m older and don’t share much publicly either. It’s a whole new world now for the younger generations
I respect that they keep their relationship and family private we don’t need to know their business.
It’s interesting how women don’t care about marriage anymore. For years you were a fallen woman without it, now you have to really search your soul before entering the state.
I am super impressed about how they’ve carved out a private life for themselves.
Tom Hiddleston has been my secret boyfriend for ages. I like his match-up with Zawe. He is one tall glass of water. Best to them both, even though she stole my man.
Only Lovers Left Alive did me in. I became obsessed with him.
The first child is a boy I believe. Good for them for keeping their business private and shielding their children from the public. I think the kids should be able to make the choice when their older, I hate when parents parade their kids around or treat them like , they’re apprentices learning the business. Let your kid, kid and have some privacy. I’m looking at you Jay Z and Beyonce and you Kim K. Let those girls be able to date and have their screwups in private.
He would’ve made one fine Bond! Hmm hmm. And, that’s all I have to say… lol
I think Zawe is so very, very uniquely beautiful. I love them together.