Duchess Meghan recommends using sage honey for your Thanksgiving turkey

If you’re an email subscriber to As Ever, you received a nice email yesterday from the As Ever team about Thanksgiving. Some years, I’m super-prepared for Thanksgiving and counting down the days, which seem to go by a molasses pace. Not this year though – Thanksgiving snuck up on me! Well, for a hostess like the Duchess of Sussex, she’s probably spent months thinking about Thanksgiving and how she’ll prepare her bird. That’s what the As Ever email was about – how to glaze your turkey with As Ever’s Honey Sage, which is still in stock.

When it comes to our founder’s favorites, the delicate, herbaceous flavor of sage ranks high on the list. Why, you ask? Well, those photos you’ve seen this year on our Instagram of Meghan walking through what seems like lavender, with its gorgeous purple hue, actually share the beauty of flowering sage (Fun fact: the varietal is called Santa Barbara). Those strolls, with Archie and Lili running in tow, her husband checking on the bees, Pula chasing the ball with Mia trying to keep up—those were the sun-drenched moments that made an everyday walk something a bit more magical. And that sage, that purple, that scent around the garden, was always there in the background. Meghan started drying all the different varieties of sage she was growing, bundling it as gifts, cooking with it, infusing it into oils, and indulging in the sage-infused honey her bees were busy harvesting. And so begins our Montecito Thanksgiving love story. When dreaming up the Holiday Collection months ago, Meghan imagined what it would taste like to have a sage honey drizzled on her Thanksgiving turkey. And tah-dah! Here we are: a stunning sage honey, aromatic and earthy, epicurean in its depth of flavor and elegant simplicity, inspired by the treats she enjoys at her home with her family. Our Sage Honey is now available for your holiday table, to beautifully dress your Thanksgiving feast—either on the bird or on the vegetables. Or in a vinaigrette. Or as a spoonful in your tea. This special honey is the top holiday tip you’ll want to share. Enjoy!

[From As Ever]

As you can imagine, the usual suspects are already screaming about Archie and Lili’s names included in this email. They never take a break from being furious. In Meghan’s earlier product drops, her honey offerings were limited editions and they sold out the fastest out of everything. It’s interesting that she still has the Sage Honey in stock. I suspect that she’s got a good honey supplier and they really do have a lot of Sage Honey in stock, possibly more honey than they’ve ever offered. The email also offered a recipe for the honey glaze, a recipe involving Sage Honey, stock, dijon mustard, red chili flakes and lemon. All of this makes me wonder if Harry enjoys our particular “American holidays” like Thanksgiving and Independence Day. In my experience, immigrants love those holidays most of all.