Princess Charlene wore a white pantsuit for Monaco’s 2025 National Day

While I don’t keep up with the Monaco royals regularly anymore, I am happy whenever I see Princess Charlene out and about and looking healthy. Today is Monaco’s National Day, and Prince Albert and his family came out for the celebrations. There was some kind of military salute, and the family appeared on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace. Charlene wore a pantsuit and a subdued pussybow blouse. Albert and Charlene’s twins were there too!! Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques will turn 11 years old next month. I honestly think they’re two of the cutest little next-gen royals. What impresses me is that they actually seem like normal little kids who are well-adjusted despite their parents’ bullsh-t.

In Tatler’s write-up of Charlene’s appearance, they claimed Charlene was “channelling Catherine, the Princess of Wales” because of the pantsuit and pussybow blouse. First of all, various high-profile women have been trying to bring back the pussybow for like eight years now. They’re trying to make fetch happen – actual tastemakers and stylists don’t want this ‘80s remnant anywhere in fashion in 2025. That being said, I find Charlene’s blouse much more tasteful than any of Kate’s attempts. I also love that Charlene wore a pantsuit to a state event. Please, Kate would never.