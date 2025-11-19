Princess Charlene wore a white pantsuit for Monaco’s 2025 National Day

While I don’t keep up with the Monaco royals regularly anymore, I am happy whenever I see Princess Charlene out and about and looking healthy. Today is Monaco’s National Day, and Prince Albert and his family came out for the celebrations. There was some kind of military salute, and the family appeared on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace. Charlene wore a pantsuit and a subdued pussybow blouse. Albert and Charlene’s twins were there too!! Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques will turn 11 years old next month. I honestly think they’re two of the cutest little next-gen royals. What impresses me is that they actually seem like normal little kids who are well-adjusted despite their parents’ bullsh-t.
In Tatler’s write-up of Charlene’s appearance, they claimed Charlene was “channelling Catherine, the Princess of Wales” because of the pantsuit and pussybow blouse. First of all, various high-profile women have been trying to bring back the pussybow for like eight years now. They’re trying to make fetch happen – actual tastemakers and stylists don’t want this ‘80s remnant anywhere in fashion in 2025. That being said, I find Charlene’s blouse much more tasteful than any of Kate’s attempts. I also love that Charlene wore a pantsuit to a state event. Please, Kate would never.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Monaco, MONACO The princely family assembles in the Palace Courtyard during Monaco’s National Day festivities, marking the annual tradition with a public appearance.
Pictured: Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques, Prince Albert ll
For all of Albert’s faults, he seems to be a good, involved father with all his kids, even the outside ones. It doesn’t surprise me that J and G seem relatively normal.
I love Jacques mini uniform, Gabriella’s dress is lovely, and Charlene looks content, if not happy. It’s nice to see them looking well.
IMHO, if one is going to wear a pussy-bow blouse, this is how it should be done! Or the way Meghan wore it years ago, loosely tied and hanging. The “bow” part is just too infantile for my taste.
Yes! It’s flush and sophisticated
I don’t mind the pussy bow IF it’s just tied, like Charlene has it. I *hate* it tied in an actual bow (that is SO dated!). Charlene looks smart here, very chic. She has a sh*t-ton more gravitas than Kitty, with her overlong, padded mermaid wigs/wiglets. Forget her ever cutting her hair, just tying her hair back, in a low pony, or even a higher one (like Victoria), would elevate her look immediately and make her look like a more modern professional.
Agreed, knot it like a scarf, do NOT tie it like a bow. Don’t be fooled by the name.
She looks good. I didn’t even notice the bow bc it was tied lower rather than up high on her neck. White suits with wider legs had a moment when Meghan wore that look to IG. If we’re going to talk about inspo, just saying.
They all look miserable to me.
Thank you! She always looks like she fully regrets her choices.
She always looks deeply miserable. I believe the blind items that say she has tried to escape multiple times but keeps getting caught. I just want her to be able to follow her heart. He cares more about his image than the kids and her lives. She looks like she is about to burst into tears. He always looks stone faced and pointedly ignoring her. I think he’s a monster for imprisoning her for his ego. Free Charlene.
Agreed. Not sure where we’re getting contentment from the dead-eyed stare of the hostage.
Totally agree. She looks miserable and her suit is too big.
She can’t stand that man………..choices…like katie
She and the daughter always look so doleful. You’d think they were attending a funeral, not a day of national celebration for a country one can practically jog across in one go.
Imagine being forced to parade around with a man you can’t divorce because you’d never see your children again. That would make any mother miserable.
She always looks like she’s on the verge of crying. That poor woman. I hope she finds joy in her children, at least.
She looks like a ghost.
Charlene looks lovely, very chic. I do think she looks very subdued but aside from that I can’t read much into her expression. The children are adorable. I love Gabriella’s coat. I have her exact same coloring and now I’m inspired to try red again. Inspired by an 11-year-old, lol.
Something about Albert’s face and posture reminds me of Andrew, god forbid.
He’s a misogynistic buffoon
The kids are adorable.
Charlene always looks sad but her out here is tres chic.
I think she has said once that that’s just her expression and people always assume she’s unhappy or angry when she’s not. as someone with RBF, I can sympathize. But of course that might just be what she thinks she has to say.
she looks nice. It’s a classy, clean look. i hate those bows but its okay here because its not super obvious.
She looks like someone who tried to escape and failed.
More like Kate is channeling Charlene. She’s been wearing pants suits long before Kate realized that she as a royal woman can wear them. Charlene seems to be settled now and she’s seen a lot more these days.
I think it’s a little disturbing to see a child (and he’s been wearing them for a long time) dressed in a “military” uniform like a toy soldier. It makes little George wearing a suit seem relatively sane. I wonder what the twins understand about their relative positions? Has Gabriella always been made aware that Jacques has a special position which she does not?
Because of the veil she is wearing, it’s difficult to see her eyes and gauge her level of misery. I’ve always felt sorry for her.
Those children are complete mini me-s to the opposite parent, lol.
A military uniform on an 11 year old? I don’t get it.
One thing about Albert, he doesn’t wear any faux medals. Those big star things are more along the lines of the Fraternal Order of Raccoons.